The Cajun Crab - Newton KS The Cajun Crab (Newton)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
During our soft opening we will only allow takeout orders in person & online please either choose the drive thru pick up option or come in after you've received a text that your order is ready. Thanks!
Location
1728 North Main Street, Newton, KS 67114
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Hub Brick Oven Brewery & Coffee
No Reviews
100 S Christian Ave Moundridge, KS 67107
View restaurant
Thai Table Wichita - 3570 N Woodlawn Blvd # 100
No Reviews
3570 N Woodlawn Blvd # 100 Wichita, KS 67230
View restaurant