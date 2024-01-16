The Breakfast Nook
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info
Experience the warmth of the Midwest with every bite at our family-operated diner, serving home-cooked American classics in the heart of Santee, SC
Location
127 Mall Street, Santee, SC 29142