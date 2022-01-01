Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Brass Tap - Rock Hill SC

632 Reviews

$$

819 Terrace Park

Suite 103

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Popular Items

Boom Boom Shrimp
2 Steak Tacos
Chicken Club Wrap

Bottle C - F

Captain Lawrence Grapefruit Effortless IPA can

$7.00

This brew is light in body, but big in hop profile. Juicy notes of citrus and pine are the highlights, with this version featuring grapefruit additions.

Columbia Craft Alien Hat-Watermelon Sour Ale can

$7.00

Bright, juicy and acidic, this soured ale also features refreshing watermelon notes.

Coors Light btl

$4.00+

Extremely light beer, due to the heavy use of flavor and body reducing adjuncts.

Corona Extra btl

$5.00+

Super light with citrus.

Edmunds Oast Foresworn can

$7.00

Brewed with whole cone Centennial, this IPA is bright, piney and citrusy.

Edmunds Oast Sour Blackberry Raspberry can

$7.00

Explosions of blackberry and raspberry to balance the sourness.

Freehouse Green Door can

$8.00

Piney, dank and citrusy, this brew is bright and well-hopped.

Bottle G - L

Great Divide Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Ale can

$8.00

Bursting with sweet strawberry and tart, pungent rhubarb, this delicous sour ale is a real treat.

Lexington Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Strawberry Ale btl

$7.00

Hints of fresh strawberry with notes of oak wood, vanilla and caramel

Bottle M - R

Michelob Ultra btl

$4.00

Well, it is what it is.

Miller Lite btl

$4.00+

The high percentage of corn in the grainbill of this brew contributes to its minimal impact.

Original Sin Pineapple Haze can

$8.00

Pressed NY apples combine with fresh pineapple juice in this expressive cider.

Oskar Blues Mama's Little Yella Pils can

$8.00

This pilsner is a clear golden color. Four additions of Saaz hops lend a spicy-floral hop component. A fantastic American Pilsner.

Pabst Blue Ribbon can

$2.00

Paulaner Oktoberfest btl

$8.00

Porch Pounder Red Wine

$4.00

Revelry Layday can

$7.00

This English-style Pale Ale is light and relaxing. Take a day off and enjoy it like a dog on a couch.

Revelry Lazy Lover can

$7.00

Yeast forward and featuring notes of spices, honey and orange, this Belgian-style ale is clean and satisfying.

River Rat Dogs on Surfboards can

$7.00

Mandarina and Amarillo hops combine to create bright citrus and tropical fruit notes.

Wine - Bottle

Louis Martini Cabernet BT

$40.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BT

$40.00

Prophecy Red Blend BT

$28.00

Portillo Malbec btl

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon btl

Canyon Road Chardonnay BT

$24.00

Canyon Road White Zinfandel btl

$24.00

CAVIT Pinot Grigio btl

$22.00

Chateau St Jean Bijou Rose BT

$28.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio btl

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BT

$36.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BT

$24.00

Chateau St Jean Bijou Rose BT

$28.00

Mimosa PCH

$20.00

Wycliff Brut btl

$20.00

Shareables

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.25

12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)

Pretzels

Pretzels

$12.25

Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

$11.50

Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

$9.25

Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.25

Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)

Trio Dips & Chips

Trio Dips & Chips

$10.50

Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)

Carolina Sweets Fries

Carolina Sweets Fries

$10.25

Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.50

Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)

Panchos Tots

Panchos Tots

$9.50

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)

Brisket Panchos

Brisket Panchos

$13.75

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)

Sirloin Steak Nachos

$18.00

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)

Chicken Nachos

$15.00
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

$16.25

Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$14.00+

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

Sirloin Flatbread

Sirloin Flatbread

$14.25

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

$13.00

Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)

Baja Chicken Flatbread

Baja Chicken Flatbread

$12.25

Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)

Five Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)

TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA

2 Blackened Cod Tacos

$3.00+

Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)

2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos

$2.50+

Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)

2 Steak Tacos

2 Steak Tacos

$3.50+

Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)

2 Smoked Brisket Tacos

$3.50+

Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)

BASKETS

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders

$14.00

BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)

Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

$14.75

Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp

$15.50

Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)

ANGUS BURGERS

Double All-American Pub Burger

$16.50

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)

Single All-American Pub Burger

$13.75

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)

Double Avocado Burger

Double Avocado Burger

$18.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Single Avocado Burger

Single Avocado Burger

$15.50

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Double Impossible Burger

Double Impossible Burger

$18.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)

Single Impossible Burger

Single Impossible Burger

$15.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$16.50

Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$14.00

Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)

Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.50

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)

Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.00

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

$12.25

Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$13.50

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$13.25

Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)

Salads

Tap Salad (No Protein)

$12.25

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Chicken

$13.25

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Shrimp

$14.50

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)

Tap Salad w/ Steak

$16.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$11.25

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Steak

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)

SIDES

Side Tater Tots

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

(500 CAL.)

Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries

Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries

$4.00

(450 CAL.)

Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

(530 CAL.)

Side Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

(250 CAL.)

Side Caesar

$5.00

(410 CAL.)

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

(190 CAL.)

Side Tap Salad

$5.00

(160 CAL.)

Side of Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

(260 CAL.)

Side of Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Side of Carolina Gold BBQ

$0.50

(135 CAL.)

Side of Cowboy Sauce

$0.50

(240 CAL.)

Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

(70 CAL.)

Side of Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Poblano Sauce

$0.50

(190 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Heat Sauce

$0.50

(110 CAL.)

Side of Utah Sauce

$0.50

(200 CAL.)

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

$8.00

(960 CAL.)

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00+

Sprite

$2.50

Tea Time

$2.50

Water

Water Bottle

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Website

Location

819 Terrace Park, Suite 103, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Directions

