- Home
- /
- Richmond
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- The Big Spruce
The Big Spruce
259 Reviews
$
39 Bridge St
Richmond, VT 05477
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Pork Belly
Crispy Korean pepper pork belly, blue mass cake, chipotle aioli, cotija, pistachio, radish, cilantro
Delicata Squash
Honey roasted delicata squash over sesame ginger refried red beans, with grilled scallion, cilantro, red chiles and toasted pecans
Chicken Liver Tostadas
Creamy, herbed duck and chicken liver mousse, Tajin, orange, pickled mustard seed, crispy chicken skin, and pickled onion on crispy tortillas
Honey Arbol Tempura Shrimp
Crispy fried tempura shrimp tossed in honey arbol salsa macha, over smashed lime avocado with cilantro, scallion, and a side of lime crema
Chorizo Taco
Roasted chorizo, charred poblano pepper salsa, queso Oaxaca, and cilantro
Snacks / Apps
Chips
House made everyday, salted generously, choose your own side adventure
Empanadas
Fresh house-made pastry, filling changes daily. Fried & served with lime crema. 11/12: chicken, sweet potato, queso fresco, pepperjack, corn, cilantro, scallion, mole, and signature spice blend
Ceviche
Daily fish or veggie, coconut, lime, cilantro, mango, hibiscus, chiles and tortilla chips. 11/12: Tuna
Yucca Fries
Crispy yucca fries tossed with house seasoning, scallion, cilantro, onion, and avocado, drizzled with lime crema (add brisket $4)
Salads
Spruce Caesar
Romaine, tortilla strips, cotija, pickled onion, avocado, dressed with our house Caesar - *dressing does contain anchovies
Ensalada Verano
Greens, melon, mint, citrus, onion, sweet corn, jicama, cotija, citrus dressing.
Ensalada Cortado
Avocado, cucumber, onion, corn, black beans, fire roasted peppers, cilantro, crunchy tortilla strips, creamy lime dressing
Tacos
Crispy Avocado
Fried avocado, queso fresco, lime jicama, cilantro, chipotle honey
Tinga
Chicken thighs cooked in a rustic tomato sauce with queso fresco, onion, cilantro, THE OG TACO
Carnitas
Confit local pork shoulder, gojuchang slaw, pickled onion, cilantro
Brisket
Slow cooked Boyden brisket, spicy pineapple pickle, lime crema, cilantro
Fish
Crispy fried fresh Hake, curtido, chipotle lime mayo, scallion
Roasted Cauliflower
Spiced cauliflower, chipotle tahini sauce, cucumber, cilantro
Carne Asada
Grilled local steak, charred sweet corn, salsa ranchero, cilantro, cotija cheese
Mushroom
Chili batter fried oyster mushrooms, refried beans, salsa verde, queso Oaxaca
Crispy Chicken
Fried chicken breast, hibiscus honey, curtido, jack cheese - the kind of taco that solves relationship problems
Entrees
Spruce Crunch Wrap
Tinga, carnitas, brisket or sweet potato in a double shelled taco, wrapped in a flour tortilla with pepper jack, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and cilantro, griddled, served with lime crema (smother it in black beans, salsa roja and chipotle aioli $4)
Fajitas Plate
Grilled carne asada, chicken breast or shrimp with sautéed peppers, onions, pico de gallo, guac, cilantro and pickled jalapeños served with house made corn tortillas
Pescado
Daily fish, poblano and tomatillo aqua fresca, chili watermelon, roasted corn and scallion, rice, pickled onion. 11/11: Mahi Mahi
Enchiladas de Mole
Corn tortillas, filled with choice of chicken, pork or vegetable covered in mole poblano and queso fresco with cilantro, lime crema, and onion
Dessert
Sides / Sauces
Kids
Non Alcoholic
To Go Cocktails
Big Spruce Margarita To Go
El Charro Silver Tequila, lime, agave nectar. (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)
Roja Margarita To Go
Tequila, lime, hibiscus simple (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)
Naranja Margarita To Go
Tequila, orange, lime, agave (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)
Amarillo Margarita To Go
Pineapple jalapeño infused tequila, pineapple, lime, agave (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)
Verde Margarita To Go
Tequila, Ancho Reyes verde, lime, cucumber, cilantro, simple (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)
Azul Margarita To Go
Tequila, blue curacao, coconut, lime, simple (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)
Morado Margarita To Go
Butterfly pea infused mezcal, lime, agave (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)
Oaxacan Old Fashioned To Go
Tequila, Mezcal, agave, Angostura and Orange bitters (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)
Pink Negroni To Go
Gin, dry vermouth, pamplemousse, Peychaud’s bitters (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)
The Parlour To Go
Vodka, butterfly pea infused Ginger Liqueur, simple (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar with the matching top and get $1 off your order.)
Pineapple Daiquiri To Go
Plantation Pineapple Rum, demerara syrup, lime. (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar and get $1 off your order.)
Tropic State of Mind To Go
Espolon Reposado Tequila, Vida Mezcal, Montenegro, Gifford banana, pineapple, lime. (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar and get $1 off your order.)
Wildfire To Go
Xicaru Mezcal, peach puree, elderflower, lemon, Peychaud's. (Price includes a $1 jar deposit! Return a clean jar and get $1 off your order.)
Lucia To Go
Southside To Go
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tacos, Tequila, Vinyl Records, Porch Life and Good Times
39 Bridge St, Richmond, VT 05477