Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Big Spruce

259 Reviews

$

39 Bridge St

Richmond, VT 05477

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish
Spruce Crunch Wrap
Crispy Chicken

Specials

Pork Belly

$12.00

Crispy Korean pepper pork belly, blue mass cake, chipotle aioli, cotija, pistachio, radish, cilantro

Delicata Squash

$10.00

Honey roasted delicata squash over sesame ginger refried red beans, with grilled scallion, cilantro, red chiles and toasted pecans

Chicken Liver Tostadas

$12.00

Creamy, herbed duck and chicken liver mousse, Tajin, orange, pickled mustard seed, crispy chicken skin, and pickled onion on crispy tortillas

Honey Arbol Tempura Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy fried tempura shrimp tossed in honey arbol salsa macha, over smashed lime avocado with cilantro, scallion, and a side of lime crema

Chorizo Taco

$7.00

Roasted chorizo, charred poblano pepper salsa, queso Oaxaca, and cilantro

Snacks / Apps

Chips

$3.00

House made everyday, salted generously, choose your own side adventure

Empanadas

$11.00

Fresh house-made pastry, filling changes daily. Fried & served with lime crema. 11/12: chicken, sweet potato, queso fresco, pepperjack, corn, cilantro, scallion, mole, and signature spice blend

Ceviche

$14.00

Daily fish or veggie, coconut, lime, cilantro, mango, hibiscus, chiles and tortilla chips. 11/12: Tuna

Yucca Fries

$9.00

Crispy yucca fries tossed with house seasoning, scallion, cilantro, onion, and avocado, drizzled with lime crema (add brisket $4)

Salads

Spruce Caesar

Spruce Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, tortilla strips, cotija, pickled onion, avocado, dressed with our house Caesar - *dressing does contain anchovies

Ensalada Verano

$12.00

Greens, melon, mint, citrus, onion, sweet corn, jicama, cotija, citrus dressing.

Ensalada Cortado

Ensalada Cortado

$12.00

Avocado, cucumber, onion, corn, black beans, fire roasted peppers, cilantro, crunchy tortilla strips, creamy lime dressing

Tacos

On house made FRESH corn tortillas, 3 is a meal for most

Crispy Avocado

$6.00

Fried avocado, queso fresco, lime jicama, cilantro, chipotle honey

Tinga

Tinga

$5.00

Chicken thighs cooked in a rustic tomato sauce with queso fresco, onion, cilantro, THE OG TACO

Carnitas

Carnitas

$6.00

Confit local pork shoulder, gojuchang slaw, pickled onion, cilantro

Brisket

Brisket

$6.00

Slow cooked Boyden brisket, spicy pineapple pickle, lime crema, cilantro

Fish

Fish

$6.00

Crispy fried fresh Hake, curtido, chipotle lime mayo, scallion

Roasted Cauliflower

$6.00

Spiced cauliflower, chipotle tahini sauce, cucumber, cilantro

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$7.00

Grilled local steak, charred sweet corn, salsa ranchero, cilantro, cotija cheese

Mushroom

$6.00

Chili batter fried oyster mushrooms, refried beans, salsa verde, queso Oaxaca

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$6.00

Fried chicken breast, hibiscus honey, curtido, jack cheese - the kind of taco that solves relationship problems

Entrees

Spruce Crunch Wrap

$14.00

Tinga, carnitas, brisket or sweet potato in a double shelled taco, wrapped in a flour tortilla with pepper jack, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and cilantro, griddled, served with lime crema (smother it in black beans, salsa roja and chipotle aioli $4)

Fajitas Plate

$17.00

Grilled carne asada, chicken breast or shrimp with sautéed peppers, onions, pico de gallo, guac, cilantro and pickled jalapeños served with house made corn tortillas

Pescado

$18.00

Daily fish, poblano and tomatillo aqua fresca, chili watermelon, roasted corn and scallion, rice, pickled onion. 11/11: Mahi Mahi

Enchiladas de Mole

Enchiladas de Mole

$17.00

Corn tortillas, filled with choice of chicken, pork or vegetable covered in mole poblano and queso fresco with cilantro, lime crema, and onion

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$7.00

Fried in house cinnamon sugar and Aztec chocolate sauce

Maduros & Coconut

$7.00

Coconut custard with butter rum sweet plantains, sesame candy

Buy a Round for the Kitchen!

$10.00

Sides / Sauces

Get Your Sides Here!

Get Your Sides Here!

Tortillas, Rice, Beans, Rice and Beans, Cheese, ya dig?

Get More Sauces Here!!

Get More Sauces Here!!

We got a lot...try em all! 2 oz cups

Kids

Quesadilla

$8.00

Non Alcoholic

Jarritos 12oz

Jarritos 12oz

$3.00

Mexican Coke 12oz

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Mineral Water 12oz

$3.00

Topo Chico Twist of Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Twist Of Tangerine

$3.00

Topo Chico Twist of Grapefruit

$3.00

To Go Cocktails

Big Spruce Margarita To Go

$12.00

El Charro Silver Tequila, lime, agave nectar. (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)

Roja Margarita To Go

$13.00

Tequila, lime, hibiscus simple (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)

Naranja Margarita To Go

$13.00

Tequila, orange, lime, agave (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)

Amarillo Margarita To Go

$14.00

Pineapple jalapeño infused tequila, pineapple, lime, agave (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)

Verde Margarita To Go

$14.00

Tequila, Ancho Reyes verde, lime, cucumber, cilantro, simple (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)

Azul Margarita To Go

$13.00

Tequila, blue curacao, coconut, lime, simple (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)

Morado Margarita To Go

$14.00

Butterfly pea infused mezcal, lime, agave (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)

Oaxacan Old Fashioned To Go

$12.00

Tequila, Mezcal, agave, Angostura and Orange bitters (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)

Pink Negroni To Go

$12.00

Gin, dry vermouth, pamplemousse, Peychaud’s bitters (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)

The Parlour To Go

$14.00Out of stock

Vodka, butterfly pea infused Ginger Liqueur, simple (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)

Pineapple Daiquiri To Go

$14.00Out of stock

Plantation Pineapple Rum, demerara syrup, lime. (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar and get $1 off your order.)

Tropic State of Mind To Go

$14.00

Espolon Reposado Tequila, Vida Mezcal, Montenegro, Gifford banana, pineapple, lime. (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar and get $1 off your order.)

Wildfire To Go

$14.00

Xicaru Mezcal, peach puree, elderflower, lemon, Peychaud's. (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar and get $1 off your order.)

Lucia To Go

$13.00

Southside To Go

$14.00

Shwag

Big Spruce Stickers!!!

Big Spruce Stickers!!!

3" and 4" available

Hot Off The Press! T-Shirt

Hot Off The Press! T-Shirt

$25.00

Comfy af

Hoodie

Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

Model is wearing a size L

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tacos, Tequila, Vinyl Records, Porch Life and Good Times

Location

39 Bridge St, Richmond, VT 05477

Directions

Gallery
The Big Spruce image
The Big Spruce image
The Big Spruce image
The Big Spruce image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Cortijo Taqueria & Cantina - Burlington
orange starNo Reviews
189 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Taco Gordo
orange star4.8 • 150
208 North Winooski Ave Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Alfie's Wild Ride - 942 Mountain Road
orange starNo Reviews
942 Mountain Road Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Taco Gordo Creamy Stand
orange starNo Reviews
71 South Union Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Hatchet
orange star4.1 • 429
30 bridge st richmond, VT 05477
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Montpelier
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston