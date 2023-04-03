The Blue Heron Kitchen & Pub 10880 Mill Dam Rd

Restaurant info

A lake-inspired, elevated dining destination at Buckeye Lake The Blue Heron Kitchen & Pub is a local favorite, known for its nautical-inspired ambiance and elevated menu featuring the best of local fresh produce and ingredients. Our diverse selection includes a variety of water-inspired entrees for seafood lovers, and our classic American dishes for those who prefer steaks, salads, or sandwiches are sure to please. In addition to our delicious food, we feature a range of refreshing local and regional craft beers, award winning wines, and signature cocktails made with the finest ingredients to complement any meal. Our friendly and attentive staff look forward to ensuring you have a memorable visit!

Website