The Boston Restaurant is a casual fine-dining restaurant located in the heart of Amite, Louisiana. As part of the Wong family legacy, the concept their new restaurant was to offer a diverse American-Asian fusion menu with service that always makes you feel at home. The historic building was completely restored and renovated with warm lighting and rustic furnishings to make for an intimate dining space perfect for couples and families. Our Culinary Team is dedicated to serving you delicious dishes crafted with quality ingredients. Head Chef, Jason Wong, is proud to serve you and your family with his team of talented cooks who care about taste and presentation. We guarantee you will enjoy our hand-cut steaks, fresh sushi, and quality seafood every time.

