American

The Charles Old Wethersfield

review star

No reviews yet

161 Main Street

Wethersfield, CT 06109

Popular Items

Kids Grilled Chicken

Dessert

Kids Sundae

$3.00

Macchiato Pie

$10.00

GF

Martha Washington Cake

$10.00

Cider Apple Bread Pudding

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Citrus Semolina Pudding Cake

$10.00

Pear Almond Tart

$10.00

Coconut Tres Leches Trifle

$10.00

Election Cake

Fall Cocktails

Slaughter House Rules

$14.00

Chai-Hard

$13.00

You Bring Me Closer to Cob

$13.00

STREGAsaurus Mex

$14.00

Born on the Bayou

$14.00

Barrel Baskin

$14.00

Beast of Bourbon

$14.00

High West Prarie Bourbon, orange peel syrup, lemon juice, punt e mes vermouth, smoked glass + dehydrated orange

Fill in the Blank

$11.00

Kind of Blue

$16.00

The Charles in Charge

$13.00

Woodford cherry bitters, old forester bourbon, Averna amaro, luxardo cherry

Macintosh.0 (white sangria)

$12.00

My Cinnamon Girl (red sangria)

$11.00

Castor

$12.00

Poly

$10.00

Dessert Cocktails

Rhubarbara Streisand

$8.00

Cereal Milk

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Kind of Blue

$15.00

Smashing Pumpkins

$13.00

Sugar Pie Honey Bunch

$13.00

Summer Cocktails

Passion of the Spiced

$14.00

Hydration SENSATION

$13.00

Kiwi Herman

$13.00

Face Pom

$12.00

Rice Rice Baby

$14.00

21 Violets

$13.00

Sipping on the Dock of the Bay

$12.00

Spritz from a Rose

$12.00

Orgeat about Dre

$11.00

Fill in the Blank

$11.00

The CHARLES… in Charge!

$12.00

Kind of Blue

$16.00

Beast of Bourbon

$14.00

High West Prarie Bourbon, orange peel syrup, lemon juice, punt e mes vermouth, smoked glass + dehydrated orange

Go with the Flow(ers) NEGRONI WEEK

$14.00

Negroni didn’t! NEGRONI WEEK

$14.00

Red Bottle

BTL Amarone Della Volpolicella Classico, Azienda Agricola Le Ragose, Italy

$132.00

BTL Barbera D’Asti, Violetta, Piedmont, Italy

$52.00

BTL Barolo, Enrico Serafino, Piedmonte, Italy

$102.00

BTL Beujolais, Louis Jadot, Beaujolais-villages, France

$54.00

Clean nose, showing moderately intense aromas of baking spices, earth, raspberries, some kirsch and forest floor

BTL Bordeaux Blend, Papillon, Orin Swift, Napa Valley

$148.00

BTL Bordeaux, Chateau Fongaban, Puisseguin Saint-Émilion, France

$54.00Out of stock

BTL Bordeaux, Les Tourelles De Longueville, Paulliac, 2018

$130.00

BTL Cab Franc Reserve, Garzón, Uruguay

$54.00

BTL Cabernet, Beringer, Knights Valley

$70.00

BTL Cabernet, Black Stallion, Napa Valley, 2018

$120.00

BTL Cabernet, Bonanza, California

$46.00

BTL Cabernet, Caymus, California

$152.00

BTL Cabernet, Hess Collection, Lion Tamer, Napa Valley, 2017

$125.00

BTL Cabernet, Louis. M. Martin, Napa Valley, 2018

$115.00

BTL Cabernet, Nickel & Nickel, State Ranch Yountville, 2018

$210.00

Soft and silky throughout the palate, the fruit is juicy and full, with polished tannins, a broad mouthfeel

BTL Cabernet, Shafer, one point five, Napa Valley, 2017

$195.00

Made up of 90% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Petit Verdot, 3% Malbec and 2% Merlot, the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon One Point Five is deep garnet-purple colored with pronounced crème de cassis, blackberry pie and black forest cake notes with waft of bay leaves, cigar box, tar and smoked meats

BTL Cabernet, Trefethan Estate, Napa

$123.00Out of stock

BTL Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Chateau La Nerthe, France

$151.00

BTL Grand Vin Rouge, Chateau La Sauvageonne, Terrasses Du Larzac, Gerard Bertrand, France

$85.00

BTL Malbec Gran Reserva, Finca El Origen, Argentina

$70.00

BTL Malbec Reserve, Red Schooner by Caymus, Argentina

$120.00Out of stock

BTL Malbec, Melipal, Argentina

$46.00

BTL Merlot, Charles Krug, Napa Valley

$54.00

complex Merlot with flavors of blackberry, blueberry, mocha, and toasty oak. Finishes with impressive length and a satisfying acidity which would make this wine an excellent pairing with grilled meats, heavier pasta dishes, and hearty stews

BTL Merlot, Ghost Pines, California

$45.00

BTL Merlot, Josh, California

$42.00

BTL Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Agriverde Piane Di Maggio, Italy

$52.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Domaine De L`aigle, Gerard Bertrand

$54.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Firesteed, OR, 2017

$50.00

raspberries, cedar, leather and exotic spices, the wine’s berry and cherry flavors are framed by soft tannins and continue throughout its on the lingering finish

BTL Pinot Noir, L’Aigle, Gerard Bertrand, France, 2019

$58.00

Btl Red Blend, Chatau Villemajou (Gerard)

$72.00

BTL Red Blend, Locations, California by Dave Phinney

$60.00

BTL Red Blend, Prisoner 1.5 L

$190.00

BTL Red Blend, Unshackled by Prisoner, 2018

$66.00

opens with aromas of plum and blackberry with a hint of olive. Vibrant flavors of black stone fruit and dried herbs with solid tannin structure result in a flavor-forward red wine with balanced acidity. A delicious red wine blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and Merlot, this wine combines grapes from the north and central coast of California and is aged in French and American oak casks for 11 months

BTL Rhône Blend, Pierre Amadieu, France

$86.00

BTL Rioja Tempranillo, Vina Alberdi, Reserva, La Rioja Alta

$74.00

BTL Sangiovese, San Jacapo, Chianti, Italy, 2016

$46.00

Ripe and juicy, offering cherry, plum, tar and mineral flavors. Shows fine intensity, balance and a lingering finish that echoes fruit and earth elements

BTL Super Tuscan, Le Volte Dell'Ornellaia, 2018

$68.00Out of stock

crushed plums, flowers, fresh sage and rosemary on both the nose and palate. Its full-bodied, yet soft and pretty at the finish

BTL Tempranillo, Baron de Ley Rioja, Spain, 2017

$54.00

juicy, deftly wooded red with some coconutty sweetness and refreshing strawberry and red cherry flavors

BTL Zinfandel, Saldo by Prisoner. 2018

$80.00Out of stock

Dark ruby color with bold aromas of black licorice, black pepper, cherry, and baking spice. The entry is rich, full, and scintillating. The palate is mouthwatering and smooth with a hint of chocolate. The finish is voluptuous with soft, velvety tannins.

BTL Merlot, Decoy, Sonoma Valley, CA

$58.00

BTL Cigalus Rouge

$72.00

White Bottle

BTL Chardonnay, Lincourt "Steel", Sta. Rita Hills, 2018

$46.00

BTL Chardonnay, Sonoma-Cutrer, Russian River Valley, CA

$56.00

BTL Chardonnay, Duckhorn, Napa Valley, 2019

$95.00

BTL Chardonnay, Lingua Franca "Avni", Willamette Valley, 2019

$89.00

BTL Chardonnay, Oberon, California

$54.00

BTL Lugana DOC, CA Dei Frati, Italy 2018

$58.00

BTL Moscato, Centorri

$42.00

BTL Muscadet, Luneau Papin, Terre De Pierre, Loire Valley, France

$65.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Ramato, Conte Brandolini D’ADDA, Italy

$50.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Peter Zemmer, Südtirol Alto Adige

$38.00

BTL Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Oregon

$52.00Out of stock

BTL Riesling, Dr. Loosen Gray Slate, Germany, 2017

$46.00

BTL Sancerre, Domaine Gerard Millet, France

$70.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Frei Brothers, Russian River Valley

$46.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Matua, New Zealand - Caraffe

$40.00

BTL Txakolina, Ulacia, Spain

$46.00

BTL White Blend, Chateau L'hospitalet, La Clape

$72.00

BTL Rhône White Blend, Cigalus, Gerard Bertrand, France

$74.00

Btl Duckhorn Chard

$72.00

Sparkling Bottle

BTL Blanc De Blanc, Code Rouge, France

$54.00

BTL Brut Rose, Bouvet-Ladubay

$46.00

BTL Cava Brut, Segura Viudas

$38.00

BTL Champagne Brut, Vollereaux

$98.00

BTL Champagne, 1er Cru Brut Blanc de Blancs, Pierre Gimonnet & Fils

$95.00

BTL Champagne, Veuve Cliquot, NV

$150.00

BTL Gratien & Meyer, Crémant De Loire

$48.00

BTL Lambrusco, Charlie, Vecchia Modena, 2019

$50.00

BTL Mirabelle Brut by Schramsberg, France, 2012

$82.00

BTL Prosecco, Adami “Giardino”, Valdobbiadene DOCG, Italy

$53.00

BTL Prosecco, Gooseneck CARAFFE

$45.00

Rose Bottle

BTL Rose Fleur De Mer

$46.00

BTL Rose, Chateau d'Esclans "Les Clans", Cotes de Provence, 2019

$150.00

BTL Rosé, Sokol Blosser Dundee Hills, Oregon

$53.00

BTL Sancerre Rose, Gérard Boylan, Lôíre Valley, France

$70.00

Wine specials / features

BTL Cabernet Blend, Papillon, Orin Swift

$135.00

GL Vermentino, Gerard Bertrand

$18.50

BTL Picpoul De Pinet, Gerard Bertrand

$50.00

GL Chateneuf-de-pape BLANC, Biotiful Fox, France

$16.00

BTL Chateneuf-de-pape BLANC, Biotiful Fox, France

$62.00

GL Red Blend, Prisoner

$21.00

GL Syrah Blend, Chateau de Villemajou, Gérard Bertrand

$18.50

GL Chardonnay, Cigalus, Gerard Bertrand

$18.00

BTL Chardonnay, Cigalus, Gerard Bertrand

$70.00

GLS Pinot Grigio Ramato, Conte Brandolini d’Adda, Italy

$13.00

GLS Red Blend, Conundrum, California

$12.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Matua, New Zealand

$9.00

GLS Merlot, Ghost Pines, California

$12.00

GLS Duckhorn Chard

$18.50

BTL Duckhorn Chard

$72.00

Draft Beer

#1 Captain Lawrence Lager

$7.00

#2 Downeast Blackberry Cider

$7.00

#3 Back East Ice Cream Man

$8.50

#4 Two Roads Two Juicy 12oz DIPA

$8.00

#5 Seahag IPA

$7.00

#6 Back East Porter

$6.50

#7 Counterweight Headway

$7.00

#8 Allagash White

$7.00

#9 Peroni

$6.50

#10 Guinness

$7.50

Bottled/Cans

N/A Athletic "Free Wave" Hazy Ipa

$6.50

N/A Athletic Oktoberfest

$7.50

N/A Heinekin 00

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.50Out of stock

Bud

$5.25

Bud Lite

$5.25

Coors Lite

$5.25

Corona

$5.25

Hooker #nofilter

$8.50Out of stock

PBR

$5.25

Yuengling Light

$5.00

Black Hog Granola Brown

$6.00

2 Roads Hefe

$7.00Out of stock

BE Berliner Weisse Blackberry

$7.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.50

Counterweight Headway

$7.00

kids Take Out

Kids Popcorn Chicken & Fries

$6.00

Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie

Kids Salmon

$6.00

Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie

Kids Slider & Fries

$6.00

Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie

Kids Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie

Kids Fish N Chips

$6.00

Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie

Kids Pasta Butter & Cheese

$6.00

Includes fruit, veggie sticks & chocolate chip cookie

Porchfest Food

Adult Buffet

$18.00

Kid Buffet

$6.00

Porchfest Beverages

Beer

$5.00

Cocktail

$10.00

Wine

$8.00

NA Bev

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vintage Feel, Modern Taste

Location

161 Main Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109

Directions

The Charles image
The Charles image

