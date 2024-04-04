  • Home
The Boardroom The Boardroom, Kailua, HI

No reviews yet

44 KAINEHE STREET

KAILUA, HI 96734

Order Again

Event Pricing

High Noon

$5.00

Red/White Wine

$7.00

Pau Vodka

$8.00

Beef Bulgogi Taco

$3.00

Fish Taco

$3.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Cocktails

Butterfly Bramble

$20.00

Expresso Martini

$20.00

Coconut Thai Tea

$15.00

Mokulua Mai Tai

$19.00

Matcha and Lemongrass Sour

$17.00

Midnight Mescalito

$22.00

Spirit Forward Smokeyy Ginger Citrus Forward

Ohia Revival

$20.00

Passion Fruit Pau Hana

$19.00

Roaster Garlic and Blue Cheese Stuffed Olive Martini

$17.00

Root Remedy

$16.00

Up Country Old Fashioned

$17.00

Spicy Melon Margarita

$17.00

Bithday Day Shot

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Six Smash

$17.00

Lychee Martini

$17.00

Pele's Ambrosia

$20.00

Watermelon Muse

$17.00

Desert Rose

$18.00

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

$20.00

Ko'olau Fog

$18.00

Strawberry Lychee Poptail

$24.00

Food

Beef Bone Marrow with Shallot Marmalade

$26.00Out of stock

Beet Carpaccio

$16.00

Charcuterie Board

$32.00

Fresh Ahi Tuna Tartare on Avocado Toast

$19.00

Oysters

$32.00+

Pork Bau Buns

$18.00

Side French Baguette

$2.50

Smoked Salmon Crustini

$14.00

Side Keto Toast Points

$2.50Out of stock

Prime Rib

$45.00

Kajiki Fish Tacos

$25.00

Tostada

$25.00

Roasted Brussels

$15.00Out of stock

Dog Food

$8.00

Side Veggie

$4.50

Veal Liver Pate

$28.00Out of stock

Seared Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Mac & Cheese With Thick Cut Bacon

$18.00Out of stock

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$25.00Out of stock

Pupu Style Kalbi

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00Out of stock

Wine

Brut Champagne GL, Collet

$22.00

Brut Champagne BTL, Collet

$68.00

Brut Rose' Champagne GL, Collet

$26.00

Brut Rose Champagne BTL, Collet

$68.00

Cabernet Sauvignon GL- The Critic

$13.50

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL- The Critic

$42.00

Cava Brut GL, Tarantas

$13.00

Cava Brut BTL, Tarantas

$46.00

Chardonnay GL- Cave de Lugny, Macon Villages

$10.50

Chardonnay BTL- Cave de Lugny, Macon Villages

$35.00

Pinot Noir GL- Lyric

$13.00

Pinot Noir BTL- Lyric

$40.00

Rose' GL, Mont Gravet

$9.00

Rose' BTL, Mont Gravet

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc GL- William Hill

$9.50Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc BTL- William Hill

$33.00Out of stock

Prosecco Split

$13.00

Nebiolo, Renato Ratti, GL

$14.50

Nebiolo, Renato Ratti, BTL

$52.00

Vinho Verde, Casal GL

$9.00

Vinho Verde, Casal, BTL

$32.00

Chardonnay, ROCO GL

$16.50

Chardonnay, ROCO BTL

$60.00

Sondraia, Poggio Al Tesoro, BTL

$120.00

Sancerre, Le Petit, GL

$17.00

Sancerre, Le Petit, BTL

$62.00

Pinot Noir - The Stalker Roco Gl

$27.00

ROCO stalker Btl

$68.00

La Jolie Fleur, Rose, GL

$10.00Out of stock

La Jolie Fleur, Rose, BTL

$38.00Out of stock

Gl, Otima Port 10 Year

$15.00

Alumni Pinot GL

$18.50

La Marca Prosecco, Gl

$9.00

Beer

Maui Pineapple Mana

$7.00

Window To Eraclea- Lager

$8.00Out of stock

Kona Hibiscus Haze

$7.00

Maui Big Swell Ipa

$7.00

Dream Machine Mango - Hanakoa

$9.00

Literary Genius - Hana

$9.00

Broken Porter Can

$7.00

Paradise Mango Seltzer

$9.00

Killah Dragon

$7.00

Cheehoo Chongers Hazy IPA- Hanakoa

$9.00

The OB Cali Common- Hanakoa

$9.00

Lanikai Cheehoo IPA Can

$7.00Out of stock

Shine A Light Can - Hanakoa

$8.00Out of stock

Lanikai Moku Can

$7.00Out of stock

Broken Belgian Tripel

$9.50Out of stock

Surf-veza

$8.00Out of stock

Hanakoa Helles -- Window To Eraclea

$9.00

Sweet Treats

Creme Brulee

$15.00

Ube And Taro Bread Pudding

$15.00

Tropical Butterfly Popsicle

$6.00

Hibiscus Passion Punch

$6.00

Matcha Creamsicle

$6.00

Birthday Dessert

Strawberry Creamsicle

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$15.00Out of stock

Add Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Base Spirits

Hapa Vodka

$12.00

Haku Vodka

$17.00

Absolut Elyx Vodka

$16.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$16.00

Roku Japanese Gin

$16.00

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Aviation Gin

$12.00

Fid Street Gin

$12.00

Empress Gin

$15.00

Plantation Double Aged

$16.00

Suntory Whiskey Toki

$14.00

Old Pali Whiskey

$15.00

High West American Single Malt

$22.00

Larceny Small Batch Bourbon

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

$14.00

High West American Prairie Bourbon

$14.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$16.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

Templeton Rye

$17.00

Redemption High Rye

$17.00

Masterson's Rye Whiskey

$24.00

John Barr Scotch Whiskey

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black Label Scotch

$13.00Out of stock

Glenlivet Caribbean Single Malt Scotch Whiskey

$16.00

Tomatin Scotch

$18.00

Oban Single Malt Scotch 18 Year

$30.00

Mi Campo Blanco Tequila

$12.00

Fortaleza Blanco Tequila

$14.00

Kapena Reposado Infused Hawaiian Chili Pepper Tequila

$16.00

Fortaleza Reposado Tequila

$21.00

Fortaleza Anejo Tequila

$30.00

Banzhez Ensemble Mezcal

$15.00

Del Maguey Mezcal Vida

$16.00

Old Lahaina Silver Rum

$12.00

Old Lahaina Dark Rum

$12.00Out of stock

Ko Hana Kea Rum (White Agricole)

$16.00

Ko Hana Kokoleka Rum (Honey+Cacao)

$17.00

Teremana Small Batch Tequila

$12.00

Aperol Arertivo

$12.00

Campari

$14.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Lanikai Mac Nut Liquor

$15.00

Okolehau Hawaiian Moonshine

$14.00

Barsol Pisco

$15.00

Green Chartreuse

$18.00

Kaiyo Japanese Whiskey

$22.00

Baileys

$12.00

Nonino Amaro

$15.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$12.00

St Germain

$13.00

Ferrand Cognac

$20.00

Italicus

$14.00

Krogstad Aquavit

$12.00

Yellow Chartruse

$18.00

Plantation Aged

$16.00

Bombay Bramble

$14.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$18.00

21 Seed Hibiscus Grapefruit Tequila

$14.00

Kaiyo Whisky

$34.00

Kaiyo Cask Strength

$28.00

Absinthe

$25.00

Botanist Gin

$15.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Fernet Branca

$15.00

Merlin's Mystique Double

$35.00

Michters Bourbon

$18.00

Angels Envy

$18.00

Kapena Flight

$32.00

Otima 10 Year Port

$15.00

Koolau Tradewinds Gin

$15.00

Pau Vodka

$12.00

Pop-tails

Strawberry Lychee Poptail

$24.00

Matcha Poptail

$24.00

Brunch Food

Ube Pancakes with Bacon

$18.00

Local scrambled eggs, heirloom tomato, house made Hollandaise, english muffin or Keto biscuit, with patato hash

Breakfast Potato Hash

$15.00Out of stock

Prime Rib Loco Moco

$28.00

Breakfast Parfait

$12.00

Biscuit and Gravy

$22.00

Boardroom Breakfast Fritata

$18.00

Beet Carpaccio

$15.00

Keiki Pancake with Bacon

$15.00

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Keto Biscuit

$5.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Potato Hash

$8.00Out of stock

Two Eggs any style

$3.50

Local Thick Cut Bacon

$6.00

Portuguese Sausage

$5.00

Seasonal Fruits

$5.00

French Toast

$15.00

Breakfast Plate

$18.00

Kalua Beef Benny

$18.00

Pork Belly Benny

$16.00

Salmon Benny

$18.00

Breakfast Plate

$18.00

Brunch Cocktails

Boardroom Mimosa

$12.00

Boardroom Bloody Mary

$15.00

Mango Aperol Spritz

$17.00

Lanikai Sunrise

$13.00

Espresso Martin

$16.00

Matcha Lemongrass Sour

$18.00

Six Smash

$16.00

Coffee

$4.00

Brunch Juice

Fresh Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Craft farm-to-glass locally inspired cocktail and pupus lounge located in the heart of Kailua, Oahu. Decompress on the outdoor lanai surrounded by Hawaiian flora and fauna or be wow-d by our bartender team inside. An homage to Hawaii, come visit us at The Boardroom.

Website

Location

44 KAINEHE STREET, KAILUA, HI 96734

Directions

