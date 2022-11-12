The Brick 1 W BROAD ST
627 Reviews
$$
1 West Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Popular Items
Starters
12 Wings
buffalo, hot, garlic parm, BBQ, orange teriyaki, jalapeno cheddar, tangy bbq, cajun dry rub, sweet chii
6 Wings
buffalo, hot, garlic parm, BBQ, orange teriyaki, jalapeno cheddar, tangy bbq, cajun dry rub, sweet chii
Asparagus and Burrata
asparagus, prosciutto, burrata, olive oil, and lemon honey reduction
Black Bean Quesadilla
black beans and cheese served with buffalo sauce and sour cream
Bruschetta
cherry tomatoes, basil, onions, balsamic glaze
Burrata and Tomato
burrata cheese, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic toast
Chicken Parm Sliders
Clams Casino
seasoned with breadcrubs, peppers, onions, and bacon
Eggplant Rollatini
ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce
Eggplant Tower
breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, balsamic glaze, pesto
Empanadas
with sauteed ground beef
Fried Calamari
classic calamari served with marinara sauce
Fried Mozzarella Bites
served with marinara sauce
Fried Ravioli
cheese ravioli served with marinara sauce
Fries
hand cut
Garlic Bread with Cheese
garlic bread with mozzarella cheese
Garlic Knot Sliders
garlic knots with fresh mozzarella and tomato
Garlic Knots
served with marinara sauce
Garlic Parm Fries
hand cut seasoned with garlic and parmesan cheese
Loaded Cheese Fries
hand cut with cheddar, bacon and scallions
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Lobster Roll Bruschetta
lobster, tomatoes, celery, parsley, mayo on buttered baguette
Mushroom Risotto
mushrooms, asparagus, parmesan cheese, and truffle oil
Rice Balls
rice, meat sauce, peas, and mozzarella served with marinara sauce
Sauteed Calamari
in a spicy fra diavolo sauce with cherry peppers
Sweet Chili Calamari
fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce over arugula
Sweet Potato Fries
Traditional Italian Meatballs
served with marinara sauce
Vodka Sauce Rice Balls
rice, meat sauce, peas, and mozzarella served over vodka sauce
Paninis
Caprese Panini
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, lettuce, olive oil, balsamic glaze
Nonna Panini
grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, provolone, balsamic dressing
Panini Parmigiana
breaded chicken, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
Prosciutto Panini
prosciutto, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, balsamic glaze
Sinatra Panini
grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, spinach, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze
Tuscana Panini
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, spinach, pesto
Salads
Antipasto Salad
spring mix, ham, salami, prosciutto, provolone, artichokes, roasted red peppers, tomatoes
Arugula Proscuitto Salad
arugula, prosciutto, parmesan cheese, and olive oil lemon dressing
Bistecca Salad
romaine, marinated steak, avocado, mango, tomaotes, almonds, with seasame dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
romaine, breaded buffalo chicken, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, avocado, avocado lime ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Caprese Salad
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze
Gorgonzola Salad
spring mix, gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, sliced apples, balsamic dressing
House Salad
spring mix, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and olives
Southwest Salad
Summer Salad
arugula, goat cheese, almonds, strawberries, balsamic dressing
Side Salad
spring mix, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion
Salad Special
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich
breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion
Chicken Milanese
breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto on toasted garlic bread
Chicken Parm Hero
Eggplant Parm Hero
Italian
Ham, capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
Meatball Parm Hero
Muscle Head
grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, on garlic bread with balsamic glaze
Sausage, Pepper, Onion Parm Hero
Toasted Veggie
sauteed spinach, roasted peppers, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese, olive oil, and balsamic glaze
Cheesesteaks
Burgers
Bacon Burger
bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion
Black Bean Burger
avocado, lettuce, tomato, bbq sauce
Bleu Cheese Burger
sauteed onions, mushrooms, bleu cheese
Brunch Burger
fried egg, provolone, prosciutto, avocado, lettuce, tomato
Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion
Hamburger
lettuce, tomato, onion
Pizza Burger
pepperoni, tomato sauce, garlic bun
Pasta
Baked Ravioli
cheese ravioli
Baked Ziti
Gnocchi
served in a marinara sauce
Lasagna
meat lasagna
Linguini Alfredo
Linguni Carbonara
alfredo sauce, peas, prosciutto
Lobster Ravioli
lobster ravioli, lobster meat, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, in a pink sauce
Pasta and Sauce
Pasta Primavera
tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, spinach in pink sauce
Penne alla Vodka
sauteed onions, prosciutto
Penne and Meat Sauce
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Stuffed Shells
mozzarella and ricotta cheese
Tortellini Alfredo
cheese torellini
Penne Broccoli Rabe
Entrees
Chicken Florentine
pan seared chicken, spinach, tomatoes, melted mozzarella in marinara sauce
Chicken Francaise
sauteed chicken dipped in egg batter, in a lemon and white wine sauce
Chicken Marsala
sauteed chicken and mushrooms in marsala sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
Chicken Piccata
sauteed chicken and capers in a white wine sauce
Chicken Saltimbocca
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant Rollatini
Grilled Italian Sausage
served with broccoli rabe and a side salad
Shrimp Scampi
sauteed shrimp with lemon, garlic, and butter
Sides
Blackened Chicken
Breaded Chicken
Broccoli
Broccoli Rabe
Extra Dressing
Side Sauce
Grilled Chicken
Meatballs
Mixed Veggies
Salmon
Sausage
Shrimp
Side Balsamic Dressing
Side Balsamic Glaze
Side Blue Cheese
Side Ranch
Side Pesto
Steak
No Silverware
Calzones and Strombolis
BBQ Chicken Stromboli
chicken, bbq sauce, side of ranch
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese
Build your own Stromboli
mozzarella cheese, additional toppings of your choice (price varies by item)
Cheese Calzone
ricotta and mozzarella cheese, additional toppings of your choice (price varies by item)
Cheesesteak Stromboli
cheesesteak, peppers, onions, mozzarella
Chicken and Broccoli Roll
ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon
Family BBQ Chicken Stromboli
chicken, bbq sauce, side of ranch
Family Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese
Family Build your own Stromboli
mozzarella cheese, additional toppings of your choice (price varies by item)
Family Calzone
ricotta and mozzarella cheese, additional toppings of your choice (price varies by item)
Family Cheesesteak Stromboli
cheesesteak, peppers, onions, mozzarella
Family Italian Stromboli
sausage, ham, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms
Family Meat Lovers Stromboli
ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon
Family Vegan Veggie Fest Stromboli
carrots, broccoli, zucchini, squash, mushrooms
Family Veggie Fest Calzone
carrots, broccoli, zucchini, squash, mushrooms
Italian Stromboli
sausage, ham, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms
Meat Lovers Stromboli
ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon
Sausage and Pepper Roll
ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon
Vegan Veggie Fest Stromboli
carrots, broccoli, zucchini, squash, mushrooms
Veggie Fest Calzone
carrots, broccoli, zucchini, squash, mushrooms
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
12" Athena
12" Baked Penne
12" BBQ Chicken
12" Bianca
12" Big Snack
12" Buffalo Chicken
12" Burrata Pie
12" Cheeseburger
12" Cheesesteak
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
12" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
12" Chicken Parm
12" Clam Pie
12" Four Seasons
12" Fresh Tomato Basil
12" Habanero Chicken
12" Louisville Slugger
12" Margherita
12" Meatball
12" Meatlovers
12" Pancetta
12" Penne Vodka
12" Piccante
12" Prosciutto
12" Quattro Formaggio
12" Romano
12" Rosso Bianco
12" Seasonal Pie
12" Sesame Chicken
12" Spinach and Artichoke Dip
12" Spinelli
12" St. Nick
12" Supreme
12" Sweet and Spicy
12" Vegan Pie
12" Veggie Pie
16" Athena
16" Baked Penne
16" BBQ Chicken
16" Bianca
16" Big Snack
16" Buffalo Chicken
16" Burrata Pie
16" Cheeseburger
16" Cheesesteak
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
16" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
16" Chicken Parm
16" Clam Pie
16" Four Seasons
16" Fresh Tomato Basil
16" Habanero Chicken
16" Louisville Slugger
16" Margherita
16" Meatball
16" Meatlovers
16" Pancetta
16" Penne Vodka
16" Piccante
16" Prosciutto
16" Quattro Formaggio
16" Romano
16" Rosso Bianco
16" Seasonal Pie
16" Sesame Chicken
16" Spinach and Artichoke Dip
16" Spinelli
16" St. Nick
16" Supreme
16" Sweet and Spicy
16" Vegan Pie
16" Veggie Pie
18" Athena
18" Baked Penne
18" BBQ Chicken
18" Bianca
18" Big Snack
18" Buffalo Chicken
18" Burrata Pie
18" Cheeseburger
18" Cheesesteak
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
18" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
18" Chicken Parm
18" Clam Pie
18" Four Seasons
18" Fresh Tomato Basil
18" Habanero Chicken
18" Louisville Slugger
18" Margherita
18" Meatball
18" Meatlovers
18" Pancetta
18" Penne Vodka
18" Piccante
18" Prosciutto
18" Quattro Formaggio
18" Romano
18" Rosso Bianco
18" Seasonal Pie
18" Sesame Chicken
18" Spinach and Artichoke Dip
18" Spinelli
18" St. Nick
18" Supreme
18" Sweet and Spicy
18" Vegan Pie
18" Veggie Pie
Kids Menu
