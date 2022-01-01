Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Big Slice - Sunshine St

review star

No reviews yet

1454 E Sunshine St

Springfield, MO 65804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheese
Garlic Knots 6 Piece
4 Topping Pizza

Pizza

Classic Cheese

$11.00+

Classic Cheese Pizza. There is a reason its a classic. So good, or add toppings if you like to build your own Masterpiece.

The Sicilian (16" Only)

$24.20

This 16 inch square is over twice as thick and some say twice as good. It is also twice baked so please allow an extra 30 minutes to prepare. Worth the wait? Most say, Yes.

4 Topping Pizza

$17.00+

Creamy Spinach

$17.00+

This Creamy gem has a Spinach and Ricotta blended base sauce with Mozzarella cheese and an option for free diced tomatoes to top it off. Adding chicken takes it to another level, but feel free to experiment with other options. Hard to mess up a good thing.

The Supreme Ruler

$17.00+

Rightfully named, the Supreme Ruler is always a hit. Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms melted into our top notch Mozzarella Cheese. Everything you need.

The Mongo

$17.00+

The Mongo is exactly that. Big pizza with big meat flavor. Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon, and Ham melted into mozzarella cheese.

Jamaican Me Spicy

$17.00+

BEAST MODE

$25.00+

CBR

$17.00+

One of our top sellers. Chicken, Bacon, and Mozzarella melted over our home made Sriracha Ranch blended base sauce. Not too spicy and not too creamy, but all the flavors. Add banana peppers if you want to take it to another level.

The Burt Reynolds

$17.00+

The White Pie

$17.00+

Garden of Eaten

$17.00+

CHIP

$17.00+

Bacon Cheddar Burger Pizza. Delicious ketchup and mustard base sauce with Hamburger, bacon, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese. With your choice of Pickles, Onions, Both, or Neither.

Boss Hog

$17.00+

Fresh smoked pulled pork, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella on a BBQ base sauce. Add onions and pickles at no extra charge.

Slices

Classic Cheese Slice

$3.00

Classic Cheese Pizza. There is a reason its a classic. So good, or add toppings if you like to build your own Masterpiece.

The Sicilian Slice

$4.00

This square cut pizza is over twice as thick and some say twice as good. It is also twice baked so please allow 30 minutes or more to prepare. Worth the wait? Most say, Yes.

Creamy Spinach Slice

$4.00

This Creamy gem has a Spinach and Ricotta blended base sauce with Mozzarella cheese and an option for free diced tomatoes to top it off. Adding chicken takes it to another level, but feel free to experiment with other options. Hard to mess up a good thing.

The Supreme Ruler Slice

$4.00

Rightfully named, the Supreme Ruler is always a hit. Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms melted into our top notch Mozzarella Cheese. Everything you need.

The Mongo Slice

$4.00

The Mongo is exactly that. Big pizza with big meat flavor. Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon, and Ham melted into mozzarella cheese.

Jamaican Me Spicy Slice

$4.00

BEAST MODE Slice

$6.75

What else would you call a pizza with almost every topping?

CBR Slice

$4.00

One of our top sellers. Chicken, Bacon, and Mozzarella melted over our home made Sriracha Ranch blended base sauce. Not too spicy and not too creamy, but all the flavors. Add banana peppers if you want to take it to another level.

The Burt Reynolds Slice

$4.00

The White Pie Slice

$4.00

Garden of Eaten Slice

$4.00

Chip Cheeseburger Slice

$4.00

Boss Hog Slice

$4.00

Half/Half

14" Half and Half Specialty Pie

18" Half and Half Specialty Pie

21" Half and Half Specialty Pie

Gluten Free Half and Half Specialty Pie

10" Gluten Free

GF Classic Cheese

$11.00

GF Creamy Spinach

$17.00

GF The Supreme Ruler

$17.00

GF The Mongo

$17.00

GF Jamaican Me Spicy

$17.00

GF BEAST MODE

$25.00

GF CBR

$17.00

GF The Burt Reynolds

$17.00

GF The White Pie

$17.00

GF Garden of Eaten

$17.00

GF Chip Cheeseburger

$17.00

GF 4 Topping Pizza

$17.00

Extras

Calzone

$11.00

Stromboli

$10.00+

Bone-in Wings

$8.00+

Wings Boneless

$8.00+

4 Cheese Raviolis

$5.50+

Cheesy Sticks

$6.00+

Dough Ball

$3.50+

Meat Ravioli

$5.50+

meat Raviolis

Nacho Cheese Ravioli

$5.50+

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.50+

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.29

Glass Bottles

$2.00

2 Liter Bottles

$2.75

20 oz Bottles

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.25

Refill

$1.15

Tum Yum

$1.40

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$4.50+
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.50+

Fresh Spinach Salad

$5.00+Out of stock

sides

Single Knot

Single Knot

$0.60
Garlic Knots 6 Piece

Garlic Knots 6 Piece

$4.00

side sauces

$0.75

you can pick and 1 sauce or dressing for $.75

Single Pinwheel

Single Pinwheel

$0.85
Pinwheels 4 Piece

Pinwheels 4 Piece

$3.00

side sauces 2 for $1.

$1.00

you choose and two for $1.00

12 Oz Ranch

$3.00

24 Oz Ranch

$6.00

12 Oz Red Sauce

$3.00

24 Oz Red Sauce

$6.00

Honey

$15.00

Full Tray Garlic Knots

$40.00

Gluten Free Crust

$7.00

Cauliflower Crust

$7.00

Desserts

Butter Cake

$5.49

Carrot Cake

$5.49

Classic NY Cheesecake

$3.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$3.00

1 Cinnamon Knot

$0.75

6 Cinnamon Knots

$4.00

1 of Mom's Cookies

$0.75

3 of Mom's Cookies

$2.00

Side Icing

$0.75

Ice Cream Factory

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

New York Style Pizza with midwest hospitality and a smile. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1454 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
The Big Slice - Sunshine St. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen - 1235 East Cherokee Street
orange starNo Reviews
1235 East Cherokee Street Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
La Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant - 1370 S Glenstone Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1370 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Bourbon & Beale
orange starNo Reviews
2639 South Glenstone Avenue Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Fast Black Sheep Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
2420 E. Sunshine St Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill - 3044 S. Fremont ave
orange starNo Reviews
3044 S. Fremont ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
orange star4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Mudlounge
orange star4.9 • 1,359
321 E Walnut St Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,251
1620 E Republic Rd Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Bawi Korean BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,190
4121 S. National Ave. Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston