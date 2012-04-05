Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cafe on 63rd

513 E 63rd St

Savannah, GA 31405

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee Small

$2.00

Drip Coffee Large

$4.00

Iced Coffee Small

$3.00

Iced Coffee Large

$5.00

Hot Tea Small

$1.50

Hot Tea Large

$3.00

Iced Tea Small

$1.50

Iced Tea Large

$3.00

Soda & Water

Canned Soda

$1.50

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Bottled Juice

$1.50

Bottled Flat Water

$2.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bottled Milk

$1.50

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Everything Croissant

$5.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Cheese Danish

$5.00

Chocolate Danish

$5.00

Scone

$3.00

Pop Tart

$4.50

Turnover

$4.50

Muffin

$3.50

Cookie

$2.00

2 Cookies

$3.50

Cake Slice

$5.50

Pie Slice

$3.50

Brownie

$2.50

Rice Krispy Treat

$2.00

Slice of Banana Bread

$2.00

Artisan Crackers (bag)

$6.00

Baguette

$5.00

Cinnamon roll

$4.00

Cin roll 1\2 doz

$11.00

Cin roll dozen

$22.50

Fruit Roll

$3.50

Pecan Pie Squares

$3.00

Sausage roll

$3.00

Sausage rolls (2)

$5.50

Donuts - Donut Shop Bloomingdale

Donut

$1.75

2 Donuts

$3.00

Filled Donut

$2.00

2 Filled Donuts

$3.50

Fritter

$3.00

2 Fritters

$5.50

Eclair

$3.00

2 Eclairs

$5.50

Donut Hole Cup (6 count)

$3.00

Bagels - Midtown

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Bagel w/ Schmear

$4.00

(4 oz) Side of Spread

$5.00

(8 oz) Side of Spread

$8.00

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$13.00

One Dozen Bagels

$24.00

Day Old Bagel

$1.75

Day Old 1/2 Dozen Bagels

$9.50

Day Old One Dozen Bagels

$18.00

In the Case

Chicken Salad 8oz

$8.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ chips

$12.00

Pimento Cheese 8oz

$8.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich w/ chips

$12.00

Potato Salad 8oz

$5.00

Pasta Salad 8oz

$5.00

Hummus & Crackers

$5.00

Yogurt Parfait Jar

$5.00

Snack Board

$10.00

Bagged Chips

$1.50

Trail mix Cup

$5.00

Fruit cup

$3.00

Fruit Loose

$1.00

Cake slice

$5.00

Banana pudding

$5.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Café on 63rd is your brand new midtown stop for a nice cup of coffee or tea with a perfectly curated choice of Savannah's best pastries, donuts, and bagels all under one roof!

513 E 63rd St, Savannah, GA 31405

