The Boston Restaurant
100 NE Central Ave
Amite, LA 70422
Appetizers
Crawfish and Pepper Jack Cheese Dip
Made with locally brewed Catahoula Common from Hammond's own Gnarly Barley, served with fried pita chips
Pepper Jack Cheese Sticks
A spicy twist on classic cheese sticks, served with house made spicy ranch
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
House-made, creamy spinach and artichoke dip, served with fried pita chips
Sesame Tuna Sashimi
6 oz tuna steak encrusted in black and white sesame seeds, seared rare and topped with ponzu sauce
Charbroiled Oysters
six oysters, charbroiled on the half shell, garlic butter, grated parmesan
Oysters Rockefeller
six oysters, charbroiled on the half shell, spinach cream, garlic butter, bacon
Pan Fried Crab Cakes
pan-fried crabmeat filled cakes served with our house-made remoulade sauce
Golden Nuggets
chicken breast nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
classic cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
Fried Green Beans App
onion-battered green beans, served with our house-made spicy ranch
Fried Green Tomatoes
fresh cut green tomatoes, hand breaded and topped with sauteed crawfish and mushrooms, in a cajun tomato cream sauce
Boudin Balls
a Louisiana classic, deep-fried pork sausage and rice, served with our house-made spicy ranch
Crawfish Pies
mini-pies stuffed with rice, peppers, onions, and spicy cajun seasoned crawfish, served with our house-made spicy ranch
Fried Pickle Spears
breaded dill pickly spears, served with house-made spicy ranch
Extra Pita
Gyoza
pan-fried dumplings stuffed with chicken, pork, and vegetables, served with ponzu sauce
Soups and Salads
Sesame Tuna Salad
Sesame encrusted tuna, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, edamame, and wonton chips
Spinach Salad
Sliced, grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted almonds and feta cheese
Boston Salad
6 grilled butterflied shrimp and lump crabmeat, crisp romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons
House Salad
bacon, ham, iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs and croutons
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons
Cup of Gumbo
seafood and smoked sausage
Bowl of Gumbo
seafood and smoked sausage
ButterNut Squash Cup
soup of the day
ButterNut Squash Bowl
soup of the day
Soup and Salad
full size house salad and a cup of soup
Grill Entrees
Blackened Redfish
filet of redfish finished with our signature crawfish and pepper jack cream sauce
Crunchy Wasabi Tuna
8 oz yellowfin tuna steak seared to your liking with a wasabi pea crust and finished in wasabi aioli, ponzu, and a sweet soy reduction
Cajun Catfish
cajun seasoned catfish topped with crawfish tomato cream sauce
Chicken Breast
grilled, fried, or blackened
D Pork Chops
two chops, grilled or fried
Salmon Teriyaki
topped with teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds
Steak Teriyaki
topped with teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds
Shrimp Teriyaki
topped with teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds
Tuna Teriyaki
topped with teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds
Chicken Teriyaki
topped with teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds
12 oz Ribeye
Served with your choice of two sides
14 Oz Black Angus
Served with your choice of two sides
Cowboy Ribeye
Served with your choice of two sides
Filet
Served with your choice of two sides
Top Sirloin
Served with your choice of two sides
Steak Tips
Served with your choice of two sides
Hamburger Steak
topped with caramelized onions and brown gravy
Pasta
Who Dat Cajun Pasta
Sliced grilled chicken breast and smoked sausage tossed in a spicy Cajun tomato cream sauce with penne pasta
Seafood Pesto
shrimp, crabmeat and crawfish tails, tossed with penne pasta and fresh mushrooms in a pesto cream sauce
Chicken Parmesan
fried chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, served over linguine pasta
Cate Street Pasta
shrimp, crawfish tails, baby spinach leaves and penne pasta, tossed in a light creamy marinara sauce
