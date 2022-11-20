Latin American
American
Breakfast & Brunch
The Bridge Café and Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast All Day and Lunch.
Location
825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City, UT 84060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Park City
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant