The Brass 128 South Main Street

128 South Main Street

Mount Pleasant, MI 48858

Soups and Salads

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

coldwater lobster meat, cream sherry, crusty herb bread

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

housemade daily, crusty herb bread

Bread Basket

$4.00

housemade crusty herb bread, whipped butter, spinach herb dipping oil

House Salad

$13.00

spring greens, caramelized pears, salt roasted pecans, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

crisp romaine, shaved parmesan, house herb croutons, caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$13.00

iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomato, bleu cheese dressing

Napa salad

$13.00

napa cabbage, scallion, toasted ramen, sunflower seeds, almonds

Greek Salad

$13.00

romaine, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olive, feta, banana peppers, greek dressing

Spicy Thai Salad

$13.00

iceberg, carrot, orange, crispy wonton, sriracha-peanut dressing

Appetizers

Fresh Oysters (Each)

$4.00

on the half shell, cocktail, lemon, horseraddish

Fresh Oysters (1/2 Dozen)

$20.00

on the half shell, cocktail, lemon, horseraddish

Fresh Oysters (Dozen)

$36.00

on the half shell, cocktail, lemon, horseraddish

Crab Cakes

$13.00

tomato ginger jam, herb remoulade, crispy pickle chip

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

sweet chili sauce, smoked bacon, scallions

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

cheese, meat, fruit, mustard, pickled vegetables, crackers

Scallop Risotto

$19.00

pumpkin risotto, mascarpone, pepitas, arugula, feta

Crab Curry Fries

$13.00

crab, sweet potato waffle fries, mango-curry sauce, scallions

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$16.00

candied walnuts, broccoli, honey dressing

Crispy Gnocchi

$13.00

arugula pesto, bacon, sun dried tomato, feta cheese

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

candied bacon, jalapeno relish

Beet Burrata

$15.00

prosciutto, arugula, candied walnuts, mustard seeds, balsamic syrup

Hot Smoked Salmon

$17.00

capers, red onion, garlic-herb cream, lovash

Lemon Parmesan Arancini

$11.00

risotto balls, puttanesca, crispy basil

Flank Steak Tacos

$16.00

grilled tortillas, bleu cheese, slaw, pickled onion

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$11.00

roasted garlic aioli

Entrees

Peppercorn Seared Filet

$47.00

potato puree, sauteed chard, sauce au poivre

Herb Grilled Angus Ribeye

$36.00

sherry mushroom demi, brussels sprouts au gratin, baby potatoes

Macadamia Encrusted Walleye

$30.00

mushroom risotto, green beans, brown butter

Tenderloin Tips Stroganoff

$32.00

onion, mushroom, egg noodles, vermouth cream sauce

Spiced Pork Tenderloin

$30.00

butternut puree, apple chutney, cider gastrique, baby potatoes, green beans

Basil Capellini

$22.00

crushed tomato, evoo, garlic, shaved parmesan,

Maple-Bourbon Salmon

$32.00

maple-bourbon glaze, brussels sprout and butternut hash, pecan gremolata

Pan Seared Scallops

$36.00

spinach & crab barely risotto, beets, buerre blanc, bacon

Cherry Duck

$34.00

cherry chutney, potato puree, swiss chard,

Shrimp Gnocchi

$30.00

pumpkin saffron cream, broccoli, candied walnuts

Steak Frites

$26.00

6oz ribeye, arugula pesto, truffle fries, roasted garlic aioli, dressed greens

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

house made pasta, mascarpone & lobster filling, lobster cream sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$20.00

crispy chicken breast stuffed with ham and swiss, dijon aioli, truffle fries, dressed greens

Handhelds

Chargrilled Certified Angus Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese, kaiser

Rajun Cajun

$16.00

grilled chicken, pepperjack, baguette, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bistro sauce

Ham and Swiss Pretzel

$15.00

pit ham, swiss, tomato, bistro

Turkey and Brie

$15.00

sour dough, arugula, tomato, pickled onion, dijon aioli

Bean Burger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapeno-cilantro mayo, kaiser

Scottish Salmon Cake Sandwich

$15.00

arugula, pickled onion, tomato, grilled lemon aioli, kaiser roll

Barbecue Pork Burger

$15.00

coleslaw, crispy shallots, cheddar, bbq, kaiser roll

Flank Steak Sandwich

$17.00

caramelized onion, blue cheese, baguette, horseraddish mayo

Dessert

Caribbean Rum Cake

$9.00

caramel sauce, sour cherry, vanilla ice cream

New York Style Cheesecake

$9.00

strawberry, blueberry, or caramel

Apple Coffee Cake

$9.00

honeycrisp apples, brown sugar pecan struesel, salted caramel, vanilla ice cream

Decadent Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

chocolate sable, raspberry coulis, whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

graham crust, whipped cream

Crème Brulee

$9.00

vanilla custard, sugar crust

Kid's

Mouse Food

$5.00

cheese, fruit, and crackers

Rabbit Food

$5.00

carrots, celery, and ranch dressing

Wee Angus Burger

$9.00

1/4 pound burger, choice of cheese and fries

Angel Hair Pasta

$7.00

pasta with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

fried chicken tenders with fries

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$7.00

classic macaroni and cheese

Craft Beer

Frankenmuth The Hef

$7.00

Ayinger

$8.00

Hofbrau

$7.00

Frankenmuth Little Bavarian

$7.00

Founders Rubaeus

$7.00

Hoegaarden

$7.00

La Fin Du Monde

$9.00

Short's Soft Parade

$7.00

JK Scrumpy

$8.00

Strongbow

$7.00

Ace Perry

$7.00

Vandermil Totally Roasted

$7.00

Austin Bros 45'er

$7.00

Founders All Day IPA

$7.00

Shorts Humalupalicious

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

Founders Unraveled

$7.00

Dark Horse Boffo Brown

$7.00

Right Brain Northern Hawk Owl

$7.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$7.00

Short's Bellaire brown

$7.00

Lagunitas A Little Sumpin' Sumpin'

$7.00

Founders Dirty Bastard

$8.00

Atwater Vanilla Java Porter

$7.00

New Holland The Poet

$7.00

Right Brain CEO Stout

$8.00

Classic Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Corona

$7.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

Red Wine

BTL Domaine de Pavillon de Chavannes Gamay

$48.00

BTL Drumheller Merlot

$36.00

BTL Duckhorn Merlot

$60.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Merlot

$52.00

BTL Dry Creek Heritage Vines Zinfandel

$42.00

BTL Oaksville Winery Estate Zinfandel

$50.00

BTL Seghesio Zinfadel

$45.00

BTL Marques de Caceres Reserva Tempranillo

$40.00

BTL Virna Barolo Nebbiolo

$80.00

BTL Produttori del Barbaresco Nebbiolo

$50.00

BTL Dona Paula Los Cardos Malbec

$40.00

BTL Red Schooner Malbec

$52.00

BTL Mollydooker 'The Boxer' Shiraz

$54.00

BTL Penfolds Bin 28 Kalimna Shiraz

$65.00

BTL BTL Jean-Luc Colombo Fees Brunes Syrah

$50.00

BTL L'ecole No 41 Syrah

$48.00

BTL Stags' Leap Winery Petit Sirah

$69.00

BTL Argyle Pinot Noir

$47.00

BTL Block Nine Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Beaux Freres Pinot Noir

$100.00

BTL Becker Family Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Domaine Faiveley Mercurey Pinot Noir

$58.00

BTL Flowers Pinot Noir

$75.00

BTL Goldeneye by Duckhorn Pinot Noir

$75.00

BTL Joseph Drouhin Pommard Pinot Noir

$70.00

BTL Louis Jadot Gevre-Chambertin Pinot Noir

$95.00

BTL Migration by Duckhorn 2016 Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Migration by Duckhorn 2017 Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Patz-Hall Hyde Vineyard Pinot Noir

$75.00

BTL Paul Hobbs Goldrock Estate Pinot Noir

$100.00

BTL Penner-Ash Pinot Noir

$80.00

BTL Beaulieu Vineyards BV Cabernet

$75.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$125.00

BTL Chimney Rock Cabernet

$130.00

BTL Crossbard Cabernet

$85.00

BTL Darioush Cabernet

$155.00

BTL Edge Cabernet

$44.00

BTL Frank Family Vineyards Cabernet

$95.00

BTL Grayson Cellars Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Groth Cabernet

$105.00

BTL Hundred Acre Kayli Morgan Cabernet

$700.00

BTL Hundred Acre Ark Vineyard Cabernet

$700.00

BTL Iron & Sand Cabernet

$47.00

BTL Joseph Phelps Cabernet

$218.00

BTL Keenan Reserve Cabernet

$142.00

BTL Nickle & Nickle Dogleg Vineyard Cabernet

$128.00

BTL Nine Hats Cabernet

$42.00

BTL Raymond Reserve Selection Cabernet

$76.00

BTL Rodney Strong Alexander's Crown Cabernet

$108.00

BTL Stags' Leap Winery Cabernet

$92.00

BTL Banfi Magna Cum Laude Red Blend

$72.00

BTL Chateau Paloumey Red Blend

$48.00

BTL Domaine de la Solitude Chateauneuf du pape Red Blend

$85.00

BTL Joseph Phelps Insignia Red Blend

$295.00

BTL Lassegue Les Cardrans Grand Cru Red Blend

$60.00

BTL Les Pallieres Terrasse du diable Red Blend

$70.00

BTL M. Chapoutier Belleruche Cotes Du Rhone Red Blend

$38.00

BTL Masi Costasera Amarone Classico Red Blend

$100.00

BTL Opus One Red Blend

$298.00

BTL Penfolds Bin 389 Red Blend

$102.00

BTL Ridge Monte Bello Red Blend

$300.00

BTL Santa Cristina Red Blend

$44.00

BTL The Prisoner

$89.00

BTL Lafuga Brunello Di Montalcino Sangiovese

$105.00

White Wine

BTL Ardeche Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Benton Lane Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

$62.00

BTL Crossbarn Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Diatom Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Duckhorn Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Grgich Hills Chardonnay

$67.00

BTL J Vineyards Chardonnay

$58.00

BTL Louis Jadot Mersault Chardonnay

$103.00

BTL Louis Latour Pouilly-Fusse Chardonnay

$65.00

BTL Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Oliver Leflaive Puligny-Montrachet Chardonnay

$110.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$62.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$105.00

BTL William Fevre Chablis Champs Royaux Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Tintero Moscato D'asti Sori Gramella Muscat

$40.00

BTL Grand Traverse Select Sweet Riesling

$32.00

BTL Zind-Humbrecht Gewurtztraminer

$52.00

BTL St Urbans-Hof Bockstein Kabinett Riesling

$47.00

BTL Badenhorst Secatours Chenin Blanc

$38.00

BTL Cline Cellars Viognier

$32.00

BTL O.P.P. Pinot Gris

$39.00

BTL Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$35.00

BTL Black Star Farms Arcturos Dry Riesling

$36.00

BTL Ashes & Diamonds No 4 Blanc Sauv. Blanc/Semillon

$67.00

BTL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

BTL Grgich Hills Fume Blanc Sauvignon Blanc

$51.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Rodger Neveu & Fils Sancerre Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

BTL Zantho Gruner Veltliner

$35.00

BTL Paco & Lola Albarino

$38.00

BTL Pighin Pinot Grigio

$44.00

BTL Pierpan Soave Classico Garganega

$37.00

BTL Bregeon Muscadet Melon de Bourgogne

$38.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$48.00

BTL Bila Haut Grenache Blanc Blend

$36.00

Bubbly

GLS Avissi Rose

$9.00

BTL Lamarca Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Juve Camps Gran Reserva Cava

$37.00

BTL Dom Perignon Champagne

$285.00Out of stock

BTL Taittinger Champagne

$88.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne

$96.00

BTL Domaine Carneros

$72.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are The Brass: family owned, locally focused, and passionate about providing food and drink that is exciting to the palate, entertaining to the eyes, and warming to the heart. We believe The Brass is the best place to have a cocktail with the girls, a romantic evening out with your honey, or a business meeting with associates. We have created the atmosphere of a big city restaurant with small town appeal. Get to know us, learn to love us, share what we believe in. Food and drink should be exciting, innovative, and fun; a personal experience here is just that - personal. once you've tried us, you are part of the family; if you haven't tried us you don't know what you are missing, namely service with integrity & personality, food with thought & passion, and drink with style & finesse.

128 South Main Street, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858

