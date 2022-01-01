Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Chicken
Chinese

The Chicken Rice

1,731 Reviews

$$

201 E 4th Street

139

Santa Ana, CA 92701

Popular Items

Chicken n Rice Combo
Hainan Chicken
Crispy Chicken

Chicken n Rice

Hainan Chicken

Hainan Chicken

$12.50

poached dark meat chicken

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$12.50

fried battered thigh meat chicken

Hat Yai Fried Chicken

Hat Yai Fried Chicken

$12.50

Thai styled soy marinaded fried chicken

Chicken and Rice Combo (2 Protiens)

choose 2 types of protein or double it
Chicken n Rice Combo

Chicken n Rice Combo

$15.50

Curry n Rice

Chicken Yellow Curry n Rice

Chicken Yellow Curry n Rice

$12.95

chicken, potato, carrot, onion

Chicken Red Curry n Rice

Chicken Red Curry n Rice

$12.95

chicken, bamboo shoot, serrano, bell pepper, basil

Chicken Green Curry n Rice

Chicken Green Curry n Rice

$12.95

chicken, bamboo shoot, serrano, bell pepper, basil

Tofu Yellow Curry n Rice

$12.95

chicken, potato, carrot, onion

Tofu Red Curry n Rice

$12.95

tofu, bamboo shoot, serrano, bell pepper, basil

Tofu Green Curry n Rice

$12.95

tofu, bamboo shoot, serrano, bell pepper, basil

Snack

Vegetable Spring Roll

Vegetable Spring Roll

$8.00

6 pcs

Chicken Fried Dumpling

Chicken Fried Dumpling

$8.00

8 pcs

Fried Tofu

$8.00

served with sweet and sour peanut

The Chicken Wings

$10.00

sweet chili glazed chicken wings (6-7 pcs)

Rice Bowl

Kra Pow Gai Kai Dow

Kra Pow Gai Kai Dow

$10.95

Chicken Yellow Curry Bowl

$9.95

Chicken Red Curry Bowl

$9.95

Chicken Green Curry Bowl

$9.95

Tofu Yellow Curry Bowl

$9.95

Tofu Red Curry Bowl

$9.95

Tofu Green Curry Bowl

$9.95

Sides

Pickle Veggie

$3.00

Small Soup

$1.50
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$2.00
Signature Soybean Ginger

Signature Soybean Ginger

$0.50
Spicy Signature Soybean Ginger

Spicy Signature Soybean Ginger

$0.50
Ginger Scallion Oil

Ginger Scallion Oil

$0.50
Sweet Soy Sauce

Sweet Soy Sauce

$0.50
Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour

$0.50
Chopped Fresh Chilil/Ginger

Chopped Fresh Chilil/Ginger

$0.50

Ginger Rice

$3.00

Steam Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Unsweeten Tea

$2.75

MONSTER

$3.00

Perrier

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Coffee and Tea

Thai Iced Coffee Small

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee Large

$4.75

Thai Iced Tea Small

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea Large

$4.25

Thaiger Milk Tea Small

$4.00

Thaiger Milk Tea Large

$4.75

Thai Tea Lemonade Small

$3.50

Thai Tea Lemonade Large

$4.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Website

Location

201 E 4th Street, 139, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Directions

