The Castle: A Board Game Cafe

497 Reviews

$

240 Rantoul St

Beverly, MA 01915

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers
Classic Burger
Caprese Panini

Appetizers

For a lil' snackin
Popcorn

Popcorn

$5.25

Popped in house, shaken with soy butter and salt

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$7.25

Baked soft pretzels served with honey mustard and dessert sauce

Stuffed Pretzel Bites

Stuffed Pretzel Bites

$9.75

Soft Pretzels filled with mozzarella, bacon, and jalapenos

Charcuterie Board

$14.00

An assortment of meats and specialty cheeses with toasted sourdough, veggies, pickles and hummus

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$10.00+

Spiced waffle fries baked with cheese and your choice of topping, or have them plain for a side dish!

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Warm gooey mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.

Snacks

Muffin

$3.25

Blueberry or chocolate chip

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Fried egg served a la carte on a with your choice of meat and cheese

Pickle Plate

$5.00

A selection of our house made pickles, made with love! and probably vinegar

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$4.00

A snack size portion of our delicious fries

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.50

5oz beef patty hand packed and topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.

Abomination Burger

Abomination Burger

$16.00

Two patties stacked and topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a fried egg and covered in red hot and ketchup

Build A Burger

$12.00

Build you own with your choice of patty and any amount of toppings you dare!

Dragon Burger

$16.00+

Pulled Pork, onions, burger patty, provolone, and BBQ sauce Make it a Fire-Breathing Dragon {+$1} Want a true monster to slay? Substitutes cheese for pepperjack and adds jalapeños.

Beyond Burger

$14.50

Vegan patty with caramelized onions, mixed greens and tomato. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Hot Eats

Guaranteed to hit the spot

Make Your Own Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Build to your taste! Served on sourdough

Spicy Bacon Grilled Cheese

Spicy Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.00

American and pepperjack cheese with jalapenos and bacon on sourdough

Portobello Panini

$10.50

Portobello mushroom with Swiss, mixed greens, Dijon mustard, and caramelized onion served on sourdough

Buffalo Chicken Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$11.00

Baked chicken mixed with house made buffalo sauce topped with pepperjeck, lettuce and tomato

Bacon Chicken Ranch Panini

$11.00

With mozzarella served on a ciabatta roll

Turkey Club

$10.75

Tukey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce and tomato served with mayo on sourdough

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$11.00

pulled pork, carrots, cucumbers and jalapenos with sriracha mayo on ciabatta

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Breaded chicken tenderloins served with your choice of sauce

Cuban

Cuban

$11.00

Pulled pork, baked ham, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar, and mustard served on sourdough

Monte Cristo

$10.50

Turkey, ham and swiss cheese pressed on egg washed slices of sourdough

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Cheddar mixed with macaroni and topped with a Parmesan blend and baked.

Caprese Panini

$11.00

Tomato, pesto, and fresh mozzarella on a ciabatta roll

Pulled Pork

$9.75

Pork slow cooked in-house then pulled and served on a brioche bun with BBQ

Salads

Hand tossed and loaded with good eats
Bacon Chicken Ranch Salad

Bacon Chicken Ranch Salad

$10.25

Mixed greens, diced chicken, and crumbled bacon tossed with cucumbers, onion, shredded carrots and parmesan cheese. Served with ranch dressing

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with onions, tomatoes and cucumbers with your choice of dressing

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Tomato, mozzarella, and basil served with a balsamic glaze

Kids Menu

Your choice of kids drink, main course and side.

Chicken Tenders Meal

$8.00

Served with side and drink

Grilled Cheese Meal

$8.00

Served with side and drink

Mac and Cheese Meal

$8.00

Served with side and a drink

Treats

Sweet endings, or beginnings. I won't judge
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate chip cookies baked in house.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Rich chocolate cake, layered with dark and white chocolate mousse, and topped with ganache

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

This elegant and rich layered Italian dessert is light and chocolatey with a delightful coffee finish

Strawberry Vanilla Cake

Strawberry Vanilla Cake

$8.00

White cream cake with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and strawberry ganache

Cafe

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee/Cold Brew

$5.00

Latte

$5.50+

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.50

Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso

$3.25+

Nutella Latte

$4.50+

Hazelnut and chocolate blended in a latte

Affogato

$5.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Lg Chai

$5.00

Iced Chai

$5.00

Lg Hot Chocolate

$4.50

The Castle (Hot)

$4.50+

A classic hot chocolate kicked up a notch with Cayenne and cinnamon dusting

Tea

$5.25

London Fog

$4.00+

Premium earl grey tea mixed with vanilla and a hint of lavender and topped with steamed milk

Milkshakes

Regular Milkshake

Regular Milkshake

$8.50

Boozy Maple Bourbon Milkshake

$12.00

Our classic vanilla shake with maple syrup and maple bourbon

Boozy Blue Creamsicle Milkshake

$12.00

Blue curacao and triple sec make this a fruity creamy treat

Boozy Mocha Milkshake

$12.00

Chocolate milkshake with chocolate liqueur and coffee brandy

Boozy Peppermint Patty Milkshake

$12.00

Crisp peppermint schnapps, chocolate liqueur blended into our chocolate milkshake

Boozy Caramel Delight Milkshake

$12.00

Salted caramel sauce, bourbon cream and Irish creme

Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

$8.50

Soft Beverages

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

IBC Root Beer

$3.50

Italian Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mulled Cider

$5.25

Wine

Sangria (White)

$30.00+

Passionfruit and lemon blend

Sangria (Red)

Sangria (Red)

$30.00+

Orange, lemon and cinnamon blend

Pinot Noir

$10.00+

The Pinot Project

Rose

$10.00+

The Pinot Project

Pinot Grigio

$30.00+

Villa Marchesi

Mead Flight

$12.00

Glass of Mead

$12.00

Cans and Bottles

Citizen Cider Unified Press

$8.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Rutland Red

$9.50

Cloud Candy NEIPA

$9.50

Lord hobo Juice Lord

$5.50

BlackBerry Lemon Hard Selzter

$6.00

Milk Stout

$7.00

White Rascal

$9.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Gentile - Bastion Brown (Cans)

$8.75

Mocktails

Golgari's Gimlet

$6.50

Fresh, crisp and refreshing with muddled cucumbers, lime juice, liquid sugar and a splash of soda water

Beholder's Tears

$6.50

Fruity and sweet with lime and grapefruit mixed with agave and sea salt

Ludwig's Sangria

$6.50

Orange, raspberry, lemon, lime and some ginger all combined with a fizzle

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$6.50

Sweet and tangy raspberry lime rickey mocktail. All the crisp refreshment, none of the gin.

Water

Water

Seltzer Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markThemed
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our library of 1000 games or just grab some of our delicious food to go!

Website

Location

240 Rantoul St, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
The Castle: A Board Game Cafe image
The Castle: A Board Game Cafe image

