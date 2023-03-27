Main picView gallery

The Chefs Garage

review star

No reviews yet

623 West Walnut Street

Rogers, AR 72756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Durty Burger
Truffle Parm Fries
Side Winder Fries


Fries

Truffle Parm Fries

Truffle Parm Fries

$8.00

Side Winder fries tossed with Parmesan, white truffle oil, chives and served with a side of roasted garlic aioli.

Spicy Sweet Fries

Spicy Sweet Fries

$8.00

sweet potato fries tossed with house made bbq seasoning , topped with cotijia cheese, drizzled with hot honey, chive.

Caramel Sweet Fries

$9.00

sweet potato fries drizzled with Bourbon caramel Sauce, candied spiced, pecans, cinnamon dust.

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.00

Side Winder fries, Poblano Queso, chopped bacon, house ranch, cotija cheese and chive.

Side Winder Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Bites

Beef Nachos

$12.00

yellow corn tortilla chips, Queso, pickled Jalapenos+ red onion, chipotle ranch

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

pulled chicken, queso, pickled jalapeno + Red onions, chipotle ranch.

Chips n Queso

$6.00

yellow corn tortilla chips with a cup of Poblano queso

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Crispy pork rinds, house bbq seasoning

Crispy mac n cheese Bites

$9.00

Three Cheese Pasta, Breaded and Fried served with House made Chipotle Ranch

Mouthfuls

Durty Burger

Durty Burger

$9.50

Brisket Burger, American Cheese, Shredded lettuce, tomato, angry pickles, grilled onions Durty sauce on a Broiche bun.

Shrooms Burger

Shrooms Burger

$10.00

Brisket Burger, Whiskey Mushrooms, Havarti cheese, Shredded lettuce, Garlic Aioli on a brioche Bun

SMK'D Burger

SMK'D Burger

$12.00Out of stock

half pound thick smoked burger, angry pickles, bacon-onion jam, house Q, cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun

The Baddy Patty Melt

$13.00Out of stock

double Brisket Burger, caramelized onions, Havarti and cheddar cheese, 4 peppercorn sauce on toasted Texas toast.

Blt Burger

$10.00

Brisket Burger, Smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli, Havarti cheese on toasted Texas toast.

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Black bean Burger, lettuce, Tomato, jalapenos, cheddar, chipotle ranch on a brioche Bun. (Vegetarian burger, vegan patty)

TCG Cheese Steak

$13.00

Angus steak, American cheese, Mayo, caramelized onions + whiskey mushrooms served on a toasted Hoagie

Extra patty

$4.00

Kids Corner

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids grill cheese served with fries.

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.00

Kids Burger meat and cheese only served with a side of fries.

Sub Gluten Free bun

$2.00

Desserts

Tres leche

$5.00

Sponge cake, soaked in 3 milks, whipped cream, topped with chocolate pearls.

Chocolate Bomb Brownie Cups

$5.00Out of stock

Fudgy Brownie, Bourbon Caramel sauce, heath crumble, cocoa, whipped cream.

RED TACOS

chicken Birria

chicken Birria

$11.00Out of stock

cooked in dried chilies and braising liquid so tender and juicy, chihuahua cheese, braised chicken, crispy corn tortillas served with dipping broth topped with cilantro, onion, hot sauce. 2 large tacos with broth

Beef Birria

Beef Birria

$11.00Out of stock

Slow simmered beef in a smoked bone broth, dried chilies and spices, chihuahua cheese, crispy corn tortilla served with dipping broth garnished with cilantro, onion, hot sauce.

Beef taco

$4.00Out of stock

beef taco - birria taco a la carte no broth

Chicken Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Chicken taco a la carte no broth

Chip & dipTrio

$9.00Out of stock

Tortilla chips served with Poblano Queso and 2 salsas Fire roasted salsa and Avocado tomatillo salsa

Fish Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Sauces

garlic Aioli

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle ranch

$0.75

Queso small 2 oz

$1.00

Queso large

$2.50

Durty sauce

$0.50

Caramel Sauce

$0.75

Red Salsa

$1.50

Avocado Salsa

$1.50

Special

Wednesday special!!! That’s right you asked and we delivered!! 🐓 fried chicken sandwich Have it southern style or Buffalo style Crispy fried chicken , creamy blue cheese or ranch , lettuce , toasted bun tossed with Buffalo sauce or dry Make it. A combo

Jalapeno Jack Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Salad Sand

$9.00Out of stock
Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$14.00Out of stock

Fried wild caught Cod served with side winders , Garlic aioli ,lemon

Make it a combo

Combo side of sidewinders

$3.00

Combo side of sweet fry

$3.00

Combo side of pork rinds

$3.00

Drinks

Drinks

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

we are a chef owned and operated food truck that prides ourselves on using fresh and flavorful ingredients to craft the best Burgers in northwest Arkansas, but we are more than just burgers using our years of experience in the business to bring classic favorites from our garage to your table. we are located at city pump near downtown Rogers.

Location

623 West Walnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Five6 - 124 South 1st Street
orange starNo Reviews
124 South 1st Street Rogers, AR 72756
View restaurantnext
Nola's Pantry - 103 West Chestnut, Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
103 West Chestnut, Suite 100 Rogers, AR 72756
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - Rogers
orange star4.3 • 1,531
903 S 8th St Rogers, AR 72756
View restaurantnext
Pho Kitchen & Grill Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4505 West Walnut Street Rogers, AR 72756
View restaurantnext
Comfortable Cup Cafe - Mercy Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
2710 S Rife Medical Ln Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
Gusano's Pizzeria - Rogers
orange starNo Reviews
2603 W Pleasant Grove Rd #112, Rogers, AR 72758, USA Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rogers

King Burrito - Rogers
orange star4.3 • 1,531
903 S 8th St Rogers, AR 72756
View restaurantnext
KING BURRITO - PLEASANT CROSSING
orange star4.6 • 26
4303 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rogers
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston