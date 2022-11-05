Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

The Chozhas

review star

No reviews yet

520 NJ-33

Millstone, NJ 08535

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

520 NJ-33, Millstone, NJ 08535

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
The Chozhas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rasoi III Restaurant & Banquet
orange starNo Reviews
620 Georges Road Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
View restaurantnext
Jhopri Restaurant - 6 Market Street #904
orange starNo Reviews
6 Market Street #904 Plainsboro, NJ 08536
View restaurantnext
Bikanervala Kendall Park
orange star3.7 • 869
3000 Route 27 Kendall Park, NJ 08824
View restaurantnext
Cake Walk - Edison
orange starNo Reviews
170 Talmandge Rd Edison, NJ 08817
View restaurantnext
Mithaas - Mithaas Edison
orange starNo Reviews
1655 OAK TREE ROAD, UNIT 170 EDISON, NJ 08820
View restaurantnext
Deccan Spice - Edison
orange star3.9 • 39
153 Wood Ave Edison, NJ 08820
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Millstone
Hightstown
review star
No reviews yet
Englishtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Freehold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Plainsboro
review star
No reviews yet
Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston