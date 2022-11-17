The Bull Pen Restaurant & Sports Bar - PA imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Bull Pen Restaurant & Sports Bar - PA

198 Reviews

$$

207 Jefferson Ave

Tyrone, PA 16686

Popular Items

--DOZEN WINGS
--BULL PEN SALAD
--CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

WINGS

--1/2 DOZEN WINGS

$9.99

--DOZEN WINGS

$17.99

--BONELESS WINGS

$13.99

APPETIZERS

--BASKET OF FRIES

$5.99

--BAVARIAN PRETZELS W/ BEER CHEESE

$8.99

--BLACKENED FISH TACOS

$13.99

--BUFFALO CHICKEN NACHOS

$15.99

--BULL CHIPS

$8.99

--CHEESE CURDS

$8.99

--CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$11.99

--CHIPS & SALSA

$7.99

--CRAB DIP

$14.99

--PEEL & EAT SHRIMP 1/2LB

$12.99

--PEEL & EAT SHRIMP 1LB

$19.99

--PORK CARNITAS

$10.99

--PULLED PORK NACHOS

$13.99

SOUPS

--FRENCH ONION

$3.99+

--TOMATO SOUP

$3.99+

BURGERS

--BACON CHEESEBURGER

$14.99

--BISON BURGER

$18.99

--BULL BURGER

$14.99

--MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$14.49

SANDWICHES

--APPLE BRIE TURKEY MELT

$14.99

--BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

--COWBOY CHEESESTEAK

$15.99

--COWBOY CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$15.99

--CUBAN PANINI

$14.99

--DELUXE GRILLED CHEESE

$9.99

--ITALIAN SUB

$14.99
--PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$14.99

--SHRIMP PO BOY

$15.99

--THE REUBEN

$14.99

--ULTIMATE CLUB MELT

$12.99

—TURKEY BACON SWISS

$12.99

ENTREES

--8 OZ SIRLOIN

$16.99

--BLACKENED CHICKEN PICO BOWL

$17.99

--CAJUN CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$18.99

--CRAB CAKES 1

$17.99

--FILET MIGNON

$38.99

--FISH N CHIPS

$14.99

--GRILLED SALMON

$18.99

--JAMBALAYA

$19.99

SALADS

--APPLE WALNUT SALAD

$12.99

--BULL PEN SALAD

$11.99

--CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

--COWBOY SALAD

$15.99

--COWBOY CHICKEN SALAD

$15.99

MAC & CHEESE

--OLD DADS MAC

$14.99

--PULLED PORK MAC

$14.99

--COWBOY MAC

$17.99

PASTA

--FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$13.99

SIDES

--BAKED POTATO

$3.49

--BROCCOLI

$3.49

--CELERY/BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

--CELERY/RANCH

$1.00

--FRESH CUT FRIES

$2.49

--GARDEN SALAD

$4.49

--GREEN BEANS

$3.49

--MAC & CHEESE

$4.49

--SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.49

RED SKIN MASHED POTATOES

$3.99

ADDTL SAUCES

BEER CHEESE

$2.00

COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.50+

MALT VINEGAR

MUSTARD

QUESO

$2.00

REMOULADE

$0.50+

SOUR CREAM

$0.50+

SPICY KETCHUP

$0.50+

TARTAR SAUCE

$0.50+

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.50+

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50+

CAESAR

$0.50+

FRENCH

$0.50+

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50+

HOUSE ITALIAN

$0.50+

POPPYSEED

$0.50+

RANCH

$0.50+

THOUSAND ISLAND

$0.50+

BBQ

$0.50+

BULL SAUCE

$0.50+

BUTTER GARLIC

$0.50+

CAJUN DRY RUB

$0.50+

HONEY CHIPOTLE

$0.50+

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50+

HOT

$0.50+

HOT BUTTER GARLIC

$0.50+

MILD

$0.50+

NUCLEAR

$0.50+

WHISKEY GLAZE

$0.50+

DESSERT

--BAKE SHOP BAKES DESSERT OF THE WEEK

$6.99

--CHOCOLATE BUNDT CAKE

$5.99

--VANILLA ICE CREAM (1 SCOOP)

$2.50

--VANILLA ICE CREAM (2 SCOOPS)

$5.00

--BERRY CHEESECAKE

$5.99

KIDS

--KIDS CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$7.99

--KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

--KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.49

--KIDS PASTA & GARLIC BREAD

$5.49

BEVERAGES

--CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.49

--COFFEE

$2.49

--CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.49

--DIET PEPSI

$2.49

--DR PEPPER

$2.49

--GINGER ALE

$2.49

--HOT TEA

$2.49

--MILK

$2.49

--MT DEW

$2.49

--ORANGE JUICE

$2.49

--PEPSI

$2.49

--PINK LEMONADE

$2.49

--RED BULL

$3.99

--ROOT BEER

$2.49

--SIERRA MIST

$2.49

--SWEET TEA

$2.49

--UNSWEETENED TEA

$2.49

--WATER

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 Jefferson Ave, Tyrone, PA 16686

Directions

Gallery
The Bull Pen Restaurant & Sports Bar - PA image

Map
