The Capri, Highball Lanes, The Pearl Tiki Bar imageView gallery

Highball Lanes

review star

No reviews yet

3019 North State St

Jackson, MS 39216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Catfish Bowl
Cheese Fries
Wings

Highball Appetizers

Duck Spring Rolls

$11.00

Deep Fried Duck Spring Rolls w/ Thai Chili Mustard and Hoison Sauce

Whole Quesadilla

$9.00

cheddar, jack cheese and green onions

Cheese Curds

$10.00

w/ gravy and Ranch dressing

Queso and Chips

$10.00

house-made tortilla chips and fried jalapenos w/ queso, pico de gallo, sour cream and green onions

Cheese Fries

$8.00

w/ Queso and fried jalapenos

Shrimp Wontons

$12.00

Gulf shrimp & cream cheese with Mojo Sauce

Wings

$12.00

eight fried chicken wings tossed w/ choice of Buffalo, Roasted Garlic Parmesan or Thai Chili; bleu cheese or ranch

Deep South Fritto Misto

$12.00

Gulf shrimp, calamari, banana peppers and okra; lightly battered and flash fried

Half Quesadilla

$5.00

cheddar, jack cheese and green chilies

Highball Salads

Small Side Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes and croutons w/ choice of dressing

Large House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes and croutons w/ choice of dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, bacon, egg, cheddar, jack cheese and green onion w/ choice of dressing

Blackened Salmon Salad

$16.00

blackened salmon, mixed greens, pecans, bleu cheese and grapes w/ strawberry balsamic vinaigrette

Thai Shrimp Pasta Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Gulf shrimp, mixed pasta, carrots and bell peppers w/ creamy peanut dressing

Highball Bowls

Skirt Steak Bowl

$18.00

skirt steak, caramelized onion, mushroom. chipotle aioli, white rice

Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Gulf shrimp, pork belly, fried rice, sriracha crema, pineapple, wonton

Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Ancho chicken, avocado, tomato, cauliflower rice, cheese, cilantro crema

Fried Catfish Bowl

$16.00

Delta Catfish, Gulf shrimp, andouille, mushroom, white rice, creole cream sauce

Highball Burgers & Sandos

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.00

Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles and remoulade

Cheeseburger

$12.00

two beef patties, cheddar cheese, fried tobacco onions, lettuce and tomato

Blackened Chicken Sando

$13.00

blackened chicken breast, fried tobacco onions, fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and pepper jack

Highball Burger

$14.00

two beef patties, mornay, 1000 island, quick pickled cucumbers, lettuce and tomato

Meatloaf Sando

$13.00

Tomato Glaze, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onions, Pickles on Texas Toast served with Fries

Up in Smoke Burger

$14.00

two beef patties, smoked gouda, bacon and chipotle mayo

Highball Cheesesteak

$15.00

shaved ribeye, bell pepper, onion, mushroom and creamy pepper jack

Highball Entree

Tacos

$17.00

three tacos w/ a choice of steak, Ancho chicken and fried Gulf shrimp; w/ lettuce and pico de gallo

Zydeco Chicken

$15.00

grilled chicken breast w/ andouille, mushrooms and creole cream sauce

Salmon and Brussels

$24.00

grilled salmon w/ sauteed bacon and brussels

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

a dozen jumbo Gulf shrimp served with cocktail and tartar sauce

Mardi Gras Pasta

$18.00

shrimp, bell pepper, onion, tomato and creole cream sauce

Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.00

six chicken tenders grilled or fried served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$16.00

chicken, corn, mushrooms and creamy pesto

Highball Dessert

House-made fudge brownie, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

white chocolate bread pudding w/ white chocolate sauce and raspberry coulis

Death by Chocolate

$7.00

House-made fudge brownie, vanilla ice cream and fresh whipped cream

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

house-made lady fingers, fresh whipped cream, & macerated strawberries

Highball Sides

Fries

$4.00

Rosemary Potatoes

$4.00

Cauliflower Rice

$5.00

Fried Brussels

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Roasted Broccoli

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Chicken

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Catfish

$8.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

N/A Bev

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Coke zero

$3.00

Barqs

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3019 North State St, Jackson, MS 39216

Directions

Gallery
The Capri, Highball Lanes, The Pearl Tiki Bar image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pig & Pint
orange star4.5 • 1,366
3139 N State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Barrelhouse - 3009 N State Street
orange starNo Reviews
3009 N State Street Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
The Bean
orange starNo Reviews
2914 N. State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Campbell's Bakery
orange star4.3 • 141
3013 N State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Dumbo’s on Duling
orange starNo Reviews
3100 North State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Campbell's Bakery - Fondren - 3013 North State Street
orange starNo Reviews
3013 North State Street Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jackson

The Pig & Pint
orange star4.5 • 1,366
3139 N State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe - Broad Street
orange star4.6 • 785
4465 I-55 North Jackson, MS 39206
View restaurantnext
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 776
1200 N State St Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Brent's Drugs
orange star4.4 • 658
655 Duling Ave Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Capitol Grill - Jackson
orange star4.0 • 424
5050 I-55 North Suite F Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Fenian's Pub - 901 E. Fortification St.
orange star4.5 • 415
901 E. Fortification St. Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jackson
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston