Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Chophouse on Bankhead - Downtown Historic Mount Vernon

review star

No reviews yet

102 E Main St.

Mount Vernon, TX 75457

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

"The" Chophouse Burger
Chicken Fried Chicken
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Wines

Chardonnay - Bottle, Sycamore

$20.00

Pinot Grigio - Bottle, Sycamore

$20.00

Pinot Noir - Bottle, Sycamore

$20.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle , Sycamore

$20.00

Merlot - Bottle, Decoy

$20.00

White Zinfandel - Bottle, Sycamore

$20.00

25 - Moscato - Crane Lake, California

$20.00

5 & Box - J Roget Sparkling Wine

$15.00

Glass Prosecco Benvolio

$10.00

1924 Bottle Gnarly Head Chardonnay

$30.00

1924 Glass Gnarly Head Chardonnay

$10.00

Bottle Benvolio, Friuli Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Glass Benvolio Fruili Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Hartford Court Chardonnay

$40.00

La Vielle Ferme, Vin de France

$18.00

Mantanzas Creek Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Matanzas Creek Bottle, Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

MATUA Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

MATUA Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Pinot Grigio - Santa Margharita

$45.00

Riesling Bottle - Schmitt Sohne

$30.00

Taken Bottle Chardonnay Bottle

$35.00

Taken Glass Chardonnay

$12.00

Vinho Verde Bottle

$25.00

Vinho Verde Glass

$8.00

Riesling Glass - Schmitt Sohne

$10.00

1924 Bottle Pinot Noir

$35.00

1924 Glass Pinot Noir

$10.00

Austin Hope, Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00

Bonanza Bottle Cab

$35.00

Bonanza Glass Cab

$10.00

Bottle Carmanare - Casa Silva

$35.00

Bottle Rob Mondavi Bourbon Barrel

$30.00

Cab - Caymus, Napa

$150.00

Cab - Silver Oak, Alexander Valley

$150.00

Cab - Stonestreet Estate Vineyards, Alexander Valley

$60.00

Conundrum Bottle

$35.00

Conundrum Glass

$10.00

Daou Cabernet

$35.00

Decoy Bottle Merlot

$20.00

Decoy Glass Merlot

$8.00

Glass Carmanare - Casa Silva

$10.00

Glass Rob Mondavi Bourbon Barrel

$8.00

Ladies who Shoot Shiraz Bottle

$60.00

Ladies who Shoot Shiraz Glass

$12.00

Lion Tamer Cabernet

$150.00

Malbec - Amalaya, Mendoza

$24.00

Merlot - Emmolo by Caymus, Napa Valley

$84.00

Opaque Red Bottle

$30.00

Opaque Red Glass

$10.00

Penfolds Grange 2015 Shiraz

$850.00

Penfolds Grange RWT Bin 798 Shiraz - Barossa Valley

$350.00

Pessimist Red Blend Bottle

$20.00

Pessimist Red Blend Glass

$8.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$60.00

Pulido - Walker Cabernet Sauvignon

$375.00

Pulido Walker

$375.00

Quest by Austin Hope

$35.00

Ravage Cab

$28.00

Sea Sun Pinot Bottle

$35.00

Sea Sun Pinot Glass

$10.00

Super Tuscan - Il Fauno, Toscana

$48.00

Syrah - Snoqualmie, Columbia Valley

$30.00

Torbreck Woodcutter Shiraz

$35.00

Treana - Bottle

$40.00

Treana - Glass

$12.00

Chardonnay - Calera, Central Coast

$30.00

Chardonnay - Carmel Road "Unoaked", Monterey

$15.00

Chateau la Gardine, Chateau Neuf du Pape 2014

$90.00Out of stock

Fume Blanc - Robert Mondavi, Napa Valley

$22.00

GH Mumm Cordon Rouge

$45.00

Riesling - Eroica, Columbia Valley

$22.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$35.00

Syrah - Krupp Brothers, Black Bart, Napa 2014

$90.00

Appetizers

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

Tempura Asparagus

$12.00

Crispy fried spears, served with a bacon hollandaise

Mussels & Fries

$13.00

Blue mussels steamed in backstory brewery’s nacho large & chipotle. salty fried potatoes

