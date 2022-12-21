The Blue Elephant - 2nd Loc
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Featuring Italian-Thai dishes w/ Japanese influences and speciality sushi rolls! Come in and enjoy!
Location
110 North Wayne Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros. Wayne - Wayne
No Reviews
385 West Lancaster Avenue Wayne, PA 19087
View restaurant