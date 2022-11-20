Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Bridge Café and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

825 Main Street Ste 201

Park City, UT 84060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Eggs benedict
French toast
Brioche breakfast

Beverages

Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$6.00

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Soda

$4.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Iced Tea, Lemonade, Ginger Ale

Juice

$6.00

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Guaraná

$4.00

Water bottle

$4.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Powerade

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Vitamin Water

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.50

Apple Cider

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Breakfast

Two eggs breakfast

$15.00

two eggs any style, home fries and salsa. honey wheat or sourdough toast. bacon, ham or sliced sausage.

Brazuca omelet

$18.00

up to 5 ingredients, home fries and salsa. honey wheat or sourdough toast

Brioche breakfast

$15.00

scrambled eggs, bacon, havarti cheese, fresh avocado, hollandaise sauce, chipotle aioli and sprouts; side fresh fruit.

Pancakes

$14.00

two pancakes, fresh berries, powdered sugar, whipped mascarpone and almonds.

Savory avocado toast

$13.00

smashed avocado over toasted sourdough, tomato, poached egg, red cabbage, sprouts and chimichurri sauce.

Avocado beet toast

$14.00

smashed avocado over toasted sourdough, arugula, sliced red beets, toasted almonds, feta cheese and balsamic reduction.

Eggs benedict

$16.00

poached eggs, ham and hollandaise sauce on an English muffin; home fries and salsa.

Bridge benedict

$17.00

poached eggs, fresh baby spinach, tomatoes and hollandaise sauce on an English muffin; home fries and salsa.

Açaí bowl

$14.00

pure organic açaí pulp with coconut and guaraná syrup; topped with berries, organic granola and almonds.

Burrinho

$15.00

fresh baked flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, black beans, red peppers and cheddar cheese; topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream; home fries and salsa.

Breakfast tacos

$15.00

3 tacos with scrambled eggs, onions, bacon, sausage, chipotle mayo; side salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

Cristo redentor

$16.00

French toast style ham and cheese sandwich; with fresh fruit.

French toast

$14.00

texas toast, fresh berries and powdered sugar.

Chocolate Pancake

$15.00

two pancakes, chocolate chips, fresh berries, powdered sugar, whipped mascarpone and almonds.

Breakfast Sides

choices like: bacon, ham, sausage, egg, toast, avocado, and such.

Appetizers

Filé Aperitivo

$15.00

seared beef medallions on toasted garlic bread; melted swiss cheese, grape tomatoes and chimichurri sauce.

Bridge Nachos

$14.00

potato chips, melted cheddar cheese, black beans, lemon sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Camarão a Brazuca

$16.00

sautéed shrimp, garlic, tomatoes, herbs, red onions, lemon juice, white wine, dendê (palm oil) and chilli flakes on a garlic bread.

Kibe

$13.00

football-shaped fried croquettes of ground beef and bulgur wheat; seasoned with garlic, onions, mint and cinnamon; side lime wedges.

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

fresh baked flour tortilla, chicken breast, bell peppers and cheddar cheese; with lemon sour cream, guacamole and salsa.

Coxinhas

$13.00

pear-shaped, deep fried chicken salad filled croquettes; with side aioli.

Lunch

Chicken Noodle

$9.00

Carrot Ginger

$9.00

coconut milk, red curry, grilled garlic bread.

Beet Salad

$16.00

arugula, red beets, pecans, cranberries, feta, navel oranges; with balsamic mustard vinaigrette.

Mint Quinoa Salad

$17.00

tri colored quinoa, arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, white beans, almonds and fresh avocado; with lemon garlic mint vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

$15.00

baby spinach, berries, grape tomatoes, mozzarella pearls and almonds; with pesto dressing and balsamic reduction

House Salad

$13.50

Steak sandwich

$19.00

grilled tender steak, aioli, fried egg, ham, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a hoagie.

Brazuca burger

$21.00

grass-fed beef, fried egg, ham, bacon, kielbasa sausage, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, aioli on a brioche bun.

Chicken sandwich

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomatoes on a hoagie roll.

Town lift burger

$20.00

grass-fed beef, swiss cheese, mushroom au jus, bacon, tomato and arugula on a brioche bun.

Shrimp tacos

$19.00

grilled shrimp, chipotle slaw, sliced avocado, sour cream, cilantro and pico de gallo.

Carioca

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast

$11.00

scrambled eggs, bacon, ham or sausage, side fruit and home fries.

Kids Pancake and Bacon

$11.00

one pancake with powder sugar and strawberries.

Kids Choco Pancake

$10.00

one pancake with chocolate chips, powder sugar and strawberries.

Kids Burrito

$11.00

smashed avocado over toasted sourdough, poached egg and grape tomatoes.

Kids French Toast

$9.00

one French toast with powder sugar and strawberries.

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

served with French fries and fry sauce or side of fruit.

Kids Hamburger

$12.00

grass-fed beef patty and brioche bun with French fries or side of fruit.

Pasta Butter

$10.00

tri-color fusilli pasta with parmesan cheese.

Brk and Lunch Sides

Side Eggs

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

English Muffin Plain

$3.00

Side Toast

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Side home fries

$6.00

Side French fries

$6.00

Gluten free toast

$4.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Aioli

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Chimichurri

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$4.50

Side Granola

$3.00

Side Sourcream

$2.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side Sweet Fries

$7.00

Side Beets

$3.50

Side Hollandaise

$3.00

Side Sautéed Spinach

$3.00

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Jalapenos

$3.00

Sided Strawberries

$5.00

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Side Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

Side Feta Chesse

$2.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Grilled Bell Peppers

$4.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Side Beef Patty

$6.00

Side Cheddar

$2.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$3.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Soups (G&B)

Carrot Ginger

$9.00

coconut milk, red curry, grilled garlic bread.

Chicken Noodle

$9.00

Salads (G&B)

Beet Salad

$16.00

arugula, red beets, pecans, cranberries, feta, navel oranges; with balsamic mustard vinaigrette.

Mint Quinoa Salad

$17.00

tri colored quinoa, arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, white beans, almonds and fresh avocado; with lemon garlic mint vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

$15.00

baby spinach, berries, grape tomatoes, mozzarella pearls and almonds; with pesto dressing and balsamic reduction

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Breakfast All Day and Lunch.

825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City, UT 84060

The Bridge Café and Grill image
The Bridge Café and Grill image

