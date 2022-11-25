- Home
The Bus Stop 15513 Hanover Pike
128 Reviews
15513 Hanover Pike
Upperco, MD 21155
Hand Dipped
Soft Serve
Chocolate Soft Serve
Delicious soft serve in your choice of cup or cone and you can add toppings as you wish!
Vanilla Soft Serve
Delicious soft serve in your choice of cup or cone and you can add toppings as you wish!
Twist Soft Serve
Delicious soft serve in your choice of cup or cone and you can add toppings as you wish!
Sundaes
Original Hot Fudge Sundae
Our classic hot fudge sundae with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry on top!
Caramel Sundae
Our classic warm caramel sundae with vanilla ice cream, caramel, whipped cream and a cherry on top!
S'mores Sundae
Our classic S'more sundae with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, marshmallow, crushed graham crackers, whipped cream and a cherry on top!
Chocolate Sauce Sundae
Our classic chocolate sundae with vanilla ice cream, Hershey syrup, whipped cream and a cherry on top!
Pineapple Sundae
Our pineapple sundae with vanilla ice cream, pineapple, whipped cream and a cherry on top!
Peanut Butter Sundae
FRESH SMALL Strawberry Sundae
FRESH LARGE Strawberry Sundae
FRESH SMALL Peach Sundae
FRESH LARGE Peach Sundae
Not Fresh Strawberry Sunday
Banana Splits
Soft Serve Banana Split
Soft Serve Vanilla, Soft Serve Chocolate and Soft Serve Twist drizzled with hot fudge, pineapple, strawberries, whipped cream and cherries!
Hand Dipped Banana Split
Hand dipped vanilla, chocolate and strawberry drizzled with hot fudge, pineapple, strawberries, whipped cream and cherries!
Vegan Banana Split- The Jacki
Flurries
Snowballs
Snowball with One Flavor
Delicious snowballs with your choice of one flavor!
Blended Snowball
Blended snowballs are more than one flavor that you want blended together! Example Chocolate covered Cherry. If you want HALF Choc and HALF Cherry, please order under half and half snowball.
Half & Half Snowball
Half and Half snowball is when you have two or three flavors on the snowball but you want it kept as separate as possible. Example, HALF cherry, HALF Chocolate. If you want for example Chocolate covered Cherry please order under blended snowball.
Shark Week Fish Bowl
Lollipops (Copy)
Acai
Pitaya
October Extremes
Pick Me Up Pumpkin
Apple Pie Of My Eye
Oreo Extreme
Oreo milkshake topped with Oreo, Oreo and MORE Oreo!
Peanut Butter Lover Extreme
Our most famous Extreme... The Chocolate Peanut Butter! Chocolate PB milkshake drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with every PB lovers favorite items!
Warm apple
Warm apple small
Milkshakes
Floats
Float with Twist Soft Serve
Twist Ice Cream floating in your drink of choice!
Float with Vanilla Soft Serve
Vanilla Ice Cream floating in your drink of choice!
Float with Chocolate Soft Serve
Chocolate Ice Cream floating in your drink of choice!
Apple Cider Float
Apple Cider Float With Warm Apples
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Happiness Served! Located at the beautiful Spring Meadows Farms, The Bus Stop is known for its amazing customer service, fun atmosphere, and out-of-this-world desserts! We love what we do and our family cannot wait to serve you so come see us and embrace the sweetness!
15513 Hanover Pike, Upperco, MD 21155