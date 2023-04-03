  • Home
The Blue Heron Kitchen & Pub 10880 Mill Dam Rd

No reviews yet

10880 Mill Dam Rd

Hebron, OH 43025

Dinner Menu

APPS

CHEESE CURDS

$14.00

Fried white cheddar cheese curds, raspberry-jalapeno sauce or marinara dipping sauce (V)

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

Crispy fried wings, choice of BBQ dry rub or "Old Bay" Buffalo, served with house made blue cheese dressing & celery

CRAB & PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

$16.00

Blue crab, pimento cheese, herbs, breadcrumbs, served with house fried tortilla chips

DRUNKEN CLAMS

$18.00

Blue Heron Blonde Ale, smoked bacon, herbs, butter, grilled bread

PEPPER SEARED TUNA

$17.00

Seared rare ahi tuna, wasabi aioli, sweet soy, mixed greens, sesame seeds, scallions (GF)

BBQ DRY RUB FRIES

$12.00

Signature BBQ dry rub on our signature seaside fries (V)

DILL SHRIMP

$12.00

SOUP

BOWL LOBSTER BISQUE

$10.00

Chive oil, herbs, crostini

SALAD

1/2 PEAR & WALNUT

$7.00

Mixed greens, fresh pears, dried cranberries, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, white wine-honey vinaigrette. (GF)

1/2 CHOPPED

$7.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, bell pepper, cucumber, cheddar, hard boiled egg, bacon, rosemary-lemon vinaigrette.

1/2 CAESAR

$7.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan, classic caesar dressing.

1/2 WEDGE

$8.00

Iceberg, bacon, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, house made creamy blue cheese dressing.

FULL CHOPPED

$12.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, bell pepper, cucumber, cheddar, hard boiled egg, bacon, rosemary-lemon vinaigrette.

FULL CAESAR

$12.00

Iceberg, bacon, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, house made creamy blue cheese dressing.

FULL PEAR & WALNUT

$12.00

Mixed greens, fresh pears, dried cranberries, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, white wine-honey vinaigrette. (GF)

FULL WEDGE

$14.00

Iceberg, bacon, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, house made creamy blue cheese dressing.

SANDWICHES

FRIED COD

$18.00

Blue Heron Blonde Beer battered cod, pickles, tartare sauce, cabbage slaw on a kaiser roll

THE BLUE HERON CHEESEBURGER

$19.00

Char grilled 8oz. RL Valley Ranch patty, LTOP, choice of cheese on a kaiser roll (GF)

PORK TENDERLOIN

$17.00

Pounded and fried, mixed greens, pickles, lemon rosemary vinaigrette, red onion, mayo, on a kaiser roll

SPICY CHICKEN

$16.00

Grilled breast dipped in chili oil, calabrian peppers, Swiss cheese, shaved lettuce, red onion, mustard, mayo, on a kaiser roll (GF)

PASTA

MUSHROOM PUTTANESCA

$17.00

Farfalle (bowtie) pasta, mushroom melody, Kalamata Olives, capers, garlic, parmesan, elvis parsley (V)

SEAFOOD PASTA

$22.00

Ohio City fresh egg spaghetti, shrimp, clams, scallops, fresh herbs, elvis parsley, white wine sauce

ENTREES

FISH & CHIPS

$25.00

The Blue Heron Blonde Beer Battered Cod, French Fries, Hot Slaw, Tartare Sauce, Lemon Wedge.

SALMON

$27.00

Pan seared with butter pan sauce, served with your choice of 2 sides. (GF)

HALF ROASTED CHICKEN

$28.00

Lemon Rosemary Roasted 1/2 Chicken, served with your choice of 2 sides. (GF)

8oz Skirt Steak

$25.00

Market Steak, Grilled Roasted Garlic- Herb Butter served with your choice of 2 sides (GF)

Filet 8 oz

$60.00

SIDES

VEG OF DAY

$6.00

Asparagus

COLE SLAW

$6.00

Hot slaw

CHEESY POTATOES GRATIN

$6.00

Sliced, Baked, Cheesy potatoes

SPOON BREAD

$6.00

Fluffy Corn Bread Souffle

SIDE FRIES

$6.00

KIDS

KIDS PASTA

$8.00

Marinara, Cheese, or Butter (V)

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

Served with French Fries

KIDS BURGER

$9.00

4oz Grilled Patty, American Cheese, Kid's Bun, French Fries (GF)

DESSERT

BUCKEYE MUG CAKE

$8.00

Made to order chocolate and peanut butter cake, Johnson's Vanilla Ice Cream (V)

SPIKED SHAKES

$14.00

Johnson's Ice Cream Shakes, (See cocktail menu)

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

House made Fresh & Zesty Key Lime serve in a Graham Cracker Crust & Topped with Whip Cream.

BEER FLOAT

$14.00

Johnson's Salty Caramel Ice Cream, Millersburg Vanilla Porter (GF)

2 SCOOPS JOHNSONS

$6.00

1 SCOOP JOHNSON

$3.00

BIRTHDAY MUG CAKE

Baileys Chz Cake

$9.00Out of stock

ADD/EXTRA

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Salmon

$8.00

Side Lemon Rosemary Vin

$0.50

Side White Wine Vin

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Side BBQ Seasoning

$0.50

Extra Celery

$0.50

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Raspberry Jalapeno Jam

$0.75

Drinks Menu

RED WINE

Kuleto Estate Frog Prince Cabernet Blend

$8.00

Flavors of red fruits, currants, and dried herbs

Banfi Chianti Classico

$9.00

Cherry and leather with supple tannins and good acidity

Spellbound Merlot

$7.00

Deep flavors of ripe berries and American oak

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$10.00

Dark berry and juicy strawberry flavors

Kuleto Estate Frog Prince Cabernet Blend BTL

$30.00

Banfi Chianti Classico BTL

$34.00

Spellbound Merlot BTL

$21.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$36.00

Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon ‘20 BTL

$48.00

The Four Graces Pinot Noir ‘19 BTL

$49.00

En Route Pinot Noir ‘19 BTL

$90.00

The Prisoner Red Blend ’21 BTL

$75.00

Stags Leap Winery Cabernet Sauvignon ‘19 BTL

$95.00

WHITE WINE

Beringer Founders Chardonnay

$6.00

Flavors of pear and ripe tropical fruits

Rodney Strong Estate Chardonnay

$10.00

Structured with a balance of fruit and minerals

Astorio Alisia Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Velvety, harmonious, and fruit forward

The Seeker Reisling

$9.00

Fruity and slightly sweet wine from famous producer

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Refreshing flavors of passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit

Moscato 7 Daughters

$7.00

Beringer Founders Chardonnay BTL

$19.00

Astorio Alisia Pinot Grigio BTL

$25.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$33.00

Rodney Strong Estate Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Chalk Hill Estate Sauvignon Blanc ‘21 BTL

$44.00

Louis Latour Pouilly Fuisse ‘20 BTL

$70.00

7 Daughters Moscato

$18.00

Seeker BTL

$33.00

CHAMPAGNE/ROSE

Da Luca Prosecco

$8.00

Continuous bubbles with hints of fresh fruit and citrus

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige

$11.00

Sophisticated sparkler with rich, lingering finish

Bieler Pere & Fils Sabine Rose

$8.00

Delicate balance between floral, herbal, and red fruits

Bieler Pere & Fils Sabine Rose BTL

$30.00

Banshee Sonoma County Rose BTL

$36.00

De Luca Prosecco BTL

$33.00

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige BTL

$40.00

DRAFT

Blue Heron Blonde

$6.00

Rhingeist Beer 4 Humans

$5.50

Buckeye Lake Millersporter Vanilla Porter

$7.00

Flight

$12.00

Homestead Galactic Heroes IPA

$7.00

Michelob Ultra DRAFT

$4.50

New Belgium Voodoo Juice Force IPA 12 Oz

$9.00

SUNDAY DISCOUNT

-$1.00

TREK IRISH ALE

$6.00

Y Bridge

$6.00

BOTTLED BEER

Bell's 2 Hearted IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$3.50

Conway's Irish Ale

$5.50

Coors Lt

$4.00

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.50

N/A Heineken

$5.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Stella

$5.50

SUNDAY DISCOUNT

-$1.00

Woodchuck

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.50

Heini Zero N/A

$5.50

CANNED BEER

Buckeye Lake Buoy Light Lager

$6.00

BrewDog Elvis Juice

$6.00

Ciderboys Mimosa

$6.00

Columbus IPA

$6.00

Dogfish Head

$6.00

Fat Head's Bumble Berry

$6.00

Jackie O's Mystic Mama IPA

$7.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$11.00

Millersburg Vanilla

$6.50

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$6.00

Rhinegeist Cheetah

$6.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$6.00

Truly

$7.00

White Claw

$5.50

Buckeye Lake Irish

$6.00

SUNDAY DISCOUNT

-$1.00

Guiness Can

$7.00

White Claw VODKA

$6.00

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

TONIC

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

SOUR MIX

$2.75

FANTA/ORANGE

$2.95

COFFEE

$2.95

ICE TEA

$2.95

PERRIER

$6.50

ROOT BEER CAN

$1.50

MILKSHAKE

$7.50

CRAFT COCKTAILS

OLD FASHIONED

$11.00

Old Grandad 114, maple syrup, bitters, garnished with expressed orange peel and cherry

NEW FASHIONED

$11.00

Old Grandad 114, Disaronno, bitters, simple syrup, garnished with a cherry

BUCKEYE LAKE MULE

$12.00

Choice of either Ketel One Vodka, Woodford Reserve Bourbon, or Kraken Rum, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, soda, served over ice with a lemon slice

BH Cocktail

$13.00

Ketel One Vodka, UV Blue Vodka, Triple Sec, muddled blueberries, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, soda, served over ice with a lemon slice

FLAGSHIP MARGARITA

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco, Triple Sec, fresh lime, agave nectar, rimmed with lime zest and salt

LAKESIDE LEMON

$11.00

Chopin Vodka, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, Grand Marnier, rimmed with lemon zest and sugar

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$12.00

Ketel One Vodka, Kahlua, Irish cream, Creme de Cacao, heavy cream, chocolate rimmed glass and chocolate shavings

EMERALD BAY

$12.00

IRISH APPLE

$12.00

Cattail Cocktail

$12.00

SPIKED SHAKES

SCREWBALL SHAKE

$14.00

Skrewball Whiskey, peanut butter, milk, chocolate syrup, ice cream, topped with whipped cream, crushed peanuts, and chocolate syrup

BOURBON BACON MAPLE SHAKE

$14.00

Angels Envy, maple syrup, crushed bacon, milk, ice cream, topped with whipped cream, maple syrup, and a strip of bacon

MINT BAY SHAKE

$14.00

Creme de Menthe Green, Creme de Cacao White, ice cream, milk, mint cookies crushed, topped with whipped cream, mint cookie, chocolate syrup, and sprig o' mint

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
A lake-inspired, elevated dining destination at Buckeye Lake The Blue Heron Kitchen & Pub is a local favorite, known for its nautical-inspired ambiance and elevated menu featuring the best of local fresh produce and ingredients. Our diverse selection includes a variety of water-inspired entrees for seafood lovers, and our classic American dishes for those who prefer steaks, salads, or sandwiches are sure to please. In addition to our delicious food, we feature a range of refreshing local and regional craft beers, award winning wines, and signature cocktails made with the finest ingredients to complement any meal. Our friendly and attentive staff look forward to ensuring you have a memorable visit!

