Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Butler's Pantry Food Co.

review star

No reviews yet

5001 E. Poplar St.

Terre Haute, IN 47803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:45 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 6:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

A Locally-Sourced, Small-Batch Catering Company. We offer Meal-to-Go, Drop Off Catering and Full Service Catering.

Website

Location

5001 E. Poplar St., Terre Haute, IN 47803

Directions

Gallery
The Butler's Pantry | image
The Butler's Pantry | image
The Butler's Pantry | image

Similar restaurants in your area

Charlie's Pub & Grub
orange star4.9 • 11
1608 Crawford Street Terre Haute, IN 47807
View restaurantnext
The Terminal -
orange starNo Reviews
820 Wabash Ave Terre Haute, IN 47807
View restaurantnext
The Verve - Terre Haute
orange starNo Reviews
677 Wabash Ave Terre Haute, IN 47807
View restaurantnext
Brazil Pizza King
orange starNo Reviews
1860 US HWY 40 Brazil, IN 47834
View restaurantnext
Pappy's BBQ - 111 East National Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
111 East National Avenue Brazil, IN 47834
View restaurantnext
Bubba Lubba BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2116 S. Main St. Paris, IL 61944
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Terre Haute

The Copper Bar
orange star4.6 • 462
810 Wabash Ave Terre Haute, IN 47807
View restaurantnext
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Meadows - MCL Meadows
orange star4.8 • 135
3 The Meadows Terre Haute, IN 47803
View restaurantnext
The Butler's Pantry Food Co. - 5001 E Poplar Dr
orange star5.0 • 53
5001 E Poplar Dr Terre Haute, IN 47803
View restaurantnext
Teepee Tavern
orange star4.3 • 24
1651 S 25th St Terre Haute, IN 47803
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Pub & Grub
orange star4.9 • 11
1608 Crawford Street Terre Haute, IN 47807
View restaurantnext
Terre Haute Brewing Co
orange star4.0 • 6
401 S 9th St Terre Haute, IN 47807
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Terre Haute
Sullivan
review star
No reviews yet
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Vincennes
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston