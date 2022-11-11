- Home
The Charles Old Wethersfield
161 Main Street
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Popular Items
Fall Cocktails
Slaughter House Rules
Chai-Hard
You Bring Me Closer to Cob
STREGAsaurus Mex
Born on the Bayou
Barrel Baskin
Beast of Bourbon
High West Prarie Bourbon, orange peel syrup, lemon juice, punt e mes vermouth, smoked glass + dehydrated orange
Kind of Blue
The Charles in Charge
Woodford cherry bitters, old forester bourbon, Averna amaro, luxardo cherry
Macintosh.0 (white sangria)
My Cinnamon Girl (red sangria)
Castor
Poly
Dessert Cocktails
Summer Cocktails
Passion of the Spiced
Hydration SENSATION
Kiwi Herman
Face Pom
Rice Rice Baby
21 Violets
Sipping on the Dock of the Bay
Spritz from a Rose
Orgeat about Dre
The CHARLES… in Charge!
Kind of Blue
Go with the Flow(ers) NEGRONI WEEK
Negroni didn’t! NEGRONI WEEK
Red Bottle
BTL Amarone Della Volpolicella Classico, Azienda Agricola Le Ragose, Italy
BTL Barbera D’Asti, Violetta, Piedmont, Italy
BTL Barolo, Enrico Serafino, Piedmonte, Italy
BTL Beujolais, Louis Jadot, Beaujolais-villages, France
Clean nose, showing moderately intense aromas of baking spices, earth, raspberries, some kirsch and forest floor
BTL Bordeaux Blend, Papillon, Orin Swift, Napa Valley
BTL Bordeaux, Chateau Fongaban, Puisseguin Saint-Émilion, France
BTL Bordeaux, Les Tourelles De Longueville, Paulliac, 2018
BTL Cab Franc Reserve, Garzón, Uruguay
BTL Cabernet, Beringer, Knights Valley
BTL Cabernet, Black Stallion, Napa Valley, 2018
BTL Cabernet, Bonanza, California
BTL Cabernet, Caymus, California
BTL Cabernet, Hess Collection, Lion Tamer, Napa Valley, 2017
BTL Cabernet, Louis. M. Martin, Napa Valley, 2018
BTL Cabernet, Nickel & Nickel, State Ranch Yountville, 2018
Soft and silky throughout the palate, the fruit is juicy and full, with polished tannins, a broad mouthfeel
BTL Cabernet, Shafer, one point five, Napa Valley, 2017
Made up of 90% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Petit Verdot, 3% Malbec and 2% Merlot, the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon One Point Five is deep garnet-purple colored with pronounced crème de cassis, blackberry pie and black forest cake notes with waft of bay leaves, cigar box, tar and smoked meats
BTL Cabernet, Trefethan Estate, Napa
BTL Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Chateau La Nerthe, France
BTL Grand Vin Rouge, Chateau La Sauvageonne, Terrasses Du Larzac, Gerard Bertrand, France
BTL Malbec Gran Reserva, Finca El Origen, Argentina
BTL Malbec Reserve, Red Schooner by Caymus, Argentina
BTL Malbec, Melipal, Argentina
BTL Merlot, Charles Krug, Napa Valley
complex Merlot with flavors of blackberry, blueberry, mocha, and toasty oak. Finishes with impressive length and a satisfying acidity which would make this wine an excellent pairing with grilled meats, heavier pasta dishes, and hearty stews
BTL Merlot, Ghost Pines, California
BTL Merlot, Josh, California
BTL Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Agriverde Piane Di Maggio, Italy
BTL Pinot Noir, Domaine De L`aigle, Gerard Bertrand
BTL Pinot Noir, Firesteed, OR, 2017
raspberries, cedar, leather and exotic spices, the wine’s berry and cherry flavors are framed by soft tannins and continue throughout its on the lingering finish
BTL Pinot Noir, L’Aigle, Gerard Bertrand, France, 2019
Btl Red Blend, Chatau Villemajou (Gerard)
BTL Red Blend, Locations, California by Dave Phinney
BTL Red Blend, Prisoner 1.5 L
BTL Red Blend, Unshackled by Prisoner, 2018
opens with aromas of plum and blackberry with a hint of olive. Vibrant flavors of black stone fruit and dried herbs with solid tannin structure result in a flavor-forward red wine with balanced acidity. A delicious red wine blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and Merlot, this wine combines grapes from the north and central coast of California and is aged in French and American oak casks for 11 months
BTL Rhône Blend, Pierre Amadieu, France
BTL Rioja Tempranillo, Vina Alberdi, Reserva, La Rioja Alta
BTL Sangiovese, San Jacapo, Chianti, Italy, 2016
Ripe and juicy, offering cherry, plum, tar and mineral flavors. Shows fine intensity, balance and a lingering finish that echoes fruit and earth elements
BTL Super Tuscan, Le Volte Dell'Ornellaia, 2018
crushed plums, flowers, fresh sage and rosemary on both the nose and palate. Its full-bodied, yet soft and pretty at the finish
BTL Tempranillo, Baron de Ley Rioja, Spain, 2017
juicy, deftly wooded red with some coconutty sweetness and refreshing strawberry and red cherry flavors
BTL Zinfandel, Saldo by Prisoner. 2018
Dark ruby color with bold aromas of black licorice, black pepper, cherry, and baking spice. The entry is rich, full, and scintillating. The palate is mouthwatering and smooth with a hint of chocolate. The finish is voluptuous with soft, velvety tannins.
BTL Merlot, Decoy, Sonoma Valley, CA
BTL Cigalus Rouge
White Bottle
BTL Chardonnay, Lincourt "Steel", Sta. Rita Hills, 2018
BTL Chardonnay, Sonoma-Cutrer, Russian River Valley, CA
BTL Chardonnay, Duckhorn, Napa Valley, 2019
BTL Chardonnay, Lingua Franca "Avni", Willamette Valley, 2019
BTL Chardonnay, Oberon, California
BTL Lugana DOC, CA Dei Frati, Italy 2018
BTL Moscato, Centorri
BTL Muscadet, Luneau Papin, Terre De Pierre, Loire Valley, France
BTL Pinot Grigio Ramato, Conte Brandolini D’ADDA, Italy
BTL Pinot Grigio, Peter Zemmer, Südtirol Alto Adige
BTL Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Oregon
BTL Riesling, Dr. Loosen Gray Slate, Germany, 2017
BTL Sancerre, Domaine Gerard Millet, France
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Frei Brothers, Russian River Valley
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Matua, New Zealand - Caraffe
BTL Txakolina, Ulacia, Spain
BTL White Blend, Chateau L'hospitalet, La Clape
BTL Rhône White Blend, Cigalus, Gerard Bertrand, France
Btl Duckhorn Chard
Sparkling Bottle
BTL Blanc De Blanc, Code Rouge, France
BTL Brut Rose, Bouvet-Ladubay
BTL Cava Brut, Segura Viudas
BTL Champagne Brut, Vollereaux
BTL Champagne, 1er Cru Brut Blanc de Blancs, Pierre Gimonnet & Fils
BTL Champagne, Veuve Cliquot, NV
BTL Gratien & Meyer, Crémant De Loire
BTL Lambrusco, Charlie, Vecchia Modena, 2019
BTL Mirabelle Brut by Schramsberg, France, 2012
BTL Prosecco, Adami “Giardino”, Valdobbiadene DOCG, Italy
BTL Prosecco, Gooseneck CARAFFE
Rose Bottle
Wine specials / features
BTL Cabernet Blend, Papillon, Orin Swift
GL Vermentino, Gerard Bertrand
BTL Picpoul De Pinet, Gerard Bertrand
GL Chateneuf-de-pape BLANC, Biotiful Fox, France
BTL Chateneuf-de-pape BLANC, Biotiful Fox, France
GL Red Blend, Prisoner
GL Syrah Blend, Chateau de Villemajou, Gérard Bertrand
GL Chardonnay, Cigalus, Gerard Bertrand
BTL Chardonnay, Cigalus, Gerard Bertrand
GLS Pinot Grigio Ramato, Conte Brandolini d’Adda, Italy
GLS Red Blend, Conundrum, California
GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Matua, New Zealand
GLS Merlot, Ghost Pines, California
GLS Duckhorn Chard
BTL Duckhorn Chard
Draft Beer
Bottled/Cans
N/A Athletic "Free Wave" Hazy Ipa
N/A Athletic Oktoberfest
N/A Heinekin 00
Stella
Blue Moon
Bud
Bud Lite
Coors Lite
Corona
Hooker #nofilter
PBR
Yuengling Light
Black Hog Granola Brown
2 Roads Hefe
BE Berliner Weisse Blackberry
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Counterweight Headway
kids Take Out
Kids Popcorn Chicken & Fries
Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie
Kids Mac N Cheese
Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie
Kids Grilled Chicken
Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie
Kids Salmon
Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie
Kids Slider & Fries
Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie
Kids Pasta Marinara
Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie
Kids Fish N Chips
Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie
Kids Pasta Butter & Cheese
Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie
Porchfest Food
Porchfest Beverages
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Vintage Feel, Modern Taste
161 Main Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109