Popular Items

The Cajun Crab For (1) Combo

$36.99

1 Cluster Of Snow Crab, 1/2LB Shrimp 2 Potatoes, 1 Corn, 1 Boiled Egg & 1 Sausage. ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***

1 Pounder Shrimp Boil Combo

$32.99

Comes with a 1LB of boiled shrimp, 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 2 boiled eggs & 1 sausage link ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***

Blackened Gator Pasta

$19.99

Seafood Boil Combos

Boil em & broil em

1/2 Pounder Shrimp Boil Combo

$22.99

Comes with a 1/2LB of boiled shrimp, 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 boiled egg & 1 sausage link ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***

1 Pounder Shrimp Boil Combo

$32.99

Comes with a 1LB of boiled shrimp, 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 2 boiled eggs & 1 sausage link ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***

The Cajun Crab For (1) Combo

$36.99

1 Cluster Of Snow Crab, 1/2LB Shrimp 2 Potatoes, 1 Corn, 1 Boiled Egg & 1 Sausage. ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***

Mini Boil

$7.99

4 Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Potato, 1 Boiled Egg & 3 slices of sausage lightly sauced & seasoned.

Crab Mini Boil

$13.99

(2) Individual Crab Legs 4 Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Potato, 1 Boiled Egg & 3 slices of sausage lightly sauced & seasoned.

Rasta Pastas

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$19.99
Crawfish Mac

$19.99
Blackened Gator Pasta

$19.99

Blackened Salmon Pasta

$19.99Out of stock

The Cajun Crab

Seafood Boils “À la Carte”

Snow Crab (1) Cluster

$18.00

1 Snow Crab Cluster Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way

Potatoes (2Pc)

$2.50

2 Piece Potato Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!

Corn on de cob (2pc)

$2.00

2 Pc Corn Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!

Egg (2pc)

$2.00

2 pc Egg Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!

Sausage (1 link)

$4.50

1 Sausage Link Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!

Extra sauce (Special Sauce Mild)

$2.50

Our Secret Mild Recipe. #SAUCED

Extra Sauce (Special Sauce Spicy)

$2.50

Our Secret Raging Hot Recipe! #SAUCED

Cajun Shrimp (1/2 LB)

$13.50

1/2 lb Shrimp No Head Boiled & Broiled The Cajun Crab Way! The number of shrimp you may receive depends on the size of the shrimp.

Snow Crab (2) For $29

$29.00

2 Clusters For $29

5oz Lobster Tail

$27.00

5oz Lobster Tail (2)

$50.00

Ramen Add on

$5.00

Add Ramen to any boil!

Drinks & Crab Crackers

Crab Crackers

$3.00

A take home tool used to easily crack your crab legs open! Heavy duty & reusable for years.

Red Gatorade

$3.00

Glacier Freeze Gatorade

$3.00

Lemon Lime Gatorade

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Can

Coke

$1.00

Can

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Can

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Can

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Can

Pepsi

$1.00

Can

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottle

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Bottle

Catering Menu (2 Day Pre Order)

Mix & Match Pastas (10)

Mix & Match Pastas

$179.91

We have 4 different pastas. Blackened Chicken, Blackened Gator, Blackened Salmon, and Crawfish Mac.

Pastas + Crab Boils (10)

$256.41

Pastas + 1/2LB Shrimp Boils (10)

$193.23

1/2LB Shrimp Boils (10)

$206.55

Each boil will come with 1/2lb of shrimp, 1 corn on de cob, 1 sausage link, 1 boiled egg, and 2 potatoes.

Cajun Crab Boils (10)

$332.91

Each boil will come with 1 crab cluster, 1/2lb of shrimp, 1 corn on de cob, 1 sausage link, 1 boiled egg, and 2 potatoes

Mix & Match Pastas (20)

$359.82

We have 4 different pastas. Blackened Chicken, Blackened Gator, Blackened Salmon, and Crawfish Mac.

Pastas & Crab Boils (20)

$512.82

1/2LB Shrimp Boils (20)

$413.82

Each boil will come with 1/2lb of shrimp, 1 corn on de cob, 1 sausage link, 1 boiled egg, and 2 potatoes.

Mix & Match Pastas (20)

$359.82

Cajun Crab Boils (20)

$665.82

Each boil will come with 1 crab cluster, 1/2lb of shrimp, 1 corn on de cob, 1 sausage link, 1 boiled egg, and 2 potatoes