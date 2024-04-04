The Boardroom The Boardroom, Kailua, HI
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Craft farm-to-glass locally inspired cocktail and pupus lounge located in the heart of Kailua, Oahu. Decompress on the outdoor lanai surrounded by Hawaiian flora and fauna or be wow-d by our bartender team inside. An homage to Hawaii, come visit us at The Boardroom.
Location
44 KAINEHE STREET, KAILUA, HI 96734
Gallery