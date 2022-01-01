Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

The Blind Pig Lucky Plaza

461 Reviews

$$

3370 N Hayden Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Order Again

All Day Brunch

Local Artesian Pastry

$6.00

Dusted in Sugar

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Sourdough, Smashed Avocado, Shaved Red Onion, House Seasoning, Fresh Cheese, EVOO, 7 Minute Egg

Beignets

$8.00

Italian Benny

$16.00

Hollandaise, pesto, pancetta, spinach, polenta

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Tuscan Eggs

$15.00

Toast, Proscuitto, Micro Arugula, Parmesan, EVO

Classic Breakfast

$14.00

2 Eggs, Potatoes, Toast, Bacon or Sausage.

Three Egg Omelet

$15.00

Potatoes, Chorizo, Crema, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Cilantro

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Guajillo Chili, Queso Fresco, Corn Tortilla, Avocado, Mexican Crema, Shaved Red Onion

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Beef, Pico De Gallo, Eggs, Red Sauce, Crema, Queso Fresco, Micro Cilantro

Hanger Steak & Eggs

$21.00

House Potatos, 2 eggs, Toast

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$10.00

Blueberries, Powder sugar

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

Mixed Berry Compote, Vanilla Cream

House Burger

$17.00

Shaved Lettuce, House Sauce, Onion, Gruyere, Bacon, Fries.

Porchetta Sandwich

$17.00

Arugula, Apple, Mostarda, Cibatta, French Fries

Salmon BLTA

$17.00

Pesto Aioli, Applewood Bacon, French Fries

Spaghetti & Meatball

$17.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, Ricotta, Toast

Hot House Tomato Salad

$13.00

Pesto, pickled onion, shaved crouton, house made mozzarella, shaved croutons, micro herbs

Beet & Arugula Salad

$13.00

Radish, Grapefruit, pistachio, ricotta salada, shallots, citrus dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, shaved crouton, parmesan, caesar dressing

Steak Frite

$25.00

Pesto Butter, Truffle, parmesan french fries, Demi

Greek Yogurt

$9.00

Greek Yogurt, granola, chocolate covered berries, honey.

Brunch New Sides

2 Eggs

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Potato Side

$5.00

Side French Toast

$7.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Meatball Side

$8.00

Side of Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Pastry

$6.00

SIDE LEMON PANCAKE

$5.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

Kids

Kids eggs and bacon

$5.00

Belgian Waffle

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Cake

$9.00

Pie

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Crème brûlée

$8.00

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Muffin

$4.00

Croissant

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Carmel Affogato

$9.00

Churro Sundae

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Neighborhood Drink

$1.25

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Kids Drink

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Arnold P

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Tonic water

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.25

Espresso

$3.50

Club Soda/soda Water

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Unicorn Hot Chocolate

$5.00

V-8

$3.00

Raw Juice

Hydrator

$9.00

Cleanser

$9.00

Reducer

$9.00

Pace

$9.00

Mimosas

Mimosa

$8.00

Mango Mimosa

$9.00

Lemon raspberry Mimosa

$9.00

Hawaiian Mimosa

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Menu Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

The Blind Mule

$10.00

The Barratt

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

Big Lebowski

$9.00

tequila, triple sec, sweet & sour, lime, OJ

Tom Collins

$9.00

Hornitos, triple sec, grapefruit, lime

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemonaide

$12.00

Fish Bowl

$25.00

Seasonal Punch

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Vokda, triple sec, lime, cranberry

Greyhound

$9.00

Vodka Grapefruit, Lime Wedge

Paloma

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Martini

$10.00

Vodka, dry vermouth, olive

Michelada

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

whiskey, sweet vermouth, bitters, cherry

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Vodka, gin, tequila, whiskey, triple sec, sour, coke

Screwdriver

$8.00

Vodka, OJ

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tequila, OJ, Grenadine

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Whiskey, Sour, Orange, Cherry

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Beer

$2 Beer

$2.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Koffee Kolsch

$6.00

Kilt Lifter

$6.00

Pebblehead

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

June Shine

$7.00

Church Music

$8.00

Guinness

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Crispy

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Papago Orange

$7.00

Free Dos XX

Free Scotts Blonde

Free Coors Light

Free Papago Orange

Wine

G. Cohn

$12.00

B. Cohn

$50.00

Sea Glass Cab

$9.00

G. Chardonnay

$8.50

B. Chardonnay

$26.00

G. Sauv. Blanc

$8.50

B. Sauv Blanc

$26.00

G. Prosecco

$6.00

B. Prosecco

$26.00

G. Pinot Grigio

$8.50

B. Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Liquor

(well) Sea Ice

$5.00

Tito's

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Absolute

$8.00

Mission

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

(well) Broadhorn

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniel Fire

$7.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

High West

$10.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

(well) Seagrams

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Aviation

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Dry

$8.00

(well) Atlantis

$5.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi Major Lazer

$8.00

(well) Montezuma

$5.00

Hornitos Plata

$7.00

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

Patron xo Cafe

$7.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Casa Blanco

$10.00

Casa Anejo

$12.50

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Baileys

$6.00

Rum Chata

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

(well) Vodka

$7.50

Tito's

$10.50

Smirnoff

$10.50

Stoli

$12.00

Absolute

$12.00

Absolute Mandrin

$13.50

Absolute Peach

$13.50

Absolute Ruby

$13.50

Absolute Citron

$13.50

Grey Goose

$13.50

Ketel One

$13.50

(well) Gin

$7.50

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Bombay Dry

$12.00

Well Rum Ron Rico

$7.50

Bacardi

$10.50

Malibu

$10.50

Captain Morgan

$10.50

Well Tequila Pedro Morales

$7.50

Hornitos Plata

$10.50

Hornitos Reposado

$10.50

Jose Cuervo Especial

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Plata

$12.00

1800 Sliver

$15.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Don Julio Anejio

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Case Anejo

$18.00

Casa Reposado

$18.00

Casa Blanco

$18.00

Tequila Top Shelve

$18.00

Well Whiskey

$7.50

Well Whiskey Beams 8

$7.50

Cutty Sark

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$10.50

Makers

$15.00

Jameson

$12.00

Bushmills

$10.50

Crown Royal

$15.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Black Velvet

$10.50

VO

$10.50

Seagrams 7

$10.50

Canadian Club

$12.00

Dewars

$13.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

Chivas Regal

$13.50

J & B

$12.00

Well Christian Brothers

$7.50

E & J

$12.00

Souther Comfort

$10.50

Starters

Queso Fundido

C / G

C / S / G

Pig Wings

Smash

Crab Stack

Tacos

3 Chk T

3 Beef T

3 Pastor T

3 Asada T

3 Rib T

3 Fish T

1 Chk T

1 Beef T

1 Asada T

1 Rib T

1 Fish T

Burritos

Chk B

Beef B

Pastor B

Asada B

Rib B

Fish B

Nachos

Chk N

Beef N

Pastor N

Asada N

Rib N

Fish N

Salads

Steak S

Cobb S

Santa Fe S

S. Pot S

Sides

House Rice

Beans

Guac

Pico

Sour Cream

Black Beans

Hand cut Fries

Side Salad

Green Salsa

Red Salsa

Sandwiches

BLT

Cubana

Torta

Pila

Entrees

Mac n Cheese

Burger

Adobo

Verde

Red E

Green E

Red/Green E

WMQ

Tamale

Taquitos

Fish n Chips

Kids

Mini Mac

Kids T

Kids Burger

Desserts

Key Lime

Brownie

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3370 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

Gallery
The Blind Pig image
The Blind Pig image

Map
