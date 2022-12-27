The Brass 128 South Main Street

Restaurant info

We are The Brass: family owned, locally focused, and passionate about providing food and drink that is exciting to the palate, entertaining to the eyes, and warming to the heart. We believe The Brass is the best place to have a cocktail with the girls, a romantic evening out with your honey, or a business meeting with associates. We have created the atmosphere of a big city restaurant with small town appeal. Get to know us, learn to love us, share what we believe in. Food and drink should be exciting, innovative, and fun; a personal experience here is just that - personal. once you've tried us, you are part of the family; if you haven't tried us you don't know what you are missing, namely service with integrity & personality, food with thought & passion, and drink with style & finesse.

