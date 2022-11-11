Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Big Slice - South Kansas

review star

No reviews yet

4126 South Kansas Expressway, Suite 112

Springfield, MO 65807

Pizza

Classic Cheese

$11.00+

4 Topping Pizza

$17.00+
The Supreme Ruler

$17.00+

Jamaican Me Spicy

$17.00+

BEAST MODE

$25.00+
The Burt Reynolds

$17.00+

The White Pie

$17.00+

Garden of Eaten

$17.00+

Chip Cheeseburger

$17.00+
Half/Half

14" Half and Half Specialty Pie

18" Half and Half Specialty Pie

21" Half and Half Specialty Pie

Gluten Free Half and Half Specialty Pie

Extras

Calzone

$10.00

Stromboli

$10.00+

Wings Bone-in

$8.00+

Wings Boneless

$8.00+

Toasted Ravioli

$5.50+

Cheesy Sticks

$6.00+

Dough Ball

$3.50+

Gluten Free

Salads

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.29

Bottles

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.25

2 Liter

$2.75

Refill

$1.10

kid drinks

$1.40

Sides

Sauces

Side Sauce

$0.75

2 For 1

$1.00

12 Oz Red Sauce

$3.00

12 Oz Ranch

$3.00

24 Oz Red Sauce

$5.00

24 Oz Ranch

$6.00

Desserts

Butter Cake

$5.49

Classic NY Cheesecake

$3.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$3.00

Single Cinnamon Knot

$0.75

6 Cinnamon Knots

$4.00

1 of Mom's Cookies

$0.75

3 of Mom's Cookies

$2.00

Ice Cream Factory

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
New York Style Pizza with midwest hospitality and a smile. Come in and enjoy!

4126 South Kansas Expressway, Suite 112, Springfield, MO 65807

