Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Black Sheep

review star

No reviews yet

9935 Discovery Blvd

Manassas, VA 20109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Shared Plates

Bacon Tower

Bacon Tower

$16.00

candied nueske bacon, torched tableside

Braised Meatballs

Braised Meatballs

$15.00

three all-beef meatballs braised in a sweet and spicy tomato sauce, topped with grated parmigiana cheese and served with grilled bread

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

fried calamari and cherry peppers, served with homemade marinara sauce and garlic aioli

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

toasted almonds, balsamic glaze, bacon

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$15.00

fried wings tossed in your choice of garlic honey sauce or bourbon hot sauce

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

classic creamy deviled eggs topped with candied nueske bacon

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

fried green tomatoes with citrus goat cheese crema and spicy remoulade

Fried Southern Style Shrimp

$17.00

served with spicy old bay remoulade

Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

$16.00

blackened tilapia topped with a pickled fresno pepper slaw, homemade mango salsa and drizzled with goat cheese crema

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

lemon potatoes, chorizo oil, garnished with arugula and tossed in a lemon vinaigrette

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$12.00

light and savory fried cornbread served with whipped honey butter

Kobe Beef Sliders

$16.00

american kobe beef with bacon jam and white cheddar cheese on a potato roll

Mussel Pot

Mussel Pot

$16.00

choice of fra diavolo, white wine lemon butter, or thai green curry sauce, served with grilled bread

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

crispy roasted potatoes, spicy tomato sauce with garlic aioli

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls

$14.00

black beans, roasted corn, peppers, red onion and mozzarella served on a bed of pico de gallo and southwest sauce

Spam Fried Rice

Spam Fried Rice

$13.00

jasmine rice, spam, jalapeños, pineapple, and crispy onions topped with a fried egg

Spanish Garlic Shrimp

Spanish Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

tender shrimp in a roasted garlic chili oil, served with grilled bread

Charcuterie

White Anchovies

White Anchovies

$12.00
Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$8.00

mediterranean olive mix marinated with citrus and herbs. accompanied with roasted almonds

Soppressata Calabrese

Soppressata Calabrese

$9.00
Wild Boar Salami

Wild Boar Salami

$9.00
Jamon Serrano

Jamon Serrano

$9.00
Salami Genoa

Salami Genoa

$9.00
Cheese - Select 3

Cheese - Select 3

$15.00
Cheese - Select 5

Cheese - Select 5

$20.00

Salads

Sm Beet Salad

Sm Beet Salad

$8.00

roasted beets and arugula dressed with sherry vinaigrette and citrus crema. Tossed with oranges, pickled onions, and served with whipped goat cheese

Lg Beet Salad

Lg Beet Salad

$16.00

roasted beets and arugula dressed with sherry vinaigrette and citrus crema. Tossed with oranges, pickled onions, and served with whipped goat cheese

Sm Caesar Salad

Sm Caesar Salad

$8.00

chopped romaine lettuce tossed with homemade caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan, homemade croutons and cracked black pepper

Lg Caesar Salad

Lg Caesar Salad

$16.00

chopped romaine lettuce tossed with homemade caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan, homemade croutons and cracked black pepper

Sm Apple Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, pecans, apples, champagne vinaigrette, cranberries, gorgonzola

Lg Apple Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, pecans, apples, champagne vinaigrette, cranberries, gorgonzola

Sm Chopped Salad

Sm Chopped Salad

$8.00

spring mix, romaine, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, dried cranberries, and homemade croutons tossed in an herb buttermilk dressing

Lg Chopped Salad

Lg Chopped Salad

$16.00

spring mix, romaine, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, dried cranberries, and homemade croutons tossed in an herb buttermilk dressing

Sm Wedge Salad

Sm Wedge Salad

$8.00

quartered head of lettuce topped with hard boiled eggs, crispy nueske bacon, diced tomatoes, and pickled onions, drizzled with bleu cheese dressing, topped with gorgonzola crumbles

Lg Wedge Salad

Lg Wedge Salad

$16.00

quartered head of lettuce topped with hard boiled eggs, crispy nueske bacon, diced tomatoes, and pickled onions, drizzled with bleu cheese dressing, topped with gorgonzola crumbles

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$18.00

grilled sirloin, arugula and romaine lettuce tossed with tomatoes, pickled onions, gorgonzola cheese and marcona almonds. dressed with a champagne mustard vinaigrette

Soup of the Day - Cup

$6.00

Chef's daily creation

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$8.00

Chef's daily creation

For The Table

Baked Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Potato Gratin

$12.00

Maple Glazed Carrots

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Charred Broccolini

$10.00

Dessert

Bourbon Butter Cake

Bourbon Butter Cake

$12.00

homemade bourbon infused butter cake with bourbon caramel sauce and crème anglaise

Coconut Pie

$12.00

homemade coconut pie topped with vanilla whipped cream and drizzled with pineapple rum caramel sauce

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$12.00

carrot ginger cake with pecans, layered with cream cheese frosting

Bourbon Apple Cake

$12.00

layers of apple cake and roasted pecans, served with bourbon caramel icing

Beignets

$10.00

fried butter croissant beignets dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with a grand marnier sauce and raspberry coulis

Ice Cream a la mode

$3.00

Kids' Fare

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

with choice of broccolini, french fries or mashed potatoes

Kids Spaghetti

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

with choice of butter or marinara sauce

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$10.00

with 2 kobe beef meatballs and a choice of butter or marinara sauce

Kids Sliders

Kids Sliders

$10.00

american kobe beef mini cheeseburgers with choice of broccolini, french fries or mashed potatoes

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

pasta shells tossed in a cheddar cream sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Kids Grilled Chicken

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

with choice of broccolini, french fries or mashed potatoes

Kids Grilled Salmon

Kids Grilled Salmon

$10.00

with choice of broccolini, french fries or mashed potatoes

Kids Grilled Steak

Kids Grilled Steak

$10.00

with choice of broccolini, french fries or mashed potatoes

Kids Ice Cream

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

This spectacular, two-story historic dairy barn with exposed-beam vaulted ceilings –known as the Thomasson Barn, built in 1929– houses the rustic industrial The Black Sheep: whiskey + wine + noshery. The vintage barn features a dedicated arts and entertainment space as well as private dining rooms in the lower level barrel-aging quarters. We are committed to promoting locally sourced cooking and in supporting our local farms and farmers. We strive to procure only the freshest ingredients grown locally, while providing a palate of world inspired comfort food. Make your reservation today!

Website

Location

9935 Discovery Blvd, Manassas, VA 20109

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

2 Silos Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
9925 Discovery Blvd Manassas, VA 20109
View restaurantnext
Lorena's Deli
orange starNo Reviews
10997 Nokesville Rd. Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Cinco de Mayo TexMex - Bristow
orange starNo Reviews
10270 Bristow Center Drive Bristow, VA 20136
View restaurantnext
Zandra's Manassas
orange starNo Reviews
9114 Center St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
La China Poblana Taqueria - 9792 Center St
orange star4.5 • 647
9792 Center St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Ginnies Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
8300 Sudley Road Manassas, VA 20109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manassas

Tortino Mare
orange star4.5 • 787
120 Kent Village Sq Manassas Park, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
La China Poblana Taqueria - 9792 Center St
orange star4.5 • 647
9792 Center St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas REBUILDING - 9745 Liberia Ave
orange star5.0 • 3
9745 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manassas
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Woodbridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston