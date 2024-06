Smith Madrone Cabernet Sauvignon

medium-color wine with plenty of red berry fruit and a solid dose of green notes: both herbal and green pepper (albeit subtle) is more subtle and understated than its Valley brethren. The reserved fruit is at the forefront on the palate, followed quickly by a zingy tartness. Having tasted several Smith-Madrone Cabs now, I find this a bit lean compared to others, resulting in a more acid-driven wine than in years past. Still, this is a stellar wine and would excel on just about any dinner table. Outstanding. A composition of 83% Cabernet Sauvignon, 12% Cabernet Franc and 5% Merlot.