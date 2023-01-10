Restaurant header imageView gallery

Campus Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

4533 W Lincoln Hwy

Downingtown, PA 19335

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Plain or Everything Bagel or in a Wrap.

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$2.00

3 Slices of Crispy Bacon

French Toast Sticks

French Toast Sticks

$5.00

5 French Toast Sticks with butter and confectioner's sugar.

Bagel

Bagel

$3.00

Entrees

Campus Plain Large Pizza

Campus Plain Large Pizza

$16.00

The Campus Cafe Large Plain Pizza

Campus Large Pepperoni Pizza

Campus Large Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

The Campus Large Pizza Loaded with Pepperoni!

Slice - Campus Plain Pizza

Slice - Campus Plain Pizza

$3.00
Slice - Campus Pepperoni Pizza

Slice - Campus Pepperoni Pizza

$4.00
Campus 100% Beef Burger

Campus 100% Beef Burger

$8.00

Fresh ground beef smashed on the grill with your choice of Lettuce, Tomato and/or onion. Let us know how you'd like it cooked.

Campus Cheeseburger

Campus Cheeseburger

$9.00

Our 100% beef burger smashed on the grill with cheese.

Campus Bacon Cheeseburger

Campus Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Our 100% beef burger with bacon and cheese smashed on the grill.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.00+

All white meat crispy chicken tenders.

Hot Diggity Dog

Hot Diggity Dog

$3.00

All Beef Hot Dog on a soft roll.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Gooey cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$9.00+

Crispy outside, tender inside - buffalo sauce.

Sides

Basket of Crispy Fries

Basket of Crispy Fries

$5.00

A big basket of crispy french fries.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00

A big basket of crispy Tater Tots.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Sticks of mozzarella cheese that are coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs, then deep fried until golden brown.

Poppers

Poppers

$6.00

Drinks

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.00+
Fresh Brewed Coffee, Tea or Hot Chocolate

Fresh Brewed Coffee, Tea or Hot Chocolate

$2.00+
Icee

Icee

$4.00+

Frozen Slushie, you choose the flavor.

Juice

Juice

$3.00

Choose from Apple or Orange juice.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:15 pm
