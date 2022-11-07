Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Chalawan

321 Reviews

$

1790 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02140

Popular Items

Dumpling
Seared Scallop
Kerala Roti

Starter

Chicken Betel Leaf

Chicken Betel Leaf

$3.50

Fried shallot, Cilantro, Smoked Nahm prik jaew sauce

Seared Scallop

Seared Scallop

$4.00

Ginger, Scallion, Shallot, Green sauce

Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$9.00

Cilantro, Fried shallot, Plum & Hoisin sauce

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$14.00

Salt and pepper, Noc charm sauce

Dumpling

Dumpling

$11.00

Ginger, Cilantro, Chili Black vinegar sauce

Chicken Skin

Chicken Skin

$12.00

Esarn spice, cilantro

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Salt and pepper, Chili jam

Salad

Balinese Gado-Gado salad

Balinese Gado-Gado salad

$12.00

Tofu, watercress, bean sprout, Sting bean, Cucumber, Basil, Cracker, Peanut dressing

Roasted duck salad

Roasted duck salad

$16.00

Shallot, Ginger, Watercress, Chinese cabbage, Cilantro, Yellow bean vinegar dressing

Prawn and green apple salad

Prawn and green apple salad

$15.00

Coral mushroom, Jicama, Carrot, Shallot, Cilantro, Sesame, Sweet fish sauce

Crispy skin salmon salad

Crispy skin salmon salad

$16.00

Watermelon, Cucumber, Shallot, Ginger, Lime leaf, Basil

Main

Pork Hock

Pork Hock

$30.00

Nahm pla prik and sweet tamarind chili sauce

Baby back ribs

Baby back ribs

$20.00

Ginger, Cilantro, Sweet soya

Aceh chicken

Aceh chicken

$20.00

Potato, Cashew, Tomato, Mint, Yogurt, Coconut creamy

Red Curry of Duck

Red Curry of Duck

$28.00

Lychee, Apple eggplant, Okra, tomato, Red Pepper, Basil

Beef cheek rendang

Beef cheek rendang

$32.00

Slow cooked beef, spices, dry coconut curry

Hang le curry

Hang le curry

$22.00

Pork belly, Ginger, Peanut, Northern Thai curry

Lamb curry

Lamb curry

$30.00

Lamb shank curry, Potato, Tomato, Homemade spice

Fish curry

Fish curry

$28.00

Cauliflower, Tomato, Okra, Baby corn, Cilantro, Curry leaf, Homemade yellow curry

Szechuan Eggplant

Szechuan Eggplant

$18.00

Szechuan pepper, Tomato, Ginger, Leek, Black vinegar

Crispy Whole Fish

Crispy Whole Fish

$38.00

Red snapper, Red pepper, Fried Basil, Pineapple, 3 flavors sauce

Stir fry crab

Stir fry crab

$24.00

Pong gari sauce, Onion, Egg, Scallion, Baby corn, Asian celery, Coconut

Singapore chili beef

Singapore chili beef

$29.00

Beef tenderloin, Onion, Salted black bean, Cilantro, Scallion, Red pepper, Ginger, Black fungus mushroom

Tamarind prawn

Tamarind prawn

$22.00

Curry leaf, Mustard seed

Stirfry Snapper

Stirfry Snapper

$25.00

Salted yellow bean, onion, baby corn, watercress, scallion, Ginger

Black Pepper Chicken

Black Pepper Chicken

$19.00

Bell pepper, Onion, Ginger, Chili, Asparagus, Sugar snap, Scallion, Shiitake mushroom

Sides

Asian Greens

$12.00

Tofu, Mixed vegetable

Steamed Broccolini

$8.00

Oyster black vinegar sauce

Sweet Corn

$6.00
Kerala Roti

Kerala Roti

$4.00

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Special Soup

Daikon Soup

$5.00

Menu

Singaporean Laksa lemak

$15.00

Laksa noodle soup with bean sprout, shredded chicken, shrimp, tofu, fish ball, cilantro

Mee wonton

$15.00

Char siu pork egg noodle soup with Choy sum, dumpling, cilantro, in a clear soup broth

Mee goreng mamak

$15.00

Malaysian fried egg noodle with seafood, dry curry, curry leaf, chili, onion, baby corn, red pepper, scallion

Mongolian fry noodle

$15.00

Thin rice noodle with chicken, prawn, carrot, cabbage, scallion, onion, wood ear mushroom, baby corn, red pepper

Jalan Alor Char Kway Teow

$15.00

Smoky wok-tossed flat rice noodle with crab meat, Chinese sausage, garlic chive, bean sprout, egg

Pratu-nahm chicken rice

$15.00

Chicken rice with Chinese broccoli, cucumber, yellow bean ginger sauce and clear soup

Malayu chicken biryani

$15.00

Yellow spiced basmati rice with boneless chicken curry, vegetables

Johor nasi lemak ayam

$15.00

Coconut rice with chicken rendang, shrimp, fried salted anchovy, peanut, cucumber and prawn crackers

Nasi goreng

$15.00

Classic Indonesian fried rice with chicken, prawn, egg, carrot, green pea, cabbage, and prawn crackers

Balinese Babi Kecap

$15.00

Indonesian braised pork ribs with Chinese broccoli and clear soup

Starter

Tofu betel leaf

$3.50

Fried Shallot, Cilantro, Smoked Nahm Prik Jaew Sauce

Fried tofu

$14.00

Shallot, Cilantro, Peanut Sauce

Salad

Balinese Gado-Gado salad

$12.00

Tofu, Watercress, Bean Sprout, Sting bean, Cucumber, Basil, Cracker, Peanut Dressing

Yunan Tofu salad

$12.00

Shallot, Ginger, Watercress, Chinese cabbage, Cilantro, Yellow Bean Vinegar Dressing

Watermelon salad

$12.00

Watermelon, Cucumber, Shallot, Ginger, Lime Leaf, Basil

Main

Kentang Gulai Kurma

$18.00

Potato, Cashew, Tomato, Mint, Yogurt, Coconut creamy

Thai Red Curry

$20.00

Tofu, Lychee, Apple Eggplant, Okra, Tomato, Red Pepper, Basil

Vegetable curry

$20.00

Cauliflower, Tomato, Okra, Baby Corn, Cilantro, Bokchoy, Asparagus, Sting bean, Sugar Snap, Curry Leaf, Homemade Yellow Curry

Szechuan eggplant

$18.00

Szechuan pepper, Tomato, Ginger, Leek, Black Vinegar

Singapore chili tofu

$18.00

Onion, Salted Black Bean, Cilantro, Scallion, Red Pepper, Ginger, Black Fungus Mushroom

Borneo asam tahu

$18.00

Tofu, Bell Peppers, Mustard Seed, Curry Leaf, Tamarind Sauce

Black pepper tofu

$18.00

Bell Pepper, Onion, Ginger, Chili, Asparagus, Sugar Snap, Scallion, Shiitake mushroom

Sides

Asian Greens

$12.00

Tofu, Mixed vegetable

Steamed Broccolini

$8.00

Oyster black vinegar sauce

Sweet Corn

$6.00
Kerala Roti

Kerala Roti

$4.00

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Dessert

Black Sticky Rice

$8.00

Banana Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

One Scoop

$4.00

Special Drink

Lemon&Lime Bitter

$7.00

Honey&Lime

$7.00

Thai Iced Tea

$7.00

Chrysanthemum

$7.00

Watermelon Mojito

$7.00

Butterfly Pea

$7.00

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Hot Tea

Chamomile

$7.00

Earl Grey

$7.00

Jasmine Tea

$7.00

Peppermint

$7.00

Thai

$7.00

Herbal Tea

Ginger Tea

$7.00

Lemongrass Tea

$7.00

Pandan Tea

$7.00

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Water

Mineral Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Large Mineral Water

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

CHALAWAN, therefore, has been founded to prove that Thai and Southeast Asian cuisine, including Asian style dining culture of sharing their food can be served in a leading international restaurant. With this belief, we have created a delicious and delightful menu in a restaurant decorated in traditional Thai style in a warm welcome atmosphere with a great service minded attitude of our team, including choices of wine to perfectly pair with our food.

Website

Location

1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140

Directions

