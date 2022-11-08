Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Big Apple Delicatessen

535 Reviews

$$

11064 Biscayne blvd

Miami, FL 33161

Order Again

BREAKFAST

EGG SANDWICH

EGG SANDWICH

$5.95

Choose from any of our cheese, protein, bread and bagel varieties.

BIG APPLE BREAKFAST

$10.95

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$13.95
SALAMI & EGGS

SALAMI & EGGS

$14.95

3 Eggs scrambled with Kosher Salami, home fries, choice of toast or bagel.

NOVA EGGS ONION (NEO)

NOVA EGGS ONION (NEO)

$16.95

3 Eggs with fresh Smoked Salmon, 1 breakfast side and it comes with toast or bagel.

LOX EGGS & ONIONS

$16.95

CHALLAH FRNCH TST

$10.95

Thick slices of this specialty bread grilled to perfection.

COMBO FRENCHTST

$15.95

Thick slices of this specialty bread grilled to perfection.

CB HASH

CB HASH

$15.95

Homemade Corned Beef Hash served with 2 eggs any style, 1 breakfast side and it comes toast or bagel.

MAKE YOUR OWN OMELETTE

$13.95

3 Egg omelette, 4 greens comes a breakfast side, toast or bagel.

PLAIN OMELLETE

$10.95

3 Egg omelette, breakfast side, toast or bagel.

PANCAKES

PANCAKES

$11.95

3 Light and fluffy pancakes

SHORTSTACK

$9.95

2 light and fluffy pancakes

EGGS BENE (CANADIAN BACN)

$15.95

2 poached eggs with canadian bacon, served over English muffin with Hollandaise sauce and it comes with 1 breakfast side.

NOVA BENEDICT

NOVA BENEDICT

$18.95

2 poached eggs with Fresh Smoked Salmon served over an English muffin with Hollandaise sauce comes with 1 breakfast side.

FLORENTINE BENEDICT

$12.95

2 poached eggs with sauteed spinach served over an English muffin with Hollandaise sauce comes with 1 breakfast side.

BREAKFAST SIDE

2 EGGS ANY STYLE

$2.95

HOMEFRIES

$6.95

SLICE TOMATOES

$1.95

GRITS

$3.95

OATMEAL

$3.95

Bagel/Bread

Bagel/bread with butter

Bagel with cream cheese

Bagel with Chive Cream Cheese

Bagel with Nova Spread

1pc Pancake

$4.95

2 PCS. CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST

$7.95

BACON

$3.95

HAM STEAK

$3.95

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$3.95

SHAVED HAM

$3.95

CANADIAN BACON

$3.95

SAUSAGE LINKS

$3.95

TURKEY BACON

$3.95

CORNED BEEF HASH

$5.95

Fruit Salad

$2.25

Fruit To Go

$5.50

Grill Salami

$4.00

Capers

$1.50

FISH PLATTER

SMOKED SALMON PLATTER

SMOKED SALMON PLATTER

$18.95

Thin slices of Fresh Smoked Salmon seved on a bed of Romaine lettuce, with slices of tomatoes, onions ,cucumber, grrek olives, capers and cream cheese with a choice of bagel.

LOX Platter

$19.95

SMOKED WHITEFISH PLATTER

$21.95

A hearty chunk of Smoked Whitefish served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives, capers and cream cheese with a choice of bagel.

SABLE PLATTER

SABLE PLATTER

$22.95

Served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives, capers and cream cheese with a choice of bagel.

STURGEON PLATTER

STURGEON PLATTER

$23.95

Served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives, capers and cream cheese with a choice of bagel.

BAKED SALMON CHUNK

$22.95

Served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives, capers and cream cheese with a choice of bagel.

2 FISH COMBO

$36.95

Choose of any 2 fish served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives, capers and cream cheese with a choice of bagel.

NOVA SANDWICH

$17.95

LOX SANDWICH

$18.95

STARTERS

POTATO KNISH

$6.95

SPINACH KNISH

$6.95

KASHA KNISH

$6.95

Chicken Wings

$11.95

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.95

Perfectly breaded boneless chicken strips comes with fries.

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.95

Choose from any of our cheese grilled on your choice of bread, comes with fries.

HOTDOG

$6.95

Kosher Hotdog on a bun comes with coleslaw, potato salad or fries.

SILVR $ PANCK

$7.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.95

ONION RINGS

$6.95

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.95

COLESLAW

$1.50

Grandma's delicious secret recipe.

POTATO SALAD

$1.50

Homemade potato salad perfectly seasoned.

POTATO CHIPS

$1.50

MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

MIXED VEGETABLES

$4.00

TOSS SALAD

$7.95

FRUIT

$5.95

CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

BAGEL CHIPS

$5.95

POTATO KNISH

$5.95

SPINACH KNISH

$5.95

KASHA KNIS

$5.95

BAKED BEANS

$3.95

SPINACH SIDE

$3.95

Nova Side

$10.95

PICKLES

$0.75

APPLE SAUCE

$1.50

SOUR CREAM

$1.50

Pot. Chips

$1.95

SPECIALS

Chicken Wings

$12.95

3 Potato Pancake

$12.95

CB & CABB

$19.95

Matzoh brie

$10.95

Potato Pancake

$3.00

STATEN ISLAND SOUP

Matzoh Ball Soup

$8.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.95

Split Pea

$7.95

Mushroom Barley

$7.95

Potato Leek

$7.95

Veggie Beef

$7.95

Clam Chowder

$7.95

WEST SIDE SALAD APP

TUNA SALAD APP

$12.95

Fresh homemade Tuna salad served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions,cucumbers, greek olives and a pickle.

EGG SALAD APP

$12.95

Fresh homemade Egg salad served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions,cucumbers, greek olives and a pickle.

CHICKEN SALAD APP

$12.95

Fresh homemade Chicken salad served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions,cucumbers, greek olives and a pickle.

WHITEFISH SALAD APP

$12.95

Fresh homemade Whitefish salad served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions,cucumbers, greek olives and a pickle.

KRAB SALAD APP

$12.95

Fresh homemade Krab salad served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives and a pickle.

CHOPPED LIVER APP

$12.95

Fresh homemade chopped chicken liver served on bed of Romaine lettuce, with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers greek olives and a pickle.

BAKED SALMON SALAD APP

$12.95

served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, comes with tomatoes, onions,cucumbers and a pickle.

CREAMED HERRING APP

$10.95

TRIPLE COMBO SALAD PLATTER

$19.95

COMBO PLATTER

$16.95

DELI SANDWICH

HALF A SANDWICH

$9.95
HOT CORNED BEEF

HOT CORNED BEEF

$16.95

Delicious and juicy home cured Corned Beef cooked to perfection.

HOT PASTRAMI

$16.95

Delicious and juicy hot Pastrami cooked to perfection.

HOT BRISKET

$16.95

Delicious and juicy sliced Brisket cooked to perfection

FRESH TURKEY

$16.95

ROAST BEEF

$16.95

Homemade delicious and juicy Roast Beef cooked to perfection.

TONGUE

$19.95

Delicious and lean part of Beef Tongue

SALAMI

$15.95

Hard Salami

$14.95

Genoa Salami

$13.95

LIVERWURST

$14.95

BAKED HAM

$12.95

Homemade perfecty seasoned Baked ham

ITALIAN SUB

$16.95

MEATLOAF Sandwich

$16.95

COMBO SANDWICH

$18.95

SALAD SANDWICH

SOUP & 1/2 SANDWICH

$14.95

1/2 SANDWICH

$9.95

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$11.95

One of our best seller homemade solid white tuna salad on your choice of bread or bagel, comes with coleslaw or potato salad.

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$11.95

Fresh and delicious white meat chicken salad on your choice of bread or bagel, comes with coleslaw or potato salad.

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$11.95

Fresh homemade chopped eggs salad comes on your choice of bread or bagel, comes with coleslaw or potato salad.

KRAB SALAD SANDWICH

$13.95

Delicious and fresh imitation Krab salad on your choice of bread or bagel, comes with coleslaw or potato salad.

WHITE FISH SALAD SANDWICH

$13.95

Fresh homemade whitefish salad on your choice of toast or bagel, comes with coleslaw or potato salad.

BAKED SALMON SALAD SANDWICH

$13.95

Fresh homemade Baked Salmon salad on your choice of bread or bagel, comes with coleslaw or potato salad.

CHOPPED LIVER SANDWICH

$11.95

Fresh chopped chicken liver salad on your choice of bread or bagel, comes with coleslaw or potato salad.

BIG APPLE SPECIALTIES

REUBEN

$18.95

Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island with your choice of our Specialty meat on Rye bread grilled to perfection.

COMBO REUBEN

$19.95

RACHEL

$18.95

Swiss cheese, coleslaw and thaousand island with your choice of our Specialty meat on Rye bread grilled to perfection.

COMBO RACHEL

$19.95

NEW YORKTURK CLUB

$16.95

Fresh Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$16.95

Loads of shaved Beef or grilled chicken with sauteed onions,green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese melted on French bread with fries or onion rings.

FRENCH DIP

$16.95

MONTE CRISTO

$17.95

Fresh Turkey, Ham, Swiss and american cheese grilled on thick Challah French Toast and a choice of coleslaw or potato salad on the side.

HOT OPEN-FACED DELI MEAT

$17.95

Fresh sliced of meat of your choice, with mashed potatoes and mixed veggies served over a slice of white bread,whole wheat or Rye bread.

DELI MELT

$17.95

A delicious combination of Brisket, Fresh Turkey, and Ham with Swiss and American cheese grilled on Challah bread.

TUNA MELT

$16.95

Served open faced with Swiss cheese and sliced tomato on Rye bread with coleslaw or potato salad.

TURKEY MELT

$16.95

STUFFED CABBAGE

$16.95

Special blend of meats and spicies in layers of cabbage with mashed potatoes and mixed veggies.

MEATLOAF

$16.95

2 slices of our homemade meatloaf served with mashed potatoes and mixed veggies.

BLINTZES

$10.95

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$17.95

Fresh breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce comes with fries.

BBQ BEEF

$17.95

FRANKS(2 pieces hotdog)

$13.95

DELUXE PLATTER

$19.95

KNOCKS

$16.95

Triple combo

$29.95

WALL STREET WINNERS

8 oz BURGER

$11.95

8 oz perfectly seasoned juicy homemade burger with cheese, Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and onions on a bun and comes with fries or onion rings.

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$12.95

8 oz grilled chicken breast sandwich comes with coleslaw,potato salad,fries or onion rings.

PATTY MELT

$11.95

8 oz burger patty with grilled onions, American cheese on Rye grilled to perfection.

BRONX BURGER

$12.95

BLT

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.95

EMPIRE STATE SALAD

TURKEY CLUB SALAD

$16.95

Sliced Turkey, bacon, Romaine lettuce,tomatoes and hard boiled eggs.

GREEK SALAD

$13.95

Feta cheese, Greek olives, tomatoes, pepperoncinis and onions served on a crisp Romaine lettuce.

CHEF SALAD

$16.95

Fresh Turkey, Ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese, egg wedges, tomatoes, onions and greeen peppers served on a chopped crisp Romaine lettuce.

GRLLD CHIX CAE SALAD

$15.95

Chopped grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons served on a chopped crisp Romaine lettuce.

COBB SALAD

$17.95

Fresh Turkey, Ham, Swiss cheese and American cheese, bacon bits, tomatoes, onions, blue cheese bits, avocado, served on a chopped crisp Romaine lettuce.

VEGGIE CHEF SALAD

$13.95

A variety of fresh cheese, egg wedges, tomatoes,onions, cucumbers on a chopped crisp Romaine lettuce.

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$18.95

Fresh Turkey, Ham, Swiss cheese and American cheese, bacon bits, tomatoes, onions, blue cheese bits, avocado, served on a chopped crisp Romaine lettuce.

TOSSED DELUXE SALAD

$13.95

CaesarSalad

$10.95

BEVERAGE

COFFEE

$2.95

FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

$2.95

HOT TEA

$2.95

DR. BROWN'S SODA

$2.95

20 oz BOTTLED SODA

$2.50

SODA

$2.95

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

CLUB SODA

$2.50

SNAPPLE

$2.50

MARTINELLI'S APPLE JUICE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.95

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.95

MILK

$2.75

LATTE

$2.75

CAPPUCCINO

$2.75

MACCHIATO

$2.00

ESPRESSO

$1.50

NEW YORK STYLE EGG CREAM

$3.95

Deli Platter

Dessert Platter

Tenders

$99.00

Fruit platter

Garnish Tray

$25.00

PASTA

PASTA BOLOGNESE

$16.00

PASTA ALFREDO

$16.00

CHIX PARM PASTA

$20.00

CHICKEN

1/2 HERB ROASTED CHICKEN

$20.00

1/2 HERB ROASTED CHICKEN WITH CREAMY SPINACH, MUSHROOMS AND ASPARAGUS.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$20.00

STEAK

SKIRT STEAK

$22.00

RIBEYE

$26.00

FISH

SALMON

$21.00

Pan seared salmon with spiced honey balsamic fried brussel sprout.

SNAPPER

$16.00

Fillet pan seared snapper over Israelian salad.

DINNER BURGER

LAMB BURGR

$16.00

Smashed BURGR

$13.00

MEATLOAF (DINNER)

MEATLOAF

$18.00

DINNER SIDES

ROASTED POTATOES

$5.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$5.00

MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Creamy Spinach

$5.00

HOF DINNER

HOF RB

$18.00

HOF Turk

$18.00

HOF Brisk

$18.00

STUFF CABB (DINNER PORTION)

STUFFD CABBAGE-2

$21.00

Desserts

Cookies

$3.50

Rugulah

$0.75

NY CHEESECAKE

$5.50

Butter Cream Cake

$5.95

Strawberry chzcake

$5.95

CHOCO Cake

$5.95

KEY LIME PIE

$3.95

B&W COOKIE

$3.50

Peanut Chew

$2.95

Halvah

$2.50

Joy

$2.50

FruitRoll

$1.50

Fruit Salad

$5.95

ROSH HASHANAH PER PERSON

SET PER PERSON

$29.95

SIDE MZB

$2.50

CHALLAH ROLL

$10.95

GIFELTEFISH

$2.00

honey cake

$8.95

BREAK FAST

POTATO PANCAKES

$2.50

GIFT CHECK

$25 gift check

$25.00

$50 gift check

$50.00

$75 gift check

$75.00

$100 gift check

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Miami's finest Deli Serving comfort food since the 2000's Catering Private Events & Parties Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner

Website

Location

11064 Biscayne blvd, Miami, FL 33161

Directions

Gallery
The Big Apple Delicatessen image
The Big Apple Delicatessen image
The Big Apple Delicatessen image

