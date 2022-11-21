Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream
The Brown Bag SA 11035 Wetmore Rd
262 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
The Brown Bag Sandwich Shop is a 'hole in the wall' spot that's been serving the community of San Antonio since 1985. We serve Homemade Old Fashion Desserts, Soups, and Sandwiches. Come see us soon and eat between the planes and trains (literally)!
Location
11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Honchos - The House of Churros - Alamo Heights
4.6 • 712
6421 Broadway St Alamo Heights, TX 78209
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant