The Blue Door 5700 South Dixie Highway
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Blue Door is a coastal bistro restaurant inspired by the sun-kissed beach towns of Southern Europe. As you step through our inviting blue door, you'll discover a tranquil al fresco oasis where coastal Mediterranean inspired food, handcrafted drinks, and a sense of community come together seamlessly
5700 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
