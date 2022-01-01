The Beverly Hills Bagel Company imageView gallery

The Beverly Hills Bagel Company

34 Reviews

8947 W PICO BLVD

LOS ANGELES, CA 90035

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel Everything
Breakfast Special
Baker's dozen, Mix & Match

Bagel Sandwiches

Bagel Blueberry

$1.75

Bagel Choc Chip

$1.75

Bagel Everything

$1.75

Bagel French Toast

$1.75

Bagel Garlic

$1.75

Bagel Marble

$1.75

Bagel Multigrain

$1.75

Bagel Onion

$1.75

Bagel Plain

$1.75

Bagel Poppy

$1.75

Bagel Pumpernickel

$1.75

Bagel Rasin

$1.75

Bagel Sesame

$1.75

Bagel Spelt

$2.25

Bagel Tomato

$1.75

Bagel Whole Wheat

$1.75

Bagel Whole Wheat Everything

$1.75

Baguette

$3.10

Croissant

$3.25

Whole wheat wrap

$1.50

Wheat wrap

$1.50

Jalapeño Bagel

$2.25

Chibatta

$1.50

Sourdough

$1.50

Bagel Specials

Pizza

$7.95

toasted bagel with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Tuna Melt

$9.95

toasted bagel with tuna and mozzarella cheese

Smoked Salmon Reuben

$12.95

toasted bagel with smoked salmon, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Bagels

Baker's dozen, Mix & Match

$21.00

(every dozen gets an extra bagel)

**Single Bagel

Bread

Ciabatta Square 4X4

$1.00Out of stock

Caraway Rye

$6.50Out of stock

9 Grain Deli

$6.50Out of stock

Sourdough Artisan Bouille

$7.50Out of stock

Sourdough Deli

$9.50

Kaiser Roll 4"

$1.00Out of stock

Pretzel Bun

$1.00Out of stock

Sesame Brioche Bun 4"

$1.00Out of stock

Pretzel Challah

$7.25Out of stock

Plain Challah

$6.20Out of stock

Cinnamon Challah

$6.20Out of stock

9 Grain Bread Stick

$0.75Out of stock

Plain Gluten Free Loaf 28 oz

$14.00Out of stock

Brioche

$7.50Out of stock

White Deli

$6.50Out of stock

Sourdough Pullman

$7.50Out of stock

7" Hoagie

$1.00Out of stock

9" Hoagie

$1.25Out of stock

Brioche Pullman

$6.50Out of stock

Marble Challah

$7.50

NY Kiddush Challah

$2.00

NY Style Rye

$6.50Out of stock

NY Style Plain Challah

$6.50

NY Style Pretzel Challah

$7.50Out of stock

Baguette

$2.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Challah

$16.00Out of stock

Large Kiddus Challah

$2.50

NY Style Whole Wheat Challah

$6.50

NY Style Spelt Challah

$9.45Out of stock

NY Style Pull Apart

$7.50

Everything Bagel Stick

$1.95Out of stock

Round Reg Challah

$6.50Out of stock

Cali Marble Kiddush Challah

$3.95

Cali Large Marble Challah

$7.95

Cali Large Water Challah

$7.50

Cali mini kiddush challah Pack of 6

$5.00

Breakfast Special

Breakfast Special

$9.95

Two eggs any style, Israeli salad and home fries

Oatmeal

$3.00+

Cakes and Tarts

Danish/Croissant/Scone

*Cheesecake (Slice)

$4.95

Ring Pound Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Round Babka Cake

$9.00

Wafer Cake

$13.50

Cheese Cake 10”

$36.00

Chocolate Babka

$11.95

Chocolate Ring

$9.00

Cinnamon Ring

$9.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Large Piece Of Cake

$4.95

Tiramisu (Slice)

$4.50

Cinnamon Babka

$11.95

Honey Ring

$10.95

Marble Ring

$9.00

Chocolate Passion Fruit

$2.95

Cheesecake 7 Inch

$12.00

Honey Cake Loaf Medium

$9.95

Marble Sponge Cake

$12.95

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

$10.50

Chef Specialties

Over Easy Benedict

$13.95

Fried egg on a croissant topped with hollandaise sauce

Over Easy Benedict Florentine

$14.25

Fried egg over sautéed spinach on a croissant topped with hollandaise sauce

Sunrise Croissant

$13.95

Toasted croissant, butter, omelet, mozzarella cheese, aioli sauce

Hashbrowns

$5.50Out of stock

Crepe with egg, avocado, mozzarella cheese, scallions drizzled with aioli sauce

French Fries

$4.50

Cali Eye Opener

$14.45

LA's Finest

$13.95

Israeli Salad

$3.50

Nachos

$14.95

Doughnut Sandwiches

Grilled cheese

$9.95

American cheese grilled on a plain doughnut bun

Egg salad sandwich

$7.95

with lettuce and tomato

Pizza

$7.95

pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, on a plain doughnut bun

Tuna melt

$9.95

tuna, mozzarella cheese on a plain doughnut bun

PB & J

$4.95

peanut butter and jelly on a plain doughnut bun

Egg Omelet Sandwich

Bagel Blueberry

$1.75

Bagel Everything

$1.75

Bagel Garlic

$1.75

Bagel Marble

$1.75

Bagel Multigrain

$1.75

Bagel Onion

$1.75

Bagel Plain

$1.75

Bagel Poppy

$1.75

Bagel Pumpernickel

$1.75

Bagel Rasin

$1.75

Bagel Sesame

$1.75

Bagel Spelt

$2.25

Bagel Tomato

$1.75

Bagel Whole Wheat

$1.75

Bagel Whole Wheat Everything

$1.75

Bagel Whole Wheat Everything

$1.60

Baguette

$3.10

Croissant

$3.25

Bagel Choc Chip

$1.75

Jalapeño bagel

$2.00

French Toast

$1.75

Donut Buns

$2.00

Sourdough

$1.95

Chibatta

$1.75

Eggs and Omelets

The Mediterranean Omelet

$13.75

mozzarella cheese, olive oil and herbs.

Shakshuka

$13.50

Eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce served with bagel chips

Smoked Salmon Omelet

$14.95

smoked salmon, purple onion

Health Omelet

$12.45

Egg whites, mushrooms, spinach

Spanish Omelet

$12.95

Cheddar cheese, tomato sauce, jalapeno and olives

Cheese Omelet

$12.45

Muffins/Pastries/Knish

Muffins

Danish/Croissant/Scone

Knish

$3.95Out of stock

Sprinkle Cookies Large

$3.50Out of stock

Marble Cookie Large

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Large

$3.50Out of stock

Chinese Cookie Large

$2.95

Sugar Cookie Large

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chocolate Large

$3.50Out of stock

Pretzel New York Style

$3.50Out of stock

Cheese Horn Mini

$1.95

Churro

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Streuddel 12'

$10.95

Paninis and Wraps

Panini

$14.95

Wrap

$14.95

Pastas

Mac N Cheese

$12.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.95

Penne a la Vodka

$13.95

Baked Ziti

$13.95

9 x 13 Eggplant Parmasen

$50.00

Baked Ziti 9 x 13

$45.00

Penne A La Vodka 9x13

$45.00

9 X 13 Mac N Cheese

$45.00

Pre Packaged Goods

Plain Cream Cheese 3.75oz

$3.50

Plain Cream Cheese 8 oz

$7.50

Chive Cream Cheese 3.75 oz

$4.00

Chive Cream Cheese 8 oz

$7.95

Vegetable Cream Cheese 3.75 oz

$4.50

Vegetable Cream Cheese 8 oz

$7.50

Tuna 3.75 Oz.

$4.00+

Egg Salad On Side 8oz

$3.95

Side Of Salad Dressing

$1.00

White Fish 3.75 Oz.

$3.75

Bagel Chips

$4.75

Lox Spread 8 Oz

$11.00

4 Oz Egg Salad On Side

$2.00

Sliced Nova Lox quarter pound

$6.25

Sliced Nova Lox half pound

$12.50

Sliced Nova Lox Three quarter pound

$18.75

Sliced Nova Lox one pound

$22.95

8 Oz. Tuna

$6.95

8 Oz. White Fish

$7.50

Lox Spread 4 Oz.

$5.50

Bagel Chips Half Lbs.

$1.99

Caeser Dressing 1 Lbs

$7.99

Tuna 6 Oz.

$5.95

Egg Salad 6oz.

$3.95

Vegetable Cream Cheese 6 Oz.

$6.25

Chives Cream Cheese 6 Oz.

$5.95

Lox Spread 6 Oz

$8.25

Plain Cream Cheese 6 Oz.

$5.50

Smoked White Fish 6 Oz.

$6.50

Salad

Make Your Own Salad

$10.95

Your choice of lettuce base, four vegetables, and one dressing

Soup

Soup of the day

$6.95

Fish Specialties

Gourmet Salmon Plate

$16.95

Your choice of either herbed or garlic grilled salmon with grilled vegetables and quinoa.

Fish & Chips

$15.95

Tilapia dipped in our homemade batter and tarter sauce

Fish Sandwich

$15.95

with lettuce, tomato, onion, tarter sauce, and a side of fries

Sweet Choices

Pancakes

$10.95

Stack of three fluffy pancakes served with maple syrup and powdered sugar

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.95

served with maple syrup and powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.95

Belgian Waffle

$12.95

Bubby's Challah French toast

$11.95

dusted with powdered sugar and maple syrup

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad 3.75 oz

$3.95

Tuna Salad 8 oz

$7.95

Sides/Extras

Home Fries

$3.95

Lox

$4.00

Two Eggs Any Style

$4.00

2 Eggs Any Style

$5.00Out of stock

Hashbrowns

$3.95

Ice Cream

Ice Cream By The Scoop

Avocado Specials

NY style avocado toast

$10.00

Tomato basil avocado toast

$11.95

Lox and cream cheese avocado toast

$15.95

Portobello avocado caps

$15.95

Yogurt Parfaits

9 Oz. Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

12 Oz. Yogurt Parfait

$6.75

Chanukkah Items

Potato Latkes

Chanukkah Donuts

Affogato/Espresso Shot

Affogato

$4.75

Ice Affogato

$4.75

Espresso Shots

1 shot

$2.45

2 shots

$2.65

3 shots

$2.85

4 shots

$3.15

Macchiato (shots)

