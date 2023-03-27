The Chefs Garage
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
we are a chef owned and operated food truck that prides ourselves on using fresh and flavorful ingredients to craft the best Burgers in northwest Arkansas, but we are more than just burgers using our years of experience in the business to bring classic favorites from our garage to your table. we are located at city pump near downtown Rogers.
623 West Walnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756
