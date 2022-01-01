- Home
- /
- Big Lake
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Friendly Buffalo
Friendly Buffalo
1,195 Reviews
$
16722 198th Ave
Big Lake, MN 55309
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appealing Appetizers
Buff Nachos
Corn chips with choice of shredded cheese or queso, beef or chicken. Topped with pico de gallo, black olives, lettuce and jalapeños. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Quesadillas
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese and roasted peppers. Served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa.
Chips, Salsa & Queso
Tortilla chips, salsa and queso blanco.
Just Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips and salsa.
Cajun Steak Bites
Cajun seasoned steak bites topped with onion straws. Served with a side of ranch
Wings
Your choice of large bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
Boneless Wings
Jalapeño Bacon Poppers
Homemade, stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon. Served with raspberry sauce.
Pub Chips
Homemade buff chips sprinkled with shredded cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with a side of seasoned sour cream.
Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese curds with marinara sauce or ranch.
Spinach Dip
Spinach, artichokes, and a multi cheese blend. Served with toasted focaccia bread.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, with ranch dressing. Served with toasted focaccia bread.
Wild Rice Walleye Cakes
House made walleye cakes drizzled with a lemon dill vinaigrette.
Snack Basket Waffle Fries
Snack Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Snack Basket Tots
Snack Basket Hand Cut Fries
Snack Basket Mini Corn Dogs
Snack Basket Breadsticks
Onion Straw Basket
Fire-Grilled Burgers
Whiskey Burger
Onions and mushrooms flambéed in whiskey, black pepper, mozzarella and bacon.
Chipotle Bleu Burger
Chipotle mayo, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and crispy fried onions.
Surf N’ Turf Burger
Walleye cake, tomatoes, lettuce, fresh mozzarella, lemondill vinaigrette
Burning Bleu
Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted garlic and crispy fried onions. Served on a focaccia bun.
Guinness Burger
Sautéed mushrooms in Guinness sauce, swiss cheese and crispy fried onions.
Jalapeño Burger
Bacon wrapped jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, drizzled with raspberry sauce.
Cheese Curd Burger
Quesadilla Burger
BBQ Pork Burger
Patty Melt
Topped with caramelized onions, american and swiss cheeses on marble rye.
Olive Burger
Cream cheese and green olive spread. *Also great with jalapeños.
Build Your Own
Irresistible Entrées
Spinach, Chicken N Feta Skillet
Bourbon Steak Skillet
Roasted Veggie Skillet
12 Oz Ribeye
House cut steak grilled to your liking. Served with the daily vegetable and baked potato.
Steak Medallions
Grilled to your liking steak over sautéed mushrooms in a Guinness sauce and mashed potatoes.
Pot Roast
Slow roasted beef with gravy. Served with the daily vegetable and mashed potatoes.
Blackened Salmon
Seared salmon topped with an avocado shrimp cream sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and daily vegetable.
Southwest Bowls
Your choice of meat over a bed of cilantro lime rice, roasted corn and black bean salsa, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and topped with chipotle ranch.
Chicken Fingers
White meat chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce and comes with hand cut fries, chips or tots.
Hearty Handhelds
Reuben
Thin sliced corned beef or sliced turkey topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye.
Jamaican Jerk Prime
Cheesesteak
Tender pot roast with onions, roasted peppers and mushrooms, smothered with queso. Served on a grilled ciabatta bun.
Pot Roast French Dip
Tender pot roast piled high on a grilled ciabatta bun. Served with choice of cheese, onions, mushrooms and au jus.
Pot Roast Melt
Steakhouse Sandwhich
Chicken Tender Melt
Chicken tenders, bacon, tomatoes and pepper jack cheese. Served on toasted sourdough bread with a side of ranch.
Clubhouse
Thin sliced ham and turkey, bacon, american and swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on sourdough bread.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
All white meat chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese or ranch. Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
All white meat chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese and ranch. Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.
Southwest Pork Burrito
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Ultimate BLT
BLT
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Thick and juicy pulled pork piled high with your choice of sauce.
Grilled Cheese
Soups & Salads
Steak Fajita Salad
Marinated steak, roasted corn black bean salsa, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese. Topped with tortilla strips and drizzled with a chimichurri sauce.
Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, feta cheese, drizzled with lemon dill vinaigrette.
Taco Salad
Served over crispy tortilla chips with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, jalapeños, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream.
Mexican Cobb Salad
Seasoned chicken, roasted corn black bean salsa, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a hard boiled egg. Served with a side of avocado ranch.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing.
House Salad
Cucumber, red onion, diced tomatoes, hard boiled egg, cheddar jack cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing.
Soup & Salad
Half sized salad and cup of soup. Choose any salad.
Bowl Soups
Bowl of soup is served with a breadstick. Soup of the Day (Chef’s choice) House Soup: chicken wild rice or chili Available dressings; avocado ranch, bleu
Chef Salad
Palatable Pastas
The Buff
Chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, mushrooms and penne pasta tossed in homemade red pepper pesto alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Cajun alfredo sauce over a bed of fettuccine noodles topped with parmesan cheese.
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Cajun Steak Pasta
Cajun alfredo sauce over a bed of fettuccine noodles topped with parmesan cheese.
Combo Steak & Shrimp Pasta
Cajun alfredo sauce over a bed of fettuccine noodles topped with parmesan cheese.
Pesto Chicken Pasta
Chicken, penne noodles, pesto alfredo sauce and sun dried tomatoes topped with parmesan cheese.
Italian Pasta
Penne noodles, italian sausage, roasted peppers, mushrooms and onions in a rosa sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, white wine garlic sauce over a bed of fettuccine noodles.
Broccoli Alfredo
Broccoli and fettuccine noodles tossed in a garlic alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
Build Your Own Mac’n’cheese
Personalized Pizzas
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, five cheese blend and ranch seasoning.
Chicken Alfredo Flatbread
Alfredo sauce, chicken and five cheese blend.
Pepperoni & Green Olive Flatbread
Margherita Flatbread
Basil pesto, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
Build Your Own Cheese Flatbread
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, five cheese blend and ranch seasoning.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce, chicken and five cheese blend.
Pepperoni & Green Olive Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Basil pesto, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
Trash Can
Marinara sauce, sausage, pepperoni, andouille sausage, onions, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers and five cheese blend.
Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
Kids Menu
Delectable Desserts
Buffalo Balls
Mini mexican ice cream topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup.
Buffalo Ball Sundae
Fried bread topped with buffalo balls, whipped cream, chocolate and caramel.
Chef’s Choice Cheesecake
Chocoholic’s Fix
Rich chocolate cake kissed with caramel and topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup and heath crunch.
Pb Bundt Cake
Chocolate bundt cake topped with peanut butter ice cream and crushed Snickers.
A la mode
Ice cream topping or side.
Cup Soup/Side Salad
Sides
Side Hand Cut Fries
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Tater Tots
Side Waffle Fries
Side Baked Potato
Side Onion Straws
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Popcorn
Side Asparagus
Coleslaw
Side Potato Chips
Side Loaded Baked Potato
Side Mashed N Gravy
Mashed Potato
Side Broccoli
Side Broc w/ Chz
Side Cheese Curds
Side Apple Sauce
AddOn$
Grilled Chicken Breast
Burger Patty
Add Avo Shrimp Sauce
Add American
Add Andouille Sausage
Add Avacado
Add Bacon
Add Banana Peppers
Add Black Olives
Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Add Breadstick
Add Broccoli
Add Caramelized Onions
Add Celery
Add Cheddar
Add Chicken
Add Cilantro Rice
Add Coleslaw
Add Corn Bean Salsa
Add Cucumber
Add Feta
Add Fried Egg
Add Hard Boiled Egg
Add Green Olives
Add Ham
Add Italian Sausage
Add Jalapenos
Add Lettuce
Add Mozzerella
Add Muenster
Add Mushrooms
Add Olive Mix
Add Onion Straws
Add Pepperjack
Add Pepperoni
Add Pickles
Add Pico
Add Red Onion
Add Red Pepper
Add Roasted Garlic
Add Salami
Add Shredded Cheese
Add Shrimp
Add Sundried Tomatoes
Add Swiss
Add Taco Meat
Add Tomato
Add Turkey
$auce Choice
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
Seasoned Sour Cream
Sour Cream
Salsa
Queso
Buffalo
Chipotle Bbq
Chipotle-Mayo
Chipotle Ranch
Mayo
Whiskey Sauce
Creamy Horseradish
Horseradish
Honey Mustard
1000 Island
Au Jus
Avocado Ranch
Balsamic Reduction
Bbq Dry Rub
Caesar
Cajun Dry Rub
Carolina Sauce
Chimi Churry
Cocktail
French
Gravy
Guinness
Italian
Jamaican Jerk
Lemon-Dill
Marinara
Pesto Aioli
Raspberry Sauce
Spicy Buffalo
Sriracha Dry Rub
Sweet Chili
Tarter
Teriyaki
No Sauce
Sauce on Side
Baseball Cap Fitted
Hockey Hoodie Buff
Grey XS
Grey Small
Grey Medium
Grey Large
Grey XL
Grey XXL
Grey XXXL
Black XS
Black Small
Black Medium
Black Large
Black XL
Black XXL
Black XXXL
Charcoal XS
Charcoal Smail
Charcoal Medium
Charcoal Large
Charcoal XL
Charcoal XXL
Charcoal XXXL
3 Zip Hoodie
White Caps
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Great atmosphere, live music, event spaces and friendly service.
16722 198th Ave, Big Lake, MN 55309