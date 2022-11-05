Indian
The Chozhas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
520 NJ-33, Millstone, NJ 08535
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jhopri Restaurant - 6 Market Street #904
No Reviews
6 Market Street #904 Plainsboro, NJ 08536
View restaurant