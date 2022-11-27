Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Classic Cookie 409 W Gregory BLVD

No reviews yet

409 W Gregory BLVD

Kansas City, MO 64112

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
O.G.
Biscuits & Gravy

Classics

Fruit Crepe Stack

$19.00

Stacked crepes with fruit filling, ricotta whipped cream, chocolate and powdered sugar

Belgian Waffle

$7.00+

Light & crispy, served with maple syrup and whipped butter

Pancakes

$7.00+

Fluffy pancakes, served with maple syrup and whipped butter. Eat like Elvis- Peanut butter and caramelized banana

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00+

2 Thick buttermilk biscuits, creamy sausage gravy. Optional- add egg or protein

Eggs

Nuts & Bolts

$10.00

2 eggs your way, bacon, toast & jam

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.00

shaved ham, American cheese

SAVORY CREPES & EGGS

$14.00

3 warm crepes, rolled and served with roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions & herb cream cheese. Topped with 2 fried eggs

Country Skillet Scramble

$13.00

Sweet pepper, mushroom, diced ham, cheddar

House Specialties

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Wolferman's English muffin, two poached eggs, smoked ham, hollandaise, herb salad

Crab Cake Benedict

$19.00

English muffin, jumbo lump crab cakes, poached egg, southern spiced hollandaise, herb salad

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Choice of protein, scrambled egg, potato, caramelized onion, cheddar, lettuce with house salsa

LOX Benedict

$16.00

Shakshouka

$14.00

EVERYTHING Waffle

$15.00

Healthy

Beloved Parfait

$8.00

house made granola, seasonal fruit compote, yogurt

Steel Oat Oatmeal

$8.00

Steel cut oats, oat milk, dairy free butter, agave, fresh fruit

Egg White Fritatta

$13.00

spinach, fennel, tomato, brussel sprout, herb pesto

Breakfast Sammy

O.G.

$11.00

Toasted English muffin, shaved ham, fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula. Served with breakfast potatoes & mixed greens

Egg in a Hole BLT

$15.00

Brioche with egg cooked inside, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli. Served with breakfast potatoes & mixed greens

Kids

Esme's Breakfast

$6.00

Mickey Mouse pancakes, potatoes, bacon, fresh fruit

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese with side of fruit

Flossies Breakfast

$6.00

Ham or Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Ham or turkey sandwich with cheese, served with yogurt & strawberry

Soup

Tomato Bisque

$5.00+

parmesan tuille, brown butter crouton, cracked black pepper

Greens

Brussel Sprout & Arugula

$15.00

toasted almond, strawberry, goat cheese, bacon vinaigrette

Beets

$15.00

brown butter croutons, grana padano , cracked black pepper

Cobb

$15.00

Brown rice & quinoa, carrots, cucumber, tomato, garbanzo beans, feta with oregano vinaigrette & tzatziki

Lunch Sammy

Bee Elle Tee

$8.00+

Honey brioche, thick cut bacon, sliced tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$8.00+

shaved turkey, cucumber, cranberry cream cheese, lettuce

Chicken Salad Sand

$7.00+

Creamy chicken salad with celery, grapes & nuts

Grown up Grilled Cheese

$9.00+

gruyere and gouda cheese, herbed cream cheese, roasted mushroom and onion on sourdough bread

Croque Madame

$9.00+

grilled shaved ham and gruyere on sourdough toast smothered in bechamel and topped with a sunny side up egg

Cookie

Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Scotchie

$2.50

Choc Pb Chip

$2.50

Snickerdoodle

$2.50

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Peanut Butter W/ Choc Chip

$2.50Out of stock

Bulk Cookies

Half Dozen Cookies

$13.00

Full Dozen Cookies

$26.00

Bakery

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$3.25

Carrot Cake

$4.25

Blueberry Scone

$3.25

Pickled Peppers

$8.00

Salsa Verde

$8.00

Apple Butter

$8.00

Bread Loaves

Sourdough

$12.00

Brioche Loaf

$11.00Out of stock

GF White Bread

$10.00Out of stock

Bev

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Iced Tea

$2.75

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Milk

$2.00

OJ

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Kombucha

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Cafe Drinks

Americano

$2.75+

Cafe au Lait

$2.50+

Cappucino

$3.25+

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Double Shot

$3.75

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Espresso

$2.75+

Flat White

$2.50+

Latte

$3.25+

Mocha

$3.75+

Caramella

$3.75+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.75+

Matcha Latte

$3.75+

White Mocha

$3.75+

Sides

Fruit

$3.00

Bacon

$2.00

Sausage

$2.50

Potatoes

$2.25

Toast

$2.00

Solo Egg

$1.50

Gravy

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast & Lunch cafe with full espresso bar & bakery counter

Location

409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City, MO 64112

Directions

