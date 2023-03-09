Restaurant info

This spectacular, two-story historic dairy barn with exposed-beam vaulted ceilings –known as the Thomasson Barn, built in 1929– houses the rustic industrial The Black Sheep: whiskey + wine + noshery. The vintage barn features a dedicated arts and entertainment space as well as private dining rooms in the lower level barrel-aging quarters. We are committed to promoting locally sourced cooking and in supporting our local farms and farmers. We strive to procure only the freshest ingredients grown locally, while providing a palate of world inspired comfort food. Make your reservation today!

