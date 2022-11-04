Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

The Burgerly

2 Reviews

$$

137 South Main St

New Hope, PA 18938

Popular Items

The Burgerly
Shared Fries
Single Fries

That's Burgerly

The Burgerly

The Burgerly

$12.00

Our Classic American Cheeseburger: savory onions / sweet pickles / extra sharp American / burger sauce

Simply Amazing

Simply Amazing

$13.00

dressed patty (savory onions, special burger mop) / Havarti cheese / tomato & fresh greens / sweet pickles / burger sauce

Wonderful

Wonderful

$15.00

dressed patty (savory onions, our special burger mop) / Havarti cheese / tomato & fresh greens / fantastic griddled shrooms / house Canadian bacon / sweet onion aioli / spicy BBQ sauce

Magnificent

Magnificent

$14.00

Magnificently Mushroom Crazy: our dressed patty / Portabella & cremini mushrooms / American & Muenster cheeses / fried cherry peppers provide a slight spice / fresh greens / micro cilantro / ketchup

Childish

$10.00

The Simplest Burger We Have: simple patty / brioche bun / add any options you desire

Salmon BLT - A Perfect Fish Burger

Salmon BLT - A Perfect Fish Burger

$18.00

seared salmon filet / house Canadian bacon / lots of tomato / sweet onion aioli / sweet pickle / micro arugula & chard / garlic honey soy glaze

Veggie Legendary

Veggie Legendary

$13.00

Go Legendary veggie patty / savory onions / Havarti / zucchini & shrooms / fresh greens / tomato / avocado salsa / house BBQ sauce **Can Be Made Vegan**

Shrimps' Time To Shine

Shrimps' Time To Shine

$17.00

Finally, A Real Shrimp Burger; spicy & delicious, this is flavor unleashed: Argentinian wild red shrimp / cherry pepper / muenster / pickled cabbage / micro parsley & amaranth / tomato / local jerk BBQ / serrano aioli

Not A Burger, Still Burgerly

house marinade / panko crust / house Canadian bacon / Havarti / tomato & fresh greens / sweet pickle / hot sauce aioli
Classic Dog

Classic Dog

$5.00

toasted roll / savory onions / Dijon mustard

Dam Dog

Dam Dog

$9.00

classic dog / pulled BBQ brisket chili / pickled cabbage / spicy mayo

Classic Chicken

Classic Chicken

$12.00

house marinade / panko crust / sweet pickle / hot sauce aioli

New Hope for Chicken

New Hope for Chicken

$15.00

house marinade / panko crusted / house Canadian bacon / Havarti / tomato & fresh greens / sweet pickle / hot sauce aioli

This Chicken Flew Southwest

This Chicken Flew Southwest

$14.00

our amazingly fried marinated breast / spicy serrano pepper honey ranch / muenster / micro cilantro / pickled onions & pickles / fresh tomato / avocado salsa

Messy Jessie

Messy Jessie

$15.00

house smoked BBQ brisket sloppy Joe / sweet onion aioli / American cheese / sweet pickle / couple 'o fries

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Our hand tossed tenders, seasoned well. Sauces include: BBQ or sweet onion aioli.

Box O' Tenders

$18.00

7 of our hand breaded tenders, in a box. BBQ sauce included

That Jerk Made BBQ

That Jerk Made BBQ

$18.00

This is a sandwich dilemma. Chicken + Smoked Brisket & BBQ Jerk Sauce? Yess! marinated fried chicken breast, tossed in house jerk BBQ sauce / house smoked brisket / Havarti / pickled red cabbage / sweet onion aioli / fresh tomato / microgreen blend

Seasoned Fries

skin-on spuds / double fried / seasoned well / pink sea salt / herbaceous finish

Single Fries

$5.00

A nice single portion of our fries, seasoned well & delicious.

Shared Fries

$8.00

A smaller box of our seasoned fries, perfect for 2 to share.

Box O' Fries

$18.00

A big box of our fries, good & plenty enough for groups of 4 & more

Dam Fries

Dam Fries

$16.00

a shared size of seasoned fries / pulled BBQ brisket / Havarti / pickled cabbage / spicy mayo / "The Perfect Poutine"

Sauce Flight

$3.00

A sampling of all our sauces (all made in-house) & perfect for dipping: sweet onion aioli / hot sauce aioli / avocado salsa / honey garlic soy / serrano pepper honey aioli / BBQ sauce (reg or spicy)

Kids

Griddled Dog

$4.00

our hotdog simply done for kids

Kids Tenders

$6.00

hand tossed lightly breaded tenders perfect for kids

Kid's Hotdog Box

$7.00

griddled dog / kids order of fries / ketchup / mustard / in a box

Kid's Tender's Box

$9.00

hand-tossed tenders / kids order of fries / in a box

Kid's Burger Box

$14.00

simple burger / cheese optional / kid's fries / in a box / ketchup

Grill Cheese

$4.00

Simply grilled. American & Muenster. Deliciousness.

Candy Jar

$0.25

Drinks

Perrier Water

Perrier Water

$3.00
Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Simple. Refreshing.

Boylans Cola

Boylans Cola

$3.50
Boylan's Root Beer

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.50

Classic. Delicious.

Boylan's Orange Soda

Boylan's Orange Soda

$3.50
Boylan's Black Cherry

Boylan's Black Cherry

$3.50

Black Cherry. A Favorite.

Boylan's Diet Cola

$3.00

Honest Ice Tea

$3.50

Open Water (Still)

$3.25

Mexican Cola

$2.75Out of stock

Milk Shakes

Vanilla Beans

$9.00

Classic vanilla, creamy & delicious

Chocolate Vibes

$9.00

Purple Rain

$10.00

blueberries blended in / purple & delicious.

Pink Delicious

$10.00Out of stock

strawberry milk shake

Pumpkin Spice Latte Words

$9.00

Merchandise

Boot Strap BBQ Sauce - Original

$9.00

Boot Strap BBQ Sauce - Spicy

$9.00

Boot Strap BBQ Sauce - Jerk

$9.00

Burgerly T-Shirts

$20.00

Our Branded T-Shirts with a QR code to our menu on the sleeve!

Additions

Bacon

$2.00

Mushrooms

$1.50

Deconstructed

$1.50

Cheese

$1.00

Mid-Week Specials

Burgerly Special

$16.00+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're #TheBurgerly. A Fantastic Burger. A Vibe. A New Hope Standard.

Location

137 South Main St, New Hope, PA 18938

