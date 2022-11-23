The Chophouse on Bankhead - Downtown Historic Mount Vernon
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Chophouse on Bankhead offers a casual but delicious dining experience. We provide prime steaks, fresh seafood, pastas, fresh vegetables and desserts all brought in fresh from local providers when available. There is also a large selection of wines and a full bar. Our menu is on par with many restaurants found in larger cities but at more East Texas prices.
Location
102 E Main St., Mount Vernon, TX 75457
Gallery
