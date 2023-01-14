The Chomp 3200 SE Milwaukie Ave
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
...The Chomp was found with an idea of meal over Rice plate. I, Thor, was raised by my grandma; who own a Thai street food corner. My grandma style was the comfort meal (which is short time to be cooked) over rice. This is the way that I’d love to serve with the authentic taste. Most of The Chomp’s plates are made by love of my team, who bring the authentic taste under family recipe. Please come and enjoy our food.
3200 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202
