The Chomp 3200 SE Milwaukie Ave

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Fried Rice
Drunken Noodle
Thai Samosa

Starter

Fresh Rolls

$6.00

Tofu, shredded Carrot, purple Cabbage, Lettuce and Green Leaf stuffed in Rice Paper

Crispy Spring Rolls

$6.00

Shredded of Cabbage, Carrot, Sweet potato, Corn and Silver Noodle stuffed in Egg Roll Wrap

Crispy Tofu

$6.00

Pot Sticker

$6.00

Fried Chicken Pot Sticker

Thai Samosa

$7.00

Potato with Curry power stuffed in Puff Wrap

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Crab, Cream Cheese Stuffed in Wonton Skin

Coconut Praw

$8.00

5 pieces

Moo Satay

$10.00

6 Pork skewers served with Peanut Sauce, Cucumber Salad

Chomp's Wings

$8.00

Soup

Crab Thai Chowder

$12.00

Crab Meat in Garlic Pepper Coconut Soup

Tom Yum Koong

$10.00

Shrimp in Lemongrass broth with Karffir Lime Leaf, Yellow Onion, Tomato, Mushroom and Coriander

Tom Yum Kai

$8.00

Chicken in Lemongrass broth with Karffir Lime Leaf, Yellow Onion, Tomato, Mushroom and Coriander

Tom Kha Koong

$12.00

Shrimp in Coconut & Lemongrass broth with Karffir Lime Leaf, Yellow Onion, Cabbage, Mushroom, and Coriander

Tom Kha Kai

$10.00

Chicken in Coconut & Lemongrass broth with Karffir Lime Leaf, Yellow Onion, Cabbage, Mushroom, and Coriander

Salad

Som Tum

$8.00

Shredded Green Papaya, Green Bean, Tomato, Dried Shrimp, Roasted Peanut and Papaya Salad Dressing

Larb Moo

$12.00

Minced Pork, Shallot, Green Onion, Coriander, Rice powder and Lime Sauce

Larb Kai Tod

$12.00

Fried Chicken, Shallot, Green Onion, Coriander, Rice powder and Lime Sauce

Nam Tok Nuea

$14.00

Grilled Marinated Beef, Shallot, Scallion, Coriander, Rice powder and Lime Sauce

Plates over Rice

Chomp's Rice with Grill Pork

$13.00

Grill Pork served with Fresh Salad, and dipping Sauce

Chomp's Rice with Pork Belly

$13.00

Crispy Pork Belly served with Fresh Salad, and dipping Sauce

Chomp's Rice COMBO

$15.00

Grill Pork, Crispy Pork Belly, and Pork Patty served with Fresh Salad, and dipping Sauce

Orange Chicken

$13.00

Fried Chicken glazed with Orange Sauce with Rice

Cashew Nut Chicken

$13.00

Fried Chicken, Onions, Scallion, Cashew Nuts and Fried Chili glazed with Sweet Chili Sauce

Ka-Nah Moo Krob

$15.00

Pork Belly, Asian Kale, and Garlic Spicy Brown Sauce

Gra-Pow Moo Krob

$15.00

Pork Belly, Holy Basil, Serrano, and Garlic Spicy Brown Sauce

Gra-Pow over Rice

$12.00

Ground Pork sautéed with Spicy Holy Basil, Serrano, and Garlic Spicy Brown Sauce

Gra-Teim over Rice

$12.00

Protein sautéed with Garlic & Pepper, and Brown Sauce severed seared Broccoli

Mixed Vegetable over Rice

$12.00

Meat sautéed Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, Mushroom, Zucchini and Brown Sauce

Pra Ram over Rice

$12.00

Peanut Sauce topped on steamed Meat, Spinach and Beansprout

Crying Tiger with Sticky Rice

$13.00

Pork Jerky with Sticky Rice

$13.00

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$12.00

Drunken Fried Rice

$12.00

Crab Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice sautéed with Crab Meat, Egg, Yellow Onion, Carrot and Green Onion

Pineapple Fried Rice Koong

$14.00

Rice sautéed with Shrimp, Egg, Pineapple, Raisin, Cashew Nut, Yellow Onion, Carrot, Green Onion, and Curry Powder

Noodles

Pork Egg Noodle

$15.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Egg Noodle, Bok-Choy and Chomp’s Lime Sauce

Kau Kai Noodle

$12.00

Wide Rice Noodle, Shrimp and Chicken, Egg, and Brown sauce, & topping Pork Rinds

Pad Thai Noodle

$12.00

Thin Rice Noodle, Egg, Beansprout, Chive, and Pad Thai Sauce

See Ew Noodle

$12.00

Wide Rice Noodle, Egg, Gai-Lan, Cabbage, and Brown Sweet Sauce

Drunken Noodle

$12.00

Wide Rice Noodle, Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Basil and Spicy Brown Sweet Sauce

Curry

Gaeng Panang Salmon

$15.00

Panang Curry with Grilled Salmon, Snow Pea, Bell Pepper and Kaffir Leave

Gaeng Kari Kai

$12.00

Yellow Curry with Stew Chicken, Potato, Carrot, Yellow Onion

Gaeng Mussaman Nua

$13.00

Mussaman Curry with Stew Beef, Potato, Carrot, Yellow Onion Roasted Peanut

Gaeng Kaew-Wan

$12.00

Green Curry with Serrano, Bell Pepper, Basil, Eggplant,bamboo

Gaeng Dang

$12.00

Red Curry with Serrano, Bell Pepper, Basil, Bamboo

Gaeng Panang

$12.00

Panang Curry with , Snow Pea, Bell Pepper and Kaffir Leave

Vegan

Fresh Rolls

$6.00

Tofu, shredded Carrot, purple Cabbage, Lettuce and Green Leaf stuffed in Rice Paper

Crispy Spring Rolls

$6.00

Shredded of Cabbage, Carrot, Sweet potato, Corn and Silver Noodle stuffed in Egg Roll Wrap

Crispy Tofu

$6.00

Thai Samosa

$7.00

Potato with Curry power stuffed in Puff Wrap

Gra-Pow over Rice

$12.00

Ground Pork sautéed with Spicy Holy Basil, Serrano, and Garlic Spicy Brown Sauce

Gra-Teim over Rice

$12.00

Protein sautéed with Garlic & Pepper, and Brown Sauce severed seared Broccoli

Mixed Vegetable over Rice

$12.00

Meat sautéed Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, Mushroom, Zucchini and Brown Sauce

Pra Ram over Rice

$12.00

Peanut Sauce topped on steamed Meat, Spinach and Beansprout

Thai Fried Rice

$12.00

Rice sautéed with Egg, Asian Kale, Yellow Onion, Tomato and Brown Sweet Sauce

See Ew Noodle

$12.00

Wide Rice Noodle, Egg, Gai-Lan, Cabbage, and Brown Sweet Sauce

Drunken Noodle

$12.00

Wide Rice Noodle, Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Basil and Spicy Brown Sweet Sauce

Drunken Fried Rice

$12.00

Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Basil and Spicy Brown Sweet Sauce

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Fountain

Sprit

$2.00

Fountain

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fountain

Root Beer

$2.00

Fountain

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fountain

Chomp's Lemonade

$4.00

Preserved Lime in Honey with Lemond Juice

Honey Lime Ice Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Thai Ice Tea with Lemonade

Thai Ice Tea

$3.00

Thai Ice Tea with Sugar, Evaporated Milk , and Half&Half

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.00

Thai Ice Coffee with Sugar and Half&Half

Hot Tea

$2.00

Jamine

Sides

Steamed Vegetable

$3.00

Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, Zucchini

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Thin Noodle

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$2.00

4 oz

Dessert

Coconut Ice Cream

$4.00

Thai Ice Tea Ice Cream

$4.00

Chomp's Donut

$5.00

Sweet Sticky Rice with Coconut

$6.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Thai Coffee Ice Cream

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

...The Chomp was found with an idea of meal over Rice plate. I, Thor, was raised by my grandma; who own a Thai street food corner. My grandma style was the comfort meal (which is short time to be cooked) over rice. This is the way that I’d love to serve with the authentic taste. Most of The Chomp’s plates are made by love of my team, who bring the authentic taste under family recipe. Please come and enjoy our food.

Location

3200 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

