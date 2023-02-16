Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Brazos Landing

review star

No reviews yet

100 Interstate 35 N

Waco, TX 76704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Appetizers

Armadillo Eggs

$17.00

A central Texas favorite. Fried bacon wrapped chicken with a melted pepper jack and jalapeño center.

Cast Iron Queso

$16.00

Cheese Sticks

$14.00

Large hand cut mozzarella logs, fried to a gold crisp. A house favorite.

Mardi Gras Fries

$14.00

Build Your Sampler

$35.00

A little of all worlds. A choice of 3 from the following: Peel and Eat Shrimp, Armadillo Eggs, Cheese Sticks, Fried Pickles, Spinach Artichoke Dip, or Green Chile Queso.

Lagniappe Cheese Bread

$12.00

French bread with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. A must have!

Fried Pickle Chips

$13.00

Crinkle cut pickle chips, hand battered and fried to a golden crisp.

Artisan Cheese Board

$26.00

Gator Tenderloins

$22.00

A New Orleans delicacy. Farm raised alligator tail deep fried with our own formula. Served with remoulade sauce.

Calamari

$18.00

Squid rings and tentacles lightly breaded to give you the full flavor of fresh calamari.

Crab Cakes

$22.00

A generous amount of jumbo lump crab meat mixed with our special blend of spices. Seared to excellence.

Tempura Veggies

$18.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$23.00

Fifteen large shrimp, a true Louisiana tradition to peel your own. Served with cocktail sauce.

Half Dozen Raw Oysters

$20.00

Fresh pasteurized Gold Band Gulf oysters served over ice with horseradish and cocktail sauce.

Dozen Raw Oyster

$36.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$25.00

Charbroiled fresh gulf oysters topped with our artichoke cream sauce, shredded Parmesan cheese, and crispy bacon.

Pan Seared Scallops

$18.00

1 Pound Crawfish

$15.99

One pound of boiled Louisiana crawfish, well seasoned and served with corn and potatoes.

2 Pound Crawfish

$31.98Out of stock

Two pounds of boiled Louisiana crawfish, well seasoned and served with corn and potatoes.

3 Pound Crawfish

$47.97Out of stock

Three pounds of boiled Louisiana crawfish, well seasoned and served with corn and potatoes.

Green Chile Queso

$11.00

Prepared with a great deal of pride. Our in house recipe will bring a different light to the word queso. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Soup & Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00+

Field greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Ceasar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and in house Caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad

$7.00+

Baby spinach, strawberries, red onions, Blue cheese and candied pecans. Served with our house creamy bacon vinaigrette.

Cajun Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Using our freshest ingredients, classic rich brown roux. Your choice of chicken and sausage or seafood.

Cajun Gumbo Bowl

$14.00

Using the freshest ingredients, classic rich brown roux. Your choice of chicken and sausage or seafood.

Swamp Cup

$7.00

A cheesy, creamy soup loaded with shrimp, crawfish, potatoes, and peppers. A Buzzard Billy’s Original!

Swamp Bowl

$14.00

A cheesy, creamy soup loaded with shrimp, crawfish, potatoes, and peppers. A Buzzard Billy’s Original!

Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crab Louie

$18.00

Romaine lettuce with jumbo lump crab, egg, poached asparagus, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and lemon wedges served with Louie dressing.

Classic Louisiana Cuisine

Jambalaya

$20.00

Our version of a Cajun Paia. House made classic Creole sauce sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and garlic. Your choice of chicken and sausage or shrimp and crawfish.

Etouffee

$20.00

Crawfish or shrimp sautéed with garlic and Cajun spices, simmered in a spicy, buttery mahogany roux sauce. Served with rice.

Bayou Shrimp Boil

$23.00

Large Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, red new potatoes, and corn on the cob boiled in Louisiana spices. Served with hushpuppies, cocktail sauce, and drawn butter.

Shrimp And Crab Boil

$52.00

Lobster, Crab, And Shrimp Boil

$72.00

Red Beans & Rice w/ Andouille Sausage

$16.00

A spicy link of traditional grilled Andouille sausage served with red beans, rice and hushpuppies.

Red Beans & Rice Bowl

$10.00

A larger portion of our classic red beans & rice. Does not include andouille sausage.

Cajun Combo

$26.00

Blackened catfish on a bed of jambalaya, a cup of Cajun gumbo. Your choice of chicken and sausage or seafood.

Mardi Gras Pasta

$23.00

A creamy Cajun alfredo pasta dish with chicken, andouille sausage, and ham. A must have in Louisiana.

Eggplant Au Gratin Tower

$24.00

Creole

$16.00+

A zesty buttery tomato sauce with bell peppers, garlic, and spices. Served over a bed of rice. Choice of chicken, shrimp. or crawfish.

Signature Dishes

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Creamy polenta infused with smoked gouda and bacon bits. Topped with grilled shrimp, onion straws, balsamic glaze, and homemade spinach parmesan wine sauce.

Shrimp La Grange

$25.00

Large gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeños and pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, maque choux.

Alfredeaux

$15.00

Cavatappi noodles with a tad bit more spicy alfredo sauce. Topped with parmesan.

Short Rib

$28.00

Braised beef short rib deliciously topped with Cajun Ragout and Tobasco-infused onion rings. Served on a bed of whipped potatoes.

Crescent City Chicken

$26.00

Hand-breaded fried chicken breast topped with our savory au gratin seafood sauce which includes mushrooms, shrimp, and green onion. Served on a bed of rice and with a side of maque choux.

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Chicken is lightly breaded and then fried in a sauté pan. Topped with homemade marsala sauce and served on a bed of mashed potatoes. Your choice of grilled vegetables or asparagus.

Margarita Chicken

$24.00

Pan seared chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, basil, and roasted garlic. Served on top of a golden bell pepper cavatappi alfredo.

Shrimp Trio

$24.00

Hand breaded, coconut, and blackened shrimp served with hushpuppies, french fries, and our trio of homemade sauces: cocktail, remoulade and pineapple marmalade.

Vegetable Plate

$12.00

Your choice of any 3 sides.

Duroc Pork Chop

$28.00

Fried

Mississippi Farm Raised Catfish

$20.00

Mississippi farm raised catfish bites served with french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Chicken Fried Steak

$20.00

Thinly pounded strip steak. Served with whipped potatoes, green beans, and cream gravy

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Fried Crawfish

$20.00

Hand-breaded crawfish tails served with french fries, coleslaw, and hushpuppies.

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Wild-caught, beer-battered cod served with french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

Traditional Fried Shrimp

$24.00

Hand-breaded fried shrimp. Served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Coconut Shrimp

$24.00

jumbo gulf shrimp dipped in sweet coconut tempura, then dusted with fresh shaved coconut flakes. Served with french fries hushpuppies and coleslaw.

Fried Gator

$24.00

A true deep fried Louisiana delicacy. Served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Fried Oysters

$20.00

Cornmeal-battered oysters served with french fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Fried Combo

$26.00

Catfish, shrimp and oysters served with french fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Handhelds

Akaushi Burger

$15.00

8 oz handcrafted patty. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a side of french fries.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$16.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with bacon, provolone cheese. Served with fries and a side of ranch dressing.

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Southern fried popcorn shrimp on top of a toasted New Orleans french bread roll. Topped with lettuce, diced tomato, and drizzled with remoulade sauce. Served with french fries.

Catfish Po Boy

$16.00

Southern fried catfish filet on top of a toasted New Orleans french bread roll. Topped with lettuce, diced tomato, and drizzled remoulade sauce. Served with french fries.

Oyster Po Boy

$16.00

Southern fried oysters on top of a toasted New Orleans french bread roll. Topped with lettuce, diced tomato, and drizzled with remoulade sauce. Served with french fries.

Crawfish Po Boy

$16.00

Southern fried crawfish tails on top of a toasted New Orleans french bread roll. Topped with lettuce, diced tomato, and drizzled remoulade sauce. Served with french fries.

French Dip Sandwich

$18.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and honey mustard. Served with french fries.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Muffuletta

$18.00

Famous Italian invented in New Orleans. Mortadella, Salami, Provolone cheese, and Olive Tapenade. Served with a cup of your choice of chicken and sausage Gumbo or our Seafood Gumbo

Short rib grilled cheese and roasted pepper tomato basil soup.

$18.00

Honey jalapeno four cheese blend bread. Filled with our cajun short rib. Served with a cup of our homemade tomato, and basil soup.

Reuben Sandwich

$18.00

Sliced corned beef brisket served on homemade marble rye bread with chef-inspired fresh sauerkraut and homemade thousand island. Served with french fries.

Cajun Meatball Sub

$18.00

Blackened & Grilled

Ribeye

$38.00

12 oz black angus ribeye. Served with a baked potato and green beans.

Black Angus Filet

$38.00

Blackened American Catfish

$20.00

Mississippi farm raised catfish served on a bed of rice with mixed vegetables.

Blackened Trio

$28.00

Blackened catfish, shrimp and chicken served on a bed of rice with mixed vegetables.

Blackened Chicken

$24.00

Chicken breast blackened to perfection. served with whipped potatoes and green beans.

