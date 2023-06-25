Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Canyon Tavern 32138 Highway 72

review star

No reviews yet

32138 Highway 72

Golden, CO 80403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Wings

$13.50

Cheese Curds

$10.00Out of stock

Loaded Fries or Tots

$10.50

Fish and Chips

$12.50

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Loaded Nachos

$10.50

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Soups & Salads

Chili

$5.00

Chicken Poblano

$5.00

French Onion

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Sandwiches

Special Pulled Pork

$14.00Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.50

French Dip

$15.50

Rueben

$13.50

BLT

$9.00

Mountain West Po'Boy

$16.00

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

Burgers

Baby Blue Bacon

$18.00

Salad Burger

$14.00

Angus Build

$14.00

Buffalo Build

$18.00

Veggie Build

$12.50

Kids & Seniors

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids' Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids' PB&J

$6.00

Kids' Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids' Spaghetti

$6.00

Sides

Tots

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side soup

$5.00

Side chili

$5.00

Side pickle chips

$4.00

Side curds

$4.00

Sweets

Hot Fudge Sundae

$9.00

Brownie A La Mode

$10.50

Homemade Pie

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Beverages

Hot Beverages

Hot Tea

$3.00

Reg Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cold Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger BEER

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Retail

Stickers

SM Sticker

$0.75

LG Sticker

$1.25

Glasses

Shot glasses

$6.25

Pint glasses

$7.50

T-Shirts

Womens SM

$25.00

Womens MD

$25.00

Womens LG

$25.00

Womens XLG

$25.00

Womens XXLG

$25.00

Mens SM

$25.00

Mens MD

$25.00

Mens LG

$25.00

Mens XLG

$25.00

Mens XXLG

$25.00

Pull-over

Womens SM

$40.00

Womens MD

$40.00

Womens LG

$40.00

Womens XLG

$40.00

Womens XXLG

$40.00

Mens SM

$40.00

Mens MD

$40.00

Mens LG

$40.00

Mens XLG

$40.00

Mens XXLG

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Now under our new branding, the Tavern still has all of the things you love – great views, great music, and great company – with a fantastic new menu. Don’t wait for the next game to stop in and see us! Come in and enjoy!

Location

32138 Highway 72, Golden, CO 80403

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wondervu Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
33492 Coal Creek Canyon Drive Wondervu, CO 80403
View restaurantnext
Southside Walnut Cafe
orange star4.3 • 464
673 S Broadway St Boulder, CO 80305
View restaurantnext
Crosscut Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
4 E 1st Street Nederland, CO 80466
View restaurantnext
Decent Bagel
orange starNo Reviews
95 E 1st St Nederland, CO 80466
View restaurantnext
Peckish - 1320 College Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1320 College Ave. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
The Corner - 1100 13th St
orange star4.8 • 3,411
1100 13th Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Golden

Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.6 • 3,942
1305 Washington Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bob's Atomic Burgers
orange star4.5 • 1,201
1310 Ford St Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 991
811 12th St Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Windy Saddle Cafe
orange star4.2 • 985
1110 Washington Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bono's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 971
14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Mannie & Bo's Pizzeria - Mannie and Bo's Pizzeria
orange star4.3 • 806
16399 S Golden Rd Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Golden
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
Idaho Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston