Bin 228 Winebar & Gastropub

For Sharing

Antipasto

Antipasto

$20.00

Cured Meats, Artisanal Cheese, Frittata,Olives, Toast Points

Hand Twisted Pretzel

$11.00

Extra Large, Guiness Cheese Sauce

Fonduta

$12.00

Fontina, Asparagus, Truffle Essence, Cubed Ciabatta

Warm Bag of Croutons

$5.00

Garlic, Parsley, Basil, Parmesan

Bin Wings

$15.00

Buffalo or Honey Sriracha, Blue Cheese, Carrots & Celery

Grilled Avocado

$10.00

Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Chips

Sriracha Lime Corn Fritters

$9.00

Sriracha Aioli

Pork Chive Dumplings

$11.00

Tahini Mustard

Piggy Back Dates

$7.00

Pancetta, Gorganzola

Mussles Piri-Piri

$14.00

White wine, Lemon, Garlic, Red Pepper, Cherry Tomato

Burrata

$13.00

Roasted Tomato, Arugula & Basil Pesto

Crab Cake

$16.00

Panko Crusted Lump Crab, Shaved Baby Brussels,Fresh Lemon, EVOO, Saffron Aioli

Classic Carpaccio

$15.00

Thinly Shaved Beef, Arugula, Lemon, Parmesan

Octopus Carpaccio

$15.00

THinly Shaved Ocotpus, Fresh Lime, Arugula, Paprika Oil

Artisanal Cheese Plate

$17.00

Assorted Cheese, Fresh Fruit Chutney, Fig Compote, Toast Points

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Yucca Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Tater Tot Poutine

$12.00

Cheddar Curds, Bacon, Demi Glacé

Meatballs

$12.00

Tuna Wontons

$14.00

Bin Burgers

Turkey Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Feta, Onion, Spinach, Boursin, Onion Bun

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Quinoa, Sunflower Seeds, Black Beans, Halloumi, Tahini, Brioche

Beef Burger

$16.00

Fried Egg, Raclette Cheese, Truffle Oil, Brioche

Lamb Burger

$15.00

House Made Tzatziki, Brioche

All Beef Hot Dog

$13.00

Gruyere, Mustard Relish, Truffle Mayo, Crispy Pancetta

Smokin' Bowls

Cup Beef & Black Bean Chili

$6.00

Red Onions, Sour Cream & Cheddar

Bowl Beef & Black Bean Chili

$10.50

Red Onions, Sour Cream & Cheddar

Cup Onion Soup

$4.50

Cubed Ciabatta, Fontina

Bowl Onion Soup

$6.00

Cubed Ciabatta, Fontina

Cup Corn Chowder

$4.50

Bowl Corn Chowder

$6.00

Bowl SOM

$6.00

Flatbreads

Street Corn

$14.00

Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Mozzarella & Coquita Cheese, Chipolte Aioli, Scallions,Cauliflower Crust

Fig & Gorgonzola

$15.00

Fig Compote, Caramelized Onions, Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze

Veggie Flatbread

$13.00

Roasted Peppers, Asparagus, Roasted Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Fontina

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

Cheddar, Onions

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Roasted Tomatos, Artichoke, Fontina

Cheese

$12.00

Ruffage

Mixed Greens Salad

$11.00

Cucumber, Fresh Tomato, Shallot Vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Watermelon Radish, Goat Cheese Croquette, Lemon Truffle

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion, Feta, Pancetta, Peppercorn Ranch

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Slivered Almonds, Honey Vinaigrette

Warm Kale

$12.00

Olives, Cherry Tomato, Red Pepper Flake, Feta, EVOO

Quinoa

$12.00

Sauteed Red Peppers, Broccoli, Halloumi, Parsley Vinaigrette

Caeser Salad

$9.00

Panini/Sandwiches

Strip Steak Panini

$16.00

Grilled Strip Steak, Caramelized Shallots, Gorgonzola

Cubano Panini

$14.00

Pork Tenderloin, Prosciutto, Pickles, Swiss, Mustard

Salmon Panini

$15.00

Oven Roasted Salmon, Arugula, Tomato, Lemon Aioli

Chicken Avocado Panini

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Tomato, Pepperjack Cheese

PLT

$12.00

Crispy Pancetta, Arugula, Lemon Aioli, Brioche

Three Cheese Panini

$11.00

Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Fontina, Sliced Roma Tomato

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Open Faced Melt, Provolone, Ciabatta

Tuscan Panini

$14.00

Coppa, Soppersata, Prosciutto, Provolone, Cherry Peppers

Veggie Panini

$12.00

Oven Roasted Vegetables, Goat Cheese

Larger Plates

Steak Frites

$33.00

12oz. New York Strip, Fries, Bernaise Butter

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Tarter Sauce

Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi, Red Pepper & Mango Sala, Chipolte Aioli

Eggplant Lasagna

$17.00

Eggplant, Arugula, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil

Roasted Salmon Salad

$21.00

Oven Roasted Salmon, Mixed Field Greens, Olives, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Braised Short Ribs

$33.00

Red Wine Reduction, Mashed Potatoes, Haricot Vert

Baked Raclette

$18.00

Steamed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Raclette Cheese, Prosciutto, Soppresata, Coppa

Bourbon BBQ Meatloaf

$23.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crispy Onions, Butter Mashed Potatoes

Thai Basil Panang Curry

$18.00

Broccoli, Carrots, Red Pepper, Coconut Milk, Steamed White Rice

Desserts

Biscotti Plate

$6.00

House Made Biscotti

Gelato

$7.00

Seasonal Flavors J. Foster

Berry Budino

$9.00

House Made Biscotti, Macerated Strawberries,Mascarpone, Sweet Marsala

House Made Cinnamon Doughnuts

$9.00

House Made with Caramel Sauce

Malted Chocolate Pudding Cake

$9.00

With Vanilla Gelato

Nutella Mousse

$9.00

House Made Nutella Mousse, Chantilly Cream

Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

Lady Fingers, Espresso, Kahula, Mascarpone

Banana Bread Pudding

$10.00

Bananna Bread Pudding, Vanilla Gelato, Bourbon Custard

Special Dessert

$10.00Out of stock

Sorbet

$7.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Fries

$6.00

Yucca Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Side Mashed

$6.00

Side Rice

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Side Mixed Veg

$6.00

Side Haricot Verts

$6.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Bread

Toast Points

$1.50

Cauli Toast Points

$3.00

Half Mixed Greens

$7.00

Half Pear Salad

$8.00

Half Chopped Salad

$8.00

Half Casear Salad

$8.00

Half Kale Salad

$8.00

Half Quinoa Salad

$8.00

Side Sauce

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Side Salmon

$11.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Crab Cake

$11.00

Half Beet Salad

$7.00

Lunch Specials

Cup SOM

$4.50

Bowl SOM

$6.00

Special Panini

$15.00

Special Flatbread

$14.00

Special Salad

$12.00

Lunch Salad

$18.00

Lunch Pasta

$20.00

Lobster BLT

$20.00

Shrimp BLT

$18.00

Meatball Panini

$15.00

Pesto Chicken Panini

$15.00

Dinner Specials

Special Salad

$12.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Special App

$14.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$20.00

Cup Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$12.00

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.50

Bowl Seafood Chowder

$12.00

Cup Seafood Chowder

$6.50

Bowl SOM

$6.00

Cup SOM

$4.50

NY Strip Special

$33.00

Special Fish

$30.00

Sp Chicken Risotto

$28.00

Sp Shrimp Risotto

$30.00

Sp Pork Chop

$32.00

Child Pasta

$12.00
bin228 is an eclectic, cozy wine bar and Gastropub located in the heart of Glastonbury. We are a scratch kitchen, making everything in house, from salad dressings to desserts; with the exception of our breads which come from Hartford and Deep River and our gelato and sorbet which come from Avon. You can share our many appetizers from sriracha corn fritters to mussels piri piri or choose from a host of entrees which include; but are not imited to risotto, steak frite or Panang chicken. We offer 14 beers on tap in seasonal rotation and over 50 wines by the glass. Come, sit and enjoy! Where have you bin?!

