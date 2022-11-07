Thai
Chalawan
321 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
CHALAWAN, therefore, has been founded to prove that Thai and Southeast Asian cuisine, including Asian style dining culture of sharing their food can be served in a leading international restaurant. With this belief, we have created a delicious and delightful menu in a restaurant decorated in traditional Thai style in a warm welcome atmosphere with a great service minded attitude of our team, including choices of wine to perfectly pair with our food.
Location
1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cambridge
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
4.6 • 790
2067 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurant
More near Cambridge