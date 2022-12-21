Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Blue Elephant - 2nd Loc

review star

No reviews yet

110 North Wayne Avenue

Wayne, PA 19087

Holiday Specials

70% Dark Chocolate, Passion Fruit, Edible Gold Leaf
Blue Elephant Golden Ticket Chocolate Bar

Blue Elephant Golden Ticket Chocolate Bar

$12.50

70% Dark Chocolate, Passion Fruit, Edible Gold Leaf | Get the Golden Ticket and win a 3-Course Chef's Tasting Menu Dinner for two on our Grand Opening Date in January! Order Online & Pick up at The Blue Elephant Wayne Mondays-Fridays from 10:00am-5:00pm.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Featuring Italian-Thai dishes w/ Japanese influences and speciality sushi rolls! Come in and enjoy!

110 North Wayne Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087