Chicken Alfredo
linguine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Shrimp Alfredo
linguine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Crawfish Alfredo
linguine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Shrimp and Crawfish Alfredo
linguine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Fried eggplant medallions topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, served over linguine pasta
Plain Alfredo
Burgers and Sandwiches
Hangover Burger
topped with avocado, pepper jack cheese, over-medium egg and bacon, dressed on a pretzel bun
Boston Burger
topped with sautéed mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and baby spinach, dressed on a brioch bun
Cheeseburger
dressed on a brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
dressed on a brioche bun
Ultimate BLT
crispy bacon, romaine lettuce, fried green tomato and fresh tomato with house-made spicy ranch, served on a pretzel bun
Catfish Poboy
dressed on toasted French bread
Shrimp Poboy
dressed on toasted French bread
Oyster Poboy
dressed on toasted French bread
Hamburger
dressed on a brioche bun
Fried Platters
Oyster Platter
Served with fries and two hushpuppies
Catfish Platter
Served with fries and two hushpuppies
Shrimp Platter
Served with fries and two hushpuppies
Nugget Platter
Served with fries and two hushpuppies
Combination Platter
Served with fries and two hushpuppies
Wok Stir-Fry
Veggie Wok
Fresh vegetables stir fried in a garlic soy sauce
Mandarin Chicken
golden-fried chicken breast, topped with brown gravy, sliced almonds and green onions
Choo Choo Chicken
tender nuggets stir fried in a sweet and spicy chili sauce
Hot Pepper Chicken
chicken breast in a spicy garlic soy sauce with onions, carrots, bell peppers and chili peppers
Beef and Broccoli
slices of top sirloin with mushrooms and broccoli
Shrimp and Lobster Sauce
marinated shrimp with onions and minced pork in a black bean sauce
Fried Rice
wok-fried with egg and vegetables
Lo-Mein
stir-fried noodles with fresh julienned vegetables
Boston Wok
stir-fried fresh vegetables in a sweet and spicy soy reduction served with your choice of protein
Black Pepper Beef Tenderloin
marinated steak with mushrooms, carrots, onions, and potatoes in a black pepper garlic sauce
Sides
French Fries
Steamed White Rice
Fried Garlic Potatoes
Hushpuppies (6)
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Rice and Gravy
Grilled Zucchini Spears
Sd Fried Green Beans
Sauteed Green Beans
Steamed Broccoli
Sauteed Vegetables
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Okra
Fried Rice
Loaded Baked Potato
Egg Roll
Sd Gravy
Desserts
Cheesecake
House-made cheesecake slice
Strawberry Cheesecake
House-made cheesecake slice with strawberry topping
Homemade Bread Pudding
topped with house made rum sauce
Brownie a La Mode
warm brownie with walnuts, topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce
Happy Ending
homemade bread pudding and walnut brownie topped with ice cream, rum sauce, chocolate and caramel
Fried Bread Pudding
tempura-fried bread pudding, topped with rum sauce and served with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with chocolate and caramel
Vanilla Ice Cream
Wedding Cake
Milk & Cookies
Sushi Starters
Sushi Pizza
Snow crab, avocado, Crabstick, crawfish, eel sauce, chef sauce atop a panko-fried rice patty, sprinkled with green onions and smelt roe
Bonzai Boom
tempura fried jalapeños hand stuffed with cream cheese and spicy tuna, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Southwest Sashimi
fresh salmon slices rolled around snow crab and jalapeño, topped with ponzu sauce, house-made guacamole, green onions, and smelt roe
Edamame
lightly salted boiled soybean pods
Spicy Edamame
boiled soybean pods topped with a spicy soy reduction and sesame seeds
Beef Tataki
seared beef, thinly-sliced and served rare with ponzu sauce, green onions and sesame seeds
Baked Salmon App
Baked snow craw wrapped in fresh salmon, topped with avocado, smelt roe, eel sauce, sesame seeds. Please allow time for our chefs to prepare your dish.
Miso Soup
a savory broth with silken tofu and seaweed
Clear Soup
light fish broth with fresh mushrooms, green onions, and thin soba noodles
Geisha Bowl
Sumo Bowl
Side Sushi Rice
Side of Avocado
Sushi Salads
Fish Salad
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, escolar, smelt roe, crab-stick and bonito flakes, mixed in spicy ponzu and topped with sesame seeds
Squid Salad
marinated in sweet sake, ginger and bamboo shoots, topped with sesame seeds
Cucumber Salad
thinly sliced cucumbers, ponzu, smelt roe and sesame seeds
Cucumber and Crabstick Salad
thinly sliced cucumbers, ponzu, smelt roe and sesame seeds
Snow Crab Salad
served with shredded carrots, avocado, and asparagus
Ceviche Salad
escolar, fresh salmon, Crabstick, squid, smelt roe, fresh spinach, cucumber and avocado, tossed with spicy garlic dressing
Seafood Salad
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, smelt roe, ponzu, bonito flakes, Crabstick and cucumber
Seaweed Salad
marinated wakame seaweed mixed with red peppers and topped with sesame seeds
Sashimi
Escolar Sashimi
Slices of fresh fish garnished with fresh vegetables
Fresh Salmon Sashimi
Slices of fresh fish garnished with fresh vegetables
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Special Sashimi
Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail
Tuna Sashimi
Slices of fresh fish garnished with fresh vegetables
White Tuna Tataki Sashimi
Slices of fresh fish garnished with fresh vegetables
Yellowtail Sashimi
Slices of fresh fish garnished with fresh vegetables
Nigiri
Asparagus Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
Avocado Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
Crabstick Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
Eel Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
Escolar Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
Fresh Salmon Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
Shrimp Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
Smelt Roe Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
Spicy Salmon Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
Spicy Tuna Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
Squid Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
Tuna Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
White Tuna Tataki Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
Yellowtail Nigiri
two pieces of freshly sliced fish over hand-pressed rice
Box Sushi
Eel Box
Layers of rice, snow crab, and your choice of fresh fish pressed in a box and topped with avocado and roe
Shrimp Box
Layers of rice, snow crab, and your choice of fresh fish pressed in a box and topped with avocado and roe
Tuna Box
Layers of rice, snow crab, and your choice of fresh fish pressed in a box and topped with avocado and roe
Salmon Box
Layers of rice, snow crab, and your choice of fresh fish pressed in a box and topped with avocado and roe
Yellowtail Box
Layers of rice, snow crab, and your choice of fresh fish pressed in a box and topped with avocado and roe
Special Box
Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail
Sushi - Fresh Specialty
Big Easy Roll
snow crab, shrimp tempura, asparagus, cream cheese, escolar, fresh salmon and avocado, wrapped in soy paper. Served with eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunchy
Burning Man Roll
spicy tuna and crunchy, topped with white tuna tataki, ponzu, avocado, green onions, sriracha and sesame seeds
Caterpillar Roll
spicy tuna, snow crab, cucumber and fresh jalapeno, topped with avocado, togarashi, sriracha and eel sauce on the side
Cate Street Roll
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, snow crab, asparagus and avocado, wrapped in seaweed and soy paper, topped with crunchy, eel sauce, chef sauce and sriracha on the side
Chef's Special Roll
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, snow crab, avocado and asparagus, wrapped in seaweed with chef sauce, eel sauce and sriracha on the side (No Rice)
Coco Loco Roll
coconut shrimp, avocado, and snow crab topped with half fresh salmon, half tuna, crunch and sweet cream
Fresh Market Roll
tuna and cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, thin-sliced lemon, cherry tomatoes, ponzu, cilantro and sesame seeds
Human Torch Roll
crawfish and avocado, topped with a spicy salmon mix, crabstick, green onions, and crunchy
Iron Cross Roll
Snow crab, asparagus and crunchy topped with tuna and Crabstick, mixed in crunchy garlic chili oil with sriracha, ponzu, Cajun spices and green onions
Paleo Roll
spicy crawfish, crabstick and avocado, topped with fresh salmon, served with a side of ponzu (No Rice)
Poison Ivy Roll
Crabstick, shrimp tempura, and cucumber topped with half salmon, half tuna, seaweed salad, smelt roe, served with chef sauce and eel sauce on the side
Rainbow Roll
snow crab and cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado
Rice Paper Roll
fresh salmon, crabstick, cucumber, asparagus and avocado, wrapped in tapioca rice paper, with chef sauce, eel sauce and spicy sauce on the side (No Rice)
Spicy Girl Roll
spicy tuna and crunchy, topped with snow crab, sriracha, and togarashi, with extra sriracha on the side
Spider-Woman Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber and jalapeno, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, ceviche sauce, cilantro and sesame seeds