Duroc Pork Chop

$28.00

Fresh Seafood

Blackened Shrimp

$22.00

Large Gulf shrimp served on a bed of rice with asparagus.

Ahi Tuna

$26.00

Sushi grade tuna steak cooked to your liking. Served with mixed vegetables and asparagus.

Cajun Stuffed Lobster

$62.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$32.00

Wild-caught Scottish salmon topped with leak sauce and served with rice and asparagus.

Chilean Seabass

$38.00

Grouper Picatta

$34.00

Texas Snapper

$32.00

Grilled Texas coast snapper on a bed of dirty rice with mixed vegetables. Topped with Ponchartain sauce.

Whole Crab Boil

$50.00

One whole Dungeness crab. Served with sweet petite corn, red new potatoes and a side of drawn butter.

Sides

Maque Choux

$6.00

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Creole Green Beans

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.99

Grits

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$6.00

Parmesan Risotto

$8.00

Truffle Risotto

$12.00Out of stock

Rice

$5.00

Sautéed Spinach

$5.00

Sautéed spinach with caramelized onions and garlic

Lobster Risotto

$15.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Hand-battered and fried baby shrimp. Served with fries.

Kid Burger

$8.00

5oz Akaushi beef patty served on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Corndogettes

$6.00

Six mini corn dogs fried until golden brown. Served with fries.

Grilled Cheese Sandwhich

$6.00

A kid friendly classic.

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders fried to perfection. Served with fries.

Kid Fried Gator

$10.00

Hand breaded alligator tail. Served with fries.

Kid Fried Catfish

$8.00

Hand-breaded catfish chunks in a kid-friendly serving size. Served with fries.

Desserts

Ice Cream

$5.00

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream with chocolate or caramel sauce.

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

A slice of freshly made pie with a graham cracker crust, tart center, and topped with coconut infused whipped cream.

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Classic bread pudding topped with a brown butter bourbon glaze

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Homemade brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, candied pecans, chocolate sauce, cherries and whipped cream

New Orleans Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Peach cobbler on a bed of caramelized butter cream sauce topped with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Tower

$12.00

Chocolate Tower For 2

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Banana Fosters For 1

$16.00

Banana Fosters For 2

$28.00

Cajun Pecan Pie

$10.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Hummingbird Cake

$10.00

Praline Brownie

$9.00

Banana Pudding Ice Cream

$7.00

Birthday Brownie Sundae

Banana Foster Bites

$12.00

Happy Hour

Apps

Chips and green chili queso

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$4.50

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

drinks

House Marg Rocks

$5.00

Mermaid Water

$5.00

Hurricane

$5.00

Steak Night

Steak Night App

Calamari

$55.00

Tempura Veggies

$55.00

Mini Crab Cakes

$55.00

Steak Night Side Salad

Side Salad

Caesar Side Salad

Spinach Side Salad

Steak Night Steak

Filet

Gorgonzola Filet

Ribeye

Steak Night Dessert

Bread Pudding

Creme Brule

Chocolate Cake

Banana Foster Bites

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The best river-side eating in Waco. Enjoy classic Cajun and American cuisine right on the Brazos River with a spectacular nighttime view of the colorful, LED-lit I-35 bridges. Bring the kids as well! They will love feeding the turtles and ducks.

Website

Location

100 Interstate 35 N, Waco, TX 76704

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Twisted Root Burger - Waco
orange starNo Reviews
801 S 2nd St Waco, TX 76706
View restaurantnext
Mamaka Bowls - Waco, TX - 215 S. University Parks Dr
orange starNo Reviews
215 S. University Parks Dr Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Crickets - Waco
orange starNo Reviews
211 Mary Ave Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Pignetti's Italian - Waco - 401 South 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
401 South 3rd Street Waco, TX 76706
View restaurantnext
Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco
orange starNo Reviews
220 S 3rd Street Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - Belton
orange starNo Reviews
825 South 6th Street Waco, TX 76706
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waco

Fuego Tortilla Grill - Waco
orange star4.5 • 6,217
1524 Interstate 35 S Waco, TX 76706
View restaurantnext
La Fiesta
orange star4.3 • 1,892
3815 FRANKLIN Ave Waco, TX 76710
View restaurantnext
Cafe Homestead
orange star4.8 • 1,282
608 Dry Creek Road Waco, TX 76705
View restaurantnext
Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery
orange star4.3 • 1,161
929 Franklin Ave Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Guess Family Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 811
2803 Franklin Ave Waco, TX 76710
View restaurantnext
Milo All Day
orange star4.1 • 648
1020 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waco
Woodway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (13 restaurants)
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cleburne
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston