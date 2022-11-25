Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Bus Stop 15513 Hanover Pike

128 Reviews

15513 Hanover Pike

Upperco, MD 21155

Twist Soft Serve
Milkshakes
Peanut Butter Lover Extreme

Hand Dipped Hershey's Kiddie/Single

Hand Dipped Hershey's Kiddie/Single

$3.99

Rich and creamy delicious hand dipped Hershey ice cream in your choice of cup or cone!

Hand Dipped Double Hershey's

Hand Dipped Double Hershey's

$5.89

Hand Dipped Triple Hershey's

$6.99

Windy Knoll Single

$3.99

Windy Knoll Double

$5.89

Windy Knoll Triple

$6.99

Snowball with One Flavor

Snowball with One Flavor

$2.00+

Delicious snowballs with your choice of one flavor!

Blended Snowball

Blended Snowball

$2.00+

Blended snowballs are more than one flavor that you want blended together! Example Chocolate covered Cherry. If you want HALF Choc and HALF Cherry, please order under half and half snowball.

Half & Half Snowball

Half & Half Snowball

$2.00+

Half and Half snowball is when you have two or three flavors on the snowball but you want it kept as separate as possible. Example, HALF cherry, HALF Chocolate. If you want for example Chocolate covered Cherry please order under blended snowball.

Chocolate Soft Serve

Chocolate Soft Serve

$3.50+

Delicious soft serve in your choice of cup or cone and you can add toppings as you wish!

Vanilla Soft Serve

Vanilla Soft Serve

$3.50+

Delicious soft serve in your choice of cup or cone and you can add toppings as you wish!

Twist Soft Serve

Twist Soft Serve

$3.50+

Delicious soft serve in your choice of cup or cone and you can add toppings as you wish!

Original Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.75

Our classic hot fudge sundae with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry on top!

Caramel Sundae

$6.75

Our classic warm caramel sundae with vanilla ice cream, caramel, whipped cream and a cherry on top!

Chocolate Sauce Sundae

$6.75

Our classic chocolate sundae with vanilla ice cream, Hershey syrup, whipped cream and a cherry on top!

S'mores Sundae

$6.75

Our classic S'more sundae with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, marshmallow, crushed graham crackers, whipped cream and a cherry on top!

Peanut Butter Sundae

$6.75

Pick Me Up Pumpkin

$11.50

Apple Pie Of My Eye

$11.50
Oreo Extreme

Oreo Extreme

$11.50

Oreo milkshake topped with Oreo, Oreo and MORE Oreo!

Peanut Butter Lover Extreme

Peanut Butter Lover Extreme

$11.50

Our most famous Extreme... The Chocolate Peanut Butter! Chocolate PB milkshake drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with every PB lovers favorite items!

Warm apple

$11.50

Warm apple small

$5.75

Mystery Extreme

$11.50

Float with Twist Soft Serve

Float with Twist Soft Serve

$5.00

Twist Ice Cream floating in your drink of choice!

Float with Vanilla Soft Serve

Float with Vanilla Soft Serve

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream floating in your drink of choice!

Float with Chocolate Soft Serve

Float with Chocolate Soft Serve

$5.00

Chocolate Ice Cream floating in your drink of choice!

Apple Cider Float

$6.50

Apple Cider Float With Warm Apples

$7.25

Not Fresh Strawberry Sunday

$6.50

Banana Splits

Soft Serve Banana Split

Soft Serve Banana Split

$6.49

Soft Serve Vanilla, Soft Serve Chocolate and Soft Serve Twist drizzled with hot fudge, pineapple, strawberries, whipped cream and cherries!

Hand Dipped Banana Split

Hand Dipped Banana Split

$7.49

Hand dipped vanilla, chocolate and strawberry drizzled with hot fudge, pineapple, strawberries, whipped cream and cherries!

Vegan Banana Split- The Jacki

Vegan Banana Split- The Jacki

$6.99

Flurries

Chocolate Flurry

Chocolate Flurry

$5.00+

Chocolate Ice Cream blended with 1 topping of your choice

Vanilla Flurry

Vanilla Flurry

$5.00+

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with 1 topping of your choice

Twist Flurry

Twist Flurry

$5.00+

Twist Ice Cream blended with 1 topping of your choice

Snowballs

Snowball with One Flavor

Snowball with One Flavor

$2.00+

Delicious snowballs with your choice of one flavor!

Blended Snowball

Blended Snowball

$2.00+

Blended snowballs are more than one flavor that you want blended together! Example Chocolate covered Cherry. If you want HALF Choc and HALF Cherry, please order under half and half snowball.

Half & Half Snowball

Half & Half Snowball

$2.00+

Half and Half snowball is when you have two or three flavors on the snowball but you want it kept as separate as possible. Example, HALF cherry, HALF Chocolate. If you want for example Chocolate covered Cherry please order under blended snowball.

Shark Week Fish Bowl

$7.00

Soft serve, Snoball, Soft serve, snoball, SOFT SERVE!
Vanilla Lollipop

Vanilla Lollipop

$4.50+

Soft serve, snowball, soft serve, snowball, soft serve!

Chocolate Lollipop

Chocolate Lollipop

$4.50+

Soft serve, snowball, soft serve, snowball, soft serve!

Twist Lollipop

$4.50+

Soft serve, snowball, soft serve, snowball, soft serve!

Acai

Acai

$9.25

Pitaya

Pitaya

$9.25

Dips

Blueberry lemonade VEGAN Single Dip

$3.50

Watermelon VEGAN Single Dip

$3.50

Mango Single VEGAN Dip

$3.50

Double Dip VEGAN

$5.05

Apple Pie Sorbet

$5.50

Pumpkin Sorbet

$5.50

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$5.35+

Floats

Float with Twist Soft Serve

Float with Twist Soft Serve

$5.00

Twist Ice Cream floating in your drink of choice!

Float with Vanilla Soft Serve

Float with Vanilla Soft Serve

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream floating in your drink of choice!

Float with Chocolate Soft Serve

Float with Chocolate Soft Serve

$5.00

Chocolate Ice Cream floating in your drink of choice!

Apple Cider Float

$6.50

Apple Cider Float With Warm Apples

$7.25

Soda & Water

Rootbeer

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Cherry Coke

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Orange Soda

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Happiness Served! Located at the beautiful Spring Meadows Farms, The Bus Stop is known for its amazing customer service, fun atmosphere, and out-of-this-world desserts! We love what we do and our family cannot wait to serve you so come see us and embrace the sweetness!

Website

Location

15513 Hanover Pike, Upperco, MD 21155

Directions