Superbad Roll
tempura-fried crabstick, spicy tuna and cream cheese, topped with snow crab, crunchy and sweet cream sauce
Tiger Roll
tuna, yellowtail, smelt roe, and avocado, topped with bbq eel, fresh salmon, crunchy, green onions, eel sauce and chef sauce
Volcano Roll
snow crab, asparagus and fresh salmon topped with a mound of snow crab, chopped tuna, crunchy, chef sauce and sriracha
Sushi - Fresh Classic
Dynamite Roll
chopped tuna, salmon and escolar mixed with spicy mayo and smelt roe
Fresh Salmon Roll
fresh salmon, smelt roe, cucumber and avocado
Metairie Roll
tuna, avocado and snow crab, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado
Spicy Salmon Roll
fresh salmon, spicy mayo, avocado and smelt roe
Spicy Tuna Roll
chopped tuna, spicy mayo and smelt roe
Tuna Roll
tuna, smelt roe, cucumber and avocado
Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail, smelt roe, cucumber and avocado
Sushi - Cooked Specialty
300 Roll
bbq eel and crawfish, topped with snow crab, smelt roe, chef sauce, eel sauce, green onions, sesame seeds and sriracha on the side
Alex and Chelsea Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado and snow crab, topped with bbq eel, chef sauce and eel sauce
Bayou Roll
fried boudin, crawfish and avocado topped with chef sauce
Boston Roll
crawfish, shrimp tempura, snow crab, asparagus and avocado, wrapped in seaweed and soy paper, topped with crunchy, eel sauce, chef sauce and sriracha on the side
Bubba Gump Roll
shrimp tempura and cucumber, topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, chef sauce and togarashi
Cajun Roll
fried shrimp, crunchy and cajun mayo, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
CJ Roll
snow crab, sriracha, avocado and asparagus, then deep-fried and topped with eel sauce and chef sauce
Cowboy Roll
asparagus, snow crab and crunchy, topped with rare steak, avocado, eel sauce, tobasco cream sauce, green onions and sesame seeds
Crunchy Calamari Roll
fried calamari, snow crab and avocado, toppped with crunchy, smelt roe, eel sauce and sesame seeds
Dragon Roll
snow crab and asparagus, topped with bbq eel, avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds
Ed Hoover Roll
crawfish, wrapped in soy paper, topped with snow crab, chef sauce and eel sauce
Flaming Lips Roll
crabstick, avocado and cream cheese, then panko fried, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Fried Oyster Roll
fried oysters, snow crab, avocado and asparagus, topped with crunchy, tabasco cream sauce and eel sauce
Hawaiian Roll
shrimp tempura and cream cheese, topped with mango and avocado
Michelle Roll
soy paper, snowcrab, carrots, cucumber, avocado and asparagus
N.O. Saints Roll
snow crab, fresh jalapeno, avocado, and cream cheese topped with fried escolar, eel sauce and togarashi
Polynesian Roll
cream cheese, cucumber and snow crab, topped with tempura salmon, and polynesian sauce
Red Devil Roll
shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado, topped with crabstick, eel sauce and sriracha
Rock n' Roll
shrimp tempura, snow crab, avocado and asparagus, topped with smelt roe, eel sauce and sesame seeds
Shaggy Roll
jalapeno, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, snow crab and avocado, topped with crabstick, eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onions and smelt roe
Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with smelt roe, eel sauce and sesame seeds
Sushi - Cooked Classic
BBQ Yellowtail Roll
broiled yellowtail, smelt roe, cucumber, asparagus, avocado, bonito flakes and topped with eel sauce
California Roll
crabstick, smelt roe, cucumber and avocado
Crawfish Roll
crawfish mixed with spicy mayo and smelt roe
Crunchy Roll
snow crab, asparagus, and crunchy
Eel Roll
bbq eel, smelt roe, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Snow Crab Roll
Snow crab, avocado and asparagus
Spicy Crunchy Roll
snow crab, asparagus, crunchy and spicy sauce
Vegetable Roll
asparagus, avocado, cucumber and shredded carrots
Beverages
Water
Coke
DIet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Barq's
Hi-C
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Hot Green Tea
Community Coffee
Lemon Lime Ramune
Strawberry Ramune
Orange Ramune
Strawberry Lemonade
Bottled Sparkling Water
Fiji Bottled Water
Arnold Palmer
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Beer
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Shirley Temple
To Go Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Boston Restaurant is a casual fine-dining restaurant located in the heart of Amite, Louisiana. As part of the Wong family legacy, the concept their new restaurant was to offer a diverse American-Asian fusion menu with service that always makes you feel at home. The historic building was completely restored and renovated with warm lighting and rustic furnishings to make for an intimate dining space perfect for couples and families. Our Culinary Team is dedicated to serving you delicious dishes crafted with quality ingredients. Head Chef, Jason Wong, is proud to serve you and your family with his team of talented cooks who care about taste and presentation. We guarantee you will enjoy our hand-cut steaks, fresh sushi, and quality seafood every time.
100 NE Central Ave, Amite, LA 70422