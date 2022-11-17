- Home
The Café Louisville, KY
No reviews yet
711 Brent Street
Louisville, KY 40204
Breakfast Specialties
Egg Sandwich
Two scrambled eggs topped with Cheddar cheese, served on croissant or English muffin, with one side, choose from roasted potatoes, grits or fresh seasonal fruit. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon or Breakfast Sausage Patties +$3.
Roasted Potato Mixed Grill Hash
Two scrambled eggs served over roasted potatoes, corned beef, roast beef and ham hash. Served with a side of Chic’s Italian Toast.
Southern Grits Scramble
Two scrambled eggs served over grits and topped with cheese, bacon and tomatoes. Served with a side of Chic’s Italian Toast.
The Breakfast Special
Two eggs cooked to order and served with your choice of crisp bacon or breakfast sausage patties and your choice of roasted potatoes, grits or fresh seasonal fruit and Chic’s Italian Toast.
Three-Egg Omelet
Three farm-fresh eggs folded together with mild cheddar cheese. Served with Chic’s Italian Toast and your choice of roasted potatoes, grits or fresh seasonal fruit. Add-Ins ($1.25/Each): Fresh Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Portabella Mushrooms, Sausage Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Red Onion, Relish, Green Onions, Feta Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Ham, Applewood Bacon
Features
Belgian Waffle
Light and fluffy made to order! Add Toppings $1.25/Each: Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Blueberries, Chocolate Chips, Whipped Cream, Chopped Pecans, Cooked Royal Gala Apples, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg (any style)
Huevos Rancheros alla The Cafe
Farm-fresh eggs cooked to order and served on top of our signature mixture of roasted red potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, green onions, fresh tomatoes and shredded Cheddar cheese. All topped with fresh cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortilla chips. Served with salsa on the side.
The Stephen Foster
… a. k. a. “The Sun Shines Bright on My Aged Kentucky Ham.” Kentucky country ham and Swiss cheese with Dijon mustard served on toast points, smothered with our home-made Mornay sauce and topped with two sunny-side-up eggs, fresh spinach and fresh diced tomato.
Shrimp & Grits
Homemade Baked Goods
Sides
The Combinations
#1 Sandwich, Side, & Cookie
Your choice of any sandwich served with one side and a cookie.
#2 Sandwich, 2 Sides, & Cookie
Your choice of any sandwich served with two sides and a cookie.
#3 Half Sand, Soup, Side, & Cookie
A half sandwich and a cup of soup served with one side and a cookie.
#4 Salad, Half Sand, Side, & Cookie
Our Chippendale Garden Salad and a half sandwich served with one side and a cookie.
Soups
Chili - Bowl
West Yellowstone Montana Chili, a rustic American favorite! Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced green onions and banana peppers.
Chili - Cup
West Yellowstone Montana Chili, a rustic American favorite! Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced green onions and banana peppers.
Chili - Quart
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Soup of the Day - Cup
Soup of the Day - Quart
Tomato Dill - Bowl
A silky combination of diced tomatoes, onions, celery, fresh heavy cream and a wide assortment of way-secret ingredients!
Tomato Dill - Cup
A silky combination of diced tomatoes, onions, celery, fresh heavy cream and a wide assortment of way-secret ingredients!
Tomato Dill - Quart
Salads
Art Nouveau Chicken Salad
Herb roasted chicken breast served on a bed of crisp salad greens, topped with shredded carrots, apples, red onion, pecans and grapes. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chippendale Garden Salad
A mixture of fresh greens, shredded carrots, apple slices and thinly sliced onions. Garnished with pecans and served with your choice of dressing.
Country Chicken Salad
Our famous chicken salad, garnished with grapes, apple slices and pecans on a bed of leaf lettuce.
Empire Chef Salad
Crisp salad greens topped with our sliced turkey breast, honey ham, Swiss and Cheddar cheese, red onion, cucumber, carrots, tomato and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
Mission Salad
Housemade tuna salad served inside a ripe tomato garnished with red onion and shredded carrots.
Naturalistic
Apples, raisins, mandarin oranges, seedless grapes and shredded carrots served on a bed of salad greens and garnished with feta cheese crumbles and red onion slices. Served with Asian sesame dressing.
Tuscan Roasted Chicken Salad
Diced chicken breast served atop a mixture of fresh salad greens with roasted bell peppers, Portabella mushrooms, apple slices, shredded carrots, feta cheese, diced tomatoes and our zesty red onion relish. Served with Asian sesame dressing.
Kale Salad
Kale Salad(side)
Specialties
Roasted Chicken Breast Sandwich
Herb roasted chicken breast, topped with caramelized onion relish, lettuce, apple slices and Swiss cheese. Served on a French baguette.
Roasted Chicken Pasta Salad
Boneless chicken breast, slowly roasted and served on top of a bed of pasta salad, combined with sugar-snap peas, red onions and feta cheese in a light vinaigrette, garnished with diced tomatoes.
Roasted Vegetable Sandwich
A combination of Portabella mushrooms, sweet bell peppers, eggplant and zucchini, roasted and topped with Swiss cheese, sliced tomato, spinach leaf and our signature caramelized onion relish. Served hot on a French baguette.
Strata alla Cucina
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, sautéed and layered with Swiss and Parmesan cheese, French bread and our homemade egg custard, then oven roasted to a golden brown. Served with small house salad and your choice of dressing.
Strata del Giorno
Fresh spinach, tomatoes and onions, sautéed and layered with crisp bacon, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, French bread and our homemade egg custard, then oven roasted to a golden brown. Served with small house salad with your choice of dressing.
The King Charles I
Our version of the Tuna Melt - Featuring our homemade tuna salad made with all-white Albacore tuna, celery, onion, dill pickle relish and hard boiled egg in a tangy mayonnaise. Served open faced on a French baguette, topped with a fresh tomato slice and melted Swiss cheese.
The Neo Greek
Greek-style hummus served with pita wedges, olive relish, and a small green salad garnished with feta cheese, fresh cucumber slices, diced tomatoes and roasted red peppers. Served with your choice of dressing.
The Pimita
Gourmet flatbread made with housemade Pimento cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon and red onions.
The Rubino
Extra lean New York Style corned beef, sliced thin, served with Swiss cheese, our homemade Dijonnaise sauce, coleslaw & fresh tomato slices, grilled on a fresh artisan Milwaukee rye.
Hand-Breaded Tenders
Fresh chicken strips, house ranch or honey mustard. Includes your choice of one side.
Brent Street Burger
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun. Includes your choice of one side.
Beyond Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Vegan Bun. Includes your choice of one side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fresh, boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion. Includes one side of your choice. Swiss or cheddar +$1 | Nashville-Hot +$2
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hot Brown Sliders
Shrimp Mac n Cheese
Daily Special
Hot Brown Smothered Tots
Cafe Dip Trio
Classics
Brent Street Burger
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun. Includes your choice of one side.
The Art Deco
“Not your mother’s BLT!” This bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich is made with zesty guacamole spread and red onion slices. Served on artisan walnut wheat toast.
The Early American
Thinly sliced roast beef served cold with a savory horseradish sauce, sliced red onion, lettuce and tomato on French baguette.
The Edwardian
Roasted turkey breast, Swiss and Cheddar cheeses, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Dijonnaise dressing served on artisan walnut wheat bread.
The French Provincial
Thinly sliced turkey breast, roast beef and Swiss cheese served on French baguette and topped with lettuce tomato banana peppers and Italian dressing.
The Kentuckian
Thinly sliced baked ham and Swiss cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, sliced banana peppers and our tangy honey mustard sauce on fresh artisan Milwaukee rye.
The Louis XIV
Country Chicken Salad made with crisp apples, celery & pecans in a sweet-and-savory mayonnaise. Served on our artisan walnut wheat bread with thin sliced Gala apples and fresh crisp leaf lettuce.
The Mission
All-white Albacore tuna combined with celery, onion, dill relish and hard-boiled egg in a tangy mayonnaise. Served in a large pita with onions, carrots, lettuce and tomato.
The Neoclassical
Thinly sliced carrots, cucumbers, red onions and sliced banana peppers with lettuce and tomato on artisan walnut wheat bread with our special miso-dill ranch cream cheese.
The Queen Anne
Our homemade Benedictine cucumber spread served on artisan walnut wheat bread and garnished with sliced cucumbers, bacon and lettuce.
The Victorian
Our tangy Pimento cheese, garnished with lettuce and sliced tomato, served on artisan walnut wheat toast.
The William and Mary
Extra-lean corned beef, sliced thin, with Swiss cheese, brown mustard, red onion, lettuce and tomato. Served on fresh artisan Milwaukee rye.
BLT
Sides
Children's Choices
Breakfast Beverages
Carryout & Delivery Beverages
Lunch Beverages
Blood Orange Sanpellegrino
Bottle Coke
Bottled Water
Can Ale 8
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Fresca
Can Sprite
Fever Tree Ginger Ale
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Fever Tree Tonic
Alani
Topo Chico
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Hi-C Pink Lemonade
Pibb Xtra
Sprite
Barq's
Fresh Lemonade
Featured Lemonade
Jarritos
Mango Unsweet
Sweetened Tea
Unsweet Tea
Natalie's Juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
https://www.thecafetogo.com/
711 Brent Street, Louisville, KY 40204