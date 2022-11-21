Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Brown Bag SA 11035 Wetmore Rd

262 Reviews

$

11035 Wetmore Rd

San Antonio, TX 78216

SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
TAS

COLD

Spinach or Tomato Basil Wrap, Turkey or Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
COLD ITALIAN SUB

COLD ITALIAN SUB

$8.59

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Homemade Hawaiian Dressing on a sub-roll

COLD MEATLOAF

COLD MEATLOAF

$7.99

Cold Homemade Meatloaf, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard on Wheat.

CLUB PITA

CLUB PITA

$7.99

Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard on a Pita.

HAM AND CHEESE

HAM AND CHEESE

$6.59

Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo and mustard on wheat

BLT

BLT

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, on Toasted Sourdough Bread.

TAS

TAS

$6.59

Turkey, Avocado, Sprouts and Mayo On Wheat Bread.

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$6.59

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Wheat Bread. (no fruits or nuts)

TUNA SALAD

TUNA SALAD

$6.59

Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo ON Wheat Bread. (no fruits or nuts)

EGG SALAD

EGG SALAD

$5.99

Homemade Egg Salad, Spinach Leaves, Mayo on Wheat Bread.

CALIFORNIA CHEESE

CALIFORNIA CHEESE

$5.99

Boar's Head Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Sprouts, Sunflower Seeds, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Homemade Dill Spread on Wheat. (vegetarian*)

VEGGIE

VEGGIE

$5.99

Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, Sprouts, Dill Spread on Wheat bread

HAM SALAD

HAM SALAD

$5.99

Homemade Ham Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on wheat bread

PIMENTO CHEESE

PIMENTO CHEESE

$5.99

Homemade Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on wheat bread

TLT

TLT

$6.19

Boar's Head Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo on wheat bread

PASTRAMI

PASTRAMI

$6.59

Pastrami, Cream cheese w/Chives spread, Carrots, Spinach Leaves, on toasted Wheat Bread

All American Wrap

All American Wrap

$6.99

Turkey, Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Mustard On Spinach Wrap.

ROAST BEEF

ROAST BEEF

$7.99

Roast beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard on wheat bread.

Special Request

Trky And Chesse

$6.59

HOT

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$7.99

Grilled - Philly Beef, Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, Provolone on a 6 inch sub roll

SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT

SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT

$7.99

Turkey, Avocado, Melted PepperJack Cheese, Homemade Southwest Sauce with Chopped Bacon and Barbecue Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Sweet Jalapeño Bun.

HOT REUBEN

HOT REUBEN

$7.99

Hot Pastrami, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Homemade 1000 Island on Rye Bread or Marble.

HOT MEATLOAF

HOT MEATLOAF

$7.59

Hot Homemade Meatloaf with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Mustard On Toasted Wheat

ITALIAN SUB

ITALIAN SUB

$7.99

Boar's Head Ham, Salami, Melted Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Homemade Hawaiian Dressing On a 6" sub roll

CLUB PITA

CLUB PITA

$7.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard on a Pita Bread

BLT

BLT

$6.99

Boar's Head Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Toasted Sourdough Bread.

OL SMOKEY

OL SMOKEY

$7.99

Turkey, Melted Monterey, and Homemade Coleslaw on a Pita.

TURKEY OLE - THURSDAY ONLY*

TURKEY OLE - THURSDAY ONLY*

$7.99

Open Faced Sandwich: Turkey, Melted Monterey, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Avocado, topped on French Bread with Picante Sauce (not spicy*).

TURKEY MELT

TURKEY MELT

$6.59

Turkey, melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato on Wheat Bread

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$6.99

Sauteed onions and bell peppers, chicken Philly with melted provolone on a sub-roll.

Kids Menu

Kids Ham & Cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

$4.59
Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.59

Creamy peanut butter and grape jelly.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.59

Melted cheese in buttered bread.

APPETIZERS

2 Half Deviled Eggs

2 Half Deviled Eggs

$1.85
2 Stuffed Jalapeno

2 Stuffed Jalapeno

$1.85

Cream Cheese, Cheddar, Crispy Bacon, Jalapeño, and Seasonings*

Pickle Spear

Pickle Spear

$0.75

PASTA SALAD

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.25+

Home Potato Salad.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.25

Cabbage with mayo, red wine vinegar, sugar.

SOUP OF THE DAY

Monday - Spicy Corn Soup

Monday - Spicy Corn Soup

$3.50+

Corn Soup with a little kick!

Tuesday - Tortilla Soup

Tuesday - Tortilla Soup

$3.50+

Served with Tortilla Chips and Monterey Jack Cheese.

Wednesday - Surprise*

Wednesday - Surprise*

$3.50+

Please call to find out what the Soup for that Wednesday is, or order it and be SURPRISED!

Thursday - Vegetable Soup

Thursday - Vegetable Soup

$3.50+
Friday - Potato Soup

Friday - Potato Soup

$3.50+
Everyday - Gazpacho

Everyday - Gazpacho

$3.00+

CHIPS

Potato Lays

Potato Lays

$1.69
Baked Lays

Baked Lays

$1.69
Baked Cheetos

Baked Cheetos

$1.69
Cheetos

Cheetos

$1.69
Doritos

Doritos

$1.69
Doritos Cool Ranch

Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.69
Miss Vickies Jalapeño

Miss Vickies Jalapeño

$1.69
Miss Vickies Sea Salt

Miss Vickies Sea Salt

$1.69
Miss Vickies Salt & Vinegar

Miss Vickies Salt & Vinegar

$1.69
Miss Vickies BBQ

Miss Vickies BBQ

$1.69
Original Sunchips

Original Sunchips

$1.69
Garden Salsa Sunchips

Garden Salsa Sunchips

$1.69
Sunchips Harvest Cheddar

Sunchips Harvest Cheddar

$1.69
Baked BBQ Lays

Baked BBQ Lays

$1.69

Zapps Voodoo

$1.69

Dirty Funky Fusion 2 oz

$1.99

Dirty Cracked Salt And Pepper 2 0z

$1.99

Dirty Maui & Onion 2 oz

$1.99

Dirty Sour Cream 2 oz

$1.99

Dirty Sweet Onion 2 oz

$1.99

Dessert Slice

Chocolate Sheet Cake

Chocolate Sheet Cake

$4.25
Buttermilk Pie

Buttermilk Pie

$4.00
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.00
Cookie

Cookie

$0.75

Pepsi Beverages

Pepsi Soda

Pepsi Soda - 20 Oz Bottles

$3.25

Select a delicious and refreshing Pepsi 20oz beverage to complete your meal.

Bubly Strawberry - 16oz Can

Bubly Strawberry - 16oz Can

$3.25

Strawberry flavored sparkling water - no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles.

Bang - 16oz Can

Bang - 16oz Can

$3.75

Cherry Blade Lemonade. A revolutionary energy drink.

Rockstar Pure Zero - 16 fl oz Can

Rockstar Pure Zero - 16 fl oz Can

$3.75

Limón Pepino. Serves those who pursue their passions to hustle on.

Dr. Pepper - Fountain

Dr. Pepper - Fountain

$2.85

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.

Mug Root Beer - Fountain

Mug Root Beer - Fountain

$2.85

Appeal to the senses with a rich foam, unique aroma and the feeling of ice-cold refreshment

Dole Lemonade - Fountain

Dole Lemonade - Fountain

$2.85

Lemonade made with real lemon juice and real sugar

Sweet Tea 24 oz.

Sweet Tea 24 oz.

$2.85

Lipton Fresh Brewed Tea

Unsweet Tea 24 oz.

Unsweet Tea 24 oz.

$2.85

Lipton Fresh Brewed Tea

Beverages

Bottled - Coke

Bottled - Coke

$2.00
Bottled - Diet Coke

Bottled - Diet Coke

$2.00
Bottled - 7UP

Bottled - 7UP

$2.00
Bottled - Sunkist Orange

Bottled - Sunkist Orange

$2.00
Bottled - Vitamin water

Bottled - Vitamin water

$2.00
Bottled - Big Red

Bottled - Big Red

$2.00
Fountain - Coke

Fountain - Coke

$2.00
Fountain - Diet Coke

Fountain - Diet Coke

$2.00
Fountain - Sprite

Fountain - Sprite

$2.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
The Brown Bag Sandwich Shop is a 'hole in the wall' spot that's been serving the community of San Antonio since 1985. We serve Homemade Old Fashion Desserts, Soups, and Sandwiches. Come see us soon and eat between the planes and trains (literally)!

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

The Brown Bag SA image
The Brown Bag SA image
The Brown Bag SA image

