Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad

The Café Louisville, KY

review star

No reviews yet

711 Brent Street

Louisville, KY 40204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

#3 Half Sand, Soup, Side, & Cookie
The Edwardian
The Breakfast Special

Breakfast Specialties

Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Two scrambled eggs topped with Cheddar cheese, served on croissant or English muffin, with one side, choose from roasted potatoes, grits or fresh seasonal fruit. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon or Breakfast Sausage Patties +$3.

Roasted Potato Mixed Grill Hash

$12.50

Two scrambled eggs served over roasted potatoes, corned beef, roast beef and ham hash. Served with a side of Chic’s Italian Toast.

Southern Grits Scramble

$12.50

Two scrambled eggs served over grits and topped with cheese, bacon and tomatoes. Served with a side of Chic’s Italian Toast.

The Breakfast Special

$11.00

Two eggs cooked to order and served with your choice of crisp bacon or breakfast sausage patties and your choice of roasted potatoes, grits or fresh seasonal fruit and Chic’s Italian Toast.

Three-Egg Omelet

$10.00

Three farm-fresh eggs folded together with mild cheddar cheese. Served with Chic’s Italian Toast and your choice of roasted potatoes, grits or fresh seasonal fruit. Add-Ins ($1.25/Each): Fresh Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Portabella Mushrooms, Sausage Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Red Onion, Relish, Green Onions, Feta Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Ham, Applewood Bacon

Features

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Light and fluffy made to order! Add Toppings $1.25/Each: Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Blueberries, Chocolate Chips, Whipped Cream, Chopped Pecans, Cooked Royal Gala Apples, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg (any style)

Huevos Rancheros alla The Cafe

Huevos Rancheros alla The Cafe

$14.50

Farm-fresh eggs cooked to order and served on top of our signature mixture of roasted red potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, green onions, fresh tomatoes and shredded Cheddar cheese. All topped with fresh cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortilla chips. Served with salsa on the side.

The Stephen Foster

$14.50

… a. k. a. “The Sun Shines Bright on My Aged Kentucky Ham.” Kentucky country ham and Swiss cheese with Dijon mustard served on toast points, smothered with our home-made Mornay sauce and topped with two sunny-side-up eggs, fresh spinach and fresh diced tomato.

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Homemade Baked Goods

Cranberry-Orange Scone

$4.00

Morning Muffin

$4.00

Sour Cream Wild Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Sweet Potato Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Scone Of The Day

$3.50

Cupcakes

$4.00

Donut - Box of 4

$8.00

Donut - 1/2 Dozen

$12.00

Sides

Bacon

$4.50

Biscuit

$3.00

Blue Cheese Cole Slaw

$3.00

Chic’s Italian Toast

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Eggs

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Fruit

$3.50+

Gluten free wheat

$2.00

Gluten free white

$2.00

Granola

$3.00+

Grits

$3.50

Roasted Potatoes

$3.50

Rye Toast

$2.25

Sausage

$4.50

Wheat Toast

$2.25

White Toast

$2.25

Yogurt

$3.00+

The Combinations

#1 Sandwich, Side, & Cookie

$14.50

Your choice of any sandwich served with one side and a cookie.

#2 Sandwich, 2 Sides, & Cookie

$15.00

Your choice of any sandwich served with two sides and a cookie.

#3 Half Sand, Soup, Side, & Cookie

$15.00

A half sandwich and a cup of soup served with one side and a cookie.

#4 Salad, Half Sand, Side, & Cookie

$15.00

Our Chippendale Garden Salad and a half sandwich served with one side and a cookie.

Soups

Chili - Bowl

$7.50

West Yellowstone Montana Chili, a rustic American favorite! Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced green onions and banana peppers.

Chili - Cup

$5.50

West Yellowstone Montana Chili, a rustic American favorite! Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced green onions and banana peppers.

Chili - Quart

$18.00

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$7.50

Soup of the Day - Cup

$5.50

Soup of the Day - Quart

$18.00

Tomato Dill - Bowl

$7.50

A silky combination of diced tomatoes, onions, celery, fresh heavy cream and a wide assortment of way-secret ingredients!

Tomato Dill - Cup

$5.50

A silky combination of diced tomatoes, onions, celery, fresh heavy cream and a wide assortment of way-secret ingredients!

Tomato Dill - Quart

$18.00

Salads

Art Nouveau Chicken Salad

$15.00

Herb roasted chicken breast served on a bed of crisp salad greens, topped with shredded carrots, apples, red onion, pecans and grapes. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chippendale Garden Salad

$7.50

A mixture of fresh greens, shredded carrots, apple slices and thinly sliced onions. Garnished with pecans and served with your choice of dressing.

Country Chicken Salad

$14.00

Our famous chicken salad, garnished with grapes, apple slices and pecans on a bed of leaf lettuce.

Empire Chef Salad

$14.50

Crisp salad greens topped with our sliced turkey breast, honey ham, Swiss and Cheddar cheese, red onion, cucumber, carrots, tomato and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.

Mission Salad

$13.50

Housemade tuna salad served inside a ripe tomato garnished with red onion and shredded carrots.

Naturalistic

$14.00

Apples, raisins, mandarin oranges, seedless grapes and shredded carrots served on a bed of salad greens and garnished with feta cheese crumbles and red onion slices. Served with Asian sesame dressing.

Tuscan Roasted Chicken Salad

$15.00

Diced chicken breast served atop a mixture of fresh salad greens with roasted bell peppers, Portabella mushrooms, apple slices, shredded carrots, feta cheese, diced tomatoes and our zesty red onion relish. Served with Asian sesame dressing.

Kale Salad

$12.00

Kale Salad(side)

$7.00

Specialties

Roasted Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.00

Herb roasted chicken breast, topped with caramelized onion relish, lettuce, apple slices and Swiss cheese. Served on a French baguette.

Roasted Chicken Pasta Salad

$15.00

Boneless chicken breast, slowly roasted and served on top of a bed of pasta salad, combined with sugar-snap peas, red onions and feta cheese in a light vinaigrette, garnished with diced tomatoes.

Roasted Vegetable Sandwich

$13.00

A combination of Portabella mushrooms, sweet bell peppers, eggplant and zucchini, roasted and topped with Swiss cheese, sliced tomato, spinach leaf and our signature caramelized onion relish. Served hot on a French baguette.

Strata alla Cucina

$14.50

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, sautéed and layered with Swiss and Parmesan cheese, French bread and our homemade egg custard, then oven roasted to a golden brown. Served with small house salad and your choice of dressing.

Strata del Giorno

$14.50

Fresh spinach, tomatoes and onions, sautéed and layered with crisp bacon, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, French bread and our homemade egg custard, then oven roasted to a golden brown. Served with small house salad with your choice of dressing.

The King Charles I

$13.00

Our version of the Tuna Melt - Featuring our homemade tuna salad made with all-white Albacore tuna, celery, onion, dill pickle relish and hard boiled egg in a tangy mayonnaise. Served open faced on a French baguette, topped with a fresh tomato slice and melted Swiss cheese.

The Neo Greek

$14.00

Greek-style hummus served with pita wedges, olive relish, and a small green salad garnished with feta cheese, fresh cucumber slices, diced tomatoes and roasted red peppers. Served with your choice of dressing.

The Pimita

$15.00

Gourmet flatbread made with housemade Pimento cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon and red onions.

The Rubino

The Rubino

$13.00

Extra lean New York Style corned beef, sliced thin, served with Swiss cheese, our homemade Dijonnaise sauce, coleslaw & fresh tomato slices, grilled on a fresh artisan Milwaukee rye.

Hand-Breaded Tenders

$14.00

Fresh chicken strips, house ranch or honey mustard. Includes your choice of one side.

Brent Street Burger

Brent Street Burger

$14.50

Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun. Includes your choice of one side.

Beyond Burger

$14.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Vegan Bun. Includes your choice of one side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Fresh, boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion. Includes one side of your choice. Swiss or cheddar +$1 | Nashville-Hot +$2

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Hot Brown Sliders

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp Mac n Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Daily Special

$13.99Out of stock

Hot Brown Smothered Tots

$12.00

Cafe Dip Trio

$9.00

Classics

Beyond Burger

$14.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Vegan Bun. Includes your choice of one side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Fresh, boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion. Includes one side of your choice. Swiss or cheddar +$1 | Nashville-Hot +$2

Brent Street Burger

Brent Street Burger

$14.50

Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun. Includes your choice of one side.

The Art Deco

The Art Deco

$13.00

“Not your mother’s BLT!” This bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich is made with zesty guacamole spread and red onion slices. Served on artisan walnut wheat toast.

The Early American

$13.00

Thinly sliced roast beef served cold with a savory horseradish sauce, sliced red onion, lettuce and tomato on French baguette.

The Edwardian

The Edwardian

$13.00

Roasted turkey breast, Swiss and Cheddar cheeses, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Dijonnaise dressing served on artisan walnut wheat bread.

The French Provincial

The French Provincial

$13.00

Thinly sliced turkey breast, roast beef and Swiss cheese served on French baguette and topped with lettuce tomato banana peppers and Italian dressing.

The Kentuckian

$13.00

Thinly sliced baked ham and Swiss cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, sliced banana peppers and our tangy honey mustard sauce on fresh artisan Milwaukee rye.

The Louis XIV

The Louis XIV

$13.00

Country Chicken Salad made with crisp apples, celery & pecans in a sweet-and-savory mayonnaise. Served on our artisan walnut wheat bread with thin sliced Gala apples and fresh crisp leaf lettuce.

The Mission

The Mission

$13.00

All-white Albacore tuna combined with celery, onion, dill relish and hard-boiled egg in a tangy mayonnaise. Served in a large pita with onions, carrots, lettuce and tomato.

The Neoclassical

$12.50

Thinly sliced carrots, cucumbers, red onions and sliced banana peppers with lettuce and tomato on artisan walnut wheat bread with our special miso-dill ranch cream cheese.

The Queen Anne

The Queen Anne

$12.50

Our homemade Benedictine cucumber spread served on artisan walnut wheat bread and garnished with sliced cucumbers, bacon and lettuce.

The Victorian

$12.50

Our tangy Pimento cheese, garnished with lettuce and sliced tomato, served on artisan walnut wheat toast.

The William and Mary

$13.00

Extra-lean corned beef, sliced thin, with Swiss cheese, brown mustard, red onion, lettuce and tomato. Served on fresh artisan Milwaukee rye.

BLT

$12.50

Sides

Blue Cheese Cole Slaw

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Crisp Fresh Apple Slices

$3.00

Fiesta Bean Salad

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Salad

$3.00

Lays

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Children's Choices

Kids French Toast

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Kids PB&J Sandwich

$4.50

Kids The Jimmy Plate

$6.00

Slices of Fresh Apples, Red Seedless Grapes, Carrot Sticks, Celery Sticks, Swiss and Cheddar Cheeses, Ranch Dressing for Dipping.

Kids Tuna Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$5.00

Breakfast Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Cranberry Juice

$2.50+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Milk

$2.50+

No Bev

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Specialty Hot Teas

$2.50

Vegetable Juice

$2.50+

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso Single

$3.50

Espresso Double

$4.50

Carryout & Delivery Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade 12oz

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ 12oz

$5.00

Ice, 10# bag

$3.50

Iced Tea Gallon

$8.00

Joe To Go

$18.00

House Bloody Mary mix 16oz

$7.00

Lunch Beverages

Blood Orange Sanpellegrino

$3.00

Bottle Coke

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Ale 8

$2.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Fresca

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.00

Alani

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Pibb Xtra

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Barq's

$2.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00+

Featured Lemonade

$3.00+

Jarritos

$3.00

Mango Unsweet

$2.50

Sweetened Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Natalie's Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

https://www.thecafetogo.com/

Website

Location

711 Brent Street, Louisville, KY 40204

Directions

Gallery
The Café image
The Café image
The Café image

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Map
