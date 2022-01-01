Main picView gallery

Chicken Shack 212 E Hwy 66

212 E Hwy 66

Arcadia, OK 73007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BROASTED CHICKEN

Half Chicken

$9.25

Whole Chicken

$16.50

Family Meal

$36.65

Shack Meal

$74.50

Singles

Out of stock

Chicken Gizzards

$9.95

Chicken Livers

$10.95Out of stock

BROASTED PORK CHOPS

Single Pork Chop

$4.50

2 Pork Chops

$7.95

3 Pork Chops

$13.05Out of stock

CHICKEN STRIPS

3 Strips & Side

$9.75

6 Strips & 2 Sides

$18.95

8 Chicken Strips

$24.50

Add A Strip

$3.00

WINGS

10 Chicken Wings

$16.95

20 Chicken Wings

$31.95

30 Chicken Wings

$48.50

50 Chicken Wings

$78.50

$30 for 30 Chicken Wings SPECIAL

$30.00

SMOKED MEATS

1 LB Smoked Tri-Tip

$20.00

Prime Rib Dinner 14oz

$28.95Out of stock

DESSERTS

Banana Cake

$3.50

Lemon Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Ice Cream

$1.50Out of stock

Whole Pecan Pie

$9.99

Pecan Pie

$3.50

Carrot Cake

$4.50

RB Cheesecake

$4.95

Choc. Chip Cookie Cake

$8.75

S'more Kit

$5.00

SAUCES

BBQ

$0.95

Garlic Parm

$0.95

Gravy - Chicken

$2.25

Gravy - Peppered

$2.25

Honey Mustard

$0.95

Hot

$0.95

Jalapeño Ranch

$0.95

Ketchup

Mango Habenaro

$0.95

Mild

$0.95

Nashville Hot

$0.95

Ranch

$0.95

Spicy Garlic

$0.95

Sriracha Bourbon

$0.95

Sweet & Spicy

$0.95

Sweet Chili

$0.95

Sweet Wasabi

$0.95

Teriyaki

$0.95

SIDES

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Coleslaw

$3.00+

Cornbread

$3.00+

Fries

$3.00+

Green Beans

$3.00+

House Chips

$3.00+

Mashed Taters & Gravy

$3.00+

Okra

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$3.00+

Potato salad

$3.00+

Rolls

$0.50

Shack Mac

$3.00+

Wedges

$3.00+

SPECIALS

12 Wings\NFL Special

$20.00Out of stock

16oz Chili

$5.00

2 Breast And a side

$9.02Out of stock

3 SPICY Strips & Side

$9.01

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Monday Buffet

Out of stock

Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

One Pound Crab

$25.00

One pound Shrimp

$25.00

Party Wing Special

$20.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Soft Opening Special

$15.00Out of stock

Thigh and Breast Special and side

$6.01Out of stock

Tritip 1 pound

$20.00

Tritip Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Three Jumbo Legs & Side

$6.01Out of stock

Calf Fries and Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Corn on Cob

$3.00Out of stock

Tri-Tip Chili

$6.95

Wings - All-You-Can-Eat

$15.95

REFILL: Wings - AYCEat

CATERING

18-20 w/ Strips

$340.00

8-10 w/ Strips

$170.00

18-20 No Strips

$260.00

8-10 No Strips

$130.00

18-20 No Strips No Bonus Side

$205.00

8-10 No Strips No Bonus Side

$102.50

20 Wedges

$15.00

20 Sauces

$15.00

20 Strips

$50.00

1/2 Pan Okra

$26.00

Add 20 Wings

$30.00

Cabana Rental

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

212 E Hwy 66, Arcadia, OK 73007

Directions

Main pic

