Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Central 300 Railroad ave

review star

No reviews yet

300 Railroad ave

Peekskill, NY 10566

Order Again

Popular Items

NYC "BECSPK"
Latte
Cheddar Scone

Espresso

Spiced Brown Sugar Latte

$4.85+

Iced Spiced Brown Sugar Latte

$4.85+

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.15+

Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.15+

Mocha Latte

$4.85+

A latte with our fabulous mocha sauce...a cholate delight!

White Mocha Latte

$4.85+

Lavender White Mocha

$5.15+

Lavender and white mocha combined with our espresso and steamed milk, topped with lavender sugar. A true delight.

Espresso

$2.50+

A small dose of big flavor, our house espresso is filled with caffeine and love!

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Our exquisite espresso with steamed milk, topped with a bit of thick foam. Delicious!

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Much like a latte, but for foam lovers...espresso with half milk half thick foam.

Americano

$3.45+

Similar to a cup of coffee, our americano is shot of espresso topped with hot water. A wonderful way to wake up!

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00+

A petite drink with big aspirations-espresso topped with a dallop of thick foam.

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Our signature latte over ice.

Iced Americano

$3.45+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.85+

A wintry pick-me-up, our mocha latte with peppermint, topped with whip and crushed candy cane.

Peppermint Bark Latte

Peppermint Bark Latte

$5.15+

Our brand new creation-a marriage of espresso, mocha, white mocha and peppermint, together with steamed milk topped with whip and crushed candy cane. Must be tried to be believed!

Blood Orange Mocha

Blood Orange Mocha

$5.15+

Our espresso and steamed milk meet blood orange and mocha flavors for a delicious treat. Topped with candied blood orange slice.

Brewed Coffee

Locally Roasted with Love by Peekskill Coffee Roasters

Small Hot Coffee (12 OZ)

$2.85

Medium Hot Coffee (16 OZ)

$3.45

Large Hot Coffee (20 OZ)

$3.85

Small Iced Coffee (16 OZ)

$4.00

Medium Iced Coffee (20 OZ)

$4.50

Large Iced Coffee (24 OZ)

$4.75

Lanza Proof

$9.00

Apple Juice

Autumn Apple Spice

$5.25

Steamed Apple Juice

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

Our delicious dark chocolate sauce combined with steamed milk. A warming treat!

Hot Chocolate Small 8OZ

$3.00

Hot Chocolate Medium 12OZ

$3.50

Milk

Small Milk 8OZ

$2.50

Medium Milk 12OZ

$2.75

Tea

English Breakfast (bag tea)

$2.75+

Harney & Sons Black Tea

Earl Grey (bag tea)

$2.75+

Zen Green Tea (bag tea)

$2.75+

Chamomile Tea (bag tea)

$2.75+

Harney & Sons Japanese Green Tea

Refresh Mint (tea bag)

$2.75+

Decaf Lotus Green (tea bag)

$2.75+

Rooibos Hibiscus (tea bag)

$2.75+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Our black tea spice blend melded with steamed milk bringing these flavors to perfection.

Dirty Chai

$4.75+

Not enough caffeine in your chai? Add espresso!

Matcha Green Tea Latte 12 oz

$4.25

A refined matcha powder (no sugar added!) combined with steamed milk of your choice.

ICED Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

ICED Dirty Chai

$4.75+

ICED Matcha Green Tea Latte (16 oz)

$4.25

Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.00+

Green Iced Tea

$3.00+

Chamomile Iced Tea

$3.00+Out of stock

Cafe Food

Darn Good Food

NYC "BECSPK"

$6.00

A New York Classic- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup

Spanish Brie Press

Spanish Brie Press

$14.00

Spanish Ham, Arugula, Honey Crisp Apple, Hot Honey Dijon Drizzle

Pickle & Pig Press

$14.00

Serrano Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickle and Dijon pressed as perfect as a panini can be!

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Toasted Sourdough, House Cream Cheese, Lox, Pickled Red Onion, Feta, Radish, Mint and Dukkah

Shmere and Lox

$17.00

Breakfast burrito

$12.00

Chorizo burrito

$14.00

Blueberry Parfait

$6.00

Greek Yogurt, Blueberry Compote, Pecan and Raisin Granola

Apple Butter Parfait

$6.00

Turkey Wrap

$8.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

1/4 Chicken Salad

$8.00

Cafe Orzo Salad

$6.00

Cafe Hummus

$6.00

Cafe Feta

$7.00

Baked Goods

Pain Aux Choco

$4.00

A buttery, flaky, dark chocolatey dream!

Croissant

$4.00

Delightfully buttery and flaky.

Cheddar Scone

$3.75

Cheddar, sour cream and chive, surprisingly sweet and delicious!

Apple Scone

$3.75

Bagel

$2.50

Daily Bagel Selection.

Quiche'let

$4.50

Savory custard with Bacon, Caramelized Onion and Manchego Cheese.

Biscuit

$3.75

A classic buttermilk biscuit made with love!

Cheese Danish

$3.50

Flaky pastry with a sweet cheese filling.

Pumpkin Danish

$3.50

A true spring treat- almond creme, blueberry and a crumbly topping...delish!

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$3.75

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75

CC Cookie

$5.00

Brown Butter Cookie with Callebaut Chocolate, simply divine!

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Bottled Beverages

Poland Spring Bottled Water

$1.75

Coke 12 oz

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Seagram's Ginger Ale 12 oz

$2.25

Coconut Water

$4.25

THE HYDRATION LEGEND 100% ORGANIC COCONUT WATER

AquaVitea Blueberry

$5.00Out of stock

Lemony Hibiscus, floral lime, and spicy ginger come together to awaken your taste buds in a way that is both exciting and refreshing.

Bear Fruit Kombucha

$7.00

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$3.75

Made in Brooklyn with the finest ingredients, for beverage enthusiasts who love the crisp bite of ginger.

Bruce Cost Pom Hibiscus Ginger Ale

$3.75

Made in Brooklyn with the finest ingredients, for beverage enthusiasts who love the crisp bite of ginger.

Harney Cranberry

$4.25

Harney & Sons Organic Cranberry Juice Ingredients: Triple filtered water, organic cane sugar, organic cranberry juice concentrate

Harney Lemonade

$4.25

Harney & Sons Organic Lemonade comes from the finest organic lemons and is sweetened with organic cane sugar.

Harney Organic Black Iced Tea

$4.25

Triple Filtered Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Brewed from Select Organic Black Tea, Organic Honey

Harney Orange Mango

$4.25

Harney & Sons Organic Orange Mango Juice Drink is a delightfully soft and sweet bottled beverage, full-flavored yet subtle.

Harney Apple

$4.25

Harney & Sons juices come from the best organic sources around. Contains 100% juice. Absolutely no preservatives. Unsweetened and lightly pasteurized.

Spindrift StrawLemon

$3.25

Sparkling Water with real Blackberry.

Spindrift Grapefruit

$3.25

Sparkling Water with real Grapefruit.

Spindrift Lime

$3.25

Sparkling Water with Real Lime.

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$3.25

THD CBD Elixir Lime

$5.25

Triple filtered carbonated water, lime juice, CBD hemp extract, MCT oil, citric acid. Contains zero THC Caffeine-free Aggregate CBD: 240 MG

THD CBD Elixir Orange Mango

$5.25

Triple filtered carbonated water, orange juice, mango puree, MCT Oil, CBD hemp extract, citric acid ● Zero THC ● Caffeine-free ● Aggregate CBD: 240 MG

Liquid Death Plain H2O

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling H2O

$3.00

Blend of fruit, veggies and tea, about 80 mg. of caffeine for that extra boost.

Liquid Death Lime H2O

$3.00

Blend of fruit, veggies and tea, about 80 mg. of caffeine for that extra boost.

Jack'd Strawberry Habanero Soda

$3.00

Krumkake Butter Pecan Soda

$3.00

Root 42 Root Beer

$3.00

Cafe Beer/Cider

Newburgh Brown

$8.00

Cpat. Citra Dreams

$8.00

Cpat. Golden Delicious

$9.00

1911 Ra

$8.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Coffee, Cafe, Bistro, Lounge

Location

300 Railroad ave, Peekskill, NY 10566

