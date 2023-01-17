Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Burg Cafe 18 W Main St

18 W Main St

Centerburg, OH 43011

Popular Items

Sausage, Scrambled Egg, & Cheese
Club
Sausage, Gravy, and Biscuit

Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage, Scrambled Egg, & Cheese

Sausage, Scrambled Egg, & Cheese

$3.75

Bacon, Scrambled Egg, & Cheese

$3.75

Ham, Scrambled Egg, & Cheese

$3.75

Bacon and Cheese

$2.75

Sausage and Cheese

$2.75

Ham and Cheese Brkfst

$2.75

Scrambled Egg, and Cheese

$2.50

Breakfast Entree

Sausage, Gravy, and Biscuit

$3.50

A baked in house 3oz biscuit topped with 4oz of sausage gravy.

Avocado Toast

$4.50

toast topped with scrambled egg patty, avocado, and topped with everything bagel seasoning

Country Benedict

$5.50

A warm 3oz biscuit topped with ham, scrambled egg patty and topped with sausage gravy

Breakfast Mess

$5.50Out of stock

A warm 3oz biscuit filled with cheesy hasbrowns, scrambled egg patty, and topped with sausage gravy.

Cheesy Hashbrown

$2.00Out of stock

shredded potatoes baked with cheese

Breakfast Breads

Bagel

$1.60

Biscuit

$1.50

Whole croissant

$1.50

English Muffin

$1.50

Sourdough

$1.50

Cold Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$6.25

Made in house with pulled chicken, walnuts, celery, and grapes in tangy dressing. Choice of bread and topping.

Egg Salad

$6.00

Made in house. Choice of bread and topping

Club

$7.00

ham and/or turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and choice of cheese served on a pretzel bun.

Chicken Bacon Wrap

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$7.00

Sliced chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, in a wrap with your choice of ranch, chipotle ranch, or sting’n honey garlic

Ham & Cheese

$6.00

ham with choice of cheese. Choice of bread and topping.

Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

turkey with choice of cheese. Choice of bread and topping.

Warm Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$6.50

BELT

$6.00

Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bagel

All Beef Hot Dog

$2.25

butterflied, grilled, and served on a hot dog bun

Kids 12 & Under

Kids ½ Ham and Cheese

$4.00

Ham with a choice of cheese, bread, and topping. Served with chips and applesauce.

Kids ½ Turkey and Cheese

$4.00

Turkey with a choice of cheese, bread, and topping. Served with chips and applesauce.

Kids Hot Dog

$3.50

butterflied, grilled, and served on a hot dog bun with chips and applesauce

Soup

Soup of the Day 8oz Cup

$3.75

Soup of the Day 12oz Bowl

$4.75

Salad

Chicken Bacon Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, and diced tomatoes.

Chef Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and diced onions.

Side

Chips

$0.75

Flavors vary

Pasta Salad small

$1.75

Made in house. Pasta in an italian dressing with yellow pepper rings, pepperoni, and cheese

Pasta Salad Large

$3.00

Made in house. Pasta in an italian dressing with yellow pepper rings, pepperoni, and cheese

Apple Sauce Packet

$0.75

Cottage Cheese

$1.75

Cottage Cheese large

$3.00

Lunch

Lunch special

$6.00

Lunch Special 2 Small

$7.00Out of stock

Lunch Special 3 Full

$10.00Out of stock

Combo 1.75

$1.75

Drinks

Fountain Drinks Pepsi

$1.35+

Drip Hot Coffee

$1.60+

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Chai

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$1.60+

Iced Tea

$1.50+

Lemonade

$1.50+

Smoothie

$3.00+
Speciality Coffee Drink

Speciality Coffee Drink

$4.25+

Ice

$0.25

White Milk

$2.00

Drink Case

Bottled Water

$1.00
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.00
Hint Water

Hint Water

$2.00

Waterloo

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Juice Bottled

$2.00
Glass Bottle Soda

Glass Bottle Soda

$2.00
Hanks 4 pack

Hanks 4 pack

$7.00
OLIPOP

OLIPOP

$3.00

Available flavors vary.

Argo Tea

Argo Tea

$2.75

Candy/Gum

Feastables Beast Bars

$3.00

Gum

$1.25

Suckers

$0.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Online ordering is in the testing and debugging stage. some corrections may need to be made to your order.

Location

18 W Main St, Centerburg, OH 43011

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