Pan Seared Scallops

$15.00

Three large scallops, chipotle pomegranate sauce

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Six jumbo shrimp, spicy south of the border style cocktail sauce & chunky avocados

Onion Straws

$9.00

Salad Substitute

$3.00

Salads

House Salad

Spring mix, grape tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, tossed in a champagne vinaigrette & topped with crispy croutons

Grilled Chicken & Fig Salad

$17.00

Spring mix, candied pecans, dried figs & goat cheese topped with grilled chicken & tossed with a sweet & savory balsamic vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon Salad

$18.00

Spring mix, grape tomatoes, avocado & quinoa topped with salmon & topped with a jalapeño lime vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$26.00

Entrees

"The" Chophouse Burger

"The" Chophouse Burger

$15.00

Third pound of house ground beef, with tomato jam, pickles, lettuce, onion & pepper-jack cheese on a potato-onion bun, fries.

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$22.50

Seared Atlantic salmon, mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day.

Churrasco Steak

$29.50
Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$18.00

Mashed potatoes, greens, gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

$19.50

Chopped Steak

$19.50

Flat Iron & Fries

$26.00

Flat Iron Steak

$27.00

Baked potato and vegetable of the day.

Fresh Linguini

Fresh Linguini

$20.00

Fresh linguini, truffle cream, parmesan, cracked pepper

New York Strip

$47.00

Pork Chop

$24.00

Dry aged pork chop, agave mustard, mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day.

Prime Filet

Prime Filet

$49.00

Baked potato & vegetable of the day.

Prime Ribeye

$49.00

Baked potato & vegetable of the day.

Sea Bass

$33.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Creme Brûlée

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Salted Carmel Cheesecake

$8.00

Condiments

Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.50

Brown Gravy

$3.00

Butter

$0.50

Champagne Vinagrette

$0.50

Cheese

$0.50

Chicken White Gravy

$3.00

Chimichurri Sauce

$2.00

Hollandaise

$0.50

Jalapeno Vinagrette

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Steak Butter

$1.00

Add Ons

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Scallops

$15.00

Lobster Tail

$18.00

Avacado

$1.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Akaushi Beef Burger

$12.00

8 Hot Wings

$12.00

12 Hot Wings

$15.00

20 Hot Wings

$22.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Texas Philly Nachos

$12.00

Grilled Chicken & Fig Salad

$17.00

Ribeye & Fries Special

$42.00

Appetizers

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Chips & Queso

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Extra Chips

$3.00

Guacamole

$7.00

Homemade Potato Chips

$6.00

Plain French Fries

$7.00

Queso

$7.00

Salsa

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Appetizers

Chips & Queso

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

Entree

Blackened Salmon Salad

$18.00

Grilled Chicken and Fig Salad

$17.00

Texas Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp Po'Boy Samich

$14.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$12.00

"The" Chophouse Burger

$14.00

Hanger Steak & Fries

$26.00

Prime Ribeye

$39.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Chophouse on Bankhead offers a casual but delicious dining experience. We provide prime steaks, fresh seafood, pastas, fresh vegetables and desserts all brought in fresh from local providers when available. There is also a large selection of wines and a full bar. Our menu is on par with many restaurants found in larger cities but at more East Texas prices.

Website

Location

102 E Main St., Mount Vernon, TX 75457

Directions

Gallery
The Chophouse on Bankhead image
The Chophouse on Bankhead image
The Chophouse on Bankhead image
The Chophouse on Bankhead image

Similar restaurants in your area

ML Edwards & Co - 103 N Kaufman St
orange starNo Reviews
103 N Kaufman St Mount Vernon, TX 75457
View restaurantnext
Country Cafe Dinner
orange starNo Reviews
1410 W Ferguson Rd Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
View restaurantnext
JoJack's Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
2310 N Jefferson Ave Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
View restaurantnext
Jimmy Nardello's
orange starNo Reviews
103 North Madison Ave Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
View restaurantnext
MAAK Mount Pleasant
orange starNo Reviews
113 W 3rd St Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
View restaurantnext
Taco Dive
orange starNo Reviews
111 E Broadway St Winnsboro, TX 75494
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mount Vernon
Gilmer
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
No reviews yet
Longview
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston