The Big Apple Delicatessen
535 Reviews
$$
11064 Biscayne blvd
Miami, FL 33161
BREAKFAST
EGG SANDWICH
Choose from any of our cheese, protein, bread and bagel varieties.
BIG APPLE BREAKFAST
SMOKED SAUSAGE
SALAMI & EGGS
3 Eggs scrambled with Kosher Salami, home fries, choice of toast or bagel.
NOVA EGGS ONION (NEO)
3 Eggs with fresh Smoked Salmon, 1 breakfast side and it comes with toast or bagel.
LOX EGGS & ONIONS
CHALLAH FRNCH TST
Thick slices of this specialty bread grilled to perfection.
COMBO FRENCHTST
Thick slices of this specialty bread grilled to perfection.
CB HASH
Homemade Corned Beef Hash served with 2 eggs any style, 1 breakfast side and it comes toast or bagel.
MAKE YOUR OWN OMELETTE
3 Egg omelette, 4 greens comes a breakfast side, toast or bagel.
PLAIN OMELLETE
3 Egg omelette, breakfast side, toast or bagel.
PANCAKES
3 Light and fluffy pancakes
SHORTSTACK
2 light and fluffy pancakes
EGGS BENE (CANADIAN BACN)
2 poached eggs with canadian bacon, served over English muffin with Hollandaise sauce and it comes with 1 breakfast side.
NOVA BENEDICT
2 poached eggs with Fresh Smoked Salmon served over an English muffin with Hollandaise sauce comes with 1 breakfast side.
FLORENTINE BENEDICT
2 poached eggs with sauteed spinach served over an English muffin with Hollandaise sauce comes with 1 breakfast side.
BREAKFAST SIDE
2 EGGS ANY STYLE
HOMEFRIES
SLICE TOMATOES
GRITS
OATMEAL
Bagel/Bread
Bagel/bread with butter
Bagel with cream cheese
Bagel with Chive Cream Cheese
Bagel with Nova Spread
1pc Pancake
2 PCS. CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST
BACON
HAM STEAK
SMOKED SAUSAGE
SHAVED HAM
CANADIAN BACON
SAUSAGE LINKS
TURKEY BACON
CORNED BEEF HASH
Fruit Salad
Fruit To Go
Grill Salami
Capers
FISH PLATTER
SMOKED SALMON PLATTER
Thin slices of Fresh Smoked Salmon seved on a bed of Romaine lettuce, with slices of tomatoes, onions ,cucumber, grrek olives, capers and cream cheese with a choice of bagel.
LOX Platter
SMOKED WHITEFISH PLATTER
A hearty chunk of Smoked Whitefish served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives, capers and cream cheese with a choice of bagel.
SABLE PLATTER
Served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives, capers and cream cheese with a choice of bagel.
STURGEON PLATTER
Served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives, capers and cream cheese with a choice of bagel.
BAKED SALMON CHUNK
Served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives, capers and cream cheese with a choice of bagel.
2 FISH COMBO
Choose of any 2 fish served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives, capers and cream cheese with a choice of bagel.
NOVA SANDWICH
LOX SANDWICH
KIDS MENU
SIDES
FRENCH FRIES
ONION RINGS
SWEET POTATO FRIES
COLESLAW
Grandma's delicious secret recipe.
POTATO SALAD
Homemade potato salad perfectly seasoned.
POTATO CHIPS
MASHED POTATOES
MIXED VEGETABLES
TOSS SALAD
FRUIT
CAESAR SALAD
BAGEL CHIPS
POTATO KNISH
SPINACH KNISH
KASHA KNIS
BAKED BEANS
SPINACH SIDE
Nova Side
PICKLES
APPLE SAUCE
SOUR CREAM
Pot. Chips
SPECIALS
STATEN ISLAND SOUP
WEST SIDE SALAD APP
TUNA SALAD APP
Fresh homemade Tuna salad served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions,cucumbers, greek olives and a pickle.
EGG SALAD APP
Fresh homemade Egg salad served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions,cucumbers, greek olives and a pickle.
CHICKEN SALAD APP
Fresh homemade Chicken salad served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions,cucumbers, greek olives and a pickle.
WHITEFISH SALAD APP
Fresh homemade Whitefish salad served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions,cucumbers, greek olives and a pickle.
KRAB SALAD APP
Fresh homemade Krab salad served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives and a pickle.
CHOPPED LIVER APP
Fresh homemade chopped chicken liver served on bed of Romaine lettuce, with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers greek olives and a pickle.
BAKED SALMON SALAD APP
served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions,cucumbers and a pickle.
CREAMED HERRING APP
TRIPLE COMBO SALAD PLATTER
COMBO PLATTER
DELI SANDWICH
HALF A SANDWICH
HOT CORNED BEEF
Delicious and juicy home cured Corned Beef cooked to perfection.
HOT PASTRAMI
Delicious and juicy hot Pastrami cooked to perfection.
HOT BRISKET
Delicious and juicy sliced Brisket cooked to perfection
FRESH TURKEY
ROAST BEEF
Homemade delicious and juicy Roast Beef cooked to perfection.
TONGUE
Delicious and lean part of Beef Tongue
SALAMI
Hard Salami
Genoa Salami
LIVERWURST
BAKED HAM
Homemade perfecty seasoned Baked ham
ITALIAN SUB
MEATLOAF Sandwich
COMBO SANDWICH
SALAD SANDWICH
SOUP & 1/2 SANDWICH
1/2 SANDWICH
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
One of our best seller homemade solid white tuna salad on your choice of bread or bagel, comes with coleslaw or potato salad.
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Fresh and delicious white meat chicken salad on your choice of bread or bagel, comes with coleslaw or potato salad.
EGG SALAD SANDWICH
Fresh homemade chopped eggs salad comes on your choice of bread or bagel, comes with coleslaw or potato salad.
KRAB SALAD SANDWICH
Delicious and fresh imitation Krab salad on your choice of bread or bagel, comes with coleslaw or potato salad.
WHITE FISH SALAD SANDWICH
Fresh homemade whitefish salad on your choice of toast or bagel, comes with coleslaw or potato salad.
BAKED SALMON SALAD SANDWICH
Fresh homemade Baked Salmon salad on your choice of bread or bagel, comes with coleslaw or potato salad.
CHOPPED LIVER SANDWICH
Fresh chopped chicken liver salad on your choice of bread or bagel, comes with coleslaw or potato salad.
BIG APPLE SPECIALTIES
REUBEN
Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island with your choice of our Specialty meat on Rye bread grilled to perfection.
COMBO REUBEN
RACHEL
Swiss cheese, coleslaw and thaousand island with your choice of our Specialty meat on Rye bread grilled to perfection.
COMBO RACHEL
NEW YORKTURK CLUB
Fresh Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Loads of shaved Beef or grilled chicken with sauteed onions,green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese melted on French bread with fries or onion rings.
FRENCH DIP
MONTE CRISTO
Fresh Turkey, Ham, Swiss and american cheese grilled on thick Challah French Toast and a choice of coleslaw or potato salad on the side.
HOT OPEN-FACED DELI MEAT
Fresh sliced of meat of your choice, with mashed potatoes and mixed veggies served over a slice of white bread,whole wheat or Rye bread.
DELI MELT
A delicious combination of Brisket, Fresh Turkey, and Ham with Swiss and American cheese grilled on Challah bread.
TUNA MELT
Served open faced with Swiss cheese and sliced tomato on Rye bread with coleslaw or potato salad.
TURKEY MELT
STUFFED CABBAGE
Special blend of meats and spicies in layers of cabbage with mashed potatoes and mixed veggies.
MEATLOAF
2 slices of our homemade meatloaf served with mashed potatoes and mixed veggies.
BLINTZES
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH
Fresh breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce comes with fries.
BBQ BEEF
FRANKS(2 pieces hotdog)
DELUXE PLATTER
KNOCKS
Triple combo
WALL STREET WINNERS
8 oz BURGER
8 oz perfectly seasoned juicy homemade burger with cheese, Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and onions on a bun and comes with fries or onion rings.
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
8 oz grilled chicken breast sandwich comes with coleslaw,potato salad,fries or onion rings.
PATTY MELT
8 oz burger patty with grilled onions, American cheese on Rye grilled to perfection.
BRONX BURGER
BLT
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
EMPIRE STATE SALAD
TURKEY CLUB SALAD
Sliced Turkey, bacon, Romaine lettuce,tomatoes and hard boiled eggs.
GREEK SALAD
Feta cheese, Greek olives, tomatoes, pepperoncinis and onions served on a crisp Romaine lettuce.
CHEF SALAD
Fresh Turkey, Ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese, egg wedges, tomatoes, onions and greeen peppers served on a chopped crisp Romaine lettuce.
GRLLD CHIX CAE SALAD
Chopped grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons served on a chopped crisp Romaine lettuce.
COBB SALAD
Fresh Turkey, Ham, Swiss cheese and American cheese, bacon bits, tomatoes, onions, blue cheese bits, avocado, served on a chopped crisp Romaine lettuce.
VEGGIE CHEF SALAD
A variety of fresh cheese, egg wedges, tomatoes,onions, cucumbers on a chopped crisp Romaine lettuce.
CHICKEN COBB SALAD
Fresh Turkey, Ham, Swiss cheese and American cheese, bacon bits, tomatoes, onions, blue cheese bits, avocado, served on a chopped crisp Romaine lettuce.
TOSSED DELUXE SALAD
CaesarSalad
BEVERAGE
COFFEE
FRESH BREWED ICED TEA
HOT TEA
DR. BROWN'S SODA
20 oz BOTTLED SODA
SODA
BOTTLED WATER
CLUB SODA
SNAPPLE
MARTINELLI'S APPLE JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
CHOCOLATE MILK
MILK
LATTE
CAPPUCCINO
MACCHIATO
ESPRESSO
NEW YORK STYLE EGG CREAM
Deli Platter
Fruit platter
CHICKEN
FISH
DINNER BURGER
MEATLOAF (DINNER)
DINNER SIDES
STUFF CABB (DINNER PORTION)
ROSH HASHANAH PER PERSON
BREAK FAST
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Miami's finest Deli Serving comfort food since the 2000's Catering Private Events & Parties Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner
11064 Biscayne blvd, Miami, FL 33161