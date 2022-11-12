Main picView gallery

The Canopy Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

306 Fort King George

Darien, GA 31305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Cake

$11.50

Carrot Cake

$11.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Italian Ice

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Peach Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

$12.50

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Hi-C

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Tea/Coffee

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Herbal Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Juices

Orange Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where we have you covered!

Location

306 Fort King George, Darien, GA 31305

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tipsy McFly's - Airport
orange starNo Reviews
295 Aviation Parkway, Suite 153 Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
FLETC BULL PEN
orange starNo Reviews
1131 Chapel Crossing Rd. Brunswick, GA 31524
View restaurantnext
Mr. Shuck's Seafood
orange star4.7 • 1,194
107 Altama Connector Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
Wrap Happy
orange starNo Reviews
5441 Altama Ave Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
Bennie's Red Barn - 5514 Frederica Road
orange starNo Reviews
5514 Frederica Road Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
V Pizza - St. Simons Island, GA
orange starNo Reviews
600 Sea Island Rd Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Darien
Saint Simons Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston