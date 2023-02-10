Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bottle Room

review star

No reviews yet

2300 Lineville Rd Ste 101

Green Bay, WI 54313

Popular Items

A.B.L.T. Panini
Chicken Bacon Avocado Deli
Brisket Panini

Shared Plates

Warm Baguette & Olive Oil

Warm Baguette & Olive Oil

$5.00

Warm Baguette From Peter Sciortino Bakery, Olive Oil W/ Sea Salt

Bacon Gouda Dip

Bacon Gouda Dip

$16.00

Bacon & Smoky Gouda Served Hot W/ A Warm Peter Sciortino Baguette

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$13.00

Italian Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar Glaze

House Smoked Chex Mix

House Smoked Chex Mix

$5.00

A Smokey Mix of House Made Chex, Pretzels & More. Great For Sharing!

Cheese & Meat Board

Cheese & Meat Board

$19.00

Prosciutto, Cold Beechwood Smoked Norwegian Trout, 5 Year Aged Cheddar, Bellavitano & One Chef Selection

Smoked Duck Bruschetta

Smoked Duck Bruschetta

$13.00

Nueske's Smoked Duck, Chevre Cheese, Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic & Chives

Feta Artichoke Dip

Feta Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Artichokes, Red Peppers & Melted Cheeses Served Hot With A Warm Baguette

Olive Tapenade

Olive Tapenade

$10.00

Mixed Olives, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Lemon Juice Served W/ Lavash Crackers

Pig Wings

Pig Wings

$18.00

Braised Pork Bites On The Bone, Tossed With Seasoned Hoisin Sauce

Pork Carnitas Tacos

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

Seasoned Pulled Pork, House Made Pico, Cotija, Cilantro Creme Fraiche

Authentic Bavarian Pretzel

Authentic Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

Gigantic & Wonderful! Served With Our Signature Beer Cheese Dip Or Ale Mustard

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Tajin Red Shrimp, Pueblo Jack Cheese, House Slaw & Cilantro

Double Stuffed Mushrooms

Double Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Cream Cheese, Garlic & Spices Topped With Italian Sausage, Bourbon Bacon & Feta Cheese

Authentic Wine Tapa

Authentic Wine Tapa

$4.00

Nibbles of Meat, Cheese, Olives & Nuts For The Top of Your Wine

Pizza & Flatbreads

Margherita Roman Pizza

Margherita Roman Pizza

$15.00

Pesto Aioli, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Sea Salt & Fresh Mozzarella

Meaty Roman Pizza

Meaty Roman Pizza

$16.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Italian Sausage, Capicola, Genoa Salami & Fresh Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

A Blend of BBQ & Gochujang Sauce, Chicken Breast, Roasted Garlic, Red Onion & Smoked Gouda Topped With Fresh Arugula

Pork Carnitas Flatbread

Pork Carnitas Flatbread

$14.00

Queso Sauce, Roasted Corn, Onion & Poblano Chiles Topped With Pueblo Jack Cheese

Sandwiches

A.B.L.T. Panini

A.B.L.T. Panini

$12.00

Avocado, Thick Cut Bacon, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomatoes & Ale Mustard Aioli

Avocado Panini

Avocado Panini

$13.00

Tomatoes, Roasted Red Pepper, Onion, Roasted Garlic, Arugula & Balsamic Dip

Brisket Panini

Brisket Panini

$16.00

Ale Marinated Smoked Brisket, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Arugula, Gochujang BBQ Sauce & Slaw

Chicken Bacon Avocado Deli

Chicken Bacon Avocado Deli

$15.00

Shaved Chicken Breast, Thick Cut Bacon, Avocado, Greens, Mayo, Tomatoes & Red Onion

Chicken Gyro Naan

Chicken Gyro Naan

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Tzatziki, Red Onion & Roma Tomatoes

Italian Chicken Panini

Italian Chicken Panini

$12.00

Shaved Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto, Red Onion, Herbs, Fontina Cheese, Arugula & Roasted Garlic

Pick Two 1/2 A.B.L.T. Panini

$12.00

Pick Two 1/2 Avocado Panini

$12.00

Pick Two 1/2 Brisket Panini

$12.00

Pick Two 1/2 Chicken Bacon Avocado Deli Sandwich

$12.00

Pick Two 1/2 Chicken Gyro Naan

$12.00

Pick Two 1/2 Italian Chicken Panini

$12.00

Soup, Salads & Bowls

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Golden & Red Beets, Burrata, Sweet Cajun Salad Crunchies On Mixed Greens With Honey Lemon Dressing

Bacon & Blue Wedge Salad

Bacon & Blue Wedge Salad

$11.00

Crisp Romaine, Bourbon Bacon, Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue & House Made Lavash Crackers

House Made Soup - Cup

$5.00

Please Ask About Our Daily Option

House Made Soup - Bowl

$8.50

Please Ask About Our Daily Option

Soup And Salad

$12.00

Dessert

Hazelnut Crunch Cream

Hazelnut Crunch Cream

$13.00

Silky Dark, Milk & White Chocolate Creams With A Hazelnut Crunch

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.50

Clouds Of Light Mascarpone Cream On A Coffee & Rum Soaked Sponge Cake, Combed And Finished With Imported Cocoa

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake Made With A Blend of Four Chocolates And Finished With A Ganache Topping. So Tempting, So Classic, So Lusciously Gluten-Free

Salted Caramel Bourbon Bacon Ice Cream

Salted Caramel Bourbon Bacon Ice Cream

$7.00

Creamy Salted Caramel Ice Cream Topped With Caramelized Bacon & A Drizzle of Bourbon

Brownie Explosion Cheesecake

Brownie Explosion Cheesecake

$10.00

Cheesecake Baked On A Brownie Bottom Loaded With Mounds Of Homemade Brownies

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Bottle Room is dedicated to creating a relaxing environment for those passionate about great wine, craft cocktails and craft beer. Stepping into "The Bottle" will make you feel as if you are transported from everyday life to stress free times with family and friends in a warm welcoming atmosphere. The Bottle Room will be a meeting ground where memories are made and everyone feels like family. Helping you progress from enjoying wine and craft brew to loving the selections you pick out is our mission.

Website

Location

2300 Lineville Rd Ste 101, Green Bay, WI 54313

Directions

