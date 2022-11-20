Bin 228 Winebar & Gastropub

Restaurant info

bin228 is an eclectic, cozy wine bar and Gastropub located in the heart of Glastonbury. We are a scratch kitchen, making everything in house, from salad dressings to desserts; with the exception of our breads which come from Hartford and Deep River and our gelato and sorbet which come from Avon. You can share our many appetizers from sriracha corn fritters to mussels piri piri or choose from a host of entrees which include; but are not imited to risotto, steak frite or Panang chicken. We offer 14 beers on tap in seasonal rotation and over 50 wines by the glass. Come, sit and enjoy! Where have you bin?!

