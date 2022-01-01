Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Better Box LLC CHELTENHAM SHOPRITE LOCATION

2471 W Cheltenham Ave Suite A

Wyncote, PA 19095

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Classic Chinese Takeout With a Philly Twist, Asian Fusion On another Level! Handmade Gourmet EggRolls and more!

2471 W Cheltenham Ave Suite A, Wyncote, PA 19095