1 shot

$2.75

2 shots

$2.95

3 shots

$3.15

4 shots

$3.40

Cooler drinks

Can soda

$2.50

Perrier

$2.95

Arizona lemon

$2.95

Arizona green tea

$2.25

Apple juice

$2.00

Snapple

$2.95

Langers

$3.95

Bottle water

$2.50

Can Cappacino

$2.50

Pressed Juicery

$6.50

Sol Ti

$6.50

Dr. Browns

$2.95

Harney & Sons

$3.50

Flow

$3.25

OJ

$2.95

Cold Drinks

Ice Coffee

$2.50+

Ice Café Latte

$3.95+

Ice Flavored Late

$4.25+

Iced Skinny Flavored Latte

$4.25+

Ice Red Eye Coffee

$3.40+

Ice Black Eye Coffee

$4.30+

Ice Coffee Americano

$2.95+

Ice Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Ice Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.80+

Ice Hazelnut Chocolate Martini

$4.75+

Ice White Chocolate Mocha

$4.70+

Ice Tea

$2.75+

Stawberry Mojito Sml

$2.75

Lrg Mango Mojito

$3.75

Strawberry Mojito Lrg

$3.75

Mango Mojito Medium

$3.75

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50+

Café Latte

$3.95+

Flavored Latte

$4.25+

Skinny Latte Flavored

$4.25+

Red Eye

$3.40+

Black Eye

$4.30+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Café Au Lait

$3.00+

Café Americano

$2.95+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.80+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Diet Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hazelnut Chocolate Martini

$4.75+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

French Vanilla Coffee

$3.50+

White Chocolate Latte

$4.70+

Milkshakes

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$6.50+Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Milkshake

$6.50+

Cookies N Cream Milkshake

$6.75+

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.50+

Strawberry Banana Milkshake

$6.50+

Toffee Milkshake

$6.50+

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.50+

Chocolate Espresso Milkshake

$6.50+

Choc Milkshake Med

$5.95

Choc Milkshake Lrg

$6.50

Capacino Milkshake Med

$5.95

Frap

Caramel Frap

$4.95+

Hazelnut Frap

$4.95+

Mocha Frap

$4.95+

Toffee Caramel Frap

$4.95+

Peppermint Mocha Frap

$4.95+

Lavender Frap

$4.95+

Salted Caramel Frap

$4.95+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Frap

$4.95+

Frap French Vanilla Med

$4.65

Frap French Vanilla Lrg

$4.95

Med Mocha Hazelnut

$4.65

Lrg Mocha Hazelnut

$4.95

Lrg Coffee Frap

$5.50

Medium Coffee Frap

$4.95

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95+

Mango Smoothie

$5.95+

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.95+

Raspberry Smoothie

$5.95+

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.95+

Wildberry Smoothie

$5.95+Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.95+

Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.95+

Passion Fruit Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95+

Raspberry Wildberry Smoothie

$5.95+Out of stock

Passion Fruit Raspberry Smoothie

$5.95+

Mango Watermelon Smoothie

$5.95+

Med Strawberry Mango

$5.50

Lrg Strawberry Mango

$6.25

Cherry-lime smoothie

$5.95+Out of stock

Retail Items

Hat

$20.00

Specialty Donuts

Apple Fritter

$2.95Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$2.95Out of stock

Bow Ties Donut

$2.95Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun

$2.95

Custard Filled Donut

$2.95

Glazed Cinnamon Bun

$2.95Out of stock

Raspberry Jelly Donut

$2.95

Cinnamon Crumb Twist

$2.95Out of stock

One Dozen Specialty Donuts

$29.95Out of stock

Butterfly

$2.95Out of stock

Cinnamon Crumb Twist

$2.95Out of stock

Caramel Donut Dairy

$2.95Out of stock

Lotus Filled

$2.95Out of stock

Classic Donuts

Assorted Cake Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Basic Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Buttermilk

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Crumb Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Classic Donut

$2.50

Donut Hole (Each)

$0.50

Donuts (Dozen)

$26.00

Glazed

$2.50Out of stock

Old Fashioned

$2.50Out of stock

Sprinkle Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Sugar Donut

$2.50

Sugar Twist

$2.50Out of stock

Vanilla Cake Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Caramel chip vanilla glaze

$2.50Out of stock

Caramel chip choc Glaze

$2.50Out of stock

Cookie Crumble

$2.50Out of stock

Hazelnut Crunch

$2.50Out of stock

Glazed Twist

$2.50

Caramel

$2.50Out of stock

Lotus Glazed

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8947 W PICO BLVD, LOS ANGELES, CA 90035

Directions

Gallery
The Beverly Hills Bagel Company image

