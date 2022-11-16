Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

The Café HOT.

review star

No reviews yet

198 Main Street

Burlington, VT 05401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

brakefast sandwich.
basterd bing.
the number 8, chicken-fried.

Victuals.

brakefast sandwich.

brakefast sandwich.

$12.00

egg & griddled cheese on a seeded milkbun with harissa, special sauce and fresh herbs. everything made in-house. ~tax included.~

basterd bing.

basterd bing.

$14.00

our very own, very precious, basterdization of the famous jianbing. a flour tortilla with egg, garlic chili oil, hoisin, secret sauce, sesame/orc dust, red cabbage, pickled onion, fresh 'erbs and the famous jianbing chip. wow, that's a lot of stuff. you should eat it.

the number 8, chicken-fried.

the number 8, chicken-fried.

$12.00

our special chicken-fried sammich with pickled zucchini, tartar sauce and chicken-fried scrambled egg. yes, that. you haven't had that before. we love that we have to say this: there is NO MEAT in this sandwich (or any of our sandwiches). ~tax included.~

the number 9, HOT.-honey-chicken-fried biscuit.

the number 9, HOT.-honey-chicken-fried biscuit.

$11.00

chicken-fried egg sando, NO MEAT, too much flavor. served on our house made flaky biscuit with HOT. honey. breakfast for psychopaths, southern fanatics, omnivores and veggies alike.

the number nash.

the number nash.

$12.00

chicken-fried egg nashville-style HOT. HOT. HOT.

secret biscuit sandwich.

secret biscuit sandwich.

$11.00

it's a secret. ok i'll tell you. it's a house-made flaky southern biscuit with scrambled egg, maple salsa macha, and rajas. but don't tell anyone else ok? ~Tax Included~

the raven. (GF, V)

the raven. (GF, V)

$7.00

our avocado toast-ada is a toasted All Souls corn tortilla with black-cat-Raven sauce, hass avocado, house vegan white sauce, and a garden of herbs. vegan and gluten free. make it a double if you're looking for a meal, or make it a sandwich and we'll slap an egg on there and put the whole thing in one of our milkbuns. ~Tax included~

d.i.y. egg and biscuit sandwich.

d.i.y. egg and biscuit sandwich.

$6.00

put stuff on a house-made biscuit: egg! cheese! avocado! impossible sausage! other stuff you brought from home! base is a 2-egg sammy on a biscuit. ~Tax Included~

Sweet Stuff.

it's a donut, made out of people! just kidding, it's made out of biscuits. updates way often, so look out. ~Tax included~
espresso glaze.

espresso glaze.

$4.00

our stalwart, our friend, the espresso glaze. glaze made daily from fresh brewed Brio espresso. s'delicious. ~tax included.~

daily special. (announced morning of service)

$4.00

chocoloate celery.

vegan daily special. (announced morning of service)

$4.00

weekend daily special. (announced morning of service)

$4.00Out of stock
~surprise me.~

~surprise me.~

$4.00

trust us. ~tax included.~

The GBC.

The GBC.

$4.00

the gooey st. louis sugar+butter fury. a st. louis specialty guaranteed to make your dentist hate you. or love you. decadently sweet and delicious. ~tax included.~

mochi. cake. (GF)

$3.00Out of stock

rice junkies & gluten dodgers rejoice! all hail your new gluten-free confection: mochi. cake. the only thing more pleasant than the sweet cakey flavor is the gooey bite of this traditional Japanese confection. ***currently not available on wednesdays*** ~tax included.~

pro move weekday. (1 of each, 3 total)

$12.00

bonut like a pro. ~tax included.~

the expert weekday. (3 bonuts + 1 The GBC.)

$16.00

experts get a pro move, but they know that their lives would be incomplete without The GBC. ~tax included.~

pro move weekend. (1 of each 4 total)

$16.00Out of stock

bonut like the pros you grew up watching. on the weekends. ~tax included.~

the expert weekend. (4 bonuts + 1 The GBC.)

$20.00Out of stock

experts get a pro move, but they know that their lives would be incomplete without The GBC. ~tax included.~

POWER. MOVE.

POWER. MOVE.

$350.00

you just ordered 100 bonuts. they will be ready exactly 24 hours from now. they will have assorted glazes. you will trust us to choose the flavors. not available sunday because we're not open on monday. you have the power. you have the moves. we will see you in one day's time. GLORY TO YOU AND YOUR HOUSE. ~tax included.~

creemee.

$4.00Out of stock

water is an inorganic, creemee, transparent, tasteless, odorless, and nearly colorless chemical substance, which is the main constituent of Earth's hydrosphere and the creemee fluids of all known living creemee organisms. It is vital for all known forms of life, even though it provides neither food, creemee, energy, nor organic micronutrients. creemee.

Biscuit Boxes.

a buttermilk biscuit.

a buttermilk biscuit.

$3.00

flaky southern style biscuit that we make right here. with these hands. choose your spreadz. ~tax included.~

a biscuit box.

a biscuit box.

$8.00+

a box of our flaky, southern style biscuits. comes with spreadz. you also get a price break for being glorious. comes with butter and hot honey and maple chile jam. ***12 BISCUIT BOX TAKES 30 MINS***

HOT. Stuff. ☕

the drip. (12 or 16 oz)

$3.00+

the finest single-origin Mexico Chiapas drip from our local roasters @ Brio. caf or Guatemalan Swiss-Water-Process decaf.itated. ~tax included.~ f.y.i.: if ordered online your beverage will be made when you arrive to avoid cooling, heating, watering down, general stale-ness.

heavy brew iced coffee. (16oz)

$5.00

a heavy brew of our best drip - ice chilled right off brew and then served on ice. so icy. we also have DECAF!! ~tax included.~ f.y.i.: if ordered online your beverage will be made when you arrive to avoid cooling, heating, watering down, general stale-ness.

the midnite special. (12oz iced)

$7.00

Mexi-coke and a shot of Brio espresso on ice with atomized lime. trust us. *this bev will be prepared upon your arrival so please expect a slight wait to guarantee the freshest midnite experience.* ~tax included~

Brio Flash Chilled Mexico Chiapas (11.5 oz)

Brio Flash Chilled Mexico Chiapas (11.5 oz)

$6.00

if you could put happiness in a can what would you call it? this. you'd call it this. shake it up for NITROOOOO. ~tax included.~

Libations.

beet lemonade iced. (12oz)

beet lemonade iced. (12oz)

$4.00

beets and lemonade met and they fell in love. house made. ~tax included.~

Liquid Death Water 16.9 oz (still or sparklez)

Liquid Death Water 16.9 oz (still or sparklez)

$2.00

Tallboy Spring & Sparkling Water. Death to Single-use Plastic! ~Tax included~

Liquid Death Flavor Water 16.9 oz (lime or mango)

Liquid Death Flavor Water 16.9 oz (lime or mango)

$3.00

Tallboy Flavored Sparkling Water. All-natural flavors. Death to Single-use Plastic! ~Tax included~

Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$5.00

One ingredient! It's oranges! ~Tax included~

Mexicoke

Mexicoke

$3.00

In the United States and Canada, Mexican Coca-Cola, or Mexican Coke or, informally, "Mexicoke",[1] refers to Coca-Cola produced in and imported from Mexico.[2] Mexican Coca-Cola has become popular in the United States due to its characteristic flavor, which results from being made with cane sugar instead of the high-fructose corn syrup[3] used in the U.S. since the early 1980s. ~tax included~

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$4.00

A refreshing hoppy soda, by lagunitas. You'll love it as much as we love you. ~Tax included~

Corina's Switchy

Corina's Switchy

$6.00

Another refreshing bevvy. For those of you who haven't had a switchy, get ready for a tart and refreshing beverage with a dash of cider vinegar. ~Tax included~

Moich.

t-shirt MEDIUM

t-shirt MEDIUM

$20.00

yo this t-shirt is awesome and slightly updated.

t-shirt LARGE

t-shirt LARGE

$20.00

yo this t-shirt is awesome and slightly larger and slightly updated.

t-shirt XTRA LARGE

t-shirt XTRA LARGE

$20.00Out of stock

yo this t-shirt is awesome and slightly larger and slightly xtra and slightly updated.

~classic~ t-shirt LARGE

~classic~ t-shirt LARGE

$20.00

yo this t-shirt is awesome. and ~classic~.

Gift Cards.

a gift card.

well, aren't you nice? *gift cards must be picked up in-store. to make a gift card purchase the paper gift card must be presented.*

Espresso Menu (IN-STORE ONLY)

espresso (2oz) IN-STORE ONLY

$4.00Out of stock

Brio's single-farm Colombian roast. Brio's Guatemalan mountain-water-washed decaf. nuff said.

cortado (4oz) IN-STORE ONLY

$5.00Out of stock

espresso and just as much steamed milk. dainty and delicious.

pɹɐʍʞɔɐq cortado (4oz) IN-STORE ONLY

$5.00Out of stock

like a cortado except pɹɐʍʞɔɐq. it tastes different it feels different. you're losing your mind.

cappuccino (6oz) IN-STORE ONLY

$5.00Out of stock

our finest HOT. espresso with a monk's head of foam.

a flat white (6oz) IN-STORE ONLY

$5.00Out of stock

espresso and microfoam any questions?

latte (8oz) IN-STORE ONLY

$6.00Out of stock

steamed milk, HOT. espresso, and a bit of foam that is pretty.

pɹɐʍʞɔɐq latte (8oz) IN-STORE ONLY

$6.00Out of stock

like a latte except pɹɐʍʞɔɐq. it tastes different. it feels different. you're losing your mind.

espresso tonic (8oz) IN-STORE ONLY

$7.00Out of stock

espresso & tonic over ice, with lime aromatics. it is it's own thing.

americano IN-STORE ONLY

$4.00Out of stock

our espresso poured over as much hot water as you'd like. like an american. o.

HOT. coco maple cin. (12oz) IN-STORE ONLY

$5.00Out of stock

HOT. chocolate. maple syrup base. cinnamon for excinnament.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

hey, you found us. don't ever leave. dine-in / take-out / on-line available. vax req'd to dine-in, outdoor seating and take-out-window available. come see us wed+thu+frr 7am-1pm and sat+sun 9am-2pm. ~*vax required to sit.*~

Website

Location

198 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
The Café HOT. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Penny Cluse/Lucky Next Door
orange starNo Reviews
169 Cherry Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Radio Bean
orange star4.0 • 83
8 N. Winooski Ave Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Skinny Pancake - Burlington, Lake St.
orange starNo Reviews
60 Lake St Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
August First
orange star4.6 • 1,014
149 S. Champlain St. Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Café Mamajuana
orange starNo Reviews
88 Oak Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
ATHENS DINER
orange starNo Reviews
46 Highpoint Center Colchester, VT 05446
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Burlington

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,401
160 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Pascolo Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,261
83 Church Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Istanbul Kebab House
orange star4.6 • 2,142
175 Church Street Burlington, NY 05401
View restaurantnext
A Single Pebble
orange star4.3 • 1,905
133 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
orange star4.5 • 1,395
115 St. Paul Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Juniper at Hotel Vermont
orange star4.5 • 1,240
41 Cherry St Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Burlington
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston