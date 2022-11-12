The Brick 1 W BROAD ST

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Starters

12 Wings

$18.98

buffalo, hot, garlic parm, BBQ, orange teriyaki, jalapeno cheddar, tangy bbq, cajun dry rub, sweet chii

6 Wings

$9.99

buffalo, hot, garlic parm, BBQ, orange teriyaki, jalapeno cheddar, tangy bbq, cajun dry rub, sweet chii

Asparagus and Burrata

$13.99

asparagus, prosciutto, burrata, olive oil, and lemon honey reduction

Black Bean Quesadilla

$9.99

black beans and cheese served with buffalo sauce and sour cream

Bruschetta

$8.99

cherry tomatoes, basil, onions, balsamic glaze

Burrata and Tomato

$12.99

burrata cheese, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic toast

Chicken Parm Sliders

$12.99

Clams Casino

$13.99

seasoned with breadcrubs, peppers, onions, and bacon

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.99

ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce

Eggplant Tower

$11.99

breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, balsamic glaze, pesto

Empanadas

$9.99

with sauteed ground beef

Fried Calamari

$13.99

classic calamari served with marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella Bites

$7.99

served with marinara sauce

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

cheese ravioli served with marinara sauce

Fries

$5.99

hand cut

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.99

garlic bread with mozzarella cheese

Garlic Knot Sliders

$9.99

garlic knots with fresh mozzarella and tomato

Garlic Knots

$6.99

served with marinara sauce

Garlic Parm Fries

$9.99

hand cut seasoned with garlic and parmesan cheese

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.99

hand cut with cheddar, bacon and scallions

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Lobster Roll Bruschetta

$15.99

lobster, tomatoes, celery, parsley, mayo on buttered baguette

Mushroom Risotto

$14.99

mushrooms, asparagus, parmesan cheese, and truffle oil

Rice Balls

$10.99

rice, meat sauce, peas, and mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Sauteed Calamari

$15.99

in a spicy fra diavolo sauce with cherry peppers

Sweet Chili Calamari

$15.99

fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce over arugula

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Traditional Italian Meatballs

$12.99

served with marinara sauce

Vodka Sauce Rice Balls

$12.99

rice, meat sauce, peas, and mozzarella served over vodka sauce

Flatbreads

Caprese Flatbread

$12.99

cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze

Paninis

Caprese Panini

$11.99

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, lettuce, olive oil, balsamic glaze

Nonna Panini

$12.99

grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, provolone, balsamic dressing

Panini Parmigiana

$12.99

breaded chicken, mozzarella, and tomato sauce

Prosciutto Panini

$14.99

prosciutto, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, balsamic glaze

Sinatra Panini

$11.99

grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, spinach, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Tuscana Panini

$12.99

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, spinach, pesto

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

spring mix, ham, salami, prosciutto, provolone, artichokes, roasted red peppers, tomatoes

Arugula Proscuitto Salad

$11.99

arugula, prosciutto, parmesan cheese, and olive oil lemon dressing

Bistecca Salad

$15.99

romaine, marinated steak, avocado, mango, tomaotes, almonds, with seasame dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

romaine, breaded buffalo chicken, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, avocado, avocado lime ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Caprese Salad

$8.99

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze

Gorgonzola Salad

$10.99

spring mix, gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, sliced apples, balsamic dressing

House Salad

$6.99

spring mix, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and olives

Southwest Salad

$14.99

Summer Salad

$10.99

arugula, goat cheese, almonds, strawberries, balsamic dressing

Side Salad

$4.99

spring mix, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion

Salad Special

$16.99

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich

$13.99

breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion

Chicken Milanese

$14.99

breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto on toasted garlic bread

Chicken Parm Hero

$13.99

Eggplant Parm Hero

$13.99

Italian

$13.99

Ham, capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar

Meatball Parm Hero

$13.99

Muscle Head

$13.99

grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, on garlic bread with balsamic glaze

Sausage, Pepper, Onion Parm Hero

$13.99

Toasted Veggie

$13.99

sauteed spinach, roasted peppers, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese, olive oil, and balsamic glaze

Cheesesteaks

California Cheesesteak

$14.99

lettuce, tomato, raw red onions, american cheese, mayo

Chicago Cheesesteak

$14.99

sauteed onions, melted mozzarella, diced cherry peppers

NY Cheesesteak

$14.99

sauteed onions, provolone, tomato sauce

Traditional Cheesesteak

$12.99

sauteed onions, melted mozzarella

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$14.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion

Black Bean Burger

$14.99

avocado, lettuce, tomato, bbq sauce

Bleu Cheese Burger

$14.99

sauteed onions, mushrooms, bleu cheese

Brunch Burger

$15.99

fried egg, provolone, prosciutto, avocado, lettuce, tomato

Cheeseburger

$12.99

lettuce, tomato, onion

Hamburger

$11.99

lettuce, tomato, onion

Pizza Burger

$15.99

pepperoni, tomato sauce, garlic bun

Pasta

Baked Ravioli

$16.99

cheese ravioli

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Gnocchi

$18.99

served in a marinara sauce

Lasagna

$18.99

meat lasagna

Linguini Alfredo

$16.99

Linguni Carbonara

$17.99

alfredo sauce, peas, prosciutto

Lobster Ravioli

$22.99

lobster ravioli, lobster meat, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, in a pink sauce

Pasta and Sauce

$12.99

Pasta Primavera

$18.99

tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, spinach in pink sauce

Penne alla Vodka

$17.99

sauteed onions, prosciutto

Penne and Meat Sauce

$20.99

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$20.99

Stuffed Shells

$18.99

mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Tortellini Alfredo

$19.99

cheese torellini

Penne Broccoli Rabe

$20.99

Entrees

Chicken Florentine

$24.99

pan seared chicken, spinach, tomatoes, melted mozzarella in marinara sauce

Chicken Francaise

$20.99

sauteed chicken dipped in egg batter, in a lemon and white wine sauce

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

sauteed chicken and mushrooms in marsala sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce

Chicken Piccata

$20.99

sauteed chicken and capers in a white wine sauce

Chicken Saltimbocca

$24.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.99

Grilled Italian Sausage

$18.99

served with broccoli rabe and a side salad

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

sauteed shrimp with lemon, garlic, and butter

Sides

Blackened Chicken

$5.99

Breaded Chicken

$5.99

Broccoli

$5.99

Broccoli Rabe

$5.99

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Side Sauce

$0.75

Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Meatballs

$6.99

Mixed Veggies

$5.99

Salmon

$9.99

Sausage

$5.99

Shrimp

$9.99

Side Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

Side Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Pesto

$1.00

Steak

$9.99

No Silverware

Calzones and Strombolis

BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$11.99

chicken, bbq sauce, side of ranch

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$11.99

chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese

Build your own Stromboli

$8.99

mozzarella cheese, additional toppings of your choice (price varies by item)

Cheese Calzone

$8.99

ricotta and mozzarella cheese, additional toppings of your choice (price varies by item)

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$12.99

cheesesteak, peppers, onions, mozzarella

Chicken and Broccoli Roll

$9.99

ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon

Family BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$22.99

chicken, bbq sauce, side of ranch

Family Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$22.99

chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese

Family Build your own Stromboli

$20.99

mozzarella cheese, additional toppings of your choice (price varies by item)

Family Calzone

$16.99

ricotta and mozzarella cheese, additional toppings of your choice (price varies by item)

Family Cheesesteak Stromboli

$22.99

cheesesteak, peppers, onions, mozzarella

Family Italian Stromboli

$22.99

sausage, ham, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms

Family Meat Lovers Stromboli

$22.99

ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon

Family Vegan Veggie Fest Stromboli

$28.99

carrots, broccoli, zucchini, squash, mushrooms

Family Veggie Fest Calzone

$20.99

carrots, broccoli, zucchini, squash, mushrooms

Italian Stromboli

$12.99

sausage, ham, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$12.99

ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon

Sausage and Pepper Roll

$9.99

ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon

Vegan Veggie Fest Stromboli

$14.99

carrots, broccoli, zucchini, squash, mushrooms

Veggie Fest Calzone

$10.99

carrots, broccoli, zucchini, squash, mushrooms

Pizza

12" Cheese Pie

$10.99

16" Cheese Pie

$14.99

18" Cheese Pie

$16.99

Grandma Pie

$18.99

Personal GF Sicilian

$15.00

Sicilian

$18.99

Sicilian Margherita

$24.99

Specialty Pizza

12" Athena

$16.99

12" Baked Penne

$16.99

12" BBQ Chicken

$15.99

12" Bianca

$12.99

12" Big Snack

$16.99

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

12" Burrata Pie

$16.99

12" Cheeseburger

$16.99

12" Cheesesteak

$16.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

12" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$16.99

12" Chicken Parm

$15.99

12" Clam Pie

$17.99

12" Four Seasons

$16.99

12" Fresh Tomato Basil

$15.99

12" Habanero Chicken

$16.99

12" Louisville Slugger

$16.99

12" Margherita

$12.99

12" Meatball

$15.99

12" Meatlovers

$16.99

12" Pancetta

$16.99

12" Penne Vodka

$16.99

12" Piccante

$16.99

12" Prosciutto

$15.99

12" Quattro Formaggio

$15.99

12" Romano

$15.99

12" Rosso Bianco

$15.99

12" Seasonal Pie

$16.99

12" Sesame Chicken

$15.99

12" Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$15.99

12" Spinelli

$16.99

12" St. Nick

$15.99

12" Supreme

$16.99

12" Sweet and Spicy

$16.99

12" Vegan Pie

$14.99

12" Veggie Pie

$16.99

16" Athena

$20.99

16" Baked Penne

$20.99

16" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

16" Bianca

$14.99

16" Big Snack

$20.99

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

16" Burrata Pie

$20.99

16" Cheeseburger

$18.99

16" Cheesesteak

$20.99

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

16" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$20.99

16" Chicken Parm

$19.99

16" Clam Pie

$21.99

16" Four Seasons

$20.99

16" Fresh Tomato Basil

$19.99

16" Habanero Chicken

$20.99

16" Louisville Slugger

$18.99

16" Margherita

$16.99

16" Meatball

$19.99

16" Meatlovers

$20.99

16" Pancetta

$20.99

16" Penne Vodka

$20.99

16" Piccante

$20.99

16" Prosciutto

$20.99

16" Quattro Formaggio

$20.99

16" Romano

$19.99

16" Rosso Bianco

$19.99

16" Seasonal Pie

$21.99

16" Sesame Chicken

$19.99

16" Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$19.99

16" Spinelli

$20.99

16" St. Nick

$19.99

16" Supreme

$20.99

16" Sweet and Spicy

$20.99

16" Vegan Pie

$18.99

16" Veggie Pie

$20.99

18" Athena

$24.99

18" Baked Penne

$24.99

18" BBQ Chicken

$22.99

18" Bianca

$16.99

18" Big Snack

$24.99

18" Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

18" Burrata Pie

$24.99

18" Cheeseburger

$20.99

18" Cheesesteak

$24.99

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

18" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$24.99

18" Chicken Parm

$22.99

18" Clam Pie

$25.99

18" Four Seasons

$24.99

18" Fresh Tomato Basil

$22.99

18" Habanero Chicken

$24.99

18" Louisville Slugger

$26.99

18" Margherita

$18.99

18" Meatball

$22.99

18" Meatlovers

$24.99

18" Pancetta

$24.99

18" Penne Vodka

$24.99

18" Piccante

$24.99

18" Prosciutto

$23.99

18" Quattro Formaggio

$23.99

18" Romano

$22.99

18" Rosso Bianco

$22.99

18" Seasonal Pie

$26.99

18" Sesame Chicken

$22.99

18" Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$22.99

18" Spinelli

$24.99

18" St. Nick

$22.99

18" Supreme

$24.99

18" Sweet and Spicy

$24.99

18" Vegan Pie

$20.99

18" Veggie Pie

$24.99

Dessert

12" Cannoli Pie

$15.99

12" Nutella Pie

$15.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Cutlets and Fries

$6.99

Kids Chicken Parm

$8.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$8.99

NA Beverages

2 Liter

$3.25

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Espresso

$4.00

Pelligrino Btl

$3.50

Pellegrino Fruit

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Snapple

$2.50

Cappuccino

$4.75
