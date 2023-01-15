Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Boston Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

100 NE Central Ave

Amite, LA 70422

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Crawfish and Pepper Jack Cheese Dip

$11.00

Made with locally brewed Catahoula Common from Hammond's own Gnarly Barley, served with fried pita chips

Pepper Jack Cheese Sticks

$10.00

A spicy twist on classic cheese sticks, served with house made spicy ranch

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.00

House-made, creamy spinach and artichoke dip, served with fried pita chips

Sesame Tuna Sashimi

$13.00

6 oz tuna steak encrusted in black and white sesame seeds, seared rare and topped with ponzu sauce

Charbroiled Oysters

$13.00

six oysters, charbroiled on the half shell, garlic butter, grated parmesan

Oysters Rockefeller

$13.00

six oysters, charbroiled on the half shell, spinach cream, garlic butter, bacon

Pan Fried Crab Cakes

$14.00

pan-fried crabmeat filled cakes served with our house-made remoulade sauce

Golden Nuggets

$10.00

chicken breast nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

classic cheese sticks served with marinara sauce

Fried Green Beans App

$9.00

onion-battered green beans, served with our house-made spicy ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

fresh cut green tomatoes, hand breaded and topped with sauteed crawfish and mushrooms, in a cajun tomato cream sauce

Boudin Balls

$8.00

a Louisiana classic, deep-fried pork sausage and rice, served with our house-made spicy ranch

Crawfish Pies

$9.00

mini-pies stuffed with rice, peppers, onions, and spicy cajun seasoned crawfish, served with our house-made spicy ranch

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.00

breaded dill pickly spears, served with house-made spicy ranch

Extra Pita

$2.00

Gyoza

$8.00

pan-fried dumplings stuffed with chicken, pork, and vegetables, served with ponzu sauce

Soups and Salads

Sesame Tuna Salad

$17.00

Sesame encrusted tuna, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, edamame, and wonton chips

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Sliced, grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted almonds and feta cheese

Boston Salad

$16.00

6 grilled butterflied shrimp and lump crabmeat, crisp romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons

House Salad

$13.00

bacon, ham, iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs and croutons

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons

Cup of Gumbo

$6.00

seafood and smoked sausage

Bowl of Gumbo

$9.00

seafood and smoked sausage

ButterNut Squash Cup

$5.00

soup of the day

ButterNut Squash Bowl

$8.00

soup of the day

Soup and Salad

$15.00

full size house salad and a cup of soup

Grill Entrees

Blackened Redfish

$22.00

filet of redfish finished with our signature crawfish and pepper jack cream sauce

Crunchy Wasabi Tuna

$18.00

8 oz yellowfin tuna steak seared to your liking with a wasabi pea crust and finished in wasabi aioli, ponzu, and a sweet soy reduction

Cajun Catfish

$17.00

cajun seasoned catfish topped with crawfish tomato cream sauce

Chicken Breast

$15.00

grilled, fried, or blackened

D Pork Chops

$16.00

two chops, grilled or fried

Salmon Teriyaki

$21.00

topped with teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds

Steak Teriyaki

$18.00

topped with teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds

Shrimp Teriyaki

$18.00

topped with teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds

Tuna Teriyaki

$17.00

topped with teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

topped with teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds

12 oz Ribeye

$32.00

Served with your choice of two sides

14 Oz Black Angus

$35.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Cowboy Ribeye

$65.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Filet

$32.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Top Sirloin

$18.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Steak Tips

$19.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Hamburger Steak

$17.00

topped with caramelized onions and brown gravy

Pasta

Who Dat Cajun Pasta

$16.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast and smoked sausage tossed in a spicy Cajun tomato cream sauce with penne pasta

Seafood Pesto

$20.00

shrimp, crabmeat and crawfish tails, tossed with penne pasta and fresh mushrooms in a pesto cream sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

fried chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, served over linguine pasta

Cate Street Pasta

$19.00

shrimp, crawfish tails, baby spinach leaves and penne pasta, tossed in a light creamy marinara sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

linguine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

linguine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce

Crawfish Alfredo

$17.00

linguine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce

Shrimp and Crawfish Alfredo

$18.00

linguine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Fried eggplant medallions topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, served over linguine pasta

Plain Alfredo

$10.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Hangover Burger

$15.00

topped with avocado, pepper jack cheese, over-medium egg and bacon, dressed on a pretzel bun

Boston Burger

$14.00

topped with sautéed mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and baby spinach, dressed on a brioch bun

Cheeseburger

$12.00

dressed on a brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

dressed on a brioche bun

Ultimate BLT

$10.00

crispy bacon, romaine lettuce, fried green tomato and fresh tomato with house-made spicy ranch, served on a pretzel bun

Catfish Poboy

$15.00

dressed on toasted French bread

Shrimp Poboy

$15.00

dressed on toasted French bread

Oyster Poboy

$16.00Out of stock

dressed on toasted French bread

Hamburger

$11.00

dressed on a brioche bun

Fried Platters

Oyster Platter

$21.00Out of stock

Served with fries and two hushpuppies

Catfish Platter

$20.00

Served with fries and two hushpuppies

Shrimp Platter

$20.00

Served with fries and two hushpuppies

Nugget Platter

$15.00

Served with fries and two hushpuppies

Combination Platter

$25.00

Served with fries and two hushpuppies

Wok Stir-Fry

Veggie Wok

$12.00

Fresh vegetables stir fried in a garlic soy sauce

Mandarin Chicken

$15.00

golden-fried chicken breast, topped with brown gravy, sliced almonds and green onions

Choo Choo Chicken

$15.00

tender nuggets stir fried in a sweet and spicy chili sauce

Hot Pepper Chicken

$15.00

chicken breast in a spicy garlic soy sauce with onions, carrots, bell peppers and chili peppers

Beef and Broccoli

$15.00

slices of top sirloin with mushrooms and broccoli

Shrimp and Lobster Sauce

$17.00

marinated shrimp with onions and minced pork in a black bean sauce

Fried Rice

$9.00

wok-fried with egg and vegetables

Lo-Mein

$10.00

stir-fried noodles with fresh julienned vegetables

Boston Wok

$16.00

stir-fried fresh vegetables in a sweet and spicy soy reduction served with your choice of protein

Black Pepper Beef Tenderloin

$18.00

marinated steak with mushrooms, carrots, onions, and potatoes in a black pepper garlic sauce

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Steamed White Rice

$4.00

Fried Garlic Potatoes

$4.00

Hushpuppies (6)

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Rice and Gravy

$5.00

Grilled Zucchini Spears

$5.00

Sd Fried Green Beans

$5.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Fried Rice

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Dinner Only

Egg Roll

$2.50

Sd Gravy

$0.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

House-made cheesecake slice

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

House-made cheesecake slice with strawberry topping

Homemade Bread Pudding

$8.00

topped with house made rum sauce

Brownie a La Mode

$9.00

warm brownie with walnuts, topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce

Happy Ending

$13.00

homemade bread pudding and walnut brownie topped with ice cream, rum sauce, chocolate and caramel

Fried Bread Pudding

$10.00

tempura-fried bread pudding, topped with rum sauce and served with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with chocolate and caramel

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Wedding Cake

$10.00

Milk & Cookies

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$6.00

Kids Marinara Pasta

$6.00

Kids Sushi Cone

$6.00

Kids Catfish

$6.00

Kids Plain Pasta

$5.00

Food Sauces

Sd Gravy

$0.50

Sd Poly

$0.50

Sd Ranch

Sd Honey Mustard

Sushi Starters

Sushi Pizza

$12.00

Snow crab, avocado, Crabstick, crawfish, eel sauce, chef sauce atop a panko-fried rice patty, sprinkled with green onions and smelt roe

Bonzai Boom

$11.00

tempura fried jalapeños hand stuffed with cream cheese and spicy tuna, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Southwest Sashimi

$17.00

fresh salmon slices rolled around snow crab and jalapeño, topped with ponzu sauce, house-made guacamole, green onions, and smelt roe

Edamame

$6.00

lightly salted boiled soybean pods

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

boiled soybean pods topped with a spicy soy reduction and sesame seeds

Beef Tataki

$15.00

seared beef, thinly-sliced and served rare with ponzu sauce, green onions and sesame seeds

Baked Salmon App

$12.00

Baked snow craw wrapped in fresh salmon, topped with avocado, smelt roe, eel sauce, sesame seeds. Please allow time for our chefs to prepare your dish.

Miso Soup

$2.50

a savory broth with silken tofu and seaweed

Clear Soup

$2.50

light fish broth with fresh mushrooms, green onions, and thin soba noodles

Geisha Bowl

$13.00

Sumo Bowl

$13.00

*Free Clear*

*Free Miso*

Side Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Great Balls of Fire

$13.00

Sushi Salads

Fish Salad

$11.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, escolar, smelt roe, crab-stick and bonito flakes, mixed in spicy ponzu and topped with sesame seeds

Squid Salad

$6.50

marinated in sweet sake, ginger and bamboo shoots, topped with sesame seeds

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

thinly sliced cucumbers, ponzu, smelt roe and sesame seeds

Cucumber and Crabstick Salad

$5.50

thinly sliced cucumbers, ponzu, smelt roe and sesame seeds

Snow Crab Salad

$8.00

served with shredded carrots, avocado, and asparagus

Ceviche Salad

$14.00

escolar, fresh salmon, Crabstick, squid, smelt roe, fresh spinach, cucumber and avocado, tossed with spicy garlic dressing

Seafood Salad

$12.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, smelt roe, ponzu, bonito flakes, Crabstick and cucumber

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

marinated wakame seaweed mixed with red peppers and topped with sesame seeds

Sashimi

Escolar Sashimi

$12.00

Slices of fresh fish garnished with fresh vegetables

Fresh Salmon Sashimi

$12.00

Slices of fresh fish garnished with fresh vegetables

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Special Sashimi

$14.00

Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

Slices of fresh fish garnished with fresh vegetables

White Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$13.00

Slices of fresh fish garnished with fresh vegetables

Yellowtail Sashimi

$14.00

Slices of fresh fish garnished with fresh vegetables

Nigiri

Asparagus Nigiri

$4.00

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

Avocado Nigiri

$4.00

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

Crabstick Nigiri

$4.00

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

Eel Nigiri

$4.50

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

Escolar Nigiri

$4.50

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

Fresh Salmon Nigiri

$4.50

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

Shrimp Nigiri

$4.00

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

Smelt Roe Nigiri

$4.00

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$4.50

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

Spicy Salmon Nigiri

$5.50

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

Spicy Tuna Nigiri

$5.50

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

Squid Nigiri

$4.50

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

Tuna Nigiri

$5.00

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

White Tuna Tataki Nigiri

$5.00

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

Yellowtail Nigiri

$5.50

two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice

Box Sushi

Eel Box

$12.00

Layers of rice, snow crab, and your choice of fresh fish pressed in a box and topped with avocado and roe

Shrimp Box

$10.50

Layers of rice, snow crab, and your choice of fresh fish pressed in a box and topped with avocado and roe

Tuna Box

$13.00

Layers of rice, snow crab, and your choice of fresh fish pressed in a box and topped with avocado and roe

Salmon Box

$12.00

Layers of rice, snow crab, and your choice of fresh fish pressed in a box and topped with avocado and roe

Yellowtail Box

$13.00

Layers of rice, snow crab, and your choice of fresh fish pressed in a box and topped with avocado and roe

Special Box

$14.00

Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail

Sushi - Fresh Specialty

Big Easy Roll

$15.00

snow crab, shrimp tempura, asparagus, cream cheese, escolar, fresh salmon and avocado, wrapped in soy paper. Served with eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunchy

Burning Man Roll

$13.00

spicy tuna and crunchy, topped with white tuna tataki, ponzu, avocado, green onions, sriracha and sesame seeds

Caterpillar Roll

$14.00

spicy tuna, snow crab, cucumber and fresh jalapeno, topped with avocado, togarashi, sriracha and eel sauce on the side

Cate Street Roll

$16.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, snow crab, asparagus and avocado, wrapped in seaweed and soy paper, topped with crunchy, eel sauce, chef sauce and sriracha on the side

Chef's Special Roll

$10.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, snow crab, avocado and asparagus, wrapped in seaweed with chef sauce, eel sauce and sriracha on the side (No Rice)

Coco Loco Roll

$13.00

coconut shrimp, avocado, and snow crab topped with half fresh salmon, half tuna, crunch and sweet cream

Fresh Market Roll

$16.00

tuna and cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, thin-sliced lemon, cherry tomatoes, ponzu, cilantro and sesame seeds

Human Torch Roll

$13.00

crawfish and avocado, topped with a spicy salmon mix, crabstick, green onions, and crunchy

Iron Cross Roll

$14.00

Snow crab, asparagus and crunchy topped with tuna and Crabstick, mixed in crunchy garlic chili oil with sriracha, ponzu, Cajun spices and green onions

Mississippi Queen

$13.00

Paleo Roll

$12.00

spicy crawfish, crabstick and avocado, topped with fresh salmon, served with a side of ponzu (No Rice)

Poison Ivy Roll

$14.00

Crabstick, shrimp tempura, and cucumber topped with half salmon, half tuna, seaweed salad, smelt roe, served with chef sauce and eel sauce on the side

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

snow crab and cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado

Rice Paper Roll

$9.00

fresh salmon, crabstick, cucumber, asparagus and avocado, wrapped in tapioca rice paper, with chef sauce, eel sauce and spicy sauce on the side (No Rice)

Spicy Girl Roll

$13.00

spicy tuna and crunchy, topped with snow crab, sriracha, and togarashi, with extra sriracha on the side

Spider-Woman Roll

$15.00

spicy tuna, cucumber and jalapeno, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, ceviche sauce, cilantro and sesame seeds

Superbad Roll

$13.00

tempura-fried crabstick, spicy tuna and cream cheese, topped with snow crab, crunchy and sweet cream sauce

Tiger Roll

$16.00

tuna, yellowtail, smelt roe, and avocado, topped with bbq eel, fresh salmon, crunchy, green onions, eel sauce and chef sauce

Volcano Roll

$13.00

snow crab, asparagus and fresh salmon topped with a mound of snow crab, chopped tuna, crunchy, chef sauce and sriracha

Sushi Wreath Roll

$14.00

Sushi - Fresh Classic

Dynamite Roll

$6.00

chopped tuna, salmon and escolar mixed with spicy mayo and smelt roe

Fresh Salmon Roll

$5.50

fresh salmon, smelt roe, cucumber and avocado

Metairie Roll

$6.00

tuna, avocado and snow crab, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Philadelphia Roll

$5.50

smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

$5.50

fresh salmon, spicy mayo, avocado and smelt roe

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.50

chopped tuna, spicy mayo and smelt roe

Tuna Roll

$6.00

tuna, smelt roe, cucumber and avocado

Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

yellowtail, smelt roe, cucumber and avocado

Sushi - Cooked Specialty

300 Roll

$13.00

bbq eel and crawfish, topped with snow crab, smelt roe, chef sauce, eel sauce, green onions, sesame seeds and sriracha on the side

Alex and Chelsea Roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura, avocado and snow crab, topped with bbq eel, chef sauce and eel sauce

Baked Salmon Roll

$13.00

Bayou Roll

$10.00

fried boudin, crawfish and avocado topped with chef sauce

Boston Roll

$16.00

crawfish, shrimp tempura, snow crab, asparagus and avocado, wrapped in seaweed and soy paper, topped with crunchy, eel sauce, chef sauce and sriracha on the side

Bubba Gump Roll

$12.00

shrimp tempura and cucumber, topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, chef sauce and togarashi

Cajun Roll

$8.00

fried shrimp, crunchy and cajun mayo, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

CJ Roll

$9.00

snow crab, sriracha, avocado and asparagus, then deep-fried and topped with eel sauce and chef sauce

Cowboy Roll

$14.00

asparagus, snow crab and crunchy, topped with rare steak, avocado, eel sauce, tobasco cream sauce, green onions and sesame seeds

Crunchy Calamari Roll

$9.00

fried calamari, snow crab and avocado, toppped with crunchy, smelt roe, eel sauce and sesame seeds

Dragon Roll

$16.00

snow crab and asparagus, topped with bbq eel, avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds

Ed Hoover Roll

$12.00

crawfish, wrapped in soy paper, topped with snow crab, chef sauce and eel sauce

Flaming Lips Roll

$9.00

crabstick, avocado and cream cheese, then panko fried, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Fried Oyster Roll

$13.00Out of stock

fried oysters, snow crab, avocado and asparagus, topped with crunchy, tabasco cream sauce and eel sauce

Hawaiian Roll

$12.00

shrimp tempura and cream cheese, topped with mango and avocado

Michelle Roll

$8.00

soy paper, snowcrab, carrots, cucumber, avocado and asparagus

N.O. Saints Roll

$13.00

snow crab, fresh jalapeno, avocado, and cream cheese topped with fried escolar, eel sauce and togarashi

Polynesian Roll

$13.00

cream cheese, cucumber and snow crab, topped with tempura salmon, and polynesian sauce

Red Devil Roll

$11.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado, topped with crabstick, eel sauce and sriracha

Rock n' Roll

$9.00

shrimp tempura, snow crab, avocado and asparagus, topped with smelt roe, eel sauce and sesame seeds

Shaggy Roll

$13.00

jalapeno, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, snow crab and avocado, topped with crabstick, eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onions and smelt roe

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with smelt roe, eel sauce and sesame seeds

Show Me The Honey

$14.00

Electric Lumberjack

$13.00

Nemo

$15.00

Sushi - Cooked Classic

BBQ Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

broiled yellowtail, smelt roe, cucumber, asparagus, avocado, bonito flakes and topped with eel sauce

California Roll

$5.00

crabstick, smelt roe, cucumber and avocado

Crawfish Roll

$6.00

crawfish mixed with spicy mayo and smelt roe

Crunchy Roll

$6.00

snow crab, asparagus, and crunchy

Eel Roll

$7.00

bbq eel, smelt roe, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Snow Crab Roll

$6.00

Snow crab, avocado and asparagus

Spicy Crunchy Roll

$6.00

snow crab, asparagus, crunchy and spicy sauce

Vegetable Roll

$5.50

asparagus, avocado, cucumber and shredded carrots

Sushi Extras

** Sushi With Order

Side of Chef Sauce

$1.00

Side of Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side of Sweet Cream

$1.00

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side of Sriracha

$0.60

Side of Tabasco Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ponzu

Side of Ceviche Sauce

**Sushi Line**

Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

DIet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Barq's

$3.00

Hi-C

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Community Coffee

$2.50

Lemon Lime Ramune

$3.00

Strawberry Ramune

$3.00

Orange Ramune

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.00

Fiji Bottled Water

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

To Go Water

$0.45
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Boston Restaurant is a casual fine-dining restaurant located in the heart of Amite, Louisiana. As part of the Wong family legacy, the concept their new restaurant was to offer a diverse American-Asian fusion menu with service that always makes you feel at home. The historic building was completely restored and renovated with warm lighting and rustic furnishings to make for an intimate dining space perfect for couples and families. Our Culinary Team is dedicated to serving you delicious dishes crafted with quality ingredients. Head Chef, Jason Wong, is proud to serve you and your family with his team of talented cooks who care about taste and presentation. We guarantee you will enjoy our hand-cut steaks, fresh sushi, and quality seafood every time.

Website

Location

100 NE Central Ave, Amite, LA 70422

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Depeaux - 269 E Railroad Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
269 E Railroad Ave. BLDG A Independence, LA 70443
View restaurantnext
Fiery Crab Express--Hammond
orange starNo Reviews
2444 W Thomas St Hammond Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
El Paso - Hammond - 1603 N Morrison Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1603 N Morrison Blvd Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
A Taste of Home - 1320 N Morrison Suite 102
orange starNo Reviews
1320 N Morrison Suite 102 Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Hammond - 108 NW Railroad Ave
orange starNo Reviews
108 NW Railroad Ave Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
One thirteen hospitality LLC - 113 N Oak St.
orange starNo Reviews
113 N Oak St. Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Amite
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston