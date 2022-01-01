Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Friendly Buffalo

1,195 Reviews

$

16722 198th Ave

Big Lake, MN 55309

Appealing Appetizers

Buff Nachos

$12.49

Corn chips with choice of shredded cheese or queso, beef or chicken. Topped with pico de gallo, black olives, lettuce and jalapeños. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$10.49

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese and roasted peppers. Served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa.

Chips, Salsa & Queso

Chips, Salsa & Queso

$8.49

Tortilla chips, salsa and queso blanco.

Just Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Tortilla chips and salsa.

Cajun Steak Bites

Cajun Steak Bites

$13.49

Cajun seasoned steak bites topped with onion straws. Served with a side of ranch

Wings

Wings

$12.99

Your choice of large bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.

Boneless Wings

$11.99
Jalapeño Bacon Poppers

Jalapeño Bacon Poppers

$12.49

Homemade, stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon. Served with raspberry sauce.

Pub Chips

Pub Chips

$10.49

Homemade buff chips sprinkled with shredded cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with a side of seasoned sour cream.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.49

White cheddar cheese curds with marinara sauce or ranch.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$11.49

Spinach, artichokes, and a multi cheese blend. Served with toasted focaccia bread.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.49

Shredded chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, with ranch dressing. Served with toasted focaccia bread.

Wild Rice Walleye Cakes

Wild Rice Walleye Cakes

$12.99

House made walleye cakes drizzled with a lemon dill vinaigrette.

Snack Basket Waffle Fries

$7.99

Snack Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Snack Basket Tots

$7.99

Snack Basket Hand Cut Fries

$7.99

Snack Basket Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Snack Basket Breadsticks

$7.99

Onion Straw Basket

$7.99

Fire-Grilled Burgers

Whiskey Burger

Whiskey Burger

$13.49

Onions and mushrooms flambéed in whiskey, black pepper, mozzarella and bacon.

Chipotle Bleu Burger

Chipotle Bleu Burger

$13.49

Chipotle mayo, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and crispy fried onions.

Surf N’ Turf Burger

$14.49

Walleye cake, tomatoes, lettuce, fresh mozzarella, lemondill vinaigrette

Burning Bleu

Burning Bleu

$13.49

Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted garlic and crispy fried onions. Served on a focaccia bun.

Guinness Burger

Guinness Burger

$13.49

Sautéed mushrooms in Guinness sauce, swiss cheese and crispy fried onions.

Jalapeño Burger

Jalapeño Burger

$14.49

Bacon wrapped jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, drizzled with raspberry sauce.

Cheese Curd Burger

Cheese Curd Burger

$14.49

Quesadilla Burger

$13.49

BBQ Pork Burger

$14.49

Patty Melt

$12.49

Topped with caramelized onions, american and swiss cheeses on marble rye.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$12.49

Cream cheese and green olive spread. *Also great with jalapeños.

Build Your Own

$11.99

Irresistible Entrées

Spinach, Chicken N Feta Skillet

Spinach, Chicken N Feta Skillet

$16.99
Bourbon Steak Skillet

Bourbon Steak Skillet

$18.99
Roasted Veggie Skillet

Roasted Veggie Skillet

$14.99
12 Oz Ribeye

12 Oz Ribeye

$22.99

House cut steak grilled to your liking. Served with the daily vegetable and baked potato.

Steak Medallions

Steak Medallions

$18.99

Grilled to your liking steak over sautéed mushrooms in a Guinness sauce and mashed potatoes.

Pot Roast

$13.99

Slow roasted beef with gravy. Served with the daily vegetable and mashed potatoes.

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$17.99

Seared salmon topped with an avocado shrimp cream sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and daily vegetable.

Southwest Bowls

$13.99

Your choice of meat over a bed of cilantro lime rice, roasted corn and black bean salsa, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and topped with chipotle ranch.

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

White meat chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce and comes with hand cut fries, chips or tots.

Hearty Handhelds

Reuben

Reuben

$11.49

Thin sliced corned beef or sliced turkey topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye.

Jamaican Jerk Prime

Jamaican Jerk Prime

$14.99

Cheesesteak

$14.98

Tender pot roast with onions, roasted peppers and mushrooms, smothered with queso. Served on a grilled ciabatta bun.

Pot Roast French Dip

$12.99

Tender pot roast piled high on a grilled ciabatta bun. Served with choice of cheese, onions, mushrooms and au jus.

Pot Roast Melt

$11.49

Steakhouse Sandwhich

$13.99
Chicken Tender Melt

Chicken Tender Melt

$11.49

Chicken tenders, bacon, tomatoes and pepper jack cheese. Served on toasted sourdough bread with a side of ranch.

Clubhouse

Clubhouse

$13.49

Thin sliced ham and turkey, bacon, american and swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on sourdough bread.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.49

All white meat chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese or ranch. Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.49

All white meat chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese and ranch. Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.

Southwest Pork Burrito

Southwest Pork Burrito

$11.99

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Ultimate BLT

$13.99

BLT

$9.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Thick and juicy pulled pork piled high with your choice of sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Soups & Salads

Steak Fajita Salad

Steak Fajita Salad

$14.99

Marinated steak, roasted corn black bean salsa, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese. Topped with tortilla strips and drizzled with a chimichurri sauce.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Grilled salmon, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, feta cheese, drizzled with lemon dill vinaigrette.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.49

Served over crispy tortilla chips with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, jalapeños, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream.

Mexican Cobb Salad

$13.99

Seasoned chicken, roasted corn black bean salsa, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a hard boiled egg. Served with a side of avocado ranch.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.99

Cucumber, red onion, diced tomatoes, hard boiled egg, cheddar jack cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing.

Soup & Salad

$10.99

Half sized salad and cup of soup. Choose any salad.

Bowl Soups

$5.99

Bowl of soup is served with a breadstick. Soup of the Day (Chef’s choice) House Soup: chicken wild rice or chili Available dressings; avocado ranch, bleu

Chef Salad

$12.99

Palatable Pastas

The Buff

$16.99

Chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, mushrooms and penne pasta tossed in homemade red pepper pesto alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$14.99

Cajun alfredo sauce over a bed of fettuccine noodles topped with parmesan cheese.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Cajun Steak Pasta

$14.99

Cajun alfredo sauce over a bed of fettuccine noodles topped with parmesan cheese.

Combo Steak & Shrimp Pasta

$17.98

Cajun alfredo sauce over a bed of fettuccine noodles topped with parmesan cheese.

Pesto Chicken Pasta

Pesto Chicken Pasta

$13.99

Chicken, penne noodles, pesto alfredo sauce and sun dried tomatoes topped with parmesan cheese.

Italian Pasta

Italian Pasta

$12.99

Penne noodles, italian sausage, roasted peppers, mushrooms and onions in a rosa sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Scampi

$14.99

Shrimp, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, white wine garlic sauce over a bed of fettuccine noodles.

Broccoli Alfredo

$11.99

Broccoli and fettuccine noodles tossed in a garlic alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Build Your Own Mac’n’cheese

$10.99

Personalized Pizzas

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, five cheese blend and ranch seasoning.

Chicken Alfredo Flatbread

$12.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken and five cheese blend.

Pepperoni & Green Olive Flatbread

Pepperoni & Green Olive Flatbread

$12.99
Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$12.99

Basil pesto, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

Build Your Own Cheese Flatbread

Build Your Own Cheese Flatbread

$12.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, five cheese blend and ranch seasoning.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken and five cheese blend.

Pepperoni & Green Olive Pizza

$15.99
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Basil pesto, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

Trash Can

$18.99

Marinara sauce, sausage, pepperoni, andouille sausage, onions, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers and five cheese blend.

Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Strips

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.99
Kid Mini Corn Dogs

Kid Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid Pizza

$6.99

Kid Burger

$6.99
Kid Tacos

Kid Tacos

$6.99

2 tacos with beef, cheese, and lettuce.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Delectable Desserts

Buffalo Balls

Buffalo Balls

$4.99

Mini mexican ice cream topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup.

Buffalo Ball Sundae

Buffalo Ball Sundae

$7.99

Fried bread topped with buffalo balls, whipped cream, chocolate and caramel.

Chef’s Choice Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocoholic’s Fix

$5.99

Rich chocolate cake kissed with caramel and topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup and heath crunch.

Pb Bundt Cake

Pb Bundt Cake

$5.99

Chocolate bundt cake topped with peanut butter ice cream and crushed Snickers.

A la mode

$1.99

Ice cream topping or side.

Cup Soup/Side Salad

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Bowl Soups

$5.99

Bowl of soup is served with a breadstick. Soup of the Day (Chef’s choice) House Soup: chicken wild rice or chili Available dressings; avocado ranch, bleu

Sides

Side Hand Cut Fries

Side Hand Cut Fries

$2.99
Side Tortilla Chips

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Tater Tots

$2.99

Side Waffle Fries

$2.99

Side Baked Potato

$2.99
Side Onion Straws

Side Onion Straws

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Popcorn

$2.00

Side Asparagus

$2.99

Coleslaw

$1.00
Side Potato Chips

Side Potato Chips

$2.00
Side Loaded Baked Potato

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$2.99

Side Mashed N Gravy

$2.99

Mashed Potato

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side Broc w/ Chz

$2.99

Side Cheese Curds

$2.99

Side Apple Sauce

$1.00

AddOn$

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.99

Burger Patty

$3.00

Add Avo Shrimp Sauce

$3.50

Add American

$0.75

Add Andouille Sausage

$1.25

Add Avacado

$1.25

Add Bacon

$1.25

Add Banana Peppers

$0.50

Add Black Olives

$0.50

Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Add Breadstick

$1.00

Add Broccoli

$1.00

Add Caramelized Onions

$0.50

Add Celery

$0.50

Add Cheddar

$0.75

Add Chicken

$2.00

Add Cilantro Rice

$1.00

Add Coleslaw

$1.00

Add Corn Bean Salsa

$1.00

Add Cucumber

$0.50

Add Feta

$0.75

Add Fried Egg

$1.25

Add Hard Boiled Egg

$0.50

Add Green Olives

$0.50

Add Ham

$1.25

Add Italian Sausage

$1.25

Add Jalapenos

$0.50

Add Lettuce

$0.50

Add Mozzerella

$0.75

Add Muenster

$0.75

Add Mushrooms

$0.50

Add Olive Mix

$0.75

Add Onion Straws

$0.50

Add Pepperjack

$0.75

Add Pepperoni

$1.25

Add Pickles

$0.50

Add Pico

$0.50

Add Red Onion

$0.50

Add Red Pepper

$0.50

Add Roasted Garlic

$0.50

Add Salami

$1.25

Add Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Add Shrimp

$3.00

Add Sundried Tomatoes

$0.50

Add Swiss

$0.75

Add Taco Meat

$2.00

Add Tomato

$0.50

Add Turkey

$1.25

$auce Choice

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Queso

$1.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Chipotle Bbq

$0.50

Chipotle-Mayo

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Whiskey Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Horseradish

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Au Jus

$1.00

Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

Bbq Dry Rub

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cajun Dry Rub

$0.50

Carolina Sauce

$0.50

Chimi Churry

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

French

$0.50

Gravy

$1.00

Guinness

$1.00

Italian

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Lemon-Dill

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Raspberry Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Buffalo

$0.50

Sriracha Dry Rub

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

No Sauce

Sauce on Side

Room Fee

Banquet Room Fee

$100.00

Upstairs Terrace Room Fee

$75.00

Catering

Small Catering Deposit

$100.00

Large Catering Deposit

$500.00

Business Expo and Craft Show

Standard 8x8 Booth

$50.00

Double Booth 16x8

$75.00

Entry Way Booth 8x8

$125.00

Extra Meal $7

$7.00

Electricity

$10.00

Baseball Cap Fitted

S/M Grey

S/M Grey

$25.00
S/M Black

S/M Black

$25.00
L/XL Grey

L/XL Grey

$25.00
L/XL Black

L/XL Black

$25.00

Hockey Hoodie Buff

Grey XS

$60.00

Grey Small

$60.00Out of stock

Grey Medium

$60.00Out of stock

Grey Large

$60.00Out of stock

Grey XL

$60.00

Grey XXL

$60.00Out of stock

Grey XXXL

$60.00Out of stock

Black XS

$60.00

Black Small

$60.00Out of stock

Black Medium

$60.00Out of stock

Black Large

$60.00Out of stock

Black XL

$60.00

Black XXL

$60.00

Black XXXL

$60.00

Charcoal XS

$60.00

Charcoal Smail

$60.00Out of stock

Charcoal Medium

$60.00Out of stock

Charcoal Large

$60.00Out of stock

Charcoal XL

$60.00Out of stock

Charcoal XXL

$60.00Out of stock

Charcoal XXXL

$60.00Out of stock

3 Zip Hoodie

Grey L

$65.00Out of stock

Purple M

$65.00Out of stock

Purple XL

$65.00Out of stock

Navy M

$65.00Out of stock

Green S

$65.00

Blue L

$65.00Out of stock

Blue XL

$65.00

Blue

Full Zip Hoodie

XS

$65.00

S

$65.00

M

$65.00

L

$65.00

XL

XXL

$65.00

White Caps

L/XL

$25.00

T-Shirts

XSmall

$20.00

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

XXXL

$20.00

Womens T-Shirt

X Small

$20.00

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Great atmosphere, live music, event spaces and friendly service.

Website

Location

16722 198th Ave, Big Lake, MN 55309

Directions

