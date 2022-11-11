The Charles Old Wethersfield

BTL Red Blend, Unshackled by Prisoner, 2018

$66.00

opens with aromas of plum and blackberry with a hint of olive. Vibrant flavors of black stone fruit and dried herbs with solid tannin structure result in a flavor-forward red wine with balanced acidity. A delicious red wine blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and Merlot, this wine combines grapes from the north and central coast of California and is aged in French and American oak casks for 11 months