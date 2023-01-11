Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Birchwood Cafe

No reviews yet

121 South Main Street

Birchwood, WI 54817

BREAKFAST

FISHERMAN'S SPECIAL

$9.79

EGG'S BENEDICT

$9.59

BUBBA'S BENEDICT

$9.99

SALMON BENEDICT

$10.79

TOP CHOICE

$6.99

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$6.49

GARBAGE PLATE

$9.99

FULL BISCUIT & GRAVY

$7.29

FULL BIS&GRAVY W/2 EGGS

$8.99

1/2 BISCUIT & GRAVY

$4.59

STEAK & EGGS

$13.99

1 EGG W/TOAST

$3.59

2 EGG W/TOAST

$4.59

BREAKFAST SAND

$5.49

COWBOY SAND

$7.99

COWGIRL SAND

$7.99

BREAKFAST BLT

$7.49

BREAKFAST BURGER

$10.49

BREAKFAST SHOE

$9.79

OMELETS

CHEESE OMELET

$6.29

HAM & CHEESE OMELET

$8.29

SAUSAGE & CHEESE OMELET

$8.29

DENVER OMELET

$8.49

BLUEGILL OMELET

$8.49

VEGE OMELET

$7.49

HUNTERS OMELET

$8.99

SPANISH OMELET

$8.49

WHOLE HOG OMELET

$9.29

SPECIALTY HASHBROWNS

DENVER HASH

$9.29

SPANISH HASH

$9.79

WHOLE HOG HASH

$10.49

BUBBA'S HASH

$9.99

VEG HASH

$8.99

TRUCK STOP HASH

$9.29

BLUEGILL HASH

$9.29

PANCAKES & SUCH

1 PANCAKE

$4.29

2 PANCAKES

$6.59

2 FRENCH TOAST

$5.99

HOUSE COMBO

$7.49

HOUSE COMBO PLUS

$9.79

CREPES 4

$7.99

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$7.29

BIG 3

$9.99

BAKERY & OATMEAL

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.29

MUFFIN

$2.69

1 COOKIE

$1.49

6 COOKIES

$5.49

FRUIT CUP

$4.99

OATMEAL

$4.99

TOAST & JELLY (2)

$1.99

APPETIZERS

CHEESE CURDS

$6.75

GREEN BEANS

$5.75

ONION RING BASKET

$6.25

BOBBERS

$6.75

SWEETIE FRIES BASKET

$5.75

FRIED PICKLES

$6.25

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$6.75

FRENCH FRY BASKET

$5.25

BASKETS

FISH BASKET

$11.49

SHRIMP BASKET

$11.49

CHIX STRIP BASKET

$10.99

2 FISH/ 6 SHRIMP

$11.49

WING BASKET 8

$10.99

BURGERS

NAKED BURGER

$7.59

CHEESE BURGER

$7.99

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$9.49

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$8.79

WESTERN BURGER

$9.99

MUSH/SWISS BURGER

$8.99

SWISS/OLIVE BURGER

$8.99

BIG NASTY

$12.49

ALL AMERICAN

$13.99

PATTY MELT

$9.49

SANDWICHES

CLUB SANDWICH

$8.99

REUBEN

$8.99

PHILLY SANDWICH

$9.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SAND

$9.49

FISH SANDWICH

$9.29

BUFFALO CHICKEN SAND

$9.49

BLT

$7.49

HAM & TURKEY MELT

$8.99

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$7.49

RACHEL

$8.99

HORSESHOE

$10.99

PONY SHOE

$8.49

QUESADILLA

$9.99

HOT BEEF

$10.79

HOT PORK

$9.99

HOT TURKEY

$9.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

SOUP & SALADS

CUP OF SOUP

$3.29

BOWL OF SOUP

$4.99

CUP OF CHILI

$4.49

BOWL OF CHILI

$5.99

CHILI SUPREME

$6.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.49

CHOP CHOP SALAD

$10.99

TACO SALAD

$10.79

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$11.49

HOUSE SALAD

$5.49

SOUP & SANDWICH COMBO

$8.49

BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$1.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.29

CAPPUCCINO

$2.29

HOT TEA

$2.29

APPLE CIDER

$2.29

SMALL MILK

$2.29

LARGE MILK

$3.49

SMALL JUICE

$2.29

LARGE JUICE

$3.49

ICED TEA

$2.49

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$2.49

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.79

LEMONADE

$2.79

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.49

CAN OF SODA

$1.99

TO GO COFFEE

$1.99

ALCOHOL

DOMESTIC BEER

$3.00

SEASONAL BEER

$3.50

WINE

$4.50

CHAMPAGNE

$4.50

MIMOSA

$5.50

EYE OPENER

$4.25

ROSE SPRITZER

$4.50

BREAKFAST

SENIOR BREAKFAST

$5.49

SENIOR CAKES

$4.49

SENIOR OMELET

$5.99

BILL'S SPECIAL

$5.49

LUNCH

SENIOR HOT BEEF

$6.59

SENIOR HOT PORK

$6.59

SENIOR HOT TURKEY

$6.59

SENIOR SOUP & 1/2 SAND

$6.49

SENIOR CHIX STRIP (2)

$6.79

BREAKFAST

KID BREAKFAST

$5.99

KID OMELET

$5.99

KID PANCAKES

$5.99

KID FRENCH TOAST

$5.99

LUNCH

KID BURGER

$6.49

KID CHIX STRIP

$6.49

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

KID MAC & CHEESE

$5.99

KID PB & JELLY

$5.99

DESSERTS

PIE SLICE

$3.49

PIE W/ ICE CREAM

$4.89

SHAKE / MALT

$5.79

ONE SCOOP ICE CREAM

$1.69

TWO SCOOPS ICE CREAM

$2.99

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$3.79

EX MEAT

ADD BACON 1

$1.19

ADD LINK 1

$0.79

ADD PATTY

$1.69

ADD HAM

$1.69

EX VEGE

EX TOMATO

$0.50

EX MUSHROOM

$0.50

EX RAW ONION

EX FRIED ONION

$0.50

EX PEPPERS

$0.50

EX LETTUCE

$0.50

EX JALAPENOS

$0.50

EX GREEN OLIVES

$0.50

EX DRESSING / SAUCE

EX MAYO

$0.50

EX SALSA

$0.50

EX SOUR CREAM

$0.50

EX TARTAR

$0.50

EX COCKTAIL

$0.50

EX PEANUT BUTTER

$0.50

EX RANCH

$0.50

EX FRENCH

$0.50

EX BLEU CHEESE

$0.50

EX 1000

$0.50

EX ITALIAN

$0.50

EX BBQ

$0.50

EX HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

EX SWEET & SOUR

$0.50

EX EXTRAS

EX TEA BAG

$0.40

EX HONEY

$0.25

EX CHEESE

EX AMERICAN

$0.50

EX SWISS

$0.50

EX CHEDDAR

$0.50

EX PEPPERJACK

$0.50

MEAT

SIDE BACON 3

$2.99

SIDE SAUS LINK 3

$2.99

SIDE SAUS PATTY 2

$2.99

SIDE HAM

$3.49

SIDE CORN BEEF HASH

$3.49

HAMB PATTY

$3.99

POTATOES

1/2 HASH

$1.99

1/2 HASH W/ CHEESE

$2.69

1/2 HASH W/ ONION

$2.69

1/2 HASH W/ CH & ON

$2.99

FULL HASHBROWN

$3.19

FULL HASH W/ CHEESE

$3.79

FULL HASH W/ ONION

$3.79

FULL HASH W/ CH & ON

$3.99

1/2 GRILLED REDS

$1.99

1/2 GRILL REDS W/ ONION

$2.69

FULL GRILL REDS

$3.19

FULL GRILL REDS W/ ONION

$3.79

SIDE FRIES

$1.99

SIDE MASH & GRAVY

$2.99

SIDE SWEETIE FRIES

$2.49

SIDES

SIDE COLESLAW

$1.99

SIDE ONION RINGS

$2.99

SIDE COTTAGE CHEESE

$1.99

SMALL PANCAKE

$2.29

ADD FRENCH TOAST 1

$2.29

ADD WAFFLE 1

$2.69

STRAWBERRY TOPPING

$2.29

BLUEBERRY TOPPING

$2.29

SIDE HOLLY

$2.29

SIDE HORSESHOE

$2.29

SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.49

SIDE BEEF GRAVY

$1.99

EX EGG

$1.19

JAN SALES

ZING

$12.00

DISH CLOTHES

$14.00

HOT PADS

$21.00

SOUP COZIES

$21.00

PILLOW BOOK

$21.00

NEW BOOK

$20.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:59 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:59 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:59 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:59 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:59 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:59 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 South Main Street, Birchwood, WI 54817

