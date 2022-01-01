Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Black Bean

9430 Warner Ave #N

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Animal Lover Fries
PopChicks Medium 8

BURGERS

The New Classic

$8.95

Black beans, gluten free flour, homemade salsa and seasonings mixed together to create the patty that is then fried and served on a burger bun along with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a homemade burger sauce.

The Nacho Daddy

$9.95

The Pulled Porque

$9.95

The Preposterous

$10.95

The Kind Cowboy

$12.95

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.95

The Vampire Slayer

$9.95

The Buff Chick

$9.95

The Staff Favorite

$11.11

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95

Maple Almond Cookie

$3.95
Apple Pie Bar

$4.95Out of stock

Black Bean Brownie

$4.95
Chocolate Cheese Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Sugar Cooki

$3.95Out of stock

Gluten Free Cc Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pretzel Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Berry Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Oreo Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Christmas Tree Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$5.95Out of stock

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Drizzle Chocolate Chip

$4.95Out of stock

GRILLED CHEESE

BBQ Jack Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.95

XXX Grilled Cheese

$16.95

HOT DOGS

The Old Fashioned

$9.95

The Dirty Dog

$12.95

SALADS

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.95

Chicken Caesar

$11.95

Taco Salad

$12.95

SIDES & SHARES

PopChicks Small 4

$5.95

PopChicks Medium 8

$10.95

PopChicks Large 12

$14.95

Nachos

$11.95

Nacho Fries

$11.95

Regular Fries

$4.95

Extra Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Cajun Fries

$5.95

Animal Lover Fries

$7.95

Mac & Cheese Balls

$4.95+Out of stock

SPECIALS

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95Out of stock

Quesadilla

$11.95

8 oz cup of Tomato Soup

$4.95Out of stock

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Combo

$8.95Out of stock

UPGRADE OPTIONS

Side Sauces

Protein Upgrades

Extras

ENTREES

Burrito Bowl

$9.95

Burrito

$9.95

Salad

$9.95

SIDES

Chips

$1.95

Salsa

$1.45

Guacamole

$2.95

Spicy Oat Queso

$2.95

Chips and Salsa

$2.95

Chips and Guacamole

$4.45

Chips and Spicy Oat Queso

$4.45

Extra Giant Tortilla

$0.75

Batch Craft Fountain Soda (made with real cane sugar)

Doc Batch

$2.95
Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Snozzberry

$2.95
Diet Cola

$2.95
Cola

$2.95
Orange Soda

$2.95

Original Mooshakes

MooShake Flavors

$8.95

Grab and Go Alcoholic Beverage

LiL Bo Pills

$6.00

Anthem Hard Apple Cider

$6.00

Stone Tangerine Express IPA

$6.00

Ashland Hard Seltzer

$6.00

3 FOR 15

$15.00

Booch Craft

$6.00

Draft

Draft Stone Dayfall Belgium White

$6.00

Booch Craft Orange Pomegranate

$6.00

Stone Hazy IPA

$6.00

SHIRTS

Brave Bean Shirt

$15.00

HATS

TRUCKER HAT

$15.00

GRAB & GO

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Better Booch Kombucha

$5.00

Just Water

$3.00

Purps Berry Superfruit

$3.50

Purps Citrosoic

$3.50

Purps Cherry Guarana

$3.50

Martinellis Apple Juice

$3.00

Market Sauces

Ranch Bottled Sauce 12oz

$5.95

Infinity Bottled Sauce 12oz

$5.95

Garlic Aioli Bottled Sauce 12oz

$5.95

Honey Chipotle Bottled Sauce 12oz

$6.95

Honey BBQ Bottled Sauce 12oz

$6.95Out of stock

Honey Mustard Bottled Sauce 12oz

$6.95Out of stock

Pickles

$2.95Out of stock

Hummus

$4.95Out of stock

Small Mayo Jar

$4.95Out of stock

Large Mayo Jar

$6.95Out of stock

Cilantro Ranch Bottled Sauce 12oz

$5.95

2 Chicken Patties

$4.50

4 Chicken Patties

$8.00

vegan honey

$7.95

Cookie Dough

$4.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:11 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:11 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:12 am - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:12 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:12 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9430 Warner Ave #N, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Directions

