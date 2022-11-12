The Canopy Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Where we have you covered!
Location
306 Fort King George, Darien, GA 31305
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bennie's Red Barn - 5514 Frederica Road
No Reviews
5514 Frederica Road Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522
View restaurant